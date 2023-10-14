« previous next »
Star Wars Universe lastest news

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 14, 2023, 04:03:59 pm
^ OriginalTrilogy.com member Pineapples101 has painstakingly compiled & created a superb... Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Archive



'An archive of material related to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Including a detailed run down of the deleted and alternative scenes, production photos, concept art, promotional material, video and audio material and interviews.

I wanted to catalogue all the deleted and alternative scenes in all the promotional material and as with everything I do, it all got a bit out of hand, and expanded some-what.

If anyone is interested in Rogue One deleted scenes and would like to read up - I would appreciate feedback. Please feel free to add comments to the comments sections for the individual entries.'

^ https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/Rogue-One-A-Star-Wars-Story-Archive/id/110147



I'd recommend this for anyone who enjoyed Rogue One - or those with an interest in the reshoots, changes made to the film, unused, deleted or alternative scenes & materials etc.

Simply click on the 'image links' below...





























A comprehensive YouTube playlist for the collection of video content on the 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Archive' : www.youtube.com/@DaveSimkiss/playlists




'Rogue One: 46 Shots not in the final film' - a 2+ minute video, from Vashi Nedomansky ACE (2019):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NyJoAYmxgm8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NyJoAYmxgm8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/NyJoAYmxgm8 & at https://vashivisuals.com/rogue-one-45-shots-not-in-the-final-film



'All the Footage From the Rogue One Trailers Cut From the Film' - a 3+ minute video, from IGN (2016):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vJZjqmmL-24" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vJZjqmmL-24</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vJZjqmmL-24





^ An in-depth & insightful 6 episode Rogue One podcast by Tansy Gardam: https://open.spotify.com/show/2ktZYfjxF5PwG44UC0HPvK & https://twitter.com/goingrogue_pod

« Last Edit: October 15, 2023, 10:34:54 am by oojason »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 14, 2023, 10:05:15 pm
For me, Rogue One is head and shoulders above anything since the OT.
I liked Andor, and can see why it's so highly rated, but it's not as much fun.

Incidentally, I'm on the bad batch now, I'm liking it more than anything I saw in Ashkoa.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 14, 2023, 10:49:12 pm
Seems mad now how well received Rogue One was both critically and at the box office that they've now not released a Star Wars film since 2019.So much potential for films that could slot into the continuity of the three trilogies. Feels like now there's been more directors attached to projects that fell through than have actually made films now.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 14, 2023, 11:29:07 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October 14, 2023, 10:05:15 pm


Incidentally, I'm on the bad batch now, I'm liking it more than anything I saw in Ashkoa.

I watched the first series of it, found it largely quite boring other than the 'rise of the empire' parts. I watched the first few episodes of S2 and realised I didn't really give a shit about them going on their little side-missions so stopped watching those episodes.

the lego figures are decent though.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 14, 2023, 11:35:27 pm
Decided to give The Force Awakens a rewatch as I remember enjoying it as the safe but predictable start of the new trilogy.

It was a lot worse than I remembered, just lots of nonsensical things happening because they need to before swiftly moving on to the next thing. Not at the level of the third movie of course, that was a never-ending series of car crashes, but pretty bad.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 15, 2023, 11:05:29 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October 14, 2023, 10:05:15 pm
Incidentally, I'm on the bad batch now, I'm liking it more than anything I saw in Ashkoa.

Nice one, mate. 

For after you've finished Season 2 of The Bad Batch...

Spoiler
I found the last 10 episodes of Season 2 to be of an impressively high quality (after a few filler/ropey episodes with pacing or editing issues before that). I really hope they continue those strong stories and execution in the final 3rd season. For me, it has been a refreshing and enjoyable series overall - and the shorter run left me rating it more than Rebels or The Clone Wars (though not quite so good as the much underrated and 'uniquely paced' 2003 Clone Wars series).
[close]



Star Wars X-Wing Fighter, Which Had Been Lost For Decades, Sells for Record $3.1 Million at Auction':-

The 20-inch model of an X-wing starfighter was used in filming the climactic space battle in 'A New Hope,' and according to Heritage Auctions it "just set the record for the most expensive 'Star Wars' screen-used prop sold at auction."

www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/star-wars-x-wing-fighter-sells-for-3-million-auction-1235618361





'An original 20-inch model of an X-wing starfighter used in the climatic space battle in 1977s Star Wars sold for a record-setting $3.135 million at a Heritage Auction in Dallas.

