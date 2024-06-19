« previous next »
Offline PaulF

Can anyone say the dialog and acting in the originals was good?
Maybe good for its time?
Tbf , I can probably recite every line of ANH, but was it good dialog?
I was introduced to Star Wars when the OT was re-released in the cinemas in 1997, and I was immediately hooked. I had tonnes of Power of the Force figures, the ships, the lightsabers, books etc.

Then in 1999 when the prequels were out, the marketing campaign was immense, and although the films (looking back) were crap in comparison to the OT, it still felt like Star Wars.

When Disney bought the IP and I heard that there'd be new Star Wars movies with Luke, Han and Leia returning I was obviously excited and things looked great. The Force Awakens was not a good film, but there was still a lot of credit left in the bank.

Then The Last Jedi happened, and for the first time since I'd first been introduced in 1997, I felt totally apathetic to Star Wars.

Things have just gotten worse, and worse, and worse ever since (barring The Mandalorian S1 and some of S2).

Star Wars is no longer about crafting the best possible story, it's no longer about adventures, good vs evil, the hero's story, the excitement. Its now about pushing political agendas. It's about sexual preference and diversity FIRST. Then the story comes SECOND.

Everything they do now is getting trashed, justifiably.

Good luck with the new Rey-centric Star Wars movie they're planning in 2027. :shite:


Reminds me of the simpsons with Ron Howard. Did I mention his friends a talking pie

Put forward a rather bland story. Did I mention the ......insert whatever political character they want to include

Howard you've done it again.
I was looking forward to acolyte when it was announced. Hoping for a darker themed story about how Sith are identified and trained by other Sith. The process they follow and training, the back stabbing etc

There's still time for some of that but the general tone of the show currently and story lines again do seem underwhelming and bland. Safe I guess is the best word
The problem is that the arseholes are now so loud and whiny that any legitimate criticism gets chucked unfairly in with them. It also doesn't help that said arseholes will latch onto any legitimate criticism, grab a couple of buzz words out of it and repeat them while having no idea what they actually mean which then fucks it all up even more.

Add to the fact that it seems that a lot of people don't understand that you're allowed to just not like something. You don't have to see the creation of something you don't like as some kind of personal attack and cry about it being the worst thing in the history of creation. At least until the next thing they don't like anyway
Quote from: PaulF on June 19, 2024, 12:16:37 pm
Can anyone say the dialog and acting in the originals was good?
Maybe good for its time?
Tbf , I can probably recite every line of ANH, but was it good dialog?


Well no, but it doesn't give this show a pass just because something ELSE was bad too? Bad dialogue is fine if the general overall product is fantastic. Bad dialogue coupled with terrible story, characters etc just add to the problem.
Quote from: Davidbowie on June 19, 2024, 12:27:57 pm

Star Wars is no longer about crafting the best possible story, it's no longer about adventures, good vs evil, the hero's story, the excitement. Its now about pushing political agendas. It's about sexual preference and diversity FIRST. Then the story comes SECOND.


Yep. I've been a fan since my Mum bought me Slave 1 for my 7th birthday way back when the OT came out. I read the other day someone say that Star Wars now, there are no villains and no heroes. Everything is so bland and sanotised, heroes are 'grey' as are the villains, especially if they are from an ethnic background. This show was at pains to show the Jedi not being very good. I always thought the whole point of the Jedi were they were the GOOD guys?

Now you have characters that do horrendous things, two shows out of three if you include Reeva, that do about turns and you're meant to SYMPATHISE with them? The writing is horrible. 'Oh, you murdered loads of innocent people but have had a change of heart?' It's like the Vader redemption with none of the gravitas or build up.

