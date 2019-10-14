« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Strictly come dancing  (Read 15889 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,348
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #200 on: October 14, 2019, 01:48:30 PM »
Quote from: Zeppelin on October 14, 2019, 08:42:15 AM
I was wondering about that myself - (a) who is the tory 'bird' (have we gone back to 1970?) and (b) how do we know anything about her politics? The same thing seems to happen on the Bake Off thread where people are accused of being Tories.

Does me head in all this to be honest. Going back to Strictly I think Dev was unlucky in having a dance he wasn't as relaxed with. Certain type of dances don't suit people. I can actually see other favourites go out if the general standard stays as it is.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #201 on: October 14, 2019, 02:50:25 PM »
Quote from: jillc on October 14, 2019, 01:48:30 PM
Does me head in all this to be honest. Going back to Strictly I think Dev was unlucky in having a dance he wasn't as relaxed with. Certain type of dances don't suit people. I can actually see other favourites go out if the general standard stays as it is.

Yeah - he was in that dangerous position where he was clear of the danger zone, but not high enough to be sure. He possibly doesn't have that big a fanbase who would also watch Strictly, so he fell into the bottom two and was unlucky enough to have an opponent who was not too bad. I can't stand all of the conspiracy theories that follow when someone like Dev goes out.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,103
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #202 on: October 14, 2019, 02:55:27 PM »
If some of the judges hadn't been smoking a rather strong strain of weed or worse on Saturday, though, giving the likes of David James an 8 (!) and 'Magic' Mike a 9, then Dev would've had more points on the board and been less likely to fall into the bottom two.
Logged

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #203 on: October 14, 2019, 04:01:12 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on October 14, 2019, 02:55:27 PM
If some of the judges hadn't been smoking a rather strong strain of weed or worse on Saturday, though, giving the likes of David James an 8 (!) and 'Magic' Mike a 9, then Dev would've had more points on the board and been less likely to fall into the bottom two.

I'm not so sure - I thought David James deserved to stay on as his improvement since last week was amazing. Mike Bushell didn't deserve a 9, but he's very popular due to his BBC Breakfast appearances and I think the public vote will keep him on for a while yet. I thought Alex Scott should've been in the dance off.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,271
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #204 on: October 19, 2019, 07:16:51 PM »
Carlton?
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #205 on: October 26, 2019, 06:52:34 PM »
Genius idea to get injured in training. That way you don't have to perform and still go through to next week.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,712
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #206 on: October 26, 2019, 06:56:07 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 26, 2019, 06:52:34 PM
Genius idea to get injured in training. That way you don't have to perform and still go through to next week.

Dont tell me Andy Carrolls in the final again?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,469
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #207 on: October 26, 2019, 07:55:46 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October 19, 2019, 07:16:51 PM
Carlton?
Was only on last week cos Bruno was on holiday.

AJ and his lass to win or the Viscount. Reckon it'll be AJ due to likability as I don't think the posh girls popular due to being in bottom 2 etc but based on talent(ones I've seen) I'd go for them two doubles
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,469
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #208 on: October 26, 2019, 08:08:36 PM »
That lad doin the stranger things dance can move
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,691
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #209 on: October 26, 2019, 09:27:42 PM »
The commercial and lyrical dances and the over marking for them is a bit annoying.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #210 on: October 27, 2019, 08:21:32 PM »
What have the judges been smoking? Wrong person goes home again.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,348
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #211 on: October 27, 2019, 09:05:37 PM »
I watched both their dances tonight, I just thought Mike gave more of himself in that performance, whereas Catherine just did what she had too. So in a way I do understand why he got the vote over her.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #212 on: October 28, 2019, 01:28:11 PM »
Quote from: jillc on October 27, 2019, 09:05:37 PM
I watched both their dances tonight, I just thought Mike gave more of himself in that performance, whereas Catherine just did what she had too. So in a way I do understand why he got the vote over her.

