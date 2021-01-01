« previous next »
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4880 on: Yesterday at 10:19:16 am »
from what I've seen the reactions to this episode and the series in general have been all over the place.

unsurprising really.
Offline BER

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4881 on: Yesterday at 01:52:26 pm »
Episode 5 was pretty good. Anyone calling this the best or worst anything is not to be trusted, it's completely serviceable and mediocre and fits with the prequel trilogy nicely.
Online Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4882 on: Yesterday at 02:30:41 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 01:52:26 pm
Episode 5 was pretty good. Anyone calling this the best or worst anything is not to be trusted, it's completely serviceable and mediocre and fits with the prequel trilogy nicely.


To be fair, if you're heavily invested in the previous Filoni shows I can see why Ahsoka might be considered a favourite, regardless of quality.

Andor is still far and away the best, and I don't buy the argument that it's not really Star Wars or could be set elsewhere. It's knitted into the universe really well, it just doesn't happen to have lightsabers and cameos every episode.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4883 on: Today at 10:17:22 am »
Some random points:

The final episode was a little underwhelming, but overall I like the season a lot.

Leaving it with Thrawn in the main galaxy and most of our heroes stranded means they can focus on Thrawn having some wins in Season 2 without making our heroes look useless. Having said that I am not sure I am very interested in what goes on in the far galaxy to be honest. Wondering what they do with Baylan, clearly he still has a part to play so they will need to recast. But those are big shows to fill, I really liked Stevenson in this. I also hope they continue to lean into the Anakin stuff more in S2.
Andor is without question a better TV show but Ashoka has more of a SW feel to it. I put it just behind Mandalorian S1 and S2, and better than Bobba Fett, Obi-Wan and Mandalorian S3.

I don't understand all the talk about magic and its place in SW, history etc, surely magic & The Force are the same thing?
Online oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4884 on: Today at 02:18:00 pm »
My overview / inane ramblings for Ahsoka (as I'm not sure it deserves any more effort than that)...


8 episodes of Ahsoka so "Ezra and Thrawn swap places with Ahsoka and Sabine". Much anticipated conversations and questions between these characters throughout the series simply don't occur or are brushed off through lazy writing, or unwilling ness to address the issues. Even retconning the Rebels epilogue so we get to see Ahsoka The White in this live-action series was ultimately... lacking. The cosmetic change of Ahsoka 'going Gandalf' just to learn that forgiving is good / the need to be less stoic / you don't need to pause between sentences and stare into the distance with arms folded. Even in her own series this felt like Rebels season 5; yet even so... the most intriguing characters in this were Baylan and Shin.

Sabine managed to finally use the force at a critical moment of the finale. Such is the writing. From not being able to move a cup of coffee to airbending and saber-calling that would make Luke blush. All in a few short episodes without being shown the training or groundwork as to why she is able to now master these skills so abruptly; "show - don't tell". A pity, as the concept of a non-Force using Jedi would have made for some interesting material and a welcome new take, especially given her fusion of Mandalorian/Jedi skill-sets.

Why does Ezra disembark the stolen Imperial shuttle on the New Republic ship in Stormtrooper armour and helmet? That may work in animation, in live-action it comes off as lazy writing, existing simply for effect or to give the viewer some sort of emotional resonance that these three characters are finally reunited again; yet it was executed so disappointingly. In the 10 years Ezra was stuck on the planet... Ezra was simply chilling and knows nothing of Thrawn and his motivations which is weird, as the Jedi can sense much even across the galaxy. Still, at least we didn't get a reason why the night sisters could triangulate and pinpoint Ahsoka in seconds, but couldn't do the same for Ezra in 10 years or so [cough].

Thrawn was unfortunately written like in the Rebels cartoon, where all of his plans and tactics were basically foiled just so he can have the victory in escaping in the last second? This is the strategic genius everyone is fearing? A shame we aren't getting the Thrawn written in the EU books of old; now that would be a threat to be deeply concerned about. Still, Lars Mikkelsen does a good job portraying him given the limited material to work with.

Taken from elsewhere: 'They didnt really have a way to write Thrawn as a 'tactical genius'. The main gimmick appears to be commenting on acceptable losses:-

Mercenaries die; Ah, an acceptable loss.
Baylan quits; Ah, an acceptable loss.
Stormtroopers die; Ah, an acceptable loss.
TIE fighters run into the enemy ship for no reason; Ah, an acceptable loss.
Morgan dies; Ah, an acceptable loss.
The kitchen staff quits; Ah, an acceptable loss.'