Quote from: voodoo ray on June 19, 2024, 12:49:34 pm
Add to the fact that it seems that a lot of people don't understand that you're allowed to just not like something. You don't have to see the creation of something you don't like as some kind of personal attack and cry about it being the worst thing in the history of creation. At least until the next thing they don't like anyway

I don't mind if people like the Acolyte, but as a 48 year old Star Wars fan, who absolutely LOVED the OT and Andor (I like Rogue One and Solo too), it's really not for me at all. It'll be for a different generation though, and that's fine. I also think, to add to your point, that no-one can look at these things objectively either. So the fans that DO like it, some do what you are saying the ones that hate it do. They'll defend it to the end, regardless of quality, because it's Star Wars and we are 'lucky' to have new SW content.

That's as bad as any of the hating too. Both sides are equally dreadful at times.

For me, I look at it objectively. Literally the ONLY reason I've even watched it is because ... it's Star Wars. But I know if it was any other sci-fi show I'd have seen the first two episodes and not bothered with it as, objectively, it's rubbish. I've enjoyed Fallout a million times more than this. Andor, forgetting it's Star Wars, was well written, acted, executed and directed. I know a lad who isn't even a fan who thought it was amazing.

The dialogue, execution, story and acting (those two young girls playing the twins were abysmal even for kids) is all lacking in The Acolyte. Also ... Lesley Headlands wife can't act. She just can't.

Quote from: WillG.LFC on June 19, 2024, 12:44:38 pm
There's still time for some of that but the general tone of the show currently and story lines again do seem underwhelming and bland. Safe I guess is the best word

Amen. It's all so ... meh. Star Wars deserves better. I actually watch this thinking of The Empire Strikes Back and almost weep.
I don't think The Acolyte is for any generation, it's aimed at a tiny subset of a generation that largely doesn't care about Star Wars.

As you said, if it wasn't Star Wars everyone would have stopped watching after the first episode and it'd have been cancelled already. It's only really the weight of the franchise and the low standards of a lot of viewers that keeps these shows afloat.
Quote from: Schmidt on June 19, 2024, 02:24:41 pm
I don't think The Acolyte is for any generation, it's aimed at a tiny subset of a generation that largely doesn't care about Star Wars.

As you said, if it wasn't Star Wars everyone would have stopped watching after the first episode and it'd have been cancelled already. It's only really the weight of the franchise and the low standards of a lot of viewers that keeps these shows afloat.

Might go as far as to say, if it wasn't star wars, they wouldn't have bothered making it.

But people like me will keep watching, ever hopeful. That said . I am looking forward to today's episode.  Not so much I've set aside time to watch it, but I expect to see it befor the next episode is out.
Quote from: Schmidt on June 19, 2024, 02:24:41 pm
I don't think The Acolyte is for any generation, it's aimed at a tiny subset of a generation that largely doesn't care about Star Wars.

As you said, if it wasn't Star Wars everyone would have stopped watching after the first episode and it'd have been cancelled already. It's only really the weight of the franchise and the low standards of a lot of viewers that keeps these shows afloat.

True. Even forgetting the Youtubers who make a racket off slagging these things off, looking at it completely objectively, the sad thing is, they HAVE gone down the route of 'The Force is Female' and it's become a female centric brand now, but they are that clueless that even geeky women hate it, and they have alienated a vast majority of their audience (well, anyone that doesn't just swallow anything they put out regardless of quality).

Sequel Trilogy - female main hero.
Tales of the Empire - entirely female centric.
Ahsoko - almost entirely female centric (female main hero).
The Acolytle - female lead, main hero and villain.
Rogue One - Female main hero.
Mando S3 - Mando sidelined for Bo Katan, female hero.
Star Wars Outlaws - female main hero.
Next movie - Rey, female main hero.

Regardless of the accusations of misogyny whenever long time fans raise this, they've absolutely destroyed the relationship with their main fanbase. And they are too stupid to realise that the vast majority wouldn't mind female heroes, not in EVERY single thing they do, but in the likes of Rogue One, you had a female hero that worked because they weren't sidelining the men at the same time. Well written and serving the story, not the story being 'hey, she's a strong woman!'.

