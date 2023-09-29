« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 338304 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,258
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4840 on: September 29, 2023, 08:39:31 am »
Not entirely sure what they're loading onto the destroyer (looks like caskets - more 'marroks'?) Or why they've waited until now to do so but hey ho
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,838
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4841 on: September 29, 2023, 09:13:47 am »
Im intrigued at how theyll deal with Thrawns one ship (with, he admits, a threadbare crew) being a threat to the entire stability of a galaxy. Obviously itll be related to the cargo
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,258
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4842 on: September 29, 2023, 09:23:29 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September 29, 2023, 09:13:47 am
Im intrigued at how theyll deal with Thrawns one ship (with, he admits, a threadbare crew) being a threat to the entire stability of a galaxy. Obviously itll be related to the cargo

He's also got that 'remnant' council seen in one of the other shows waiting for him and whatever forces they have too.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,377
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4843 on: September 29, 2023, 11:06:38 am »
Yeah Thrawn's one ship doesn't really bug me, it's already been established that there are ex-empire people either working behind the scenes or waiting for someone to come unite them.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4844 on: September 29, 2023, 12:05:34 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 29, 2023, 08:39:31 am
Not entirely sure what they're loading onto the destroyer (looks like caskets - more 'marroks'?) Or why they've waited until now to do so but hey ho

If they are caskets - they mentioned the "catacombs" - at a guess they needed to be left in the catacombs until a time nearer to when Elspeth arrived with the Eye, and as they couldn't predict that, and it only took a day ("one rotation") to load them, it wasn't worth the risk of loading them early and them expiring without the night sisters magic which was presumably in the catacombs.  they also (*obviously*) couldn't predict the arrival with the eye of Sabine - if she hadn't been there, spending that one day loading up would have gone completely smoothly
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4845 on: September 29, 2023, 12:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on September 29, 2023, 08:23:49 am
I guess you could argue the star destroyer needed to stay put to focus on loading supplies onto the other ship, however genius tactician Thrawn could have had the small fighters blast the shit out of the convoy easily if he had thought to put the order in.

Another question worth asking is why does a ship that has been stranded in another galaxy for years have so many supplies, and what's so important about them that it's worth risking everything to transfer them? They can build a ship capable of crossing galaxies but they don't have any spare food?

It has its moments but like a lot of Star Wars content it's all so contrived. Ezra fighting with the force was cool, but deciding to fight that way because "it's your lightsaber now" removes any potential jeopardy from the fight.

Everything being a race against some kind of progress bar does just feel like a video game too.

"supplies?"  They are clearly not "supplies" - they look like caskets, with bodies in them.  The question is more what types of bodies are they holding - more of Thrawn's troopers, or more night sisters - given their location in the catacombs, and the fact that it was the great mothers who were storing them in their "catacombs" and it was Thrawn telling them he would load them - my guess is the latter.  That would give the great mothers that incentive/motive - they had no way of getting off the planet, so helped Thrawn in exchange with him transporting them and their "dead" sisters back to the SW universe, so that they can re-establish their civilisation at Drathomir.
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4846 on: September 29, 2023, 03:22:55 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on September 27, 2023, 07:38:56 pm
Spoiler
So one episode left, and so much still up in the air. Baylan has parted ways with Shin, I wonder what his plan is? Either way it is a shame we will probably never get to see what the original plan was after the passing of the fantastic Ray Stevenson. I thought it was most likely they would kill off the character since I can't see a recasting working. Shin looks like she might be turned from the dark side, but that has been done before. I think it would be more interesting if she became something like a dark side version of Ashoka.
[close]

I imagine he's after the power of Kujet
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,192
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4847 on: September 29, 2023, 04:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on September 29, 2023, 08:23:49 am
I guess you could argue the star destroyer needed to stay put to focus on loading supplies onto the other ship, however genius tactician Thrawn could have had the small fighters blast the shit out of the convoy easily if he had thought to put the order in.

Another question worth asking is why does a ship that has been stranded in another galaxy for years have so many supplies, and what's so important about them that it's worth risking everything to transfer them? They can build a ship capable of crossing galaxies but they don't have any spare food?

It has its moments but like a lot of Star Wars content it's all so contrived. Ezra fighting with the force was cool, but deciding to fight that way because "it's your lightsaber now" removes any potential jeopardy from the fight.

