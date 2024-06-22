« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 383438 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,697
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5160 on: June 22, 2024, 06:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on June 22, 2024, 05:53:55 pm
Star Wars without George Lucas is just an inferior tribute act. Imagine The Beatles without Lennon or McCartney. Poor purchase by Disney.

Andor and Rogue One were both great, and Mandalorian started out as good if a bit of a throwback. There's plenty of potential and plenty of people out there who would love to help realise it, unfortunately Disney have just put it in the wrong hands and refuse to do anything to change that.
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,811
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5161 on: June 22, 2024, 08:57:06 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on June 21, 2024, 12:22:40 pm


Mate, you can't even get the names of the shows right and yet you still come on here labelling other fans all kinds of stuff because they quite legitimately think a show is crap.



I'm genuinely sorry if you were offended. By the way, it's spelled "labeling".
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,811
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5162 on: June 22, 2024, 08:59:33 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on June 21, 2024, 12:22:40 pm


You see, you can think Reeva was a crap character in an awful series and not be a racist.
You can think Headland is a hack and her wife can't act and not be a homophobe.


Yes of course, but if your reasoning of it being terrible is that they're gay, then it's something else.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,008
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5163 on: June 22, 2024, 11:36:29 pm »
Quote from: telekon on June 22, 2024, 08:59:33 pm
Yes of course, but if your reasoning of it being terrible is that they're gay, then it's something else.

Has anyone put forward that reasoning on here? The acolyte is just shit tv. It's a perfect shit sandwich of bad writing, poor direction and bland acting served on some piss-poor story telling. If you're going to be boring, have it well directed, with good acting and dialogue. If you're going to have shit direction, acting and dialogue, at least make the story compelling.

I think Loki is a good example of what I'm saying. I found that the story was pretty poor, but the direction, dialogue, acting and cinematography made it a compelling watch (you could apply that to a lot of Marvel stuff).
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,008
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5164 on: June 22, 2024, 11:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on June 22, 2024, 05:53:55 pm
Star Wars without George Lucas is just an inferior tribute act. Imagine The Beatles without Lennon or McCartney. Poor purchase by Disney.

Nah, fuck him and all. Between pissing on the original trilogy (Han shot first ffs) and the prequels, he has done as much harm as anyone. In fact, a lot of the problem with the stuff they're making now is down to the blueprint he set out in the shitty prequels.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,006
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5165 on: June 23, 2024, 11:35:22 am »
Quote from: telekon on June 22, 2024, 08:57:06 pm
I'm genuinely sorry if you were offended. By the way, it's spelled "labeling".

Not here in the UK.
Logged

Online jedimaster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5166 on: June 23, 2024, 06:24:00 pm »
It's so obvious they shoe-horned Ki-Api-Munday in, even though he shouldn't even have been born for another 70 years or something.

So at the end of the series he will be the only one of the Jedi left with any knowledge what happened with Darth Zippy, and for whatever reason will decide to keep it to himself  ???

I was one of the few who liked Kenobi and Ahsoka, but even I think this is tripe.
« Last Edit: June 23, 2024, 06:33:05 pm by jedimaster »
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,303
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5167 on: June 23, 2024, 06:35:58 pm »
As I said its a problem when they start changing star wars. Characters that weren't even born arriving in series. It's just lazy really. Be interesting how the erase any knowledge of this as Sith weren't meant to have been around for a millenia, said by the very character that just arrived this episode :D
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5168 on: June 23, 2024, 06:43:05 pm »
The worse the shows get, the better Hopkinsons get, so it's win, win.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 491
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5169 on: June 24, 2024, 08:54:28 am »
Quote from: thejbs on June 22, 2024, 11:42:15 pm
Nah, fuck him and all. Between pissing on the original trilogy (Han shot first ffs) and the prequels, he has done as much harm as anyone. In fact, a lot of the problem with the stuff they're making now is down to the blueprint he set out in the shitty prequels.

