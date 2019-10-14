my girl made me watch this a few years back and I have to say that I really enjoyed itshe even got me to a dance class before the lockdown - man that was embarrassing and all the other blokes looked like they'd be press-ganged into going tobut I enjoyed dancing with my girl - if you could call it dancingbe great if Klopp did go on itand the (small) controversy about 2 girls dancing together - friggin ell women have been dancing together for as long as I know at family dos and clubsnow having 2 men would've been more controversial for the BBC but maybe that's to come next yearbut to sound controversial myself here, I think if 2 men, or women, are dancing together then the dances have to be made for those sexes as the majority of dances are for a man and a woman and can look 'awkward' when attempted by same sexes - to me anyway