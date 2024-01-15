« previous next »
Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 15, 2024, 05:29:47 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on January 15, 2024, 05:11:32 pm
The animated stuff is fine, but Filoni is turning everything into sequels to those shows (bar Andor which he had nothing to do with) with all his characters just turning up with zero context, relying purely on the nostalgia for them rather than on their own merit.

He would make a terrible Jedi as his attachment issues puts Anakin to shame.

But that still doesn't answer why you'd prefer to trust Kathleen Kennedy, who was behind the sequel trilogy, the swapping directors and writers for Solo (which ruined an awesome concept), and the greenlighting and backing of the scripts of Obi-Wan, and Boba Fett.  #

If you look at the shows he has done since Clone Wars/Rebels - the bad batch was really good fun (at least season 1 was); Ahsoka was great (especialy if you consider it more like a spinoff of rebels, a season 5 if you will - and I don't think that is a problem at all), and Mando 1+2 (although that was him helping Jon Favreau out) were brill too.  Thats a decent hit rate IMO. 

I also hard disagree about your statements "with all his characters just turning up with zero context" - in Ahsoka, pretty much every recurring character made perfect sense as to why they'd be where they are (example - Hera, at the end of Rebels had joined the rebellion fully, as their best pilot, and fought in the battle of Yaren; she was friends to the leadership at the time and seen as  a vital part in the resistance - so it would make sense that a few years later she'd have been promoted, and therefore when Ahsoka went to the leadership, Hera would be involved).
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 15, 2024, 09:24:58 pm
Reckon there's a solid chance a mandalorian film doesn't end up seeing the light of day. it's not really got much widespread appeal anymore (or even ever) - but it's definitely shed viewers and interest pretty rapidly.

all feels very same same, and when you see the list of things they've produced in recent years it really is just Andor alone that has any kind of sustained quality (though I have worries about second season, espeically given the writer strikes). that has some appeal to people who haven't watched all the mini-series that feel like boring side quests - I know they appeal to some, but to others they're either a barrier (putting them off watching something new) or a chore (if someone's somehow tolerated sitting through all of them)
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 15, 2024, 09:29:59 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on January 15, 2024, 05:29:47 pm
But that still doesn't answer why you'd prefer to trust Kathleen Kennedy, who was behind the sequel trilogy, the swapping directors and writers for Solo (which ruined an awesome concept), and the greenlighting and backing of the scripts of Obi-Wan, and Boba Fett.  #

If you look at the shows he has done since Clone Wars/Rebels - the bad batch was really good fun (at least season 1 was); Ahsoka was great (especialy if you consider it more like a spinoff of rebels, a season 5 if you will - and I don't think that is a problem at all), and Mando 1+2 (although that was him helping Jon Favreau out) were brill too.  Thats a decent hit rate IMO. 

I also hard disagree about your statements "with all his characters just turning up with zero context" - in Ahsoka, pretty much every recurring character made perfect sense as to why they'd be where they are (example - Hera, at the end of Rebels had joined the rebellion fully, as their best pilot, and fought in the battle of Yaren; she was friends to the leadership at the time and seen as  a vital part in the resistance - so it would make sense that a few years later she'd have been promoted, and therefore when Ahsoka went to the leadership, Hera would be involved).

because she gets blame for all the bad but never any credit for any of the good, right? that's the way it goes isn't it?

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 16, 2024, 01:38:03 am

Diego Luna on Emmy duty for Andor tonight:-

"... but here were are - a few days away being done in shooting the 2nd season"

^ https://twitter.com/kevendc/status/1747059411875684473/video/4 (you may to turn the volume right up to maximum to hear it)

and Diego saying he has 7 days still to shoot in this interview (with better sound quality): https://twitter.com/newsandor/status/1747068566514671619


Andor is up for 8 Emmy awards (amongst some tough competition):-

Best Drama Series
Outstanding Cinematography
Outstanding Directing
Outstanding Music Composition
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Outstanding Sound Editing
Outstanding Visual Effects
Outstanding Writing
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 16, 2024, 01:10:12 pm
Quote from: classycarra on January 15, 2024, 09:24:58 pm
Reckon there's a solid chance a mandalorian film doesn't end up seeing the light of day. it's not really got much widespread appeal anymore (or even ever) - but it's definitely shed viewers and interest pretty rapidly.

all feels very same same, and when you see the list of things they've produced in recent years it really is just Andor alone that has any kind of sustained quality (though I have worries about second season, espeically given the writer strikes). that has some appeal to people who haven't watched all the mini-series that feel like boring side quests - I know they appeal to some, but to others they're either a barrier (putting them off watching something new) or a chore (if someone's somehow tolerated sitting through all of them)

Believe it is pretty close to actual production. Would be an horrendous embarrassment for Disney if it doesn't go ahead, given the shambles of the last few years and that other projects seem to be floundering as well.

Disney suffering from "too much" syndrome for both Star Wars and Marvel, be interesting to see if they can move forward smartly or not...
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 16, 2024, 01:44:12 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 15, 2024, 09:29:59 pm
because she gets blame for all the bad but never any credit for any of the good, right? that's the way it goes isn't it?
I think people over-estimate KK's influence. Sure, she can say "we really need Baby Yoda back in the show so can you find a way to do that?" but it's the still on the writers for deciding that the best way to do that is via someone else's show that hardly anyone watched.

If KK is responsible for the bad, she's also responsible for the good - the absolute best even - in Andor, which, FYI, Filoni had ZERO input.

Filoni's influence turned Mando from this cool little self-contained adventure series and into a Filoni-appreciation-special with a level of fan-service and cameo that would make JJ Abrams blush and whose latest season required 30+ hours of homework if you even slightly wanted to care about what was happening (but even then most still wouldn't because Mandalore-lore is boring as hell).

I found this on Movieweb which I agree with:
Quote
He sacrifices the characters in the story to focus on other unrelated parts of the franchise, oftentimes in favor of reminding audiences of other Star Wars projects. The Book of Boba Fett spent two of its seven episodes focusing on The Mandalorian. Bo-Katann has a larger role in season 3 of The Mandalorian than The Mandalorian himself. Ahsoka is weirdly more about Sabine Wren than the title character.

This also speaks to an issue with Filoni, which is that he is shrinking the Star Wars galaxy. For a franchise that is so vast with so many characters and stories to tell, Fioni's emphasis on interconnectivity and multiple crossovers with characters constantly appearing makes the galaxy feel small. While audiences love the original characters, bringing in Luke Skywalker and C-3PO feels like it is taking away from the characters Filoni's stories should be focused on. Soon, Star Wars will only reference itself and alienate audiences who are not familiar with every part of the franchise.

I highlighted the bit at the end because I've been saying that sine TFA came out.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 16, 2024, 08:53:28 pm
Disney are going to make a "what if" TV series based on Star Wars
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 16, 2024, 09:18:02 pm
Quote from: Trada on January 16, 2024, 08:53:28 pm
Disney are going to make a "what if" TV series based on Star Wars

that's nothing more than a rumour at the moment.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 22, 2024, 07:43:47 pm

'The Bad Batch | The Final Season Official Trailer | Disney+' 2 minute video from the official Star Wars youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Oa5zeHdSwdQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Oa5zeHdSwdQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Oa5zeHdSwdQ


Video Description: 'The final season of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch starts streaming Wednesday 21st February, with a three-episode premiere, only on Disney+.'

More Info: www.starwars.com/news/the-bad-batch-season-3-trailer (I laughed when I saw they included a promise of 'we won't ruin canon - honest!' with it)


This series has had a fair bit number of 'filler' type episodes - though I found The Solitary Clone and the back end of season 2 was some of the best and strongest stories in Star Wars animation. I really hope this final 3rd season is as good... all credit and kudos to Jennifer Corbett, Matt Michnovetz and their team.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 25, 2024, 04:59:49 pm
.
Something a little different - may likely be more for anyone also with an interest in architecture, prison systems, and mental well-being...


