Been a SW fan since I was 7 (41 years sadly!!) and can honestly say, Ahsoka killed it finally for me. It was dreadful. Poor writing, terrible acting, terrible plot, horrendous fan servicing and call backs for no reason. The only decent thing was the production design.



It's as far removed from SW as you can get. Like a strange hybrid of poorly written sci-fi crossed with some SW stuff. Filoni, personally I can't stand him, completely ruined all the goodwill built up by the latter series of Clone Wars and Tales of the Jedi (which i thought was great). He can't write live action for shit. There were just so many terrible things about Ahsoka that I can't even begin to list them here, but it was like cartoon writing on a live action season, and it showed.



The final scene summed it up for me. It was so poorly done, so badly handled, and so poorly concieved that you're just meant to go along with it, when in reality it was like 'what the fuck?!?!'. Ezra, off screen, escapes from Thrawn in a huge shuttle somehow, then miraculously finds the Republic fleet (why did he not go to the capital? Why the fleet?). HOW!??! Then they ALLOW the same shuttle to land, despite last time they did that the occupants slaughtered the commander and lots of others to rescue Morgan, but they still allow it to land anyway. It wasn't shot down, but if they'd been in touch with the person flying it, Ezra, then why would they have a squad of soldiers waiting for him when he landed with guns pointed at him?! Then to cap it all off, he exits the shuttle with his Stormtrooper suit and helmet STILL on, PURELY so we, the audience, get a 'reveal' moment, despite it making ZERO sense!! Did he keep the helmet on the whole time he was flying? Did he put it back on so he could go 'it's me!' when he exited the shuttle?



The whole thing was abysmal writing. People say 'it's a show about space wizards' etc to dismiss criticism, but yes, it is, but it still has to have some logic and good writing.



Andor, for me, was fantastic. And I find it funny a lot of people said it 'wasn't Star Wars' when for me, a fan of 40 years, it was as close to the OT Empire v Rebellion, as you could have gotten, just concentrating on the nitty gritty and not the Force, and if you can concentrate for more than 5 seconds (which it seems a lot of the SW content now caters for, people who can't), it was not just great SW, but great TV too.



After Mando S3, Obi Wan, BOBF and Ahsoka, that's 4 of the last 5 shows I've pretty much hated (although I did like Obi Wan to begin with, but again, it was so poorly done at times), it's killed all passion I had for it. I've lost faith that it'll get any better, until someone takes it over that doesn't just fan pander. Which is why I thought Andor was so good.