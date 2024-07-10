Do you mostly agree with the sentiment that it's atrocious?



I'm not sure I'd use the word atrocious specifically, but I'd certainly agree it's not well-made in general. I think one its main sins, and it's not unique in this, is that from the studio's perspective it exists to exist, to be content on their platform they can advertise and rope in subscribers. Whether this is a sustainable business model given the production budgets I have no idea as I've never seen the underlying data, nor would I care to. I don't follow production news so have no idea who the people behind it are, not who they're married to. That sort of thing isn't interesting to me.Rather than just argue quality for no real purpose though, I try to think more about what I find interesting about how it presents some aspects of the setting.I do like the idea of a critical look at the practices of the Jedi Order (including the 'right' to test children for sensitivity ahead of forcibly removing them from their parents/tribe). As well as Mae/Osha potentially being taken from the Coven, this is also reflected by Qimir's complaint to Sol that he just wants to be able to train an apprentice openly. Frankly I find this sort of dark side character a lot more compelling in a smaller story than a stereotypical "I'm EVIL and I want POWER!", and I was massively disappointed to hear him refer to the dreaded 'S' word. He doesn't need to be linked to them! Other than that really like his overall character and it's nice to see cortosis get pulled across from the old EU properly. He may not be human/have an altered lifespan as he mentioned being a Jedi a 'long' time ago.Over the years I've come to the realisation that my most hated things about the legacy of the prequels is how the Jedi were utterly ruined, they went from a legendary enigmatic group of noble warriors to a boring set of identikit robed nobodies overburdened with pointless rules and procedures. Things like "lightsaber forms" even being thought of just annoys me so much. I get that the point of the prequels was that the Order as it was actually lost the "war" they didn't even know they were fighting, but the way they've been present has just become how casual fans think of and picture Jedi, the way that all 'bad guy' spaceships in any galactic era have to be reminiscent of Star Destroyers and TIE Fighters now for no reason.So I'm in favour of stories that suggest that "the Order" is perhaps not the best way the Jedi should be operating the galaxy (so well-funded and close to the Senate & Republic politics) and also that individual Jedi can be flawed personalities in a way that isn't just immediately "leads to the dark side". They can be wrong, they can be impatient and they can make mistakes with consequences.I hadn't looked much at the 'High Republic' era as it seemed so far to be mostly just YA fiction, but being set just 100 years before the movies does seem a bit pointless. The main change seems to be that yellow seemingly went out of fashion at some point in the following decades. Speaking of fashion though, I never suspected that lightsaber design went through fads and trends, but all the ones we've seen in this are these longer chunkier designs that don't seem to vary at all. Even Qimir's is near-identical but in a dark gunmetal rather than brighter silver.I could go on at length but it's all variations on a theme and as episode 8 is now online I'm sure the comments will quickly turn to reactions over that. I won't see it until tonight so might come back with more tomorrow.I will just agree with a comment from someone previously that it's remarkable how a potential franchise at the level of Star Wars has managed to get so trashed by Disney's stewardship that a new TV show isn't just not considered 'landmark TV' but seems to barely make a scratch in the cultural consciousness now. Would have been unthinkable to the 14-year old me in 1995 who was rewatching the OT VHS tapes and devouring any EU books released.