'The Most Disturbing Prison In The Universe (NARKINA 5)' - a 15 minute video from DamiLee:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Yfo21u8bf-o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Yfo21u8bf-o</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Yfo21u8bf-o


Video Description: 'In this video segment, a fictional prison from the show "ANDOR" is described as a disturbing labor-focused facility, holding up to 5000 inmates in work teams, assembling unknown mechanical parts. The prison's architecture incorporates control mechanisms, like lethal floors and constant surveillance illusions, fostering obedience. The video contrasts various prison philosophies and designs, exploring the balance between punishment and rehabilitation. It discusses the panopticon concept, solitary confinement's psychological effects, and the ethical dilemmas in prison architecture, highlighting the role of architecture in exerting psychological control over inmates. The video concludes by examining Halden Prison in Norway, which focuses on rehabilitation and normalcy, contrasting sharply with traditional punitive systems.'
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 25, 2024, 11:53:08 pm
Please don't share with our home secretary.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
February 13, 2024, 11:30:24 am
.
'4K80 Is Finally Done!' - www.thestarwarstrilogy.com/2024/02/12/4k80-is-finally-done

(all of the unaltered theatrical cuts of the iconic Original Trilogy films are now available - from actual film reels - in beautiful 4K or full HD... made by the fans)






'Project 4K80: The Progression' a 3+minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EMO94q9mxmU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EMO94q9mxmU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/EMO94q9mxmU



'Hello Star Wars fans,

I wanted to take a moment to talk about project 4K, why 4K80 took so much longer than the other two, and where we go from here.

As youll know if youve been following these projects for a while, Team Negative One has been working on restoring the Star Wars Trilogy from 35mm film since around 2011. Before I joined the team in 2012, the team had already obtained some Empire Strikes Back reels, eventually enough to make up a more or less complete print, but these reels had Vinegar Syndrome, were very unevenly faded and blotchy, and while the Renegade Grindhouse release of The Empire Strikes Back was an historical moment, its real value was as a proof of concept. If we could find better prints, and upgrade our equipment, perhaps we could really do something great.

Well today, the circle is finally complete. 4K80 was released this morning. If youre wondering What took you so long?! then read on.'

^ www.thestarwarstrilogy.com/2024/02/12/4k80-is-finally-done (click here to read more)







All credit, kudos and congratulations to everyone involved - and to those who made it possible to get to this point. 'The circle is now complete' - or something...  :champ 

The fans are doing the best work!




www.thestarwarstrilogy.com/project-4k77 : www.thestarwarstrilogy.com/2024/02/12/4k80-is-finally-done : www.thestarwarstrilogy.com/project-4k83


'Star Wars Fan Remasters And Project 4K77 (& 4K80 & 4K83) Explained' - www.slashfilm.com/1519031/star-wars-project-4k77-fan-remaster-explained


« Last Edit: February 17, 2024, 04:02:24 pm by oojason »
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
February 22, 2024, 10:24:54 pm
First three episodes of The Bad Batch Season 3 were released today. Looking forward to catching up with them.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 15, 2024, 04:04:42 pm
.
Andor 4K UHD & blu ray steelbook of Season 1 is available for pre-order on the usual places in the UK - circa £50:-

www.amazon.co.uk/Andor-Steelbook-Ultra-Blu-ray-Region/dp/B0CXF7QQ74
https://hmv.com/Store/Film-TV/4K-Ultra-HD-Blu-ray/Andor-The-Complete-First-Season-Steelbook
www.zavvi.com/4k/star-wars-andor-steelbook-4k-ultra-hd-blu-ray-disney-original-includes-artcards/15294324.html

^ it states the release date is 1st July.





A 6 disc set. The Featurettes:

 Ferrix Part 1: Imperial Occupation - Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy and Diego Luna discuss the series origins.
 Aldhani: Rebel Heist - Join the shoot in Scotland with character spotlights, rebel training, stunts, a VFX breakdown and more.
 Coruscant: Whispers of Rebellion - Explore the stories of ISB agent Dedra, Senator Mon Mothma and spymaster Luthen Rael.
 Narkina 5: One Way Out - Uncover the Empire's penal system and the prison's stark look, get to know Kino Loy, and view VFX breakdowns.
 Ferrix Part 2: Fight the Empire - Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, cast and crew reveal the making of the season ﬁnale.



The Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series on 4K UHD & blu ray steelbook is also available for pre-order in the UK too. Around £45.

www.amazon.co.uk/Obi-Wan-Kenobi-Steelbook-Blu-ray-Region/dp/B0CXF859FY
https://hmv.com/store/film-tv/4k-ultra-hd-blu-ray/obi-wan-kenobi-the-complete-series-steelbook
www.zavvi.com/4k/star-wars-obi-wan-kenobi-steelbook-4k-ultra-hd-blu-ray-disney-original-includes-artcards/15294326.html

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 05:45:40 pm
what is Acolyte about?
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 05:57:57 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:45:40 pm
what is Acolyte about?

there's a synopsis floating around.

nice poster image anyway
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 06:43:20 pm
I'm guessing it's common knowledge as I've just googled it, but there's a trailer dropping tomorrow (yeah I speak kid lingo now).  I'd never heard of acolyte until about 4 minutes ago.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:13:12 pm
.


more info: www.starwars.com/news/the-acolyte-teaser-poster & https://twitter.com/OfficialAcolyte & www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte


Basically... the teaser trailer is out tomorrow (Tuesday) - and the series itself starts on 4th June on Disney+.


The Acolyte is an 8 episode live-action series set at the end of The High Republic era in a world of "shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers", approximately 100 years before The Phantom Menace.

A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae star in the leading roles. With Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland is showrunner; creator, writer, and director too (Kogonada also directs a few episodes). A few people are quite hopeful for this. It should be more akin to Andor than some of the more recent Star Wars offerings from Filoni and Favreau (BoBF, Ahsoka and Mandalorian.) and Kenobi. There was much filming of on location sets - and not so much use of 'The Volume', the writing should be considerably more coherent and engaging (Headland also wrote Russian Doll), and there is a quality cinematographer involved in Chris Teague (also Russian Doll, Glow, and Shrink).

It is the first live action depiction of The High Republic era (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Star_Wars:_The_High_Republic - the latest Star Wars publishing project; set 500-100 years before TPM). The Jedi here are more akin to what we thought the Jedi would be... before the Prequels were released (for those of you old to remember what that was like). There also shouldn't be much in the way of fan service, cameos, or call backs like some Star Wars shows have relied on of late.

Anyone should be able to go into this show not having to know anything other than the fundamentals of the Galaxy Far Far Away....

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:54:34 pm
No call backs obviously as it's set before tpm. But being Disney they might shoehorn in force visions of the future 😁
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:54:34 pm
No call backs obviously as it's set before tpm. But being Disney they might shoehorn in force visions of the future 😁

And maybe Jar Jar Binks, if we are lucky.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:17:16 pm
It'll be nice to see something else just doing its own thing
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 07:28:33 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm
And maybe Jar Jar Binks, if we are lucky.

Well that would rely on someone going to Naboo, but I think it's a safe bet we'll see Coruscant. And can finally get the backstory on just how Dexter Jettster became owner of that '50s diner that fans have been craving.

This flippant comment brought to you by the fact I've just finished reading the RotJ 'Certain Points of View' book and there's a random Jettster short story in there set on Coruscant in the aftermath of Endor.

On a similar non-serious theme, did anyone post in here about the beer ads shown when a Chilean TV station showed the original trilogy on TV 20 years ago? They were shown as the first ad in each break and were made specially to look like they were still part of the film.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jSgMWAi9YPA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jSgMWAi9YPA</a>
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 08:52:56 am
Im skeptical. The thing that made Andor work for me was the lack of Jedi. It was like you got to experience the world that Han Solo intimated to in the original trilogy, where jedis are just some lost religion rather than superheroes.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 09:47:33 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:52:56 am
Im skeptical. The thing that made Andor work for me was the lack of Jedi. It was like you got to experience the world that Han Solo intimated to in the original trilogy, where jedis are just some lost religion rather than superheroes.
They key ingredient on Andor was Tony Gilroy who couldn't give two shits about Star Wars and just wanted to tell a great story. Like when Nicholas Meyer did Star Trek II. The biggest red flag for me is when you see all the interviews with cast and crew and they all say how much of a massive Star Wars fan they are and that they're doing it 'for the fans'. If I was making a Star Wars thing and the writer and director said they were huge fans I'd get other people in.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:45:18 pm
I'd like a story where the Jedi were actually bad-ass and not generally a bunch of wimps
