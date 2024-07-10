« previous next »
Red Viper

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 10, 2024, 10:44:55 am
Awful. One episode left and I've no idea how they save this. I had some hope after episode 5 but that has completely evaporated after these last two.
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 10, 2024, 07:47:28 pm
I didn't think it was that bad an episode - but you're right, after episode 5 things looked bright and we had an interesting character...but with one episode, not much is going to happen is it?

Wasn't the premise on this the rise of the sith? Or at least looking at dark side characters? Where is that storyline??
WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 10, 2024, 11:43:21 pm
Yeah would have been better without Jedi at all, like obi wan didn't need young leia

Focus on the Sith more and show how that side works. They could have then potentially introduced a jedi or 2 but not the main story
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 11, 2024, 11:12:38 am
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on July 10, 2024, 07:47:28 pm

Wasn't the premise on this the rise of the sith? Or at least looking at dark side characters? Where is that storyline??

assumptions can be dangerous.

anyway, it was........fine. the show's raising interesting things and the fight scenes have been good. I'll say that much in its favour.
Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 11, 2024, 01:39:14 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 11, 2024, 11:12:38 am
assumptions can be dangerous.

anyway, it was........fine. the show's raising interesting things and the fight scenes have been good. I'll say that much in its favour.

It's okay, come to the dark side, admit a Star Wars show is shit, you won't be judged for it.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 11, 2024, 01:52:08 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on July 11, 2024, 01:39:14 pm
It's okay, come to the dark side, admit a Star Wars show is shit, you won't be judged for it.

if I thought it was shit I wouldn't be watching it. I'm one of those people that has no issue with just stopping watching things.
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 11, 2024, 02:39:48 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 11, 2024, 01:52:08 pm
if I thought it was shit I wouldn't be watching it. I'm one of those people that has no issue with just stopping watching things.
I wish I could do that.  I'm worse with books!  The entire lord of the rings when I realised after the first chapter of book one it wasn't for me.
Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 11, 2024, 02:49:24 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 11, 2024, 01:52:08 pm
if I thought it was shit I wouldn't be watching it. I'm one of those people that has no issue with just stopping watching things.

Oh I've stopped watching, I'm finding the 10 minute recaps that tear it apart pretty entertaining though!
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 11, 2024, 03:00:02 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 11, 2024, 02:39:48 pm
I wish I could do that.  I'm worse with books!  The entire lord of the rings when I realised after the first chapter of book one it wasn't for me.

damn.

but no, once I realise I don't care what happens I'm out. I might stick it out to the end if there's about 2 episodes left or something.

Quote from: Schmidt on July 11, 2024, 02:49:24 pm
Oh I've stopped watching, I'm finding the 10 minute recaps that tear it apart pretty entertaining though!

everyone's got their own idea of entertainment I guess. you do you.
Paul JH

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 11, 2024, 04:30:51 pm
I've loved Star Wars since I was a kid. I've spent thousands on it (I'm a prop replica collector).

Can honestly say, through all the Youtuber, online bluster, the polarised opinions ('It's great haters!' 'You're all just Disney shills!' etc etc) ... that it's honestly absolutely shite. Terrible writing, directing, character motivations, characters, story, everything. I thought it was bad, but Ep.7 was REALLY terrible. The CGI was atrocious, the way characters behave is hilarious, the story itself isn't remotely interesting, the pay off's for what came in previous episodes were awful and just non-events.

Honestly, even as a piece of TV objectively (forget it's Star Wars for a second) it was abysmal.

Characters literally change their motivations and thoughts in seconds. They behave as utter arseholes and there's not a single likeable character in it. Even Sol, who was given benefit of the doubt until now as the 'best' character was bizarre in this one. The central protagonist and antagonist change their ways of thinking literally scene to scene for no reason at all, the Jedi ALL act like twats (imagine Luke's line 'I am a Jedi, like my father before me' you'd now be like 'One of those arseholes?!?!'), and the central plot is practically non-existant now, i.e., does anyone even care how it ends? The twins have to be the worst excuse for a main plotline in any Star Wars media, both in terms of how they've behaved and the way she's acted both parts.

So they have one episode to flesh out Qimir now? Lines have been dropped into this show that have no pay off. I genuinely laughed a few times at certain scenes, one mass death scene wasn't dramatic it was hilarious.

Absolute shite and literally has almost killed it as a franchise. It deserves so much more than this bollocks. If you enjoy it, more power to you, but I don't know how anyone can objectively, unbiased say this is good TV? It's dreadful.