It's sad to watch, and it's only going to get worse unless they get rid of a good chunk of people from Lucasfilm. And that won't happen. It's not made for the likes of me anymore, an OT fan (I even liked the sequels), it just isn't. It's a massive shame.
Quote from: Paul JH on June 19, 2024, 04:00:44 pm
True. Even forgetting the Youtubers who make a racket off slagging these things off, looking at it completely objectively, the sad thing is, they HAVE gone down the route of 'The Force is Female' and it's become a female centric brand now, but they are that clueless that even geeky women hate it, and they have alienated a vast majority of their audience (well, anyone that doesn't just swallow anything they put out regardless of quality).

Sequel Trilogy - female main hero.
Tales of the Empire - entirely female centric.
Ahsoko - almost entirely female centric (female main hero).
The Acolytle - female lead, main hero and villain.
Rogue One - Female main hero.
Mando S3 - Mando sidelined for Bo Katan, female hero.
Star Wars Outlaws - female main hero.
Next movie - Rey, female main hero.

Regardless of the accusations of misogyny whenever long time fans raise this, they've absolutely destroyed the relationship with their main fanbase. And they are too stupid to realise that the vast majority wouldn't mind female heroes, not in EVERY single thing they do, but in the likes of Rogue One, you had a female hero that worked because they weren't sidelining the men at the same time. Well written and serving the story, not the story being 'hey, she's a strong woman!'.

It's sad to watch, and it's only going to get worse unless they get rid of a good chunk of people from Lucasfilm. And that won't happen. It's not made for the likes of me anymore, an OT fan (I even liked the sequels), it just isn't. It's a massive shame.

I as a straight, white middle aged bloke couldn't give a shit about any of that. I just don't care.

Quote from: Paul JH on June 19, 2024, 04:00:44 pm


Yeah agreed. I always feel slightly apprehensive agreeing with the incels because they obviously have their own agendas, but Star Wars has been turned into a battle between two equally extreme viewpoints, while the vast majority of people are sat in the middle just wanting a show they can enjoy.
Quote from: Paul JH on June 19, 2024, 01:03:29 pm
Well no, but it doesn't give this show a pass just because something ELSE was bad too? Bad dialogue is fine if the general overall product is fantastic. Bad dialogue coupled with terrible story, characters etc just add to the problem.

Yeah, the OT dialogue generally managed to stay on the right side of hammy, which when surrounded by the story, characters, iconic design, music, special effects, etc. actually has a weird way of making it more memorable and fun.

Most modern Star Wars lacks many of the latter components bar special effects, so even though the dialogue is technically no worse, it sticks a lot more because there's nothing to wash it down with.

Reminds me of watching Lord of the Rings vs The Hobbit - the dialogue is memorable and fun in the former and painful in the latter probably because the story, scenes, atmosphere and characters it is servicing are of very different quality.
Whats most disappointing about this is that in what is a golden age of TV, the biggest franchise with the biggest budgets cant piece together an enjoyable tv series. I could genuinely write something better. And it doesnt all have to be in the style of Andor to work. It can be fun and frivolous.

As has been mentioned, fallout is an example of how you get it right. An absolute joy to watch. Its DNA is closer to the SWOT than this muck Disney are serving up.
Quote from: Davidbowie on June 19, 2024, 12:27:57 pm
I was introduced to Star Wars when the OT was re-released in the cinemas in 1997, and I was immediately hooked. I had tonnes of Power of the Force figures, the ships, the lightsabers, books etc.

Then in 1999 when the prequels were out, the marketing campaign was immense, and although the films (looking back) were crap in comparison to the OT, it still felt like Star Wars.

When Disney bought the IP and I heard that there'd be new Star Wars movies with Luke, Han and Leia returning I was obviously excited and things looked great. The Force Awakens was not a good film, but there was still a lot of credit left in the bank.

Then The Last Jedi happened, and for the first time since I'd first been introduced in 1997, I felt totally apathetic to Star Wars.

Things have just gotten worse, and worse, and worse ever since (barring The Mandalorian S1 and some of S2).