The X-wing  part of the collection of late Oscar-nominated modelmaker Greg Jein, which was auctioned this weekend  had been thought to have been lost for decades and was recently found in a box in Jeins garage.

Heritage just set the record for the most expensive Star Wars screen-used prop sold at auction, said Joe Maddalena, exec vp of Hollywood/entertainment memorabilia at Heritage Auctions, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The worldwide response to the Greg Jein collections been outstanding a true testament to Greg and all he accomplished as visual effects artist and collector.

Built by Industrial Light & Magic for Star Wars: Episode IV  A New Hope, the Red Leader (Red One) X-wing is one of just four hero filming miniatures with articulating servo-controlled wings and lights, according to the auction description. Hero models were built for close-ups and used in the final battle, including the trench run.

This model has not been displayed or modified since it left ILM, VFX historian Gene Kozicki told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. For those of us that grew up in the 70s or 80s, and those of us that work in visual effects, this model is as significant a find as the ruby red slippers or the Maltese Falcon.

He noted there were stories of hero models that were unaccounted for when ILM moved north to the San Francisco Bay Area from Californias San Fernando Valley in 1978. We never could confirm anything, said Kozicki, one of a handful of VFX vets who recently found the model while helping Jeins family catalog the late VFX pros collection. It became something of a mythical white whale  the missing Star Wars X-wing.'

« Last Edit: October 15, 2023, 11:36:53 pm by oojason »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 15, 2023, 11:28:46 pm
I reckon Ive persuaded 5 (non Star Wars fans) people to watch Andor and theyve all to a person absolutely loved it. Even my wife whos just not into that kind of thing. Think Ive watched it 4-5 times through now.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 16, 2023, 07:03:11 am
Wow. What on earth else could be in that garage. I mean he just had probably one of the most iconic models ever lost in there. Lord Lucan perhaps?
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 16, 2023, 02:11:26 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October 16, 2023, 07:03:11 am
Wow. What on earth else could be in that garage. I mean he just had probably one of the most iconic models ever lost in there. Lord Lucan perhaps?

Shergar, for sure ;) 


A little info on a similar model X-Wing (though this model has no lights or detailing; it is a 'pyro' version - to be blown up) that turned up last year...


'Original X-Wing Model from Star Wars (1977)' - a 13 minute video, from Adam Savage's Tested:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Zqz05dYFYu8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Zqz05dYFYu8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Zqz05dYFYu8


The above X-Wing went to auction last year; some more info and details here:-

https://propstoreauction.com/lot-details/index/catalog/319/lot/89089?url=%2Fauctions%2Fcatalog%2Fid%2F319%3Fpage%3D1%26view%3Dgrid%26catm%3Dany%26order%3Dorder_num%26xclosed%3Dno%26featured%3Dno%26key%3Dx-wing
« Last Edit: October 16, 2023, 04:27:56 pm by oojason »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 16, 2023, 02:41:28 pm
Ohhh, I would seriously consider trading my pension pot for one of these. Not that my pot is big enough...
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 16, 2023, 04:27:32 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October 16, 2023, 07:03:11 am
Wow. What on earth else could be in that garage. I mean he just had probably one of the most iconic models ever lost in there. Lord Lucan perhaps?

Just noticed this article - his collection has made $13m so far - and thee are still 40 lots to go!:-

www.thewrap.com/star-wars-x-wing-sells-for-3-million-vfx-artist-auction


Some of the collection at auction (a fair bit of Trek and Batman stuff there too):-

https://entertainment.ha.com/c/search-results.zx?N=53+790+231+4294934714+2680&ic=Items-OpenAuctions-Live-SessionClosed-071713
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 16, 2023, 06:22:44 pm
Quote from: oojason on October 16, 2023, 04:27:32 pm
Just noticed this article - his collection has made $13m so far - and thee are still 40 lots to go!:-

www.thewrap.com/star-wars-x-wing-sells-for-3-million-vfx-artist-auction


Some of the collection at auction (a fair bit of Trek and Batman stuff there too):-

https://entertainment.ha.com/c/search-results.zx?N=53+790+231+4294934714+2680&ic=Items-OpenAuctions-Live-SessionClosed-071713

Kirk's syrup!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 16, 2023, 06:24:47 pm
I hope his garage was insured!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 18, 2023, 04:32:24 am

'Honest Trailers | Ahsoka' - a 7 minute video from Screen Junkies:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pHXDbVRxojo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pHXDbVRxojo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/pHXDbVRxojo
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 18, 2023, 08:00:25 pm

A quick revisit of recent on-screen props up at auction...