Spoiler
And why the fuck did Torbin not only take a vow of silence for 10 years or more, but after 10 years or more KILL himself?!?! Over that!? He did nothing wrong other than be a bit selfish. Trinity killed all the witches (which again, HOW?!?! How did they all just drop dead?!?!), and Sol killed the mother. Which again, this is how stupid this show is, she starts turning into a cloud with black eyeballs and after he kills her she says 'I was going to give her to you'... WHAT?!?! So why not just say to him 'here, take her...' not turn into a raging cloud of dust?

'The power of one, the power of two, the power of MAAAAAAAAANY'... all die instantly from Trinity freeing the Wookie from the spell. Amazing.  ;D
[close]

Terrible writing is terrible writing, even in the confines of a fantasy Universe.

Don't get me started on the Pop song over the end credits... if people say 'its just a song' it proves that it's not only dead as one big story and franchise, but more that people just don't get it.
Red Viper

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 11, 2024, 04:46:41 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on July 11, 2024, 04:30:51 pm
I've loved Star Wars since I was a kid. I've spent thousands on it (I'm a prop replica collector).

Can honestly say, through all the Youtuber, online bluster, the polarised opinions ('It's great haters!' 'You're all just Disney shills!' etc etc) ... that it's honestly absolutely shite. Terrible writing, directing, character motivations, characters, story, everything. I thought it was bad, but Ep.7 was REALLY terrible. The CGI was atrocious, the way characters behave is hilarious, the story itself isn't remotely interesting, the pay off's for what came in previous episodes were awful and just non-events.

Honestly, even as a piece of TV objectively (forget it's Star Wars for a second) it was abysmal.

Characters literally change their motivations and thoughts in seconds. They behave as utter arseholes and there's not a single likeable character in it. Even Sol, who was given benefit of the doubt until now as the 'best' character was bizarre in this one. The central protagonist and antagonist change their ways of thinking literally scene to scene for no reason at all, the Jedi ALL act like twats (imagine Luke's line 'I am a Jedi, like my father before me' you'd now be like 'One of those arseholes?!?!'), and the central plot is practically non-existant now, i.e., does anyone even care how it ends? The twins have to be the worst excuse for a main plotline in any Star Wars media, both in terms of how they've behaved and the way she's acted both parts.

So they have one episode to flesh out Qimir now? Lines have been dropped into this show that have no pay off.

Absolute shite and literally has almost killed it as a franchise. It deserves so much more than this bollocks. If you enjoy it, more power to you, but I don't know how anyone can objectively, unbiased say this is good TV? It's dreadful.

I think what's highlighted this shows shitness even more in recent weeks is having HOTD running at the same time. A show that has a similar budget and is fundamentally a silly fantasy show about dragons yet it has unbelievable performances, fantastic writing and direction and a story that I find myself fully invested in even though I know it's outcome. There's motivations and feelings being conveyed with just a characters glance or the staging of a scene.

And then you stick this on the next day and it feels like a badly acted soap by comparison despite being the most expensive TV show of all time!
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 11, 2024, 04:50:30 pm
A lot of people do bring up the budget but I don't really give a fuck about that. It's not my money.
Paul JH

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 11, 2024, 04:50:52 pm
Quote from: Red Viper on July 11, 2024, 04:46:41 pm
And then you stick this on the next day and it feels like a badly acted soap by comparison despite being the most expensive TV show of all time!

Couldn't agree more. The writing is so awful mate. What I loved about Andor, was that you cared about everyone, small characters with a few lines, his mates etc, it hit you when they die. These? Couldn't care less about anyone, Torbin killing himself, does anyone care even after seeing the flashback. You don't care about anyone, and it's down to the writing and directing.

A huge example as to why it's so bad ...

Spoiler
I saw this online about the writing and plot ... this episode was meant to be Sol explaining to Mae what happened 16 years ago. She's strapped to a table in his ship and he's telling HER what happened isn't he? Ok, so WHY? She was there for ALL the things that happened, she witnessed most of it, she saw her mother get killed by him. She saw almost everything else. So why is he telling HER what happened, shouldn't be be telling Osha? It literally makes no sense. And if people defend that, then I don't know what to say I really don't.

Not only that, why was he so utterly attached to a girl he'd literally just seen and had no interaction with at all? Because... reasons.
[close]

It's like the writers forgot which twin was which and who needs the explanation because it isn't fucking Mae who needs it, she saw what happened.

Don't get me started on the cardboard cutout speeder bike coming to a stop CGI. It literally look like they took a freeze frame of him and moved it. £180m for that??
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 11, 2024, 10:28:43 pm
I can't slate it as much as Paul JH, but it really wasn't very good.

ps . is it officially the most expensive TV series of all time (I'm guessing $/series, regardless of number of episodes?)
Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 11, 2024, 11:17:35 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 11, 2024, 10:28:43 pm
I can't slate it as much as Paul JH, but it really wasn't very good.

ps . is it officially the most expensive TV series of all time (I'm guessing $/series, regardless of number of episodes?)