Star Wars is no longer about crafting the best possible story, it's no longer about adventures, good vs evil, the hero's story, the excitement. Its now about pushing political agendas. It's about sexual preference and diversity FIRST. Then the story comes SECOND.

Everything they do now is getting trashed, justifiably.

Good luck with the new Rey-centric Star Wars movie they're planning in 2027. :shite:


Love these Star Wars dudes who get so hurt when there's an Asian or a gay character.
Quote from: telekon on June 20, 2024, 03:22:02 am

Love these Star Wars dudes who get so hurt when there's an Asian or a gay character.

Huh? What you prattling on about??

My point is, the people currently in charge of Star Wars do not set out to write the very, very, very best STORY that they possibly can in order to entertain the fans.

Leslye Headland (as a lesbian herself) wrote a lesbian story into her show. She gave her own wife a role in the show and purposely hired writers who had never seen Star Wars. Do these sound like the actions of someone trying to write an amazing space-opera story?

Or just maybe, she had her own personal agenda and forced it into the show at the expense of making the end product (the story) as good as it could possibly be.

I want good, entertaining stories from a galaxy far, far away. Not political messages.

But according to you, I don't like Asian and gay characters.  :o


 
Quote from: Davidbowie on June 20, 2024, 12:07:51 pm
Huh? What you prattling on about??

My point is, the people currently in charge of Star Wars do not set out to write the very, very, very best STORY that they possibly can in order to entertain the fans.

Leslye Headland (as a lesbian herself) wrote a lesbian story into her show. She gave her own wife a role in the show and purposely hired writers who had never seen Star Wars. Do these sound like the actions of someone trying to write an amazing space-opera story?

Or just maybe, she had her own personal agenda and forced it into the show at the expense of making the end product (the story) as good as it could possibly be.

I want good, entertaining stories from a galaxy far, far away. Not political messages.

But according to you, I don't like Asian and gay characters.  :o


 

sucks to be you then because there have been political messages in star wars for decades.

Episode 4 its getting worse.

Spoiler
The clunkiness of the writing is actually hilarious. And I dont just mean the dialogue. When they arrive on the planet to find the wookie the padawan quizzes a local to find out where he is. She comes back to say hes run off to the forest, to which Sol basically replies I sense him in that forest. They further compound it by revealing they have a tracker who can find him anyway, regardless of local info or sols force sensitivity.
[close]

Regarding the allegations of being too woke. I love diversity in Star Wars but, just like the dialogue, it shouldnt be as forced as this is. I liked that the twins parents were two women and it was introduced casually by osha referring to her mothers. I also liked how the parents were portrayed realistically too. Thats an example of doing things right. But

Spoiler
I could be wrong, but they seem to be stoking a love story between osha and the padawan. If so, it provides ammunition to bigots that claim that having gay parents leads to gay children. And osha correcting pronouns was too on the nose for me.
[close]
Quote from: thejbs on June 20, 2024, 12:22:32 pm


Spoiler
I could be wrong, but they seem to be stoking a love story between osha and the padawan. If so, it provides ammunition to bigots that claim that having gay parents leads to gay children. And osha correcting pronouns was too on the nose for me.
[close]

I haven't got that impression, but that might be me just not seeing it!

as for the 2nd part, those kind of 'jokes' have been made for absolutely years about alien life forms in tv shows when the person speaking isn't sure. once they would have looked more and more confused as they said "he? she?......it?" but times have changed.
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 20, 2024, 12:12:44 pm
sucks to be you then because there have been political messages in star wars for decades.



Such a cop out response. There's a difference between including political messages and compromising the quality of the story and the staff to force them in, especially in a universe like Star Wars where sexism and racism don't appear to exist.
Quote from: Schmidt on June 20, 2024, 12:55:34 pm
Such a cop out response. There's a difference between including political messages and compromising the quality of the story and the staff to force them in, especially in a universe like Star Wars where sexism and racism don't appear to exist.

there is because that's the way you look at it.

people of certain political persuasions were saying similar things about nute gunray/newt gingrich/ronald reagan 20odd years ago.
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 20, 2024, 01:11:33 pm
there is because that's the way you look at it.

people of certain political persuasions were saying similar things about nute gunray/newt gingrich/ronald reagan 20odd years ago.