Balyan and Shin; the most intriguing characters in the show throughout. They have some history with the Night Witches and Thrawn - through Morgan; knowing they out to Morgan and wanted to escape the galaxy where they are... and yet Thrawn and the Night Witches do not make mention of this, nor their trials and tribulations during those 10 years; 'A good question, for another time', perhaps?. So, now they are just back on Dathomir with their zombie army. Whilst Shin is off to live with some Marauders on that desolate wasteland of planet Peridea, and Baylan is there too, but happy to have found God, or rather the statues of Mortice Gods. (and likely the shimmering mountain top in the distance... is a gateway to the World Beyond Worlds - or perhaps an opening to reach Abeloth?). I hope they both finally get the payoff their performances deserve, as the last episode did neither of them any service, even if Baylan does likely have to be recast.

RIP Ray Stevenson.


Hayden got some nice scenes with the fan service episode - yet unfortunately had no real effect on the story, and the young actress playing Ahsoka seemingly did a better and more engaging job than the talented Rosario Dawson, who is stifled by the plot of her own show. Simply showing Anakin onscreen may get some fans giddy, but unless it has meaning or adds to the story there is no real point, and seems a wasted opportunity. Ahsoka may idolise and revere the man who was her master, 'he stood by me when no-one else would' etc... yet for many of us... he is the whining, creepy, village killing, fascist-loving, wife-abusing, power-seeking, POW-executing, war criminal and betrayer of the Jedi - who turned to the dark side on a sixpence. All to erm... somehow learn the power of how to save lives from someone who completely fucked him over on that score in the awful Prequel films - and still did his bidding for him for 20+ years and killing millions... until he found out he had a son... and didn't want to see him die. 20 years of cartoons and associated stories simply doesn't negate his actions (or portrayal in the Prequel films). Repeating that 'he was a good man' - or showing him in one-eyed POV montages or in 'force ghost' mode etc, really doesn't negate that either.


While there are some nice looking shots and visuals, most of the fighting has little to no impact and kind of just 'happens' - with no weight, emotion, or consequence to the story. Like the writing, editing, direction and certain characters. Droids announce their self-destruction giving enough time for the protagonist to run away, and if they do kill the protagonist... then the MacGuffin map to Peridea... the device they are actually searching for... is lost forever. Along with any chance of finding Thrawn, which is their ultimate aim, yes? A feeling that the action scenes also lacked energy. Much like poor editing in the show. Much like the show itself. When you strip away the legacy that these characters have from previous shows and all the fan service and references... there is nothing much actually here. A mystery-box type of approach at the start that... has no real payoff other than to move characters from points A to B... and that's it. No explanations, and some basic foreshadowing for some future setup for a 2nd season, other Mandoverse shows, or the coming Filoni film?

I feel that Filoni is a good visionary - an ideas man (often other peoples', and who remain uncredited, but still an 'ideas man'), a very good showrunner for various animated series. But on evidence of this series... he struggles to write live-action scenes at all - and misses Favreau's input and collaboration for this. The way the New Republic has been ineptly written and handled in the Mandoverse so far, but especially here, is baffling to the point of disdain (the nonsensical and awfully written Mon Mothma / Hera scene followed by that 'court-martial' scene, standing out). Please give this man a writing room - with other talented creatives who specialise in dialogue (and whilst we're here... exposition and moving a scene and story forward - a 2 minute video demonstrating this: www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KLR77VfAig).
Obligatory ongoing rant about the use of The Volume: get someone in who truly understands the thing; Greig Fraser excels at it - he developed and worked on it with ILM for years (which is why Mandalorian season 1 looks so much better than... seasons 2 and 3, Kenobi, BoBF, and this series). He understood where and when it was needed, when and where it is not, and how it succeeds - and doesn't. Get someone in at his level of proficiency, his 'eye', and actually listen to him - even it costs the $$$. Because since that first season of Mando... the quality of The Volume is diminishing - and not improving over time through experience and development... which is a surprise, to be sure (an unwelcome one, at that).


If you liked and enjoyed the series, great. If you thought it was 'alright'; mixed with some good and bad... then cool. To me, the visuals and sound were on point - credit and kudos to the creatives involved on that score. Yet I simply wanted more, After Andor, the bar was raised. After Ahsoka, the bar has been lowered once more. Not every show has to be an 'Andor' - but the quality of it should be emulated, or at least strived for. Be it intelligent story, compelling characters, strong - yet nuanced acting, stunning world-building, gripping tension-building, satisfying pay-offs, character arcs, intriguing villains and ancillary characters with clear motivations and logic, finesse of moving the plot forward effortlessly and with intelligence, absorbing cinematography, immersive set design, and even an overall message in the series itself.