Revenge of The Sith was a decent film but the main problem is that Disney bought Star Wars but not the creative brain behind it. I don't think the kids care about Star Wars, my 10 year old nephew likes Anakin Skywalker from the prequels but couldn't care less about anything Disney has put out.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,043
  • ....mmm
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5170 on: Yesterday at 04:08:28 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on June 21, 2024, 12:22:40 pm
Is everyone piling onto The Boys because Frenchie is bi? Nope.

The Boys Season 4:

RottenTomatoes Critic Score: 95%
RottenTomatoes Audience Score: 52%

Quote from: lobsterboy on June 21, 2024, 12:22:40 pm
Look at the Last of Us. The episode with the gay couple was superb.

Both that episode and the other 'gay' episode of the Last Of Us are the lowest rated on IMDB. Despite these both being things in the original 2013 game and DLC, years before people decided agenda was being pushed into everything.

There was also outcry at race-swapping Joels daughter to someone of mixed race with black heritage. Though no one seemed to notice Joel became Chilean ;D

----

You can't escape these morons with the best writing, actors and production in the world.

That said, if I'm being cynical I'd say it feels Disney use this culture war shit to avoid criticism and drum up press for their next generic tripe fest. It would be good if they simply accepted their past for what it is, a product of the time. Race-swapping characters or changing them to be gay won't make the crows in Dumbo any less offensive to a modern audience.

It's not that they shouldn't be able to do that, it just feels so damn transparent and tacked on sometimes. Especially when they're able to create movies such as Moana and Coco.




Logged
:D

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,043
  • ....mmm
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5171 on: Yesterday at 04:09:15 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on June 24, 2024, 08:54:28 am
Revenge of The Sith was a decent film but the main problem is that Disney bought Star Wars but not the creative brain behind it. I don't think the kids care about Star Wars, my 10 year old nephew likes Anakin Skywalker from the prequels but couldn't care less about anything Disney has put out.


Logged
:D

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,697
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5172 on: Yesterday at 10:10:22 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 04:08:28 am
The Boys Season 4:

RottenTomatoes Critic Score: 95%
RottenTomatoes Audience Score: 52%

Both that episode and the other 'gay' episode of the Last Of Us are the lowest rated on IMDB. Despite these both being things in the original 2013 game and DLC, years before people decided agenda was being pushed into everything.

There was also outcry at race-swapping Joels daughter to someone of mixed race with black heritage. Though no one seemed to notice Joel became Chilean ;D

There'll always be a minority of people complaining about these things, but when something is made to a good standard they're typically drowned out by the positive response of the people who don't care about culture wars. The difference with Disney/Star Wars is they're producing shit and then calling us racist for not eating it up.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5173 on: Yesterday at 10:41:11 am »
Quote from: telekon on June 20, 2024, 03:22:02 am

Love these Star Wars dudes who get so hurt when there's an Asian or a gay character.

I love it even more when Disney put in a split second lesbian kiss to show how inclusive they are, but also short enough they it can be scrubbed out of international releases that don't agree with that. And also have a black main character that can be left of movie posters where that would sell badly.

What Disney are doing with Star Wars feels performative, like I can see the grub y corporate hands using these things to sell otherwise poor shows and movies.

I couldn't give a shit about there being a gay black female Jedi character. It may actually be really cool if you can tell a good and compelling story around that, and you can make a character a lot of people can identify with.

I don't appreciate a bad story either way of it, and I really don't like the feeling of a big corporation patting itself on the back for how inclusive it is while not being inclusive in any meaningful way
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,006
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5174 on: Yesterday at 12:33:04 pm »
I'm done with Star Wars.
Its now so polarized that the hint of a diverse character in a show inflames the trolls while anyone offering a genuine critical opinion is instantly labelled by the very people who claim to hate labels.
Leave it all to the hacks, the activists, the streamers, the trolls and uber privileged actors to fight over.
Then when they finish wrecking it, they can blame it all on each other before moving on to trash another franchise.
Once they are done maybe someone with talent and proper stories to tell will take it back.

Fuck telly, read a book instead.


Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,008
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5175 on: Today at 08:35:42 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on June 24, 2024, 08:54:28 am
Revenge of The Sith was a decent film but the main problem is that Disney bought Star Wars but not the creative brain behind it. I don't think the kids care about Star Wars, my 10 year old nephew likes Anakin Skywalker from the prequels but couldn't care less about anything Disney has put out.

RotS is terrible. As bad as the other two prequels. That final lightsaber battle was as drawn out and joyless as a drunken wank. Its so hamstrung by the train tracks of the Star Wars lore. They are fixated with the accepted storyline events, yet offer up some terrible storytelling. Everything is so forced, pardon the pun. And, of course, the dialogue is total pish.

The worst crime of the lot is that Lucas takes the hilarious noooo from it and shoehorns it into return of the Jedi, destroying that wonderful soundless introspection from Vader.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,376
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5176 on: Today at 08:51:29 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:35:42 am
RotS is terrible. As bad as the other two prequels. That final lightsaber battle was as drawn out and joyless as a drunken wank. Its so hamstrung by the train tracks of the Star Wars lore. They are fixated with the accepted storyline events, yet offer up some terrible storytelling. Everything is so forced, pardon the pun. And, of course, the dialogue is total pish.

The worst crime of the lot is that Lucas takes the hilarious noooo from it and shoehorns it into return of the Jedi, destroying that wonderful soundless introspection from Vader.

I was never really all that arsed about any of the changes either in 1997 or at any point after, but that one annoys me. A lot.
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,515
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5177 on: Today at 09:26:07 am »
Much better episode of The Acolyte this week.

Spoiler
Some great action and we finally have a character to get invested in. Shame it's the villain, but there we go. Manny Jacinto has been the only good thing about this show and I was genuinely happy when he was revealed, thought he was great and like I said, I kind of want the show to be mostly about him going forward.

Not sure the intention of the episode was for me to be cheering at the deaths of all those Jedi but I very much enjoyed watching them get demolished. Some of the dullest characters ever committed to screen who won't be missed.

Couldn't give two shits about the two sisters either to be honest, still think the actress playing them is pretty terrible. But still, overall comfortably the best episode.
[close]
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,043
  • ....mmm
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5178 on: Today at 09:53:24 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X-6WBWmoVEY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X-6WBWmoVEY</a>
Logged
:D

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5179 on: Today at 12:43:55 pm »
Damn those RLM bastards. I might have to go back to the Acolyte just so I can appreciate their review better.
Logged

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,405
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5180 on: Today at 02:43:46 pm »
The 'twist' isn't a twist if you see it coming a mile away, the murder mystery isn't a mystery if you basically show them doing it ... etc etc. There's so many ways this story could have been done better than it has been, the elements could have worked, but it's been cackhanded from the off, and to keep cutting away from fights is criminal editing.

There's zero tension because of A. the way it's released and B. the way it's cut together and edited.

I don't go for all the nonsensical Youtubers, they sound as bad as the show sometimes, but my God this is not great TV. Love the way the latest episode was full of lightsabers and all the clapping seals were like 'this is MUCH better!!!' as if it forgave 4 episodes of absolute shite.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,295
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5181 on: Today at 05:03:36 pm »
If Sol gets tricked by a hair cut.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5182 on: Today at 05:45:34 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/saxuXoTCZNU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/saxuXoTCZNU</a>

He's going to go bat shit when he watches the latest episode.  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5183 on: Today at 05:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 05:03:36 pm
If Sol gets tricked by a hair cut.

Coolest scissors ever.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,376
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5184 on: Today at 07:27:13 pm »
(nearly) everybody's dead dave.

and if you think that's a spoiler you weren't paying attention last week.
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,868
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5185 on: Today at 07:30:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:45:34 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/saxuXoTCZNU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/saxuXoTCZNU</a>

He's going to go bat shit when he watches the latest episode.  ;D

So Neil from the Young Ones was a Jedi?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 