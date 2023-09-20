« previous next »
Star Wars Universe lastest news

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 20, 2023, 12:49:52 pm
Quote from: Red Viