classycarra

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 11, 2024, 01:49:41 pm
seems like the creators have really captured the zeitgeist (of 2017)
wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 11, 2024, 03:34:35 pm
Could be worse - could be another Filoni wankathon.
Trada

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 20, 2024, 04:16:44 pm
The Acolyte has been cancelled
WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 20, 2024, 04:23:26 pm
Seems it wasn't the power of many (seasons) after all. Shame as there was potential there
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 20, 2024, 04:31:29 pm
I'm not bothered. I didn't hate it like some but I also wouldn't say it was good (fight scenes were decent though). The blatant hooks in the last episode did annoy me though.

The only bad thing is that the arseholes will claim it as some kind of victory not realising that it didn't fail because it was 'woke' but because it just wasn't all that great.
jedimaster

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 20, 2024, 04:37:47 pm
The story outline actually had a lot of potential, but aside from the fight scenes I just felt it was really poorly executed. So what do Disney do now with the High Republic era? The books set 100 years before The Acolyte go down a more interesting road with unique villains and threats like Marchion Ro and the Nihil and the Nameless creatures who can turn Jedi to stone. I hope they go back to this era and make films or tv series based on it. And I would like to see a sequel to The Acolyte at some point, just with a different creative team.
Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 20, 2024, 05:35:12 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 20, 2024, 04:31:29 pm
The only bad thing is that the arseholes will claim it as some kind of victory not realising that it didn't fail because it was 'woke' but because it just wasn't all that great.

I think the arseholes in question are in fact disingenuous arseholes, but at the same time I do think Disney are going out of their way to hire basically anyone who isn't a white guy. As a result they're picking from a much smaller talent pool, which is how you end up with an inexperienced writer running a show that cost close to $200 million.
thejbs

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 21, 2024, 09:43:37 am
Quote from: Trada on August 20, 2024, 04:16:44 pm
The Acolyte has been cancelled

Good. It was shit. A shame that they wasted Manny Jacinto on such muck.

And were the fight scenes actually good? The Jedi kebab?
Davidbowie

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 21, 2024, 10:03:43 am
I had a feeling that a show which interjected the directors personal socio-political agendas into a sci-fi space opera setting wouldn't work.

And then the lead actress released a diss-track midway through the run, in which she basically called the fans racist probably didn't help either - just a guess.

On top of all that, the acting was mostly atrocious and the meme-worthy cringe scenes like 'the power of manyyyyyyyy' pretty much guaranteed that this was always going to flop.

However, the Disney execs who gave free-reign to Lesley Headland to spend $180 million need their heads examining.

voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 21, 2024, 10:08:05 am
Quote from: Davidbowie on August 21, 2024, 10:03:43 am
I had a feeling that a show which interjected the directors personal socio-political agendas into a sci-fi space opera setting wouldn't work.

And then the lead actress released a diss-track midway through the run, in which she basically called the fans racist probably didn't help either - just a guess.

On top of all that, the acting was mostly atrocious and the meme-worthy cringe scenes like 'the power of manyyyyyyyy' pretty much guaranteed that this was always going to flop.

However, the Disney execs who gave free-reign to Lesley Headland to spend $180 million need their heads examining.



Online discourse such as it is might make it seem different, but I doubt the overwhelming majority of people that watched it (or stopped watching it as the case may be) noticed/cared about the first point or even knew about the second.
AndyMuller

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 21, 2024, 10:42:40 am
Star Wars is in the toilet at the minute.

Hopefully Andor season 2 and a Mando movie saves it.
Betty Blue

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 21, 2024, 10:52:49 am
Read that it cost 2 million dollars more per episode than House of the Dragon S2. That is a worrying misuse of resources.
kaesarsosei

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 21, 2024, 04:27:21 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on August 21, 2024, 10:03:43 am
I had a feeling that a show which interjected the directors personal socio-political agendas into a sci-fi space opera setting wouldn't work.

And then the lead actress released a diss-track midway through the run, in which she basically called the fans racist probably didn't help either - just a guess.

