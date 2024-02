Anyone got any decent sources for learning Python?



Being using Ingres 4GL ABF/sql since 2001, done a bit of C, C#.



Company has decided rather than carry on with the rewrite we are supposed to do, they will replace us in about 12 months with a bought in system, built from scratch (we already know from dealing with the new developers its going to be an absolute piece of shit and won't work but will fuck the company up good and proper, but they know better) so looking at learning Python as I've been told its in the top 5 languages to know right now



It's more of a scripting tool than a language. Though it has many attributes that make it a bit like something like Java. You can code as OOP, Procedurally or as a function language. So you can go way, way beyond it's intended purpose(s) and basically get it to do pretty much anything you like across a large range of platforms.There are plenty of good sources of info on it. This is probably a good place to start: https://www.python.org/about/gettingstarted/ Also for practice: https://www.w3resource.com/python-exercises/python-basic-exercises.php The reason that it's popular is that it's very, very forgiving, it's very flexible and extensible and there are loads of different ways you can choose to do things the way you want to do them.You can even add stuff from other languages, such as the C++ Boost Library (Among many, many others): https://www.boost.org/doc/libs/1_61_0/libs/python/doc/html/index.html