Everything being a race against some kind of progress bar does just feel like a video game too.
yeah some parts leave you thinking really, that's the best you could think of? A lot of the time I presume they keep those events basic enough to keep costs down but honestly a bit more thought and it would raise these shows massively.

Like they were unable to find Ezra for that long and he was that easy to find  ;D
« Last Edit: September 29, 2023, 04:44:18 pm by WillG.LFC »
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,877
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4848 on: September 29, 2023, 05:47:04 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on September 29, 2023, 04:42:42 pm
yeah some parts leave you thinking really, that's the best you could think of? A lot of the time I presume they keep those events basic enough to keep costs down but honestly a bit more thought and it would raise these shows massively.

Like they were unable to find Ezra for that long and he was that easy to find  ;D

Haha, him meeting Sabine was a little underwhelming, like it had been two weeks, not a decade.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,877
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4849 on: September 29, 2023, 05:52:31 pm »
In isolation Threepio appearing is fine, but since the PT the Galaxy has shrunk. Things like Anakin building Threepio, growing up on the same planet as Luke, the Evazian and walrus man appearance in whatever it was.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,258
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4850 on: September 29, 2023, 06:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 29, 2023, 05:52:31 pm
In isolation Threepio appearing is fine, but since the PT the Galaxy has shrunk. Things like Anakin building Threepio, growing up on the same planet as Luke, the Evazian and walrus man appearance in whatever it was.

it's fine when things make sense, but they didn't and were just daft
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,947
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4851 on: September 30, 2023, 11:22:00 pm »
Think Ahsoka is the best thing ive watched from the Star Wars Universe as far as the TV shows go. Love the way its filmed, the settings,, score etc. Really sinister vibe and an can see the influence from Dune. Hope this is how it carries on going forward.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,729
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4852 on: October 1, 2023, 12:19:50 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on September 30, 2023, 11:22:00 pm
Think Ahsoka is the best thing ive watched from the Star Wars Universe as far as the TV shows go. Love the way its filmed, the settings,, score etc. Really sinister vibe and an can see the influence from Dune. Hope this is how it carries on going forward.

It's OK but nowhere near the level of Andor.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,756
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4853 on: October 1, 2023, 10:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on October  1, 2023, 12:19:50 am
It's OK but nowhere near the level of Andor.

Speaking of which, when is the next season out?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,258
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4854 on: October 1, 2023, 10:15:23 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on October  1, 2023, 10:13:24 pm
Speaking of which, when is the next season out?

Next summer I think
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,729
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4855 on: October 1, 2023, 11:03:34 pm »
Yep, August 2024. They'd almost finished filming when the actor's strike happened, hopefully that'll be resolved soon and it won't be delayed.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,877
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4856 on: Yesterday at 04:26:38 am »
So now Ahsoka is finished, my overall assessment is its boring shite. It was Better than Boba Fett in execution, but thats not much of a compliment.
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,407
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4857 on: Yesterday at 07:18:04 am »
That was fucking crap. Filoni is a hack
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,392
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4858 on: Yesterday at 10:34:00 am »
Get the feeling Anakin is going to feature a bit in both season 2 and the upcoming Filoni-verse movie designed to tie all his series' together.

Filoni's basically turned into George Lucas at this point. He's created his own universe with his own characters and he'll do whatever the hell he wants with them, regardless of what the fans think.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:35:46 am by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,136
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4859 on: Yesterday at 01:19:43 pm »
Can anyone more familiar with the wider SW universe source materials tell me whether witches and (non-force related) magic appear anywhere else?

Feels a bit late in the day to be throwing it in otherwise ::)
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,877
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4860 on: Yesterday at 02:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 01:19:43 pm
Can anyone more familiar with the wider SW universe source materials tell me whether witches and (non-force related) magic appear anywhere else?

Feels a bit late in the day to be throwing it in otherwise ::)

Theyve been around. The planet Thrawn is going to is Dathomir, their homeworld and where Maul is from.

https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Dathomir
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4861 on: Yesterday at 03:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 01:19:43 pm
Can anyone more familiar with the wider SW universe source materials tell me whether witches and (non-force related) magic appear anywhere else?

