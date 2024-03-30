I though the show was largely fine



I think 'fine' is at the extreme upper end of where I'd place it. I'm not seeing the same "worst thing ever, absolute mess" etc show that some seem to be. It's got plenty of things that are outright bad, but there's juuuuuuuuuust enough there to keep me engaged and happy to watch the next season.No idea why they needed to ditch Mae though. "Train me and let her go, wipe her memory" was pulled from absolutely nowhere. She was only trying to break away from Qimir because she didn't want to kill Sol, she wanted him to be brought to justice for murdering her mother. And now he's dead anyway, so... what's her plan now? To just get her mind wiped and be taken into captivity? Could she not think of a single better idea for herself? Maybe they could go train together? Kill Zippy and just do whatever they want? Nah, mindwipe and handcuffs please.