Basically... the teaser trailer is out tomorrow (Tuesday) - and the series itself starts on 4th June on Disney+.
The Acolyte is an 8 episode live-action series set at the end of The High Republic era in a world of "shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers", approximately 100 years before The Phantom Menace.
A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.
Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae star in the leading roles. With Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.
Leslye Headland is showrunner; creator, writer, and director too (Kogonada also directs a few episodes)
. A few people are quite hopeful for this. It should be more akin to Andor than some of the more recent Star Wars offerings from Filoni and Favreau (BoBF, Ahsoka and Mandalorian.) and Kenobi
. There was much filming of on location sets - and not so much use of 'The Volume', the writing should be considerably more coherent and engaging (Headland also wrote Russian Doll)
, and there is a quality cinematographer involved in Chris Teague (also Russian Doll, Glow, and Shrink)
It is the first live action depiction of The High Republic era (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Star_Wars:_The_High_Republic - the latest Star Wars publishing project; set 500-100 years before TPM)
. The Jedi here are more akin to what we thought the Jedi would be... before the Prequels were released (for those of you old to remember what that was like)
. There also shouldn't be much in the way of fan service, cameos, or call backs like some Star Wars shows have relied on of late.
Anyone should be able to go into this show not having to know anything other than the fundamentals of the Galaxy Far Far Away....