Spoiler

From Cannon, we know that fewer than 100 Jedis survived the initial Order 66 in 19BBY. Palpatine in this year tasks Vader with chasing down and eliminating these remaining Jedis - and the creation of the Inquisitors under Vader. We know that some Jedis were killed, some were captured and "turned" - 19 years is a long time for the hunting of the Jedi. Therefore it is not unreasonable to suggest that any that Jedi that did survive did so by hiding very well (think of Keobi on Tattoine) - and presumably wouldn't have been contactable (and probably scared that if they did try and come out of hiding, Vader and the Inquisitors would be there).

Outside of Yoda and Kenobi there are very others we've met in Cannon (until today I thought the 2 EA games were specifically not cannon, but just found out they are) - so we know that Cal Kestis was around 9 BBY so arguably could/should have been somewhere during the OT; Marek died in 1 BBY (and Starkiller his clone was still being instructed by Vader during the OT). The others we know of from film and tv all were helping the Alliance during the OT.

The only real exception being Ahjsoka - but we know she was pushed back to the planet Malachor after it's destruction, in 1BBY (1 year before a New Hope), with no way to get off the planet, and no other living creature on the planet. So it is entirely reasonable to suggest that she would not have escaped the planet for a while.

Baylen is clearly not a Jedi, is being portrayed as someone who is completely dissatisfied with what the Jedi Order had become, so why would he want to help?

