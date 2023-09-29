Spoiler

It's a tricky one though, because by the sounds of it magic is something that exists in Rebels and Clone Wars. But as an old school fan it just felt totally out of place and jarring. The reanimated zombie troopers was giving me shades of later series Game of Thrones, and that's definitely not something you want.I also don't think it helped that Lisbeth's character was given little build up. It always felt like Baylan and Shin were the main antagonists. To have her suddenly be bestowed some powers at the start of the episode and given a magic blade felt a bit tacked on. Not to mention uninspired given we've also gone through the dark sabre stuff, which was built up in a far more interesting way. And then Ahsoka destroys the blade and Lisbeth with it. So it was all a bit pointless? There were definitely far better ways they could have built this idea into the storyline.For me it all went a bit downhill once Thrawn showed up. After everything we've heard via other series about him being one of the greatest threats to stability, he just felt lackluster. It probably doesn't help that he looks like a blue Elon MuskAll a bit of a waste really. Loved Andor, love S1 and 2 of the Mandalorian, but everything else has been somewhere between shite and meh.