It was a hard one to call - I feel a bit sad because I do like Johannes. I thought perhaps he was so good he makes his partner look worse than she was. Mike probably improved the most on the night.
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,691
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #213 on: October 28, 2019, 01:39:29 PM »
They were both bad in the dance off. She was just really, really, really bad. Think she went wrong at least four or five times.
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,691
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #214 on: December 9, 2019, 09:54:46 AM »
Bit of a shame it's only ringers in the final this year.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #215 on: December 14, 2019, 03:17:11 PM »
Kelvin and Oti will win this. It's a popularity contest as much as a dance contest and they're the most popular couple, hence they've never been in the bottom two. The judges scores on the night are largely irrelevant.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,348
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #216 on: December 14, 2019, 07:41:45 PM »
I like Karim best but in truth any of them would deserve it. You can't ignore the Anton factor either. I would say Karim is the least popular one for whatever reason.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,063
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #217 on: December 14, 2019, 07:53:00 PM »
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on December 14, 2019, 07:41:45 PM
I like Karim best but in truth any of them would deserve it. You can't ignore the Anton factor either. I would say Karim is the least popular one for whatever reason.

He is the best, and most likeable.

But the masses like their soap stars.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #218 on: December 14, 2019, 07:54:02 PM »
Kelvin should win it but I have a soft spot for Anton and it wouldn't surprise me if he nicks it at the death

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,744
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #219 on: December 14, 2019, 08:21:36 PM »
Used all my 6 votes for Kelvin and Oti. She's so beautiful and should have won a couple of years ago

And I'm not over it
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,348
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #220 on: December 14, 2019, 08:37:23 PM »
I have to say now I've really enjoyed this final and I don't really mind who of the boys wins. I think Kelvin probably will, but all three have done themselves proud tonight. I really enjoyed the show dances because they were all about dancing, not throwing themselves around with endless lifts. It's been a really enjoyable series this one.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,904
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #221 on: December 14, 2019, 08:46:04 PM »
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on December 14, 2019, 07:41:45 PM
I like Karim best but in truth any of them would deserve it. You can't ignore the Anton factor either. I would say Karim is the least popular one for whatever reason.

He's off CBeebies, not got the fame of the other two.

Both of the blokes are better than the one off Eastenders, but Anton always getting the duffers could sway the voting towards them tonight. Never underestimate the British public where voting is concerned ;)
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,691
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #222 on: December 14, 2019, 09:33:23 PM »
Can't argue with that. The show dance alone was worthy of winning any series.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #223 on: December 15, 2019, 10:09:04 AM »
I need to see Jessica Ennis Hill on this show next year and my life will be complete.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,949
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #224 on: December 15, 2019, 07:45:40 PM »
Goodbye for another year :wave


Go in peace to love and serve the Lord (until the sound of Satan returns sometime in bloody September ffs).
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #225 on: September 3, 2020, 01:23:03 PM »
Bill Bailey on it this year should be a good laugh.

Nicola Adams will also be part of the show's first ever same sex couple.

https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/strictly-come-dancing/428187-strictly-come-dancing-2020-line-up-celebrities-contestants.html
Logged

Offline Priory Road

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #226 on: September 8, 2020, 11:03:57 PM »
Always associate this show with autumn and the start of cold weather and dark nights.  :butt
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,461
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #227 on: September 9, 2020, 09:53:14 AM »
Quote from: Priory Road on September  8, 2020, 11:03:57 PM
Always associate this show with autumn and the start of cold weather and dark nights.  :butt

And Filler punching the TV screen :)

I see Jason Bell from the NFL show is on this year.  Anyone who watches the NFL show (which is bloody great btw) will know Osi is going to rip him to shreds EVERY week :)

Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,712
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #228 on: September 9, 2020, 10:47:20 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  9, 2020, 09:53:14 AM
And Filler punching the TV screen :)

I see Jason Bell from the NFL show is on this year.  Anyone who watches the NFL show (which is bloody great btw) will know Osi is going to rip him to shreds EVERY week :)



