Star Wars Universe lastest news

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:16:37 pm
Can anyone say the dialog and acting in the originals was good?
Maybe good for its time?
Tbf , I can probably recite every line of ANH, but was it good dialog?
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:27:57 pm
I was introduced to Star Wars when the OT was re-released in the cinemas in 1997, and I was immediately hooked. I had tonnes of Power of the Force figures, the ships, the lightsabers, books etc.

Then in 1999 when the prequels were out, the marketing campaign was immense, and although the films (looking back) were crap in comparison to the OT, it still felt like Star Wars.

When Disney bought the IP and I heard that there'd be new Star Wars movies with Luke, Han and Leia returning I was obviously excited and things looked great. The Force Awakens was not a good film, but there was still a lot of credit left in the bank.

Then The Last Jedi happened, and for the first time since I'd first been introduced in 1997, I felt totally apathetic to Star Wars.

Things have just gotten worse, and worse, and worse ever since (barring The Mandalorian S1 and some of S2).

Star Wars is no longer about crafting the best possible story, it's no longer about adventures, good vs evil, the hero's story, the excitement. Its now about pushing political agendas. It's about sexual preference and diversity FIRST. Then the story comes SECOND.

Everything they do now is getting trashed, justifiably.

Good luck with the new Rey-centric Star Wars movie they're planning in 2027. :shite:


Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:41:21 pm
Reminds me of the simpsons with Ron Howard. Did I mention his friends a talking pie

Put forward a rather bland story. Did I mention the ......insert whatever political character they want to include

Howard you've done it again.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:44:38 pm
I was looking forward to acolyte when it was announced. Hoping for a darker themed story about how Sith are identified and trained by other Sith. The process they follow and training, the back stabbing etc

There's still time for some of that but the general tone of the show currently and story lines again do seem underwhelming and bland. Safe I guess is the best word
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:49:34 pm
The problem is that the arseholes are now so loud and whiny that any legitimate criticism gets chucked unfairly in with them. It also doesn't help that said arseholes will latch onto any legitimate criticism, grab a couple of buzz words out of it and repeat them while having no idea what they actually mean which then fucks it all up even more.

Add to the fact that it seems that a lot of people don't understand that you're allowed to just not like something. You don't have to see the creation of something you don't like as some kind of personal attack and cry about it being the worst thing in the history of creation. At least until the next thing they don't like anyway
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 01:03:29 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:16:37 pm
Can anyone say the dialog and acting in the originals was good?
Maybe good for its time?
Tbf , I can probably recite every line of ANH, but was it good dialog?


Well no, but it doesn't give this show a pass just because something ELSE was bad too? Bad dialogue is fine if the general overall product is fantastic. Bad dialogue coupled with terrible story, characters etc just add to the problem.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 01:07:13 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 12:27:57 pm

Star Wars is no longer about crafting the best possible story, it's no longer about adventures, good vs evil, the hero's story, the excitement. Its now about pushing political agendas. It's about sexual preference and diversity FIRST. Then the story comes SECOND.


Yep. I've been a fan since my Mum bought me Slave 1 for my 7th birthday way back when the OT came out. I read the other day someone say that Star Wars now, there are no villains and no heroes. Everything is so bland and sanotised, heroes are 'grey' as are the villains, especially if they are from an ethnic background. This show was at pains to show the Jedi not being very good. I always thought the whole point of the Jedi were they were the GOOD guys?

Now you have characters that do horrendous things, two shows out of three if you include Reeva, that do about turns and you're meant to SYMPATHISE with them? The writing is horrible. 'Oh, you murdered loads of innocent people but have had a change of heart?' It's like the Vader redemption with none of the gravitas or build up.

Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:49:34 pm
Add to the fact that it seems that a lot of people don't understand that you're allowed to just not like something. You don't have to see the creation of something you don't like as some kind of personal attack and cry about it being the worst thing in the history of creation. At least until the next thing they don't like anyway

I don't mind if people like the Acolyte, but as a 48 year old Star Wars fan, who absolutely LOVED the OT and Andor (I like Rogue One and Solo too), it's really not for me at all. It'll be for a different generation though, and that's fine. I also think, to add to your point, that no-one can look at these things objectively either. So the fans that DO like it, some do what you are saying the ones that hate it do. They'll defend it to the end, regardless of quality, because it's Star Wars and we are 'lucky' to have new SW content.

That's as bad as any of the hating too. Both sides are equally dreadful at times.

For me, I look at it objectively. Literally the ONLY reason I've even watched it is because ... it's Star Wars. But I know if it was any other sci-fi show I'd have seen the first two episodes and not bothered with it as, objectively, it's rubbish. I've enjoyed Fallout a million times more than this. Andor, forgetting it's Star Wars, was well written, acted, executed and directed. I know a lad who isn't even a fan who thought it was amazing.

The dialogue, execution, story and acting (those two young girls playing the twins were abysmal even for kids) is all lacking in The Acolyte. Also ... Lesley Headlands wife can't act. She just can't.

Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 12:44:38 pm
There's still time for some of that but the general tone of the show currently and story lines again do seem underwhelming and bland. Safe I guess is the best word

Amen. It's all so ... meh. Star Wars deserves better. I actually watch this thinking of The Empire Strikes Back and almost weep.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 02:24:41 pm
I don't think The Acolyte is for any generation, it's aimed at a tiny subset of a generation that largely doesn't care about Star Wars.

As you said, if it wasn't Star Wars everyone would have stopped watching after the first episode and it'd have been cancelled already. It's only really the weight of the franchise and the low standards of a lot of viewers that keeps these shows afloat.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 02:32:21 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:24:41 pm
I don't think The Acolyte is for any generation, it's aimed at a tiny subset of a generation that largely doesn't care about Star Wars.

As you said, if it wasn't Star Wars everyone would have stopped watching after the first episode and it'd have been cancelled already. It's only really the weight of the franchise and the low standards of a lot of viewers that keeps these shows afloat.

Might go as far as to say, if it wasn't star wars, they wouldn't have bothered making it.

But people like me will keep watching, ever hopeful. That said . I am looking forward to today's episode.  Not so much I've set aside time to watch it, but I expect to see it befor the next episode is out.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 04:00:44 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:24:41 pm
I don't think The Acolyte is for any generation, it's aimed at a tiny subset of a generation that largely doesn't care about Star Wars.

As you said, if it wasn't Star Wars everyone would have stopped watching after the first episode and it'd have been cancelled already. It's only really the weight of the franchise and the low standards of a lot of viewers that keeps these shows afloat.

True. Even forgetting the Youtubers who make a racket off slagging these things off, looking at it completely objectively, the sad thing is, they HAVE gone down the route of 'The Force is Female' and it's become a female centric brand now, but they are that clueless that even geeky women hate it, and they have alienated a vast majority of their audience (well, anyone that doesn't just swallow anything they put out regardless of quality).

Sequel Trilogy - female main hero.
Tales of the Empire - entirely female centric.
Ahsoko - almost entirely female centric (female main hero).
The Acolytle - female lead, main hero and villain.
Rogue One - Female main hero.
Mando S3 - Mando sidelined for Bo Katan, female hero.
Star Wars Outlaws - female main hero.
Next movie - Rey, female main hero.

Regardless of the accusations of misogyny whenever long time fans raise this, they've absolutely destroyed the relationship with their main fanbase. And they are too stupid to realise that the vast majority wouldn't mind female heroes, not in EVERY single thing they do, but in the likes of Rogue One, you had a female hero that worked because they weren't sidelining the men at the same time. Well written and serving the story, not the story being 'hey, she's a strong woman!'.

It's sad to watch, and it's only going to get worse unless they get rid of a good chunk of people from Lucasfilm. And that won't happen. It's not made for the likes of me anymore, an OT fan (I even liked the sequels), it just isn't. It's a massive shame.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 04:38:28 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 04:00:44 pm
True. Even forgetting the Youtubers who make a racket off slagging these things off, looking at it completely objectively, the sad thing is, they HAVE gone down the route of 'The Force is Female' and it's become a female centric brand now, but they are that clueless that even geeky women hate it, and they have alienated a vast majority of their audience (well, anyone that doesn't just swallow anything they put out regardless of quality).

Sequel Trilogy - female main hero.
Tales of the Empire - entirely female centric.
Ahsoko - almost entirely female centric (female main hero).
The Acolytle - female lead, main hero and villain.
Rogue One - Female main hero.
Mando S3 - Mando sidelined for Bo Katan, female hero.
Star Wars Outlaws - female main hero.
Next movie - Rey, female main hero.

Regardless of the accusations of misogyny whenever long time fans raise this, they've absolutely destroyed the relationship with their main fanbase. And they are too stupid to realise that the vast majority wouldn't mind female heroes, not in EVERY single thing they do, but in the likes of Rogue One, you had a female hero that worked because they weren't sidelining the men at the same time. Well written and serving the story, not the story being 'hey, she's a strong woman!'.

It's sad to watch, and it's only going to get worse unless they get rid of a good chunk of people from Lucasfilm. And that won't happen. It's not made for the likes of me anymore, an OT fan (I even liked the sequels), it just isn't. It's a massive shame.

I as a straight, white middle aged bloke couldn't give a shit about any of that. I just don't care.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 04:38:51 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 04:00:44 pm


Yeah agreed. I always feel slightly apprehensive agreeing with the incels because they obviously have their own agendas, but Star Wars has been turned into a battle between two equally extreme viewpoints, while the vast majority of people are sat in the middle just wanting a show they can enjoy.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 06:22:10 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 01:03:29 pm
Well no, but it doesn't give this show a pass just because something ELSE was bad too? Bad dialogue is fine if the general overall product is fantastic. Bad dialogue coupled with terrible story, characters etc just add to the problem.

Yeah, the OT dialogue generally managed to stay on the right side of hammy, which when surrounded by the story, characters, iconic design, music, special effects, etc. actually has a weird way of making it more memorable and fun.