Except I don't have an issue with the political messages, I have a problem with the clear nepotism and significant drop in quality it has led to.
Quote from: Schmidt on June 20, 2024, 01:13:27 pm
Except I don't have an issue with the political messages, I have a problem with the clear nepotism and significant drop in quality it has led to.

if that one character was the lead (or even the 'secondary' lead) you might have something of a point.
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 19, 2024, 04:38:28 pm
I as a straight, white middle aged bloke couldn't give a shit about any of that. I just don't care.


I feel this way too. In fact I'd not noticed they were all female.
Now I think about it, why would aliens even have genders that map to ours.
Quote from: Davidbowie on June 20, 2024, 12:07:51 pm
Huh? What you prattling on about??

My point is, the people currently in charge of Star Wars do not set out to write the very, very, very best STORY that they possibly can in order to entertain the fans.

Leslye Headland (as a lesbian herself) wrote a lesbian story into her show. She gave her own wife a role in the show and purposely hired writers who had never seen Star Wars. Do these sound like the actions of someone trying to write an amazing space-opera story?

Or just maybe, she had her own personal agenda and forced it into the show at the expense of making the end product (the story) as good as it could possibly be.

I want good, entertaining stories from a galaxy far, far away. Not political messages.

But according to you, I don't like Asian and gay characters.  :o

You're obviously homophobic.
Quote from: telekon on June 20, 2024, 01:53:13 pm
You're obviously homophobic.

How dare you?!

I'm not scared of my house.
Being gay is not a political message. You believe it's political since there hasn't been any/many non-straight characters in Star Wars before.
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 20, 2024, 01:25:48 pm
if that one character was the lead (or even the 'secondary' lead) you might have something of a point.

I don't even know which character you're referring to. I don't care about the race, gender or sexuality of any of them, what bothers me is the show is bad and anyone who points it out is labeled as intolerant and ignored.

Quote from: telekon on June 20, 2024, 01:59:32 pm
Being gay is not a political message. You believe it's political since there hasn't been any/many non-straight characters in Star Wars before.

Nobody has complained about gay characters though, the criticism is that the showrunners don't care enough about the quality of the show.

Notice how nobody is going into the thread for The Boys and complaining that Maeve and Frenchie are bi, that Jordan is non-binary or that it's full of strong women. People go in there and talk about the show because it's well made with a lot of care put into it.
Quote from: Schmidt on June 20, 2024, 02:18:06 pm

Nobody has complained about gay characters though, the criticism is that the showrunners don't care enough about the quality of the show.

Notice how nobody is going into the thread for The Boys and complaining that Maeve and Frenchie are bi, that Jordan is non-binary or that it's full of strong women. People go in there and talk about the show because it's well made with a lot of care put into it.

Fair enough mate but the lad (somewhat ironically named) Davidbowie did.
Quote
Leslye Headland (as a lesbian herself) wrote a lesbian story into her show. She gave her own wife a role in the show (...) Do these sound like the actions of someone trying to write an amazing space-opera story?

Or just maybe, she had her own personal agenda and forced it into the show at the expense of making the end product (the story) as good as it could possibly be.

I want good, entertaining stories from a galaxy far, far away. Not political messages.

If the writer had been straight and hired her husband for a smaller role, would it be as upsetting?

This poster is saying that a gay relationship (which we've seen almost nothing of yet) is a major part in ruining good writing. That's homophobic.

In terms of the writing, it's not terrible but not great. I personally enjoy the show for what it is. It's miles better than that joke of a series Boba Fett was, but some distance of Endor.
Quote from: telekon on June 20, 2024, 02:33:40 pm
Fair enough mate but the lad (somewhat ironically named) Davidbowie did.
If the writer had been straight and hired her husband for a smaller role, would it be as upsetting?