Instead, we got a continuation of the formulaic Mandoverse series number 3. One which would have likely been better quality-wise if it has been an animated series, and not live-action. An uninspiring, if solid, yet underwhelming 5 out of 10. Star Wars should be better than this. Much better.




Edit: 'AHSOKA Finale: Review and Theories! - What's Next For Ezra and Baylan?' - a 28 minute overview (the positives, disappointments; and in-between) from ScreenCrush:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ScNygdbkGgc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ScNygdbkGgc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ScNygdbkGgc

Online Betty Blue

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4885 on: Today at 04:45:15 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:17:22 am
I don't understand all the talk about magic and its place in SW, history etc, surely magic & The Force are the same thing?

Personally, I consider Star Wars and by extension the force to be Sci-fi in origin and magic more associated with fantasy. There's crossover of course, but for me it felt a little out of place in relation to the OT. But like I said before, I've not read any expanded universe novels or watched the cartoons. A friend of mine who adores Rebels/Clone Wars, was delighted to see the Nightsisters in Ahsoka. I don't begrudge anyone else enjoying it.

It's funny, for me I'd say that Andor felt more Star Wars than Ahsoka. Don't get me wrong I enjoyed Ahsoka. They still got a lot right for me. I thought Ray Stevenson was fantastic - one of the most compelling villains I've seen in a long time, I was almost rooting for him - and it's a tragedy that we'll never get to see where his portrayal would have led. I'm sure they'll recast, but it's going to be very hard to top that performance. I loved seeing Anakin finally being written well. It shows that Hayden was never the issue in the prequels. My criticism is mainly with the final episode feeling underdeveloped/rushed, which is a feature of so many Disney shows. 
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4886 on: Today at 05:28:39 pm »
As long as they do recast Ray, Im sure there have been discussions of CGIing him.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4887 on: Today at 06:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October  4, 2023, 10:34:00 am
Get the feeling Anakin is going to feature a bit in both season 2 and the upcoming Filoni-verse movie designed to tie all his series' together.

Filoni's basically turned into George Lucas at this point. He's created his own universe with his own characters and he'll do whatever the hell Kathleen Kennedy wants with them, regardless of what the fans think.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4888 on: Today at 06:19:13 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 06:14:00 pm


Disagree with that.  I think Filoni has a free hand at this point. Too easy to put it all on Kennedy.

He deliberately ended Ashoka on an anti climax to prep for season 2
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4889 on: Today at 06:21:29 pm »
.........and that's house!
Online Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4890 on: Today at 07:08:03 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:18:00 pm

Good summary, I agree with pretty much all that, except I think Baylan and Shin will become a lot less interesting if we are eventually told their motivations.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4891 on: Today at 07:44:57 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:18:00 pm



I honestly dont understand why someone would bother watching anything to do with Star Wars if they think the Prequels are awful.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4892 on: Today at 07:49:37 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:44:57 pm

I honestly dont understand why someone would bother watching anything to do with Star Wars if they think the Prequels are awful.

fairly common opinion among people of a certain age. or, was at the time anyway.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4893 on: Today at 07:51:35 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:49:37 pm
fairly common opinion among people of a certain age. or, was at the time anyway.

I dont mind people thinking theyre awful, but given theyre integral to everything else, I dont see why youd continue with the franchise if you dont like them.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4894 on: Today at 08:03:48 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:51:35 pm
I dont mind people thinking theyre awful, but given theyre integral to everything else, I dont see why youd continue with the franchise if you dont like them.

Because they like other things about it? When you've got 11 live action films, numerous animated and live action tv shows and all the other stuff there's quite a lot of of out there now.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4895 on: Today at 08:18:04 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:03:48 pm
Because they like other things about it? When you've got 11 live action films, numerous animated and live action tv shows and all the other stuff there's quite a lot of of out there now.

The vast majority of it depends fully on the context and character backgrounds established in the Prequels, so if you dislike them I cant believe youd be overly interested in any it, particularly the entirety of the animated stuff for which this series was always going to depend, given Ahsoka is the foremost animated character.
Online Betty Blue

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4896 on: Today at 08:41:43 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:44:57 pm

I honestly dont understand why someone would bother watching anything to do with Star Wars if they think the Prequels are awful.

Wait, there are people out there who don't think they're awful! I jest. I've noticed there's divide in the Star Wars fanbase more recently of a younger generation, possibly even those not even born when they came out, who got into Star Wars via Clone Wars/Rebels and then watched the prequels afterwards. Giving them an entirely different perspective to the OT fans or those who grew up with the Prequels.

