I guess you could argue the star destroyer needed to stay put to focus on loading supplies onto the other ship, however genius tactician Thrawn could have had the small fighters blast the shit out of the convoy easily if he had thought to put the order in.



Another question worth asking is why does a ship that has been stranded in another galaxy for years have so many supplies, and what's so important about them that it's worth risking everything to transfer them? They can build a ship capable of crossing galaxies but they don't have any spare food?



It has its moments but like a lot of Star Wars content it's all so contrived. Ezra fighting with the force was cool, but deciding to fight that way because "it's your lightsaber now" removes any potential jeopardy from the fight.



Everything being a race against some kind of progress bar does just feel like a video game too.



"supplies?" They are clearly not "supplies" - they look like caskets, with bodies in them. The question is more what types of bodies are they holding - more of Thrawn's troopers, or more night sisters - given their location in the catacombs, and the fact that it was the great mothers who were storing them in their "catacombs" and it was Thrawn telling them he would load them - my guess is the latter. That would give the great mothers that incentive/motive - they had no way of getting off the planet, so helped Thrawn in exchange with him transporting them and their "dead" sisters back to the SW universe, so that they can re-establish their civilisation at Drathomir.