Rings of Power has it beat comfortably I think.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 12, 2024, 07:04:51 am
I am pretty bored of the jedi as an organisation being flawed/useless/rubbish though now. that's been massively overdone.
Golden_Child

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 12, 2024, 01:45:25 pm
This is utter wank. I'm only watching to see how stupid it can get now, it's a total lost cause.

Every single character is a dumbass, motivations seem to be irrelevant for most of them and there are at least 4-5 times in each episode where people are doing things that make zero sense.

I did have a good laugh at a certain moment during episode 7 though.

The "Power of Many" doesn't seem all that powerful after all  :lmao
Red Viper

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 12, 2024, 02:19:45 pm
Quote from: Golden_Child on July 12, 2024, 01:45:25 pm

I did have a good laugh at a certain moment during episode 7 though.

The "Power of Many" doesn't seem all that powerful after all  :lmao

Oh yeah that bit was hilarious. I saw someone say Trinity killed them all by unplugging them from the Matrix  ;D
thejbs

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 13, 2024, 11:06:57 pm
Im actually enjoying how bad it is now. Once you accept that its another case of Disney fucking Star Wars you can just laugh at it. Its probably the worst portrayal of Jedi that there has ever been. They are such uptight and utterly joyless wankers, the lot of them.

The whole idea of Jedi needs a total reset from the po-faced space monks theyve become. Lighten up lads.

Its just a pity theyve wasted an interesting Sith on this show.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 14, 2024, 01:15:59 am
I'm convinced that they used AI in the editing.
Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 14, 2024, 01:21:15 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 14, 2024, 01:15:59 am
I'm convinced that they used AI in the editing.

And in the writing stage too.
wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 14, 2024, 07:07:46 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 12, 2024, 07:04:51 am
I am pretty bored of the jedi as an organisation being flawed/useless/rubbish though now. that's been massively overdone.
It's the go-to for just about every franchise - Starfleet, the Time Lords, the Jedi.... all quite shitty. At least there's an actual endgame for the Jedi.

I get that I'm in the minority but I don't mind this show at all. Mainly because of its setting zero OT member-berries flying in your face every two seconds (thank God there's no Dave Filoni involved).

It's not the best show but I'm liking it more than The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 14, 2024, 08:49:35 am
The imperial stormtrooper marksmanship academy showed off another 'successful' graduate last night.
thejbs

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 14, 2024, 05:01:27 pm
It would be hard to have OT memberberries when its set a century before, yet they still had to shoehorn a character from the prequels in there causing a biographical rewrite.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 14, 2024, 05:08:48 pm
Quote from: thejbs on July 14, 2024, 05:01:27 pm
It would be hard to have OT memberberries when its set a century before, yet they still had to shoehorn a character from the prequels in there causing a biographical rewrite.

another one of those things I don't give a shit about.

actually shoving him in for seemingly no reason? yeah I'm not really a fan of that kind of thing.
Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:36:20 pm
This thread has been wild. Spent the last week watching each episode of The Acolyte ahead of the finalé and then came in here and read the last 6 weeks/4-5 pages in about 20 minutes.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:43:23 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:36:20 pm
This thread has been wild. Spent the last week watching each episode of The Acolyte ahead of the finalé and then came in here and read the last 6 weeks/4-5 pages in about 20 minutes.

You read all that? Well, I'm sorry to hear that.
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 07:41:49 am
Do you mostly agree with the sentiment that it's atrocious?
Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 08:58:40 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:41:49 am
Do you mostly agree with the sentiment that it's atrocious?

I'm not sure I'd use the word atrocious specifically, but I'd certainly agree it's not well-made in general. I think one its main sins, and it's not unique in this, is that from the studio's perspective it exists to exist, to be content on their platform they can advertise and rope in subscribers. Whether this is a sustainable business model given the production budgets I have no idea as I've never seen the underlying data, nor would I care to. I don't follow production news so have no idea who the people behind it are, not who they're married to. That sort of thing isn't interesting to me.

Rather than just argue quality for no real purpose though, I try to think more about what I find interesting about how it presents some aspects of the setting.

