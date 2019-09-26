Guys, got an interview for an IT Project manager for a really big player in the Nuclear industry next Friday. I just need some advice, please.



Please note we require you to create a ten-minute presentation for this interview, please submit this by the close of play on Monday 4th of March 2024.



The presentation is to be completed on 'My project management experience and what I will bring to the company'.



The job description is pretty generic for a PM and they seem to want a bit of an allrounder rather than a specialist. I'm from a Unified Comms CCaaS/SaaS background but they must see something they like on my CV.



Proven capability to plan and execute a medium / complex IT project and associated business change

(affecting 500+ users) from its inception to delivery including developing and delivering an IT project

execution plan.



Evidence of successful IT Project Delivery such as major IT Infrastructure or Networks Projects, Building Fit-

outs, Data Centres deployments or migrations, major Enterprise Systems or Applications deployments or



upgrades such as Microsoft O365, SAP or SharePoint etc.



Now I can just enhance some juicy points from my CV into a 5/6 slide PP presentation or similar.



Just after some general thoughts on this if you were the one having to sit through it?



cheers