On top of all that, the acting was mostly atrocious and the meme-worthy cringe scenes like 'the power of manyyyyyyyy' pretty much guaranteed that this was always going to flop.

However, the Disney execs who gave free-reign to Lesley Headland to spend $180 million need their heads examining.

This was exactly why it was a piece of total shit, but will Disney learn any lessons from it? Nah, they'll churn out something similarly awful but more closely related to the Skywalker timeline instead.
ianburns252

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 22, 2024, 10:47:15 pm
I'm not going to disagree with anyone over personal taste with shows but think it is only fair to point out that personal politics and (often less than subtle) messaging has been part of Sci Fi for as long as it has been a thing.

Star Trek TOS was a moral of the week machine!

Now how well done it was done is another question and that is a personal matter but the underlying principal is nothing new
thejbs

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 22, 2024, 10:58:18 pm
I was blissfully unaware of the discourse around it. The most passive Star Wars fan could see that it was garbage. Poorly written, directed and acted. It wasnt through some entitled fanboism that I disliked it. On the contrary, I only saw it through because it was Star Wars. If it had been any other sci-fi, I wouldnt have made it beyond the second episode.

I had no idea it cost so much either. They did a wonderful job of hiding the budget.
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 23, 2024, 02:35:06 pm
I assure you , I didn't make this up.
lobsterboy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 23, 2024, 05:53:59 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on August 22, 2024, 10:47:15 pm
I'm not going to disagree with anyone over personal taste with shows but think it is only fair to point out that personal politics and (often less than subtle) messaging has been part of Sci Fi for as long as it has been a thing.

Star Trek TOS was a moral of the week machine!

Now how well done it was done is another question and that is a personal matter but the underlying principal is nothing new

It used to be created by talented people who got the job because they had the acting/writing chops or they were real fans of the genre.
I guess that's no longer the case and why so much stuff comes across like bad reddit fan fic or as if its written by chatgpt.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 23, 2024, 06:13:30 pm
Quote from: PaulF on August 23, 2024, 02:35:06 pm
I assure you , I didn't make this up.

make what up?

star wars merch? oh the horror.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 9, 2024, 10:07:59 pm
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 9, 2024, 10:09:51 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 23, 2024, 06:13:30 pm
make what up?

star wars merch? oh the horror.
Acolyte coffee though......
Red Beret

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 9, 2024, 10:13:03 pm
I just read that James Earl Jones has passed away. I have a bad feeling about this. :(
My little Pony Tony

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 10, 2024, 12:38:51 am
Lovely tribute on the BBC which I think belongs here...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c903841w145o

James Earl Jones might have enjoyed an acting career that lasted nearly 60 years. But the thing he will be remembered for was that voice.

It was a deep, rolling, glorious contrabass; once described as the sound that "Moses heard when addressed by God."

He was the voice of Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, summoning by speech alone the full power of the mystical 'Force'.

More recently, he could be heard growling "This is CNN", conveying urgency and bestowing gravitas on the US news channel's tagline.

James Earl Jones was born on 17 January 1931 in Mississippi, of African-American, American Indian and Irish ancestry. His father, Robert Earl Jones abandoned his family not long after the birth of his son.

It was a big household, with 13 people, and it was decided that Jones should live with his grandmother in Memphis "to ease the burden". But when he was driven to her house, he clung desperately to the car.

"It was the only way I could express that I wanted to be with them", he recalled. "They accepted that."

It was all so traumatic he developed a stammer that lasted into his teens. It got so bad that, for some time, he was unable to speak, and communicated only in writing.

Ironically, it was the stammer that turned him towards acting, giving him a life-long appreciation of the spoken word.

In high school, a sympathetic teacher discovered his talent for writing poetry and encouraged him to read his compositions out loud in class. Jones discovered that his stammer eased when he was speaking from memory. Encouraged, he began to take part in debates and public speaking competitions.

He was drawn to the theatre during his time at the University of Michigan and, after completing his military service, sought work as an actor in New York. For a time he lived with his father, not because he was seeking a reconciliation but simply to save on the rent.