Feels a bit late in the day to be throwing it in otherwise ::)

They appear very extensively in the old EU books, new Cannon books, the Clone Wars series, the Rebels series, and some other places.
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,192
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4862 on: Yesterday at 04:31:04 pm »
Underwhelming end
Logged

Offline Trousers

  • All Mouth And...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,706
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4863 on: Yesterday at 05:13:58 pm »
That was a complete load of shite. The only reason to watch Ahsoka and I mean literally the only reason was Baylan & Shin.
They were in that episode for less than 30 seconds.

Filoni is a children's cartoon writer and that's where he should stay.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:18:53 pm by Trousers »
Logged
Militant Internet Terrorist.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,258
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4864 on: Yesterday at 06:36:21 pm »
it wasn't as good as it could have been (but nothing is)
the dialogue felt weird in parts - but then again this is star wars after all
it looked good (I mean the designs of things, I'm not on about the cgi)
I enjoyed watching it

that's about it.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,105
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4865 on: Yesterday at 08:38:51 pm »
Interesting series bringing together old and new. Excited to see where it goes in season 2, and how it all eventually builds to a climax. Its setup some very intriguing factions to clash in the next part especially given the Mandalorians rebuilding themselves as well.

Filoni deserves to build on the characters hes created that are a welcome addition to the universe. Much of the work done by this and Mando season 3, create the setting for a new war to come about and the new republic to fall apart.

Overall very enjoyable. It obviously didnt please everyone but at this point its probably fair to say that some of the people watching just dont like or are sick of Star Wars and should move on.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,306
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4866 on: Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm »
Must have been a really bad end. People were raving about it a few episodes back. So much so I saved watching the really good ones for a binge. Actually I think I saw one and didn't really get the fuss. I am a philistine though and often don't appreciate good stuff .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,642
  • JFT96
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4867 on: Yesterday at 09:41:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm
Must have been a really bad end. People were raving about it a few episodes back. So much so I saved watching the really good ones for a binge. Actually I think I saw one and didn't really get the fuss. I am a philistine though and often don't appreciate good stuff .

I was fully prepared to say people were overreacting, but having just watched it it's very very underwhelming. Definitely not Fett or Kenobi bad, but after the build up from episode 5 it lost it's way. My biggest problem though was with it not feeling like Star Wars, minor spoilers in the next bit -

Spoiler
It's a tricky one though, because by the sounds of it magic is something that exists in Rebels and Clone Wars. But as an old school fan it just felt totally out of place and jarring. The reanimated zombie troopers was giving me shades of later series Game of Thrones, and that's definitely not something you want.

I also don't think it helped that Lisbeth's character was given little build up. It always felt like Baylan and Shin were the main antagonists. To have her suddenly be bestowed some powers at the start of the episode and given a magic blade felt a bit tacked on. Not to mention uninspired given we've also gone through the dark sabre stuff, which was built up in a far more interesting way. And then Ahsoka destroys the blade and Lisbeth with it. So it was all a bit pointless? There were definitely far better ways they could have built this idea into the storyline.

For me it all went a bit downhill once Thrawn showed up. After everything we've heard via other series about him being one of the greatest threats to stability, he just felt lackluster. It probably doesn't help that he looks like a blue Elon Musk  :D 

All a bit of a waste really. Loved Andor, love S1 and 2 of the Mandalorian, but everything else has been somewhere between shite and meh.
[close]
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,461
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4868 on: Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 01:19:43 pm
tell me whether witches and (non-force related) magic appear anywhere else?

They are using the Force. The Witches of Dathomir first appeared in the book The Courtship of Princess Leia in the 90s, though the way they were depicted then was very different, mainly in that they were generally in tune with the Light side and only a small group of exiles were the Dark sider Nightsisters - although they had enslaved the Imperial occupiers to form their own army.

The story features the early New Republic looking to ally themselves with a large part of the galaxy called the Hapan Cluster, with Leia essentially marrying into their royal family. In the end the Prince in question, Isolder, falls in love with the queen of the Witches. Their daughter would later go on to study at Luke's new Jedi Academy and eventually have a child with Han and Leia's son Jacen.

Of course all of that story is now just Legends, and the Witches are pretty much all now just Nightsisters. But unless it's been otherwise clarified I don't see why their 'magic' isn't just a different manifestation of the Force, there have always been non-Jedi examples.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4869 on: Yesterday at 10:39:09 pm »
What a phenomenal ending to the best Star Wars live action *anything* since the 80s.  Yes.  I do think as a piece of the SW Universe, it is better than Andor.  Andor was a great tv show, don't get me wrong - but it could literally have been set anywhere (including 2020s Earth), and did nothing to advance the SW Universe, the mythos or anything.

Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4870 on: Yesterday at 10:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Trousers on Yesterday at 05:13:58 pm
That was a complete load of shite. The only reason to watch Ahsoka and I mean literally the only reason was Baylan & Shin.
They were in that episode for less than 30 seconds.

Filoni is a children's cartoon writer and that's where he should stay.

Presumably you feel the same about the original trilogy that it was created by a "childrens cartoon writer" - as Clone Wars and Rebels both had far, far, far more "adult" themes and treatments about them compared to anything Lucas ever wrote even a word for.  Not that that is a bad thing.  Just seems incomprehensible to me to criticise the incredibly adult themes of loss, devestation, war etc in TCW as "childrens cartoon" when the OT was literally the definition of the most one dimensional childrens Space Fantasy
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,947
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4871 on: Yesterday at 10:44:42 pm »
Spoiler
Gorra feeling the cargo is some form of ancient  jedi the Mothers can re-animate thats why we were introduced to the zombie storm troopers as a form of Foreshadowing  . Baylan also alluded to something to do with Jedi fairytales he heard when he was a nipper from that planet
[close]
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Trousers

  • All Mouth And...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,706
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4872 on: Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:41:04 pm
Presumably you feel the same about the original trilogy that it was created by a "childrens cartoon writer" - as Clone Wars and Rebels both had far, far, far more "adult" themes and treatments about them compared to anything Lucas ever wrote even a word for.  Not that that is a bad thing.  Just seems incomprehensible to me to criticise the incredibly adult themes of loss, devestation, war etc in TCW as "childrens cartoon" when the OT was literally the definition of the most one dimensional childrens Space Fantasy
The OT was an allegory for the Vietnam war, so you might want to look that up before labelling it a one dimensional childrens space fantasy.
Rebels was fucking shit, and only the last four episodes of the Clone Wars could ever be considered adult in any way whatsoever.
That you (or anyone) could think Ahsoka is better than Andor to me is ridiculous.
Logged
Militant Internet Terrorist.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4873 on: Yesterday at 11:04:58 pm »

'Ahsoka 1986 TV Intro (Spoilers)' - by the Auralnauts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l8E8ZXZlcbs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l8E8ZXZlcbs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/l8E8ZXZlcbs
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,729
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4874 on: Yesterday at 11:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:39:09 pm
What a phenomenal ending to the best Star Wars live action *anything* since the 80s.  Yes.  I do think as a piece of the SW Universe, it is better than Andor.  Andor was a great tv show, don't get me wrong - but it could literally have been set anywhere (including 2020s Earth), and did nothing to advance the SW Universe, the mythos or anything.

I personally thought Ahsoka was underwhelming, but I'm not going to criticise your opinion of it, if you enjoyed it then great.

But what you said about Andor is way off the mark. It showed us things we've never seen before in Star Wars. The world building was the best we've ever seen and showed us multiple new cultures. It showed life at street level in a way we've never seen. It explored how totalitarian regimes spread and operate, and how ordinary people become tools of those regimes - and how other ordinary people are affected and how they react. It showed the darker side of the rebellion, it showed the internal workings of the ISB and the politics of the Empire. It showed Andor and Mon Mothma's very different paths towards becoming Rebel leaders. It was completely unique. Whereas Ahsoka (even if you like it) is basically more of the same, a continuation of Rebels in live action.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,258
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4875 on: Yesterday at 11:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Trousers on Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm
The OT was an allegory for the Vietnam war, so you might want to look that up before labelling it a one dimensional childrens space fantasy.
Rebels was fucking shit, and only the last four episodes of the Clone Wars could ever be considered adult in any way whatsoever.
That you (or anyone) could think Ahsoka is better than Andor to me is ridiculous.

as I've said before, the first installment of this whole thing is a farm boy and a wizard joining up with a cowboy and his dog to save a princess from the evil black knight's castle.

it's a fantasy tale set in space and has "once upon a time" at the fucking beginning of it.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,947
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4876 on: Yesterday at 11:53:06 pm »
 ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Up
« previous next »
 