Most modern Star Wars lacks many of the latter components bar special effects, so even though the dialogue is technically no worse, it sticks a lot more because there's nothing to wash it down with.

Reminds me of watching Lord of the Rings vs The Hobbit - the dialogue is memorable and fun in the former and painful in the latter probably because the story, scenes, atmosphere and characters it is servicing are of very different quality.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
Whats most disappointing about this is that in what is a golden age of TV, the biggest franchise with the biggest budgets cant piece together an enjoyable tv series. I could genuinely write something better. And it doesnt all have to be in the style of Andor to work. It can be fun and frivolous.

As has been mentioned, fallout is an example of how you get it right. An absolute joy to watch. Its DNA is closer to the SWOT than this muck Disney are serving up.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 03:22:02 am
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 12:27:57 pm
I was introduced to Star Wars when the OT was re-released in the cinemas in 1997, and I was immediately hooked. I had tonnes of Power of the Force figures, the ships, the lightsabers, books etc.

Then in 1999 when the prequels were out, the marketing campaign was immense, and although the films (looking back) were crap in comparison to the OT, it still felt like Star Wars.

When Disney bought the IP and I heard that there'd be new Star Wars movies with Luke, Han and Leia returning I was obviously excited and things looked great. The Force Awakens was not a good film, but there was still a lot of credit left in the bank.

Then The Last Jedi happened, and for the first time since I'd first been introduced in 1997, I felt totally apathetic to Star Wars.

Things have just gotten worse, and worse, and worse ever since (barring The Mandalorian S1 and some of S2).

Star Wars is no longer about crafting the best possible story, it's no longer about adventures, good vs evil, the hero's story, the excitement. Its now about pushing political agendas. It's about sexual preference and diversity FIRST. Then the story comes SECOND.

Everything they do now is getting trashed, justifiably.

Good luck with the new Rey-centric Star Wars movie they're planning in 2027. :shite:


Love these Star Wars dudes who get so hurt when there's an Asian or a gay character.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:07:51 pm
Quote from: telekon on Today at 03:22:02 am

Love these Star Wars dudes who get so hurt when there's an Asian or a gay character.

Huh? What you prattling on about??

My point is, the people currently in charge of Star Wars do not set out to write the very, very, very best STORY that they possibly can in order to entertain the fans.

Leslye Headland (as a lesbian herself) wrote a lesbian story into her show. She gave her own wife a role in the show and purposely hired writers who had never seen Star Wars. Do these sound like the actions of someone trying to write an amazing space-opera story?

Or just maybe, she had her own personal agenda and forced it into the show at the expense of making the end product (the story) as good as it could possibly be.

I want good, entertaining stories from a galaxy far, far away. Not political messages.

But according to you, I don't like Asian and gay characters.  :o


 
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:12:44 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 12:07:51 pm
Huh? What you prattling on about??

My point is, the people currently in charge of Star Wars do not set out to write the very, very, very best STORY that they possibly can in order to entertain the fans.

Leslye Headland (as a lesbian herself) wrote a lesbian story into her show. She gave her own wife a role in the show and purposely hired writers who had never seen Star Wars. Do these sound like the actions of someone trying to write an amazing space-opera story?

Or just maybe, she had her own personal agenda and forced it into the show at the expense of making the end product (the story) as good as it could possibly be.

I want good, entertaining stories from a galaxy far, far away. Not political messages.

But according to you, I don't like Asian and gay characters.  :o


 

sucks to be you then because there have been political messages in star wars for decades.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:22:32 pm
Episode 4 its getting worse.

Spoiler
The clunkiness of the writing is actually hilarious. And I dont just mean the dialogue. When they arrive on the planet to find the wookie the padawan quizzes a local to find out where he is. She comes back to say hes run off to the forest, to which Sol basically replies I sense him in that forest. They further compound it by revealing they have a tracker who can find him anyway, regardless of local info or sols force sensitivity.
[close]

Regarding the allegations of being too woke. I love diversity in Star Wars but, just like the dialogue, it shouldnt be as forced as this is. I liked that the twins parents were two women and it was introduced casually by osha referring to her mothers. I also liked how the parents were portrayed realistically too. Thats an example of doing things right. But

Spoiler
I could be wrong, but they seem to be stoking a love story between osha and the padawan. If so, it provides ammunition to bigots that claim that having gay parents leads to gay children. And osha correcting pronouns was too on the nose for me.
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:30:15 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:22:32 pm


Spoiler
I could be wrong, but they seem to be stoking a love story between osha and the padawan. If so, it provides ammunition to bigots that claim that having gay parents leads to gay children. And osha correcting pronouns was too on the nose for me.
[close]

I haven't got that impression, but that might be me just not seeing it!

as for the 2nd part, those kind of 'jokes' have been made for absolutely years about alien life forms in tv shows when the person speaking isn't sure. once they would have looked more and more confused as they said "he? she?......it?" but times have changed.