Anyway, I think they're awful, but I also think there were some interesting elements of world building and redeeming features in there. It was just executed appalingly. So with shows like Ahsoka to me it's about them building on the good and expanding that universe, rather than replicating it, which is something that interests me as both a fan of Star Wars and a sci-fi fanatic.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4897 on: Today at 08:47:57 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:18:04 pm
The vast majority of it depends fully on the context and character backgrounds established in the Prequels, so if you dislike them I cant believe youd be overly interested in any it, particularly the entirety of the animated stuff for which this series was always going to depend, given Ahsoka is the foremost animated character.

As said above, you can like aspects of things without necessarily liking the thing itself.
Online blert596

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4898 on: Today at 08:49:58 pm »
The best episode of Ahsoka was the one in The Mandalorian
Offline Red Beret

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4899 on: Today at 08:55:10 pm »
The likes of The Clone Wars, Rebels, Mandalorian and Ashoka has, I think for many, softened the blow of how awful the Prequels were, and highlighted how badly George Lucas handled them. Hayden seems much more comfortable in the role of Anakin Skywalker now (ironic, as he's now about the same age Vader was in A New Hope).

But compared to the Sequels, the Prequels are high art. I know that opinion rankles, but nothing will change my mind on it. Both have top grade actors labouring with poor material, but the prequels at least had a more coherent story. (It was still painfully convoluted, mind.)
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4900 on: Today at 09:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:41:43 pm
Wait, there are people out there who don't think they're awful! I jest. I've noticed there's divide in the Star Wars fanbase more recently of a younger generation, possibly even those not even born when they came out, who got into Star Wars via Clone Wars/Rebels and then watched the prequels afterwards. Giving them an entirely different perspective to the OT fans or those who grew up with the Prequels.

Anyway, I think they're awful, but I also think there were some interesting elements of world building and redeeming features in there. It was just executed appalingly. So with shows like Ahsoka to me it's about them building on the good and expanding that universe, rather than replicating it, which is something that interests me as both a fan of Star Wars and a sci-fi fanatic.

That I understand completely, and on those points, I think Ahsoka delivers. Yes there are parts that are sentimental and there are parts that are less original in the way that Andor was, but I think Ahsoka has expanded in the universe in an interesting way, bringing some of the most interesting parts of the lore into live action whilst also providing storyline elements that Im excited too see resolved in a future series.

To cynically dismiss the series by defining it by its start and end points misses out on much of the developments made in the journey.

With this and other Disney series Ive felt people are frustrated by the lack of a complete story arc across a series with finales often leaving major questions unanswered, however I think thats the format with these interconnected series where they tend to comprise of an Act of the story building towards a massive crossover finale. The expectation of a complete arc isnt necessarily fair either as I dont think youd expect similar of a HBO series. Whilst some story elements last a series the whole of the story is wrapped up over several series with most otherwise ending on a cliff hanger. The only difference here is we dont have them under one name but a group of separate series that will likely end up with a movie as the finale with Mando, Ahsoka and Boba Fetts developments all brought together.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4901 on: Today at 09:49:32 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:47:57 pm
As said above, you can like aspects of things without necessarily liking the thing itself.

That would be my point though. These days, more than ever, everyones a critic. People need to chill out,  and just take the things you can from these series. If you cant take anything from series after series in a franchise, and arent enjoying them, then stop watching. By focusing on the world building and just taking series as they come, rather than looking at things in a judgemental manner, Ive found viewing far more rewarding. Perhaps it wouldnt work for everyone, but its certainly seems a healthy way to approach things.
Online Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 10:15:06 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:49:32 pm
That would be my point though. These days, more than ever, everyones a critic. People need to chill out,  and just take the things you can from these series. If you cant take anything from series after series in a franchise, and arent enjoying them, then stop watching. By focusing on the world building and just taking series as they come, rather than looking at things in a judgemental manner, Ive found viewing far more rewarding. Perhaps it wouldnt work for everyone, but its certainly seems a healthy way to approach things.

It's possible to enjoy the bits you enjoy while being critical of the bits you don't, I don't see why people insist on it being all or nothing.
Online oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4903 on: Today at 11:20:05 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:44:57 pm

I honestly dont understand why someone would bother watching anything to do with Star Wars if they think the Prequels are awful.

Thankfully, Star Wars is far, far more than just the Prequel Trilogy. I'd have thought that much is obvious, no?

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:18:04 pm
The vast majority of it depends fully on the context and character backgrounds established in the Prequels, so if you dislike them I cant believe youd be overly interested in any it, particularly the entirety of the animated stuff for which this series was always going to depend, given Ahsoka is the foremost animated character.