"It was too late to get to know him as a father," he said. "If you don't learn that from the beginning, there's no way to catch up." But Robert, who had tried to make a go of acting himself, supported his son's ambition with one condition.

"I can't make a living doing this", he told the young James. "So if you want to enter this world, do it because you love it." It wasn't bad advice.

Despite the difficulties black actors found finding work, Jones made his name in Broadway productions such as Jean Genet's drama, The Blacks, in which black actors performed in white make-up to subvert colonial stereotypes.

He was fortunate to have hit a time when New York theatre was remaking itself in a different image. No longer did you have to be white and middle class to succeed.

He did Shakespeare; not only Othello, but King Lear, Oberon and Claudius. And there was cutting edge, modern work in Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh, John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men and an all-black production of Tennessee Williams' Cat On A Hot Tin Roof.

In 1968, he won a Tony award for his stage portrayal of a character based on the great black boxer, Jack Johnson in The Great White Hope. He later received an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film version, only the second black actor following Sidney Poitier to be so honoured.

His first film role was as a young, trim member of Slim Pickens' flight crew in Stanley Kubrick's dark satire Dr Strangelove.

He later appeared in a wide variety of movies such as Conan the Barbarian, Coming to America, Field of Dreams, Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger. He would think of himself as a journeyman actor who took whatever came along and paid a cheque.

"Denzel Washington, Sidney Poitier, Robert Redford, Tom Cruise: those guys have well-planned careers," he admitted to the Guardian. "I'm just on a journey. Wherever I run across a job, I say, 'OK, I'll do that."

As children know the world over, he was asked to voice Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy. The man behind the mask, Dave Prowse, had a strong West Country accent. It was good enough for the Green Cross Code man, but lacked the menace of an evil Jedi bent on intergalactic power.

At his own insistence, Jones was not given a credit for his performance. He felt it was all merely another "special effect". When the films broke all box office records, he was persuaded to rethink.

He was also well known as a television performer, playing the older Alex Hailey in Roots: The Next Generation and winning one of his two Emmys for the lead role in the US drama Gabriel's Fire. His gravelly tones were used in The Simpsons and as the voice of Mufasa in The Lion King.

He also appeared in early episodes of Sesame Street. To see if the show worked, the producers showed clips to schoolchildren. The one that had the biggest impact, by far, was of James Earl Jones standing motionless, simply counting slowly from one to 10.

In 2011, he was awarded an honorary Oscar for his contribution to the film industry. He received it on the stage of a London theatre where he was appearing with Vanessa Redgrave in the play, Driving Miss Daisy.

Such was the authority in his voice, James Earl Jones became a stalwart of commercial voice-overs, documentaries and computer games. He was the voice of SeaWorld in Florida and NBC's Olympic coverage. Someone even had the good sense to ask him to record all 27 books of the New Testament.

He was happy to hire out his voice for business, but was more reticent about politics. His father had been black-listed by Senator Joseph McCarthy and he steered clear of controversy.

The man behind the mask was Dave Prowse. But George Lucas felt Darth Vader's voice should be deeper and more reverberating. He asked James Earl Jones to provide it

"My voice is for hire", he once said. "My endorsement is not for hire. I will do a voice-over, but I cannot endorse without making a different kind of commitment. My politics are very personal and subjective."

He never retired, working long into his 80s. The boy from Mississippi with a strong stammer will be remembered as a powerful stage actor with a legendary voice.

In 2016, there was even a final performance as Darth Vader in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

His words still had the brutal power they'd wielded four decades previously; bringing to a new generation of children the timeless horror of the Dark Side.

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 10, 2024, 01:03:50 am
A Legend in every sense, the changes he saw in his country during his lifetime, boggles the mind.

Handsome bastard when he was younger as well wasn't he.
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 10, 2024, 06:39:14 am
Thanks for posting that Anthony, great read. I probably wouldn't have clicked past the beeb headline.

