

I honestly dont understand why someone would bother watching anything to do with Star Wars if they think the Prequels are awful.



The vast majority of it depends fully on the context and character backgrounds established in the Prequels, so if you dislike them I cant believe youd be overly interested in any it, particularly the entirety of the animated stuff for which this series was always going to depend, given Ahsoka is the foremost animated character.



That would be my point though. These days, more than ever, everyones a critic. People need to chill out, and just take the things you can from these series. If you cant take anything from series after series in a franchise, and arent enjoying them, then stop watching. By focusing on the world building and just taking series as they come, rather than looking at things in a judgemental manner, Ive found viewing far more rewarding. Perhaps it wouldnt work for everyone, but its certainly seems a healthy way to approach things.



As said above, you can like aspects of things without necessarily liking the thing itself.



It's possible to enjoy the bits you enjoy while being critical of the bits you don't, I don't see why people insist on it being all or nothing.



Thankfully, Star Wars is far, far more than just the Prequel Trilogy. I'd have thought that much is obvious, no?I'd disagree with that - this is a show designed to set up more groundwork for / repair the Sequels - set in the post-Original Trilogy era; with a heavy sprinkling of EU/Legends material throughout. Prequel-era characters, sure, along with new and older characters - but not many just from the Prequel films themselves, yes? (as if that matters).Besides, I adore 2003 Clone Wars, and much of Rebels. Some of The Clone Wars (not so much early seasons & the 2008 film). Enjoyed much of The Bad Batch (disappointed season 3 will be the last), think Andor is the best piece of Star Wars since the OT, and loved Rogue One. Solo is very and unfairly underrated, and the Sequels mixed; TLJ being a welcome refreshing chance to move the GFFA forward (if divisive) and the ST ultimately being undermined by an appalling finale in TROS. ToTJ is an enjoyable series too (though should encompass characters other than Ahsoka - who has been well established by now), Visions is a quality fun watch - and hope there is more to come of that particular series for many years.I'm looking forward to Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, the three new recently announced theatrical films, am hoping Rogue Squadron gets made, Tahiti's film too, the Lando series...Send me a PM and we'll continue this - thoughts on the EU, including the novels and comics before the EU, Legends, changes to canon since, how Lucas let authors and other creatives shape the universe in the 70's and 80's, the Sith, the shoddy treatment of Veitch, in preference to a more amiable Zahn. The rewriting of that history, as well as rewriting the official history of the GFFA - and many creatives not getting the credit they deserve, some being omitted from the history, along with Lucas' own contributions to the EU (contrary to the more recent Filoni and Lucasfilm claims).No, not really, Everyone was a 'critic' back in the days of early Star Wars too. It is myth and revisionism to suggest otherwise. I hold the GFFA in high regard and when something is amiss, lacking, or found wanting I'll comment on it, query it, and compare and contrast - much like fans of any long running 'franchise' would (which I believe has been my only comment on the Ahsoka series so far).Lucasfilm and Disney won't give two shites what I think, or other fans, and honestly... nor should they.As for "If you cant take anything from series after series in a franchise, and arent enjoying them, then stop watching"? What on earth? Re-red my initial post and you'll also see praise, the positives, suggestions, not that this matters. "Stop watching"?...I've watched near-on everything, the Holiday Special more times than I care to remember, Droids, Ewoks, Caravan of Courage, Battle For Endor, countless preservations and fan edits from all across the GFFA - including animated comic series and adaptions, game adaptions, fan fics, fan-made docs and specials, lego SW content, and all sorts of other SW-related content.If I want to give my opinion... I'll give it. Whether positive, negative, or mixed, or anything else. Because I didn't enjoy the Prequels and thought they were awful I shouldn't give my opinion on this because YOU believe it to be based on the Prequel era? That I should stop watching? "Chill out, and just take the things you can" Wow. Seems you've done quite a bit of judging there yourself.That takes me back to the days of early internet fandom - where fans of the theatrical cuts of the OT were thrown out of many online SW sites - not for explicit language - but for simply wishing to discuss the theatrical cuts, or others having discourse on why the Prequel films felt lacking and had a dissonance with the OT, other discussing the changes via the Special Editions. Such blanket bans and censorship didn't work then - and I'll be fucked if a "stop watching" / a sort of "don't be critical of things I like" attitude will work now.I thought the people who sent me death threats, attempted to blackmail me and others, turned up to my door to fight me, phone up and shout abuse down the line, throw slurs and accusations on the internet... took the biscuit (all George and Prequel fans, by the way). How wrong can you be, eh?It is worth remembering people actually want to enjoy Star Wars - never forget that. They've likely enjoyed other aspects of it over the years - and just because they didn't enjoy a small amount of it somewhere along the line... doesn't mean they shouldn't be watching... or wanting to enjoy other content from the GFFA too. Nor does it mean they shouldn't discuss what they found wanting or lacking, what could be improved, or compare and contrast with other series. That kind of narrow-minded thinking didn't work 20 years ago - it certainly doesn't work now.