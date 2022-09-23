« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Strictly come dancing  (Read 32830 times)

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #320 on: September 23, 2022, 03:50:02 pm »
Ellie Taylor is also in Ted Lasso.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,245
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #321 on: September 23, 2022, 09:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September 23, 2022, 03:37:16 pm
Kaye Adams is a Loose Woman
Ellie Taylor does BBC Three stuff like Snog Marry Avoid.
At least one of them will be from a boyband / girl group that you've never heard of.
And someone else will be from CBBC, because there always is.

I cant believe you havent heard of Bros. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,475
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #322 on: September 27, 2022, 02:53:08 pm »


Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 23, 2022, 03:25:05 pm
Starts tonight then. I've actually heard of most of them this year.

Helen Skelton - Blue Peter
James Bye - No idea
Molly Rainford - No idea
Will Mellor - Hollyoaks, Manc, Get's haircut from same place as Amir87
Kym Marsh - Corrie
Kaye Adams - No idea
Richie Anderson - Radio 2?
Jayde Adams - No idea
Ellie Simmonds - Paralympic swimmer
Tyler West - No idea
Matt Goss - Bros?!
Ellie Taylor - No idea
Tony Adams - Gooner
Fleur East - Singer
Hamza Yassin - No idea

Ive tried my best. Please enlighten me on the rest!

Updated your list.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #323 on: December 13, 2022, 10:53:49 am »
Not been a vintage season at all. Pretty unmemorable infact. The judging has been all over the place.

Hamza will win.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,388
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #324 on: December 13, 2022, 12:43:45 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on December 13, 2022, 10:53:49 am
Not been a vintage season at all. Pretty unmemorable infact. The judging has been all over the place.

Hamza will win.

i've enjoyed it funnily enough - though the other 3 judges are too nicey nicey and have given out way too many 10s

glad molly got through as i've got a soft spot for her - in fact,  i've had to tell my girl of many years that i've been secretly taking tango lessons and dressing in sequins and i'm leaving her before christmas to be with molly

i'm sure molly won't mind if i suddenly turn up dancing on her doorstep
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,292
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #325 on: December 13, 2022, 01:17:58 pm »
Mrs P has heard a shocking rumour that the liar Matt Hancock is trying to get on to next years roster.

She has persuaded her sister to go along with her to picket the Beeb if that comes to pass.

Think of Ted and Dougal picketing the Passion of St Fibulas as a template ;D.

Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,419
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #326 on: December 13, 2022, 08:58:07 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on December 13, 2022, 10:53:49 am
Not been a vintage season at all. Pretty unmemorable infact. The judging has been all over the place.

Hamza will win.
The more he cries, the more votes he will get. Haven't watched much of this or any other strictly, but what I saw the other night from him was very good and uplifting viewing.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,980
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #327 on: December 13, 2022, 09:05:22 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 13, 2022, 12:43:45 pm
i've enjoyed it funnily enough - though the other 3 judges are too nicey nicey and have given out way too many 10s

glad molly got through as i've got a soft spot for her - in fact,  i've had to tell my girl of many years that i've been secretly taking tango lessons and dressing in sequins and i'm leaving her before christmas to be with molly

i'm sure molly won't mind if i suddenly turn up dancing on her doorstep

I've watched any of it this year, but have heard the scoring when the missus is warching and they seem to have been giving outs 10's for weeks. Surely its only in the last week or two when they are good enough for a load of tens?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,388
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #328 on: December 14, 2022, 07:40:53 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 13, 2022, 09:05:22 pm
I've watched any of it this year, but have heard the scoring when the missus is warching and they seem to have been giving outs 10's for weeks. Surely its only in the last week or two when they are good enough for a load of tens?

you'd think wouldn't you but it's been happening a lot over the last few weeks

the best dancers are  all very good - very good - but a 10 means 'perfect' so if they're regularly getting 10s then 3 out of 4 judges think the dance was absolutely perfect and cannot be improved upon?

don' think so - it's creating a good feeling type of show when i want to see a dance competition warts an' all

the final gets even more silly usually with even the guy that does the sweeping up afterwards getting a 10 for his performance
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #329 on: December 17, 2022, 09:49:48 pm »
At the end of the day, it's a popularity contest so he was always going to win. He certainly wasn't the best on the night but probably deserved it over the whole series. All four were great though.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,245
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #330 on: December 17, 2022, 10:33:49 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on December 17, 2022, 09:49:48 pm
At the end of the day, it's a popularity contest so he was always going to win. He certainly wasn't the best on the night but probably deserved it over the whole series. All four were great though.

At this stage of the competition I don't really mind who wins. As you say, they were all good. I think Hamza had a good journey throughout the show and he always came across as a decent and humble human being. I am also conscious that it is more challenging for the male celebrities as they have to lead the dance. I really admired though how he kept himself together after the mistake and came back fighting. It's been a good series this one and the end of season dance was great fun.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,302
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #331 on: August 6, 2023, 07:42:21 pm »
Daniel Sturridge to appear this year. Fucking exciting or what.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,262
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #332 on: August 6, 2023, 08:15:45 pm »
I might actually watch it now.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,580
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #333 on: August 7, 2023, 02:03:32 am »
Humongous D will of course be on course to win it before pulling out with injury

Anyone who can chip a keeper the way he could can dance
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,727
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #334 on: August 7, 2023, 01:26:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  6, 2023, 07:42:21 pm
Daniel Sturridge to appear this year. Fucking exciting or what.
Give it thirty minutes into the show before he does that arms celebration that Moreno did badly.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,245
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #335 on: August 7, 2023, 01:30:42 pm »
Fantastic, I will look forward to this even more now.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,592
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #336 on: August 7, 2023, 01:31:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August  7, 2023, 01:26:50 pm
Give it thirty minutes into the show before he does that arms celebration that Moreno did badly.

I reckon youre being 29 minutes too conservative there! But good luck to him, hes a funny guy and hopefully he does well.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #337 on: August 7, 2023, 02:21:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  6, 2023, 07:42:21 pm
Daniel Sturridge to appear this year. Fucking exciting or what.

Training looks to be going awful.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qntsXhN0vAo
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #338 on: August 7, 2023, 05:09:34 pm »
Angela Scanlon is on it as well.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,410
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #339 on: August 7, 2023, 05:18:49 pm »
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #340 on: August 7, 2023, 08:46:26 pm »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,727
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #341 on: August 8, 2023, 01:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  7, 2023, 05:18:49 pm

This deserves much more appreciation :lmao
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,727
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #342 on: August 8, 2023, 01:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  7, 2023, 01:31:25 pm
I reckon youre being 29 minutes too conservative there! But good luck to him, hes a funny guy and hopefully he does well.
Agreed. Good bloke. Been decent pundit as well.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #343 on: August 12, 2023, 11:43:53 pm »
Am I missing something but doesnt look like Sturridge is in it? Shame if that's the case.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,727
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #344 on: August 13, 2023, 08:10:56 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August 12, 2023, 11:43:53 pm
Am I missing something but doesnt look like Sturridge is in it? Shame if that's the case.
Looks like you are correct. Can't see his name for line up this year.

Maybe KH was dreaming at the time? ;D
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,580
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #345 on: August 13, 2023, 12:23:42 pm »
Hes doing super Sunday on sky..

Which will be great
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #346 on: Today at 12:38:13 pm »
First celebrities announced for the new series. Be interesting to see what the ratings are given all that's been going on behind the scenes.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 