I do like the idea of a critical look at the practices of the Jedi Order (including the 'right' to test children for sensitivity ahead of forcibly removing them from their parents/tribe). As well as Mae/Osha potentially being taken from the Coven, this is also reflected by Qimir's complaint to Sol that he just wants to be able to train an apprentice openly. Frankly I find this sort of dark side character a lot more compelling in a smaller story than a stereotypical "I'm EVIL and I want POWER!", and I was massively disappointed to hear him refer to the dreaded 'S' word. He doesn't need to be linked to them! Other than that really like his overall character and it's nice to see cortosis get pulled across from the old EU properly. He may not be human/have an altered lifespan as he mentioned being a Jedi a 'long' time ago.

Over the years I've come to the realisation that my most hated things about the legacy of the prequels is how the Jedi were utterly ruined, they went from a legendary enigmatic group of noble warriors to a boring set of identikit robed nobodies overburdened with pointless rules and procedures. Things like "lightsaber forms" even being thought of just annoys me so much. I get that the point of the prequels was that the Order as it was actually lost the "war" they didn't even know they were fighting, but the way they've been present has just become how casual fans think of and picture Jedi, the way that all 'bad guy' spaceships in any galactic era have to be reminiscent of Star Destroyers and TIE Fighters now for no reason.

So I'm in favour of stories that suggest that "the Order" is perhaps not the best way the Jedi should be operating the galaxy (so well-funded and close to the Senate & Republic politics) and also that individual Jedi can be flawed personalities in a way that isn't just immediately "leads to the dark side". They can be wrong, they can be impatient and they can make mistakes with consequences.

I hadn't looked much at the 'High Republic' era as it seemed so far to be mostly just YA fiction, but being set just 100 years before the movies does seem a bit pointless. The main change seems to be that yellow seemingly went out of fashion at some point in the following decades. Speaking of fashion though, I never suspected that lightsaber design went through fads and trends, but all the ones we've seen in this are these longer chunkier designs that don't seem to vary at all. Even Qimir's is near-identical but in a dark gunmetal rather than brighter silver.

I could go on at length but it's all variations on a theme and as episode 8 is now online I'm sure the comments will quickly turn to reactions over that. I won't see it until tonight so might come back with more tomorrow.

I will just agree with a comment from someone previously that it's remarkable how a potential franchise at the level of Star Wars has managed to get so trashed by Disney's stewardship that a new TV show isn't just not considered 'landmark TV' but seems to barely make a scratch in the cultural consciousness now. Would have been unthinkable to the 14-year old me in 1995 who was rewatching the OT VHS tapes and devouring any EU books released.
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 09:19:36 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:58:40 am
I will just agree with a comment from someone previously that it's remarkable how a potential franchise at the level of Star Wars has managed to get so trashed by Disney's stewardship that a new TV show isn't just not considered 'landmark TV' but seems to barely make a scratch in the cultural consciousness now. Would have been unthinkable to the 14-year old me in 1995 who was rewatching the OT VHS tapes and devouring any EU books released.
I guess it's almost impossible to keep making landmark TV, esp in the same universe. But you'd think with the money they are spending reviews would mostly be favourable. Maybe that's never going to happen when the franchise is so precious to so many.
Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 09:34:57 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:19:36 am
I guess it's almost impossible to keep making landmark TV, esp in the same universe. But you'd think with the money they are spending reviews would mostly be favourable. Maybe that's never going to happen when the franchise is so precious to so many.

They can't 'keep' making landmark TV though, because with Star Wars they've barely begun, that's the problem. Most people agree on the quality of early Mandalorian and Andor, and that's it. But if those shows are relative diamonds in a churn of the rough then they won't get the sort of sheen that other major shows otherwise unencumbered do.

And I don't think money and quality are linked much, if at all, when it comes to creative endeavours. Getting in 'better' actors or production staff doesn't mean anything if it's just a job to everyone. Paying millions for sets and effects can elevate a show, but it doesn't give it a basic level of competence in things like storytelling.

Your last line may well be spot on though. Maybe Star Wars is just in an awkward spot where it's both too big to fit in with what potential viewers want from it (in that millions of people have pre-conceived ideas about what they should be seeing), but also too big to fail (in that Disney paid & make too much cash to shelve it).
Red Viper

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 09:49:16 am
Finale thoughts.

God, what a mess.
Davidbowie

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 11:40:24 am
The lead actress really is a shitty actor and has all of the emotional range of a wooden spoon.
Zizou

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 11:42:06 am
Who'd have thought Disney would fumble such a surefire winner as badly as they have? Star Wars feels borderline irrelevant at this point.
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:56:52 pm
So, they've basically let it setup for series 2. Yet does anyone really want a series 2?

And one thing that irks me, and yes - I know it was said in Empire all those years ago, but when she says "See you in hell" it just doesn't sit right for me in a Star Wars universe. Although why, I can't tell you.