This poster is saying that a gay relationship (which we've seen almost nothing of yet) is a major part in ruining good writing. That's homophobic.

In terms of the writing, it's not terrible but not great. I personally enjoy the show for what it is. It's miles better than that joke of a series Boba Fett was, but some distance of Endor.

I think his point is that quality isn't the priority, which I think is an absolutely fair opinion to have. I doubt any of us would even know the sexuality of the showrunner if the show was good (I barely even know their names most of the time). It also doesn't help that the people behind the show have been very quick to bring these topics into the discussion in order to dismiss all criticism.
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 20, 2024, 12:30:15 pm
I haven't got that impression, but that might be me just not seeing it!

as for the 2nd part, those kind of 'jokes' have been made for absolutely years about alien life forms in tv shows when the person speaking isn't sure. once they would have looked more and more confused as they said "he? she?......it?" but times have changed.

Had a google to see if anyone else spotted it, and I'm not alone. And Dafne Keen herself said that the character had a crush on Osha.

Quote
"Jeckies such a young character. Shes an 18-year-old, but shes not a normal 18-year-old. Like she hasnt gone to school and she hasnt had interactions with other like people, Keen said. So its her first real experience, I think, of those kinds of feelings and almost the guilt and confusion that comes with it.

Shes such a controlled, like self-judging, like perfect student, that I think its also almost self-hatred that comes from having those feelings and the kind of constriction, but also the inevitable magnetism that she has towards Osha because of that.

EDIT; on your second point, of course it was trying to make a point on pronouns, and it was unnecessary and clumsy. The creature was a non-humanoid creature a step above a dog on the evolutionary ladder so a (admittedly tired) he/it joke wouldve been fine.

If you want to make a pronouns point, make it subtly and naturally. Calling a character by a they pronoun without lingering on it would normalise it more. Thats why I liked the mothers line in episode one. It was matter of fact, as it should be.
« Reply #5151 on: June 20, 2024, 04:45:52 pm »
The creator being lesbian is neither here nor there, not sure why it was even mentioned. George Lucas is a straight white male and came up with the absolute worst Star Wars.
Quote from: Brian Blessed on June 20, 2024, 04:45:52 pm
The creator being lesbian is neither here nor there, not sure why it was even mentioned. George Lucas is a straight white male and came up with the absolute worst Star Wars.

It should be irrelevant, but unfortunately identity is also being brought up by people like Kathleen Kennedy to deflect criticism onto the fans, so it inevitably becomes part of the conversation one way or another. Telling their majority of your viewers that their opinion is invalid because of their gender, while patting yourself on the back for being inclusive, tends to rub people the wrong way.

For what it's worth I think it's difficult to judge anyone who worked on the show, because looking at recent Star Wars and Marvel output it seems the problems start at a much higher level.
Watched the most recent episode last night. Very meh.
Is the wookie what's known as a mcguffin? I never did fully understand the term.
Quote from: Brian Blessed on June 20, 2024, 04:45:52 pm
George Lucas is a straight white male and came up with the absolute worst Star Wars.
George had nothing to do with Rise of Skywalker
The lead actress from the new show has released a charming rap song addressed at all ''da haterz''.

My particular favourite lyrics include;

''I say white people crying was the goal / If they could take one thing what would it be? / I say empathy / ooooo thats why they mad at me?''

 ''speak truth to power / keep an eye out for you silly racists''

''im sick and fuckin tired of suppressing my rage / 400 years of taking their bullshit / to compartmentalize like my ancestors had to encage''


Lovely stuff there I'm sure you'll agree.

If only Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billy dee Williams or Anthony Daniels had had the foresight 40 years ago to do a diss track at the people watching their art.
Quote from: telekon on June 20, 2024, 02:33:40 pm
Fair enough mate but the lad (somewhat ironically named) Davidbowie did.
If the writer had been straight and hired her husband for a smaller role, would it be as upsetting?

