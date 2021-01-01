

Star Wars is no longer about crafting the best possible story, it's no longer about adventures, good vs evil, the hero's story, the excitement. Its now about pushing political agendas. It's about sexual preference and diversity FIRST. Then the story comes SECOND.





Add to the fact that it seems that a lot of people don't understand that you're allowed to just not like something. You don't have to see the creation of something you don't like as some kind of personal attack and cry about it being the worst thing in the history of creation. At least until the next thing they don't like anyway



There's still time for some of that but the general tone of the show currently and story lines again do seem underwhelming and bland. Safe I guess is the best word



Yep. I've been a fan since my Mum bought me Slave 1 for my 7th birthday way back when the OT came out. I read the other day someone say that Star Wars now, there are no villains and no heroes. Everything is so bland and sanotised, heroes are 'grey' as are the villains, especially if they are from an ethnic background. This show was at pains to show the Jedi not being very good. I always thought the whole point of the Jedi were they were the GOOD guys?Now you have characters that do horrendous things, two shows out of three if you include Reeva, that do about turns and you're meant to SYMPATHISE with them? The writing is horrible. 'Oh, you murdered loads of innocent people but have had a change of heart?' It's like the Vader redemption with none of the gravitas or build up.I don't mind if people like the Acolyte, but as a 48 year old Star Wars fan, who absolutely LOVED the OT and Andor (I like Rogue One and Solo too), it's really not for me at all. It'll be for a different generation though, and that's fine. I also think, to add to your point, that no-one can look at these things objectively either. So the fans that DO like it, some do what you are saying the ones that hate it do. They'll defend it to the end, regardless of quality, because it's Star Wars and we are 'lucky' to have new SW content.That's as bad as any of the hating too. Both sides are equally dreadful at times.For me, I look at it objectively. Literally the ONLY reason I've even watched it is because ... it's Star Wars. But I know if it was any other sci-fi show I'd have seen the first two episodes and not bothered with it as, objectively, it's rubbish. I've enjoyed Fallout a million times more than this. Andor, forgetting it's Star Wars, was well written, acted, executed and directed. I know a lad who isn't even a fan who thought it was amazing.The dialogue, execution, story and acting (those two young girls playing the twins were abysmal even for kids) is all lacking in The Acolyte. Also ... Lesley Headlands wife can't act. She just can't.Amen. It's all so ... meh. Star Wars deserves better. I actually watch this thinking of The Empire Strikes Back and almost weep.