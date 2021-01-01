I don't understand all the talk about magic and its place in SW, history etc, surely magic & The Force are the same thing?



Personally, I consider Star Wars and by extension the force to be Sci-fi in origin and magic more associated with fantasy. There's crossover of course, but for me it felt a little out of place in relation to the OT. But like I said before, I've not read any expanded universe novels or watched the cartoons. A friend of mine who adores Rebels/Clone Wars, was delighted to see the Nightsisters in Ahsoka. I don't begrudge anyone else enjoying it.It's funny, for me I'd say that Andor felt more Star Wars than Ahsoka. Don't get me wrong I enjoyed Ahsoka. They still got a lot right for me. I thought Ray Stevenson was fantastic - one of the most compelling villains I've seen in a long time, I was almost rooting for him - and it's a tragedy that we'll never get to see where his portrayal would have led. I'm sure they'll recast, but it's going to be very hard to top that performance. I loved seeing Anakin finally being written well. It shows that Hayden was never the issue in the prequels. My criticism is mainly with the final episode feeling underdeveloped/rushed, which is a feature of so many Disney shows.