This poster is saying that a gay relationship (which we've seen almost nothing of yet) is a major part in ruining good writing. That's homophobic.

In terms of the writing, it's not terrible but not great. I personally enjoy the show for what it is. It's miles better than that joke of a series Boba Fett was, but some distance of Endor.

Andor. Which was an extremely good Sci Fi series and a massive outlier when compared to all the Disney + content (possibly bar the first few seasons of the Mandalorian)

Mate, you can't even get the names of the shows right and yet you still come on here labelling other fans all kinds of stuff because they quite legitimately think a show is crap.

As for the gay and diversity agenda, that's being pushed by the actors, writers and studios.
They are the ones claiming in interviews that the force is female, that Star wars needs to be more woman centric and that The acolyte is the gayest star wars ever.

See I don't watch films and series to be "represented"
I watch them to escape reality, for enjoyment and entertainment. I want to feel something for the characters, give me someone and a story to be invested in. I'm not so emotionally stunted and narrow minded that I can only watch things that represent me.

Look at the Last of Us. The episode with the gay couple was superb.
Because it was written beautifully by talented people and performed by talented actors.
Not the talent devoid hacks and activists Disney employ.

Is everyone piling onto The Boys because Frenchie is bi? Nope.

You see, you can think Reeva was a crap character in an awful series and not be a racist.
You can think Headland is a hack and her wife can't act and not be a homophobe.

The reality is that we all know that a Disney Star wars series is going to be crap as soon as their media machine begins to target "the toxic fandom"




That episode of the last of us is a great example. Just incredible tv that left me in absolute bits. And Andor had plenty of diversity - ethnicities and sexualities - delivered brilliantly and naturally. Vel and Cintas relationship was gritty and complicated and very real.

My two cents on where the show is going.
Spoiler
So,  Jedi knowledge at the time of TPM is that the Sith have been extinct for a millennium. The means that either all the Jedi on the planet have to die, or there has to be convoluted reason (a cover up to protect the Jedi?) to keep it all secret. Or, some equally awkward retconning. I imagine they go with option B, as theyve shoehorned Ki-Adi-Mundi into the series.

Who is the sith master? Its a cynical writing device to keep people watching. Wouldnt surprise me if its kept under wraps for another episode. It makes most sense to me that its a Jedi (Carrie Ann Moss, maybe?), which gives impetus to the cover up - the Jedi keep this incident under wraps so the Jedi order isnt tarnished. But, that would involve showing the Jedi not to be the boring aul priest that Disney seem intent on serving up.

A boring and safe option is the girls mum (she has beef against the Jedi and pushes osha out of the way before attacking, she's force sensitive, plus we all know that youre never completely dead in Star Wars).

Another candidate is maes pal who knew a lot about The master and the other Jedi (and how to kill them), and has been conveniently separated from her in episode 4. I cant see the worth in that being the case, but then, there are few writing decisions in this series that I understand, so its probably him. The Sith that appeared seemed bulkier and taller. Plus, when would he have gotten the chance to kill the wookie? And, most importantly, where would he stash his outlandish costume.

As theyve been calling the master he you can be sure its a woman. It would be great if they turn Darth Plagueis into a human woman. The nerds would riot in the streets!

Either way, its a lot of nothing to pin a whole series on.
[close]
Star Wars without George Lucas is just an inferior tribute act. Imagine The Beatles without Lennon or McCartney. Poor purchase by Disney.
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 05:53:55 pm
Star Wars without George Lucas is just an inferior tribute act. Imagine The Beatles without Lennon or McCartney. Poor purchase by Disney.

That only works if a load of beatles stuff got absolutely slated as well. That might have happened, it's way before my time

And who's saying this dude with the teeth mask is a member of the sith anyway? You don't automatically get a sith membership card when you fall to the dark side or whatever.