RIP JEJ.
Ernie Clicker

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 10, 2024, 07:42:27 am
RIP J.E.J, what a great carer.
Red Beret

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 10, 2024, 08:44:37 am
The journeyman bit-part player who found a home in one of the most legendary clubs in history - wait, no sorry, that's James Milner...  8)

RIP JEJ, we'll remember you!
BarryCrocker

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 10, 2024, 09:40:54 am
How very apt.

kaesarsosei

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 10, 2024, 11:32:44 am
Probably the most famous and recognizable voice in all of media/entertainment history? And maybe beyond just entertainment.
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 10, 2024, 11:35:20 am
I started listening to one of his readings John's Gospel.  I just expect to hear "I am your Father" at any moment.
Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 1, 2024, 05:10:20 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f19gfOMZTtg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f19gfOMZTtg</a>

Finally, a spiritual successor to the Ewoks movies.

Speaking of, remember when Cindel Towani turned up as a journalist in one of the EU books (might have been in the NJO series)?
Red Viper

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
December 4, 2024, 02:07:05 pm
Quote from: Riquende on November  1, 2024, 05:10:20 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f19gfOMZTtg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f19gfOMZTtg</a>

Finally, a spiritual successor to the Ewoks movies.

Speaking of, remember when Cindel Towani turned up as a journalist in one of the EU books (might have been in the NJO series)?

So I take it everyone rushed out to watch this show that is now out apparently??
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
December 4, 2024, 02:13:26 pm
Space Goonies - for kids
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
December 4, 2024, 02:44:43 pm
Well I watched it. And as usual I wait until I've seen all of it until I decide whether I think it's any good or not.
Sangria

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
December 4, 2024, 04:15:26 pm
Quote from: Riquende on November  1, 2024, 05:10:20 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f19gfOMZTtg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f19gfOMZTtg</a>

Finally, a spiritual successor to the Ewoks movies.

Star Wars Christmas Special?
Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
December 4, 2024, 07:20:37 pm
Quote from: Red Viper on December  4, 2024, 02:07:05 pm
So I take it everyone rushed out to watch this show that is now out apparently??

First two episodes are out, but it doesn't finish until mid-January. I hate week-long waits between episodes now (1st world problems) so will wait until a week or so before to crack on with 1 a day and finish it around when everyone else does.
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
December 6, 2024, 12:09:23 am
Whens Andor due back. Best Star Wars thing theyve done for me
classycarra

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
December 6, 2024, 09:12:32 am
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on December  6, 2024, 12:09:23 am
Whens Andor due back. Best Star Wars thing theyve done for me
April
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 11:57:52 am
Quote from: Sangria on December  4, 2024, 04:15:26 pm
Star Wars Christmas Special?

I've never seen the Christmas special, but I suspect this will draw comparisons.
Some of yous will hate it, but I'm, enjoying it.
Definitely has goonies vibes..
Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:21:35 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:57:52 am
I've never seen the Christmas special, but I suspect this will draw comparisons.

Before the internet the Holiday Special attained a near-mythical status, as it only aired once on US TV and was never repeated nor released commercially. Famously Boba Fett made the jump from the mid-show cartoon into The Empire Strikes Back (and I think the names of Chewbacca's family later became at least semi-canon in other sources) but aside from that it was completely disavowed by Lucas and at the time he probably thought that was the end of it, as you'd only ever be able to watch by finding someone to swap a tape with.

I downloaded a copy myself in the early days of broadband when downloading large video files became feasible for the first time, but found the video quality made it entirely unwatchable (to say nothing of the actual show's quality). It's always been in the back of my mind to watch it and just had a look around, on Youtube there's an upscaled version (also edited to remove some copyright bits) that looks about as good as watching contemporaneous episode of Doctor Who on iPlayer. So maybe this year, it's finally time.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iJBN0p4Dlqs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iJBN0p4Dlqs</a>


PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 01:56:18 pm
I think I'll YouTube the spec edition.  I do miss oojason and his incredible contributions(he'd have a link to the whole thing remastered on 4k).

How are only bits of it copyright and not the whole thing?
