At the end of the day, it's a popularity contest so he was always going to win. He certainly wasn't the best on the night but probably deserved it over the whole series. All four were great though.



At this stage of the competition I don't really mind who wins. As you say, they were all good. I think Hamza had a good journey throughout the show and he always came across as a decent and humble human being. I am also conscious that it is more challenging for the male celebrities as they have to lead the dance. I really admired though how he kept himself together after the mistake and came back fighting. It's been a good series this one and the end of season dance was great fun.