The infamous 'tennis shoe' from Return Of The Jedi:-

https://propstoreauction.com/lot-details/index/catalog/359/lot/119014 (includes more photos and information; credit to timdiggerm on another site)

^ starting price: £10,000.  Expected price: £20,000 - £40,000  :mindblown












'STAR WARS Return of the Jedi: TENNIS SHOE Easter Egg Found' - a 90 second video, by Roobyoo:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cAVyXMNrdC0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cAVyXMNrdC0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/cAVyXMNrdC0

« Last Edit: October 18, 2023, 08:05:42 pm by oojason »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 18, 2023, 09:28:38 pm
.
'Some People Don't Get It - Star Wars Changes' - a 10 minute video from HelloGreedo:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_bS-qoPbrYQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_bS-qoPbrYQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/_bS-qoPbrYQ



The 'Naysayer Guide by people who DON'T want an official modern release for the unaltered theatrical version of the Original Trilogy... (an OT.com thread)





#ReleaseTheOriginalTrilogy | doubleofives Disney+ Should Offer the Star Wars Original Cuts 2020 article - on the Wired website

^ A quality and comprehensive article on why the films are important to the people who grew up with them, why they wish to have the option to experience them as they originally were released - as well as preserving important and cultural film history for everyone to view and enjoy. A reminder that the various Special Edition versions are NOT the award-winning, iconic, landmark & ground-breaking original version of the films. And highlights just why we are here - some of us for many years, and some just taking our first steps

#ReleaseTheOriginalTrilogy | 'What We Want And How To Make It' - a 2021 sequel piece by doubleofive to the above Wired article, at www.releasetheoriginaltrilogy.com



I'll shut up now - honest! (for a while, anyway ;))...

« Last Edit: October 18, 2023, 09:35:01 pm by oojason »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 19, 2023, 10:10:20 pm
Always look forward to these

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c-g56xMEQj0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c-g56xMEQj0</a>
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 19, 2023, 10:27:24 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 14, 2023, 11:29:07 pm
I watched the first series of it, found it largely quite boring other than the 'rise of the empire' parts. I watched the first few episodes of S2 and realised I didn't really give a shit about them going on their little side-missions so stopped watching those episodes.

the lego figures are decent though.
Yep. I'm getting that vibe somewhere in S1. The nerd is too nerdy, wrecker too stupid. Omega just too annoying. Crosshair is almost a decent character but for that stupid toothpick. And why do we always have to watch their shuttle land and the crew disembark.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 27, 2023, 10:55:38 pm
Just watched Frank Oz interview Mark Hamill for over an hour on 92Y via YouTube. Not sure if it was mentioned here before I'm sure it was but an excellent chat between two legends of the screen. Got to love the enthusiasm Mark shows. Brilliant voice/face actor. Got to watch the interview to get that.
« Last Edit: November 27, 2023, 10:58:41 pm by fowlermagic »
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 28, 2023, 01:08:19 am
Quote from: Betty Blue on October 19, 2023, 10:10:20 pm
Always look forward to these

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c-g56xMEQj0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c-g56xMEQj0</a>
enjoyed that.

would say its baffling how bad that series looks, but on form it's really not on is it? easy one to not bother with - this seems more entertaining

find it so bizarre they throw so much money into these series but dont seem to invest much time or money in commissioning even half decent writing or editing
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 28, 2023, 10:23:49 am
I don't think Ahsoka is that bad. Its no Andor but I think I enjoyed it more than Bobba Fett & the latest season of Mandalorian.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 28, 2023, 10:39:26 am
It was fine
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 29, 2023, 05:47:18 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on November 28, 2023, 10:23:49 am
I don't think Ahsoka is that bad. Its no Andor but I think I enjoyed it more than Bobba Fett & the latest season of Mandalorian.

