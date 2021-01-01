8 episodes of Ahsoka so "Ezra and Thrawn swap places with Ahsoka and Sabine"
. Much anticipated conversations and questions between these characters throughout the series simply don't occur or are brushed off through lazy writing, or unwilling ness to address the issues. Even retconning the Rebels epilogue so we get to see Ahsoka The White in this live-action series was ultimately... lacking. The cosmetic change of Ahsoka 'going Gandalf' just to learn that forgiving is good / the need to be less stoic / you don't need to pause between sentences and stare into the distance with arms folded. Even in her own series this felt like Rebels season 5; yet even so... the most intriguing characters in this were Baylan and Shin.
Sabine managed to finally use the force at a critical moment of the finale. Such is the writing. From not being able to move a cup of coffee to airbending and saber-calling that would make Luke blush. All in a few short episodes without being shown the training or groundwork as to why she is able to now master these skills so abruptly; "show - don't tell". A pity, as the concept of a non-Force using Jedi would have made for some interesting material and a welcome new take, especially given her fusion of Mandalorian/Jedi skill-sets.
Why does Ezra disembark the stolen Imperial shuttle on the New Republic ship in Stormtrooper armour and helmet? That may work in animation, in live-action it comes off as lazy writing, existing simply for effect or to give the viewer some sort of emotional resonance that these three characters are finally reunited again; yet it was executed so disappointingly. In the 10 years Ezra was stuck on the planet... Ezra was simply chilling and knows nothing of Thrawn and his motivations which is weird, as the Jedi can sense much even across the galaxy. Still, at least we didn't get a reason why the night sisters could triangulate and pinpoint Ahsoka in seconds, but couldn't do the same for Ezra in 10 years or so [cough].
Thrawn was unfortunately written like in the Rebels cartoon, where all of his plans and tactics were basically foiled just so he can have the victory in escaping in the last second? This is the strategic genius everyone is fearing? A shame we aren't getting the Thrawn written in the EU books of old; now that would be a threat to be deeply concerned about. Still, Lars Mikkelsen does a good job portraying him given the limited material to work with.
Taken from elsewhere: 'They didnt really have a way to write Thrawn as a 'tactical genius'. The main gimmick appears to be commenting on acceptable losses:-
Mercenaries die; Ah, an acceptable loss.
Baylan quits; Ah, an acceptable loss.
Stormtroopers die; Ah, an acceptable loss.
TIE fighters run into the enemy ship for no reason; Ah, an acceptable loss.
Morgan dies; Ah, an acceptable loss.
The kitchen staff quits; Ah, an acceptable loss.'
Balyan and Shin; the most intriguing characters in the show throughout. They have some history with the Night Witches and Thrawn - through Morgan; knowing they out to Morgan and wanted to escape the galaxy where they are... and yet Thrawn and the Night Witches do not make mention of this, nor their trials and tribulations during those 10 years; 'A good question, for another time', perhaps?. So, now they are just back on Dathomir with their zombie army. Whilst Shin is off to live with some Marauders on that desolate wasteland of planet Peridea, and Baylan is there too, but happy to have found God, or rather the statues of Mortice Gods. (and likely the shimmering mountain top in the distance... is a gateway to the World Beyond Worlds - or perhaps an opening to reach Abeloth?)
. I hope they both finally get the payoff their performances deserve, as the last episode did neither of them any service, even if Baylan does likely have to be recast.
RIP Ray Stevenson.
Hayden got some nice scenes with the fan service episode - yet unfortunately had no real effect on the story, and the young actress playing Ahsoka seemingly did a better and more engaging job than the talented Rosario Dawson, who is stifled by the plot of her own show. Simply showing Anakin onscreen may get some fans giddy, but unless it has meaning or adds to the story there is no real point, and seems a wasted opportunity. Ahsoka may idolise and revere the man who was her master, 'he stood by me when no-one else would
' etc... yet for many of us... he is the whining, creepy, village killing, fascist-loving, wife-abusing, power-seeking, POW-executing, war criminal and betrayer of the Jedi - who turned to the dark side on a sixpence. All to erm... somehow learn the power of how to save lives from someone who completely fucked him over on that score in the awful Prequel films - and still did his bidding for him for 20+ years and killing millions... until he found out he had a son... and didn't want to see him die. 20 years of cartoons and associated stories simply doesn't negate his actions (or portrayal in the Prequel films)
. Repeating that 'he was a good man
' - or showing him in one-eyed POV montages or in 'force ghost' mode etc, really doesn't negate that either.
While there are some nice looking shots and visuals, most of the fighting has little to no impact and kind of just 'happens' - with no weight, emotion, or consequence to the story. Like the writing, editing, direction and certain characters. Droids announce their self-destruction giving enough time for the protagonist to run away, and if they do kill the protagonist... then the MacGuffin map to Peridea... the device they are actually searching for... is lost forever. Along with any chance of finding Thrawn, which is their ultimate aim, yes? A feeling that the action scenes also lacked energy. Much like poor editing in the show. Much like the show itself. When you strip away the legacy that these characters have from previous shows and all the fan service and references... there is nothing much actually here. A mystery-box type of approach at the start that... has no real payoff other than to move characters from points A to B... and that's it. No explanations, and some basic foreshadowing for some future setup for a 2nd season, other Mandoverse shows, or the coming Filoni film?
I feel that Filoni is a good visionary - an ideas man (often other peoples', and who remain uncredited, but still an 'ideas man')
, a very good showrunner for various animated series. But on evidence of this series... he struggles to write live-action scenes at all - and misses Favreau's input and collaboration for this. The way the New Republic has been ineptly written and handled in the Mandoverse so far, but especially here, is baffling to the point of disdain (the nonsensical and awfully written Mon Mothma / Hera scene followed by that 'court-martial' scene, standing out). Please give this man a writing room - with other talented creatives who specialise in dialogue (and whilst we're here... exposition and moving a scene and story forward - a 2 minute video demonstrating this: www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KLR77VfAig)
.