Yeah theyre a great double act, as a fairly part time NFL watcher theyre both really good at explaining things to idiots.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #229 on: October 17, 2020, 09:34:49 PM »
Bill and Oti for the win.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,348
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #230 on: October 17, 2020, 09:36:06 PM »
I will have to watch this on catch up. Such a shame Klopp is not appearing.  :-\
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,271
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #231 on: October 17, 2020, 09:38:27 PM »
Quote from: jillc on October 17, 2020, 09:36:06 PM
I will have to watch this on catch up. Such a shame Klopp is not appearing.  :-\

Ha, was he supposed to?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,348
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #232 on: October 17, 2020, 09:39:15 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October 17, 2020, 09:38:27 PM
Ha, was he supposed to?

He said in an interview he'd love to do it. Him and Ulla are great fans of the show apparently.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,271
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #233 on: October 17, 2020, 09:41:43 PM »
Quote from: jillc on October 17, 2020, 09:39:15 PM
He said in an interview he'd love to do it. Him and Ulla are great fans of the show apparently.  ;D

Would be a problem doing this on a Saturday evening.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,348
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #234 on: October 17, 2020, 09:43:05 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October 17, 2020, 09:41:43 PM
Would be a problem doing this on a Saturday evening.

Yes, you could say that.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,900
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #235 on: October 18, 2020, 02:58:48 PM »
Should be cracking television this series - with the hosts saying how many times people were tested before and after each segway clip, and constantly talking about procedures etc. We get it...
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,106
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #236 on: October 20, 2020, 08:24:37 AM »
my girl made me watch this a few years back and I have to say that I really enjoyed it  ;D

she even got me to a dance class before the lockdown - man that was embarrassing and all the other blokes looked like they'd be press-ganged into going to

but I enjoyed dancing with my girl - if you could call it dancing

be great if Klopp did go on it

and the (small) controversy about 2 girls dancing together - friggin ell women have been dancing together for as long as I know at family dos and clubs

now having 2 men would've been more controversial for the BBC but maybe that's to come next year

but to sound controversial myself here, I think if 2 men, or women, are dancing together then the dances have to be made for those sexes as the majority of dances are for a man and a woman and can look 'awkward' when attempted by same sexes - to me anyway

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #237 on: October 20, 2020, 03:03:45 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 20, 2020, 08:24:37 AM
my girl made me watch this a few years back and I have to say that I really enjoyed it  ;D

she even got me to a dance class before the lockdown - man that was embarrassing and all the other blokes looked like they'd be press-ganged into going to

but I enjoyed dancing with my girl - if you could call it dancing

be great if Klopp did go on it

and the (small) controversy about 2 girls dancing together - friggin ell women have been dancing together for as long as I know at family dos and clubs

now having 2 men would've been more controversial for the BBC but maybe that's to come next year

but to sound controversial myself here, I think if 2 men, or women, are dancing together then the dances have to be made for those sexes as the majority of dances are for a man and a woman and can look 'awkward' when attempted by same sexes - to me anyway



Last year during one of the music acts on the results show, Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe danced together. Apparently it received about 200 complaints from idiots who found it 'offensive', but overall, it got a positive response.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,106
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #238 on: October 20, 2020, 03:26:26 PM »
Quote from: Zeppelin on October 20, 2020, 03:03:45 PM
Last year during one of the music acts on the results show, Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe danced together. Apparently it received about 200 complaints from idiots who found it 'offensive', but overall, it got a positive response.

yeh I saw that - thought it great and because that dance was choreographed for them then it wasn't awkward at all

I remember the innocence of my little nephews dancing together at one wedding - but not forgetting of course that at age they hated girls anyway  ;D
Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,499
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #239 on: Today at 05:56:44 PM »
Quote from: Zeppelin on October 20, 2020, 03:03:45 PM
Last year during one of the music acts on the results show, Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe danced together. Apparently it received about 200 complaints from idiots who found it 'offensive', but overall, it got a positive response.
Personally I don't see the point of it, it's just being done to tick a diversity box, Dancing on Ice had a male couple, Strictly now has an all female couple.
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 