I'd disagree with that - this is a show designed to set up more groundwork for / repair the Sequels - set in the post-Original Trilogy era; with a heavy sprinkling of EU/Legends material throughout. Prequel-era characters, sure, along with new and older characters - but not many just from the Prequel films themselves, yes? (as if that matters).


Besides, I adore 2003 Clone Wars, and much of Rebels. Some of The Clone Wars (not so much early seasons & the 2008 film). Enjoyed much of The Bad Batch (disappointed season 3 will be the last), think Andor is the best piece of Star Wars since the OT, and loved Rogue One. Solo is very and unfairly underrated, and the Sequels mixed; TLJ being a welcome refreshing chance to move the GFFA forward (if divisive) and the ST ultimately being undermined by an appalling finale in TROS. ToTJ is an enjoyable series too (though should encompass characters other than Ahsoka - who has been well established by now), Visions is a quality fun watch - and hope there is more to come of that particular series for many years.

I'm looking forward to Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, the three new recently announced theatrical films, am hoping Rogue Squadron gets made, Tahiti's film too, the Lando series...

Send me a PM and we'll continue this - thoughts on the EU, including the novels and comics before the EU, Legends, changes to canon since, how Lucas let authors and other creatives shape the universe in the 70's and 80's, the Sith, the shoddy treatment of Veitch, in preference to a more amiable Zahn. The rewriting of that history, as well as rewriting the official history of the GFFA - and many creatives not getting the credit they deserve, some being omitted from the history, along with Lucas' own contributions to the EU (contrary to the more recent Filoni and Lucasfilm claims).

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:49:32 pm
That would be my point though. These days, more than ever, everyones a critic. People need to chill out,  and just take the things you can from these series. If you cant take anything from series after series in a franchise, and arent enjoying them, then stop watching. By focusing on the world building and just taking series as they come, rather than looking at things in a judgemental manner, Ive found viewing far more rewarding. Perhaps it wouldnt work for everyone, but its certainly seems a healthy way to approach things.

No, not really, Everyone was a 'critic' back in the days of early Star Wars too. It is myth and revisionism to suggest otherwise. I hold the GFFA in high regard and when something is amiss, lacking, or found wanting I'll comment on it, query it, and compare and contrast - much like fans of any long running 'franchise' would (which I believe has been my only comment on the Ahsoka series so far).

Lucasfilm and Disney won't give two shites what I think, or other fans, and honestly... nor should they.

As for "If you cant take anything from series after series in a franchise, and arent enjoying them, then stop watching"? What on earth? Re-red my initial post and you'll also see praise, the positives, suggestions, not that this matters. "Stop watching"?...

I've watched near-on everything, the Holiday Special more times than I care to remember, Droids, Ewoks, Caravan of Courage, Battle For Endor, countless preservations and fan edits from all across the GFFA - including animated comic series and adaptions, game adaptions, fan fics, fan-made docs and specials, lego SW content, and all sorts of other SW-related content.

If I want to give my opinion... I'll give it. Whether positive, negative, or mixed, or anything else. Because I didn't enjoy the Prequels and thought they were awful I shouldn't give my opinion on this because YOU believe it to be based on the Prequel era? That I should stop watching? "Chill out, and just take the things you can" Wow. Seems you've done quite a bit of judging there yourself.

That takes me back to the days of early internet fandom - where fans of the theatrical cuts of the OT were thrown out of many online SW sites - not for explicit language - but for simply wishing to discuss the theatrical cuts, or others having discourse on why the Prequel films felt lacking and had a dissonance with the OT, other discussing the changes via the Special Editions. Such blanket bans and censorship didn't work then - and I'll be fucked if a "stop watching" / a sort of "don't be critical of things I like" attitude will work now.

I thought the people who sent me death threats, attempted to blackmail me and others, turned up to my door to fight me, phone up and shout abuse down the line, throw slurs and accusations on the internet... took the biscuit (all George and Prequel fans, by the way). How wrong can you be, eh?


It is worth remembering people actually want to enjoy Star Wars - never forget that. They've likely enjoyed other aspects of it over the years - and just because they didn't enjoy a small amount of it somewhere along the line... doesn't mean they shouldn't be watching... or wanting to enjoy other content from the GFFA too. Nor does it mean they shouldn't discuss what they found wanting or lacking, what could be improved, or compare and contrast with other series. That kind of narrow-minded thinking didn't work 20 years ago - it certainly doesn't work now.



Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:47:57 pm
As said above, you can like aspects of things without necessarily liking the thing itself.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:15:06 pm
It's possible to enjoy the bits you enjoy while being critical of the bits you don't, I don't see why people insist on it being all or nothing.

