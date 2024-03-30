« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 390776 times)

Offline jedimaster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5240 on: Yesterday at 03:20:52 pm »
Spoiler
Hego Damask in the house  8) I thought episode 8 was a pretty solid ending, and at least they made Plagueis look a) a Muun and b) suitably creepy
[close]
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,820
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5241 on: Yesterday at 03:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 02:24:17 pm
Thats's right, the one who got a 'lightsaber whip' - you know the unique weapon that's never been used by any character in any of the films or TV shows before?

The character has that weapon in the High Republic era books though, so it wasn't invented for the show.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5242 on: Yesterday at 03:28:37 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 03:20:52 pm
Spoiler
Hego Damask in the house  8) I thought episode 8 was a pretty solid ending, and at least they made Plagueis look a) a Muun and b) suitably creepy
[close]

Is that the fella hiding in the cave ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline jedimaster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5243 on: Yesterday at 03:29:13 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:28:37 pm
Is that the fella hiding in the cave ?

That's the one
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,487
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5244 on: Yesterday at 07:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 02:24:17 pm
Thats's right, the one who got a 'lightsaber whip' - you know the unique weapon that's never been used by any character in any of the films or TV shows before?

neither the character or the weapon were created for the tv show.


anyway, I didn't hate it like some people obviously did but I also don't want any more of it. partially because of the obvious potential sequel hooks added on (which were inevitable) because that always irritates me at some level.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5245 on: Yesterday at 09:38:53 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:47:09 pm
=partially because of the obvious potential sequel hooks added on (which were inevitable) because that always irritates me at some level.
Could be worse. They could've given it an absolutely perfect ending and then decided to hijack someone else's show and carry on.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5246 on: Yesterday at 09:44:37 pm »
I though the show was largely fine and way better than TBOBF, Mando S3 and Ahsoka. However, Andor has laid down the gauntlet so even 'alright' Star Wars looks absolutely naff in comparison.

Spoiler
I like the internet was all "WHERE'S PLAGUEIS???" and then he turns up and they're like "HAHA HOW DESPERATE MUST THEY BE TO PUT PLAGUEIS IN IT"
[close]
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:48:35 pm by wampa1 »
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,956
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5247 on: Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 03:25:16 pm
The character has that weapon in the High Republic era books though, so it wasn't invented for the show.

Lumiya was using a whip with lightsaber properties back in the 80s Marvel comics. Wasn't drawn the way this one acted but the concept has existed for nearly 40 years. I went to look it up and noted that apparently some recent properties have made them a common weapon amongst Nightsisters.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5248 on: Yesterday at 10:26:15 pm »
The Ferengi were using them in the 80s too :D
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,956
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5249 on: Yesterday at 10:29:53 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 09:44:37 pm
I though the show was largely fine

I think 'fine' is at the extreme upper end of where I'd place it. I'm not seeing the same "worst thing ever, absolute mess" etc show that some seem to be. It's got plenty of things that are outright bad, but there's juuuuuuuuuust enough there to keep me engaged and happy to watch the next season.

No idea why they needed to ditch Mae though. "Train me and let her go, wipe her memory" was pulled from absolutely nowhere. She was only trying to break away from Qimir because she didn't want to kill Sol, she wanted him to be brought to justice for murdering her mother. And now he's dead anyway, so... what's her plan now? To just get her mind wiped and be taken into captivity? Could she not think of a single better idea for herself? Maybe they could go train together? Kill Zippy and just do whatever they want? Nah, mindwipe and handcuffs please.

Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,315
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5250 on: Yesterday at 10:37:18 pm »
A very, very, easy mind wipe at that.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,329
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5251 on: Yesterday at 10:46:35 pm »
Thought the end was far better than the series deserved.

To have the Jedi effectively portrayed as the bad guys and Qimir as someone who did genuinely care for Mae (and later Osha) and be a man of his word was a good twist.

Obviously not without its faults but enjoyed it enough to be intrigued to how things develop (especially with Plagueis getting involved)
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,103
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5252 on: Yesterday at 11:24:32 pm »
Such a terrible season of a tv series. So little sense to mae/oshas character decisions in that final episode. If thats the best that a big budget writing team can come up with, they deserve to lose their jobs to ai.

As someone else said, basing it around Manny Jacintos fascinating Sith wouldve been much better.

Spoiler
At the end, when they were staring out to sea (for no good reason) I said to my wife, total shite, but at least they resisted bringing Yoda into it. And then 10 secs later I was ready to punch the tv.
[close]
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,103
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5253 on: Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 09:44:37 pm

Spoiler
I like the internet was all "WHERE'S PLAGUEIS???" and then he turns up and they're like "HAHA HOW DESPERATE MUST THEY BE TO PUT PLAGUEIS IN IT"
[close]

Spoiler
You have to admit it was kinda naff and unimaginative how they did it? Having him creeping about in a cave a sneaking a glance while looking all villainy.
[close]
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,487
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5254 on: Yesterday at 11:38:03 pm »
the only thing I didn't like about that was that it asked a question. in fact, quite a few.

the last episode should be answering them, not asking them.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,956
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5255 on: Today at 12:28:19 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:38:03 pm
the last episode should be answering them, not asking them.

RENEW YOUR DISNEY PLUS SUBSCRIPTION
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,487
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5256 on: Today at 07:43:22 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:28:19 am
RENEW YOUR DISNEY PLUS SUBSCRIPTION

Not sure it's got anything to do with that, it's still finished.

That's obviously why these things are on a weekly schedule though.

Or you could do what I do and not pay them fuck all.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5257 on: Today at 08:53:16 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm
Spoiler
You have to admit it was kinda naff and unimaginative how they did it? Having him creeping about in a cave a sneaking a glance while looking all villainy.
[close]
Sort of proving my point there...
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5258 on: Today at 08:56:58 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:24:32 pm
As someone else said, basing it around Manny Jacintos fascinating Sith wouldve been much better.
No, there's a universal truth that when there's a cool, Boba Fett like character, the audience always says "I want to see more of the character!" and when more of that character is shown they go "They ruined the mystique!"

People would have hated just as if not more for "ruining the Sith" or some bullshit.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,956
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5259 on: Today at 09:24:28 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:43:22 am
Not sure it's got anything to do with that, it's still finished.

But how are you going to get the answers to the questions in the last episode unless you renew and watch season 2?

(Disregarding the obvious answer of just sailing the digital high seas in search of plunder)
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,487
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5260 on: Today at 09:55:42 am »
now that it's finished I think the main issue I have with it and the reason I don't want any more of it is that none of the characters seemed to actually be likeable. with maybe the exception of jecki.

Logged

Online Golden_Child

  • I...I...I...Iwanttheknife......oh, serious mode? Okay. Ommmm. Give me the kniiiiiife. Ommmm. Pleeeaaaase!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,378
  • Credulity is not a virtue
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5261 on: Today at 11:55:43 am »
I'm not going to be super specific or "spoilery" here..........

The whole ending rests on the fact that nobody mentions the "smoke monster" incident.

Nobody. Not even the character who cops for it. It literally caused the whole series of events.

Also, after episode 7, it's changed from "The Jedi killed everyone at the temple" to "You killed my mom". Seemingly because the show does not want to even try and explain what the fuck happened with the "unplugging" moment.

Somebody send them a Ring doorbell, would have cleared everything up in seconds
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Up
« previous next »
 