The animated stuff is fine, but Filoni is turning everything into sequels to those shows (bar Andor which he had nothing to do with) with all his characters just turning up with zero context, relying purely on the nostalgia for them rather than on their own merit.



He would make a terrible Jedi as his attachment issues puts Anakin to shame.



But that still doesn't answer why you'd prefer to trust Kathleen Kennedy, who was behind the sequel trilogy, the swapping directors and writers for Solo (which ruined an awesome concept), and the greenlighting and backing of the scripts of Obi-Wan, and Boba Fett. #If you look at the shows he has done since Clone Wars/Rebels - the bad batch was really good fun (at least season 1 was); Ahsoka was great (especialy if you consider it more like a spinoff of rebels, a season 5 if you will - and I don't think that is a problem at all), and Mando 1+2 (although that was him helping Jon Favreau out) were brill too. Thats a decent hit rate IMO.I also hard disagree about your statements "with all his characters just turning up with zero context" - in Ahsoka, pretty much every recurring character made perfect sense as to why they'd be where they are (example - Hera, at the end of Rebels had joined the rebellion fully, as their best pilot, and fought in the battle of Yaren; she was friends to the leadership at the time and seen as a vital part in the resistance - so it would make sense that a few years later she'd have been promoted, and therefore when Ahsoka went to the leadership, Hera would be involved).