That's pretty much how I felt too, but you know those foam runners that bowling alleys will put in the gutters when little kids go bowling? That's kind of how I was watching "Ahsoka" - I love "Clone Wars" and the later seasons of "Rebels," and I really wanted to enjoy this, so I kind of had the blocks up separating my critical thinking from my active viewing. There were a lot of problems with it - a lot of basic storytelling and filmmaking problems at that - but for the most part I kept them out of my way.

The thing that helped a lot was thinking repeatedly "At least it's not as bad as the fucking miasma they made of 'Wheel of Time.'"
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 29, 2023, 06:11:27 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on November 29, 2023, 05:47:18 pm
That's pretty much how I felt too, but you know those foam runners that bowling alleys will put in the gutters when little kids go bowling? That's kind of how I was watching "Ahsoka" - I love "Clone Wars" and the later seasons of "Rebels," and I really wanted to enjoy this, so I kind of had the blocks up separating my critical thinking from my active viewing. There were a lot of problems with it - a lot of basic storytelling and filmmaking problems at that - but for the most part I kept them out of my way.

The thing that helped a lot was thinking repeatedly "At least it's not as bad as the fucking miasma they made of 'Wheel of Time.'"

It's weird how remarkably consistent the Star Wars and Marvel shows are when it comes to lazy writing, it almost feels like an intentional blueprint at this point.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
December 13, 2023, 01:25:31 pm
Been a SW fan since I was 7 (41 years sadly!!) and can honestly say, Ahsoka killed it finally for me. It was dreadful. Poor writing, terrible acting, terrible plot, horrendous fan servicing and call backs for no reason. The only decent thing was the production design.

It's as far removed from SW as you can get. Like a strange hybrid of poorly written sci-fi crossed with some SW stuff. Filoni, personally I can't stand him, completely ruined all the goodwill built up by the latter series of Clone Wars and Tales of the Jedi (which i thought was great). He can't write live action for shit. There were just so many terrible things about Ahsoka that I can't even begin to list them here, but it was like cartoon writing on a live action season, and it showed.

The final scene summed it up for me. It was so poorly done, so badly handled, and so poorly concieved that you're just meant to go along with it, when in reality it was like 'what the fuck?!?!'. Ezra, off screen, escapes from Thrawn in a huge shuttle somehow, then miraculously finds the Republic fleet (why did he not go to the capital? Why the fleet?). HOW!??! Then they ALLOW the same shuttle to land, despite last time they did that the occupants slaughtered the commander and lots of others to rescue Morgan, but they still allow it to land anyway. It wasn't shot down, but if they'd been in touch with the person flying it, Ezra, then why would they have a squad of soldiers waiting for him when he landed with guns pointed at him?! Then to cap it all off, he exits the shuttle with his Stormtrooper suit and helmet STILL on, PURELY so we, the audience, get a 'reveal' moment, despite it making ZERO sense!! Did he keep the helmet on the whole time he was flying? Did he put it back on so he could go 'it's me!' when he exited the shuttle?

The whole thing was abysmal writing. People say 'it's a show about space wizards' etc to dismiss criticism, but yes, it is, but it still has to have some logic and good writing.

Andor, for me, was fantastic. And I find it funny a lot of people said it 'wasn't Star Wars' when for me, a fan of 40 years, it was as close to the OT Empire v Rebellion, as you could have gotten, just concentrating on the nitty gritty and not the Force, and if you can concentrate for more than 5 seconds (which it seems a lot of the SW content now caters for, people who can't), it was not just great SW, but great TV too.

After Mando S3, Obi Wan, BOBF and Ahsoka, that's 4 of the last 5 shows I've pretty much hated (although I did like Obi Wan to begin with, but again, it was so poorly done at times), it's killed all passion I had for it. I've lost faith that it'll get any better, until someone takes it over that doesn't just fan pander. Which is why I thought Andor was so good.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 03:08:24 pm
.
A member over on the originaltrilogy.com has knocked up a quality Fan Edit of Rogue One - 'Andor: The Rogue One Arc' - rescored and re-edited to be more in line with style and vibe of the Andor series...





If anyone is interested, send me a PM and I'll give you the link to acquire it. It comes in around 11gb, available from a google drive. However, you must already own the official retail release of Rogue One to be able to watch this.

More info on the edit itself can be found here - https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/ANDOR-The-Rogue-One-Arc-Rogue-One-Rescore-AVAILABLE/id/111820

Personally I loved this edit, though I massively enjoyed both Rogue One and Andor, so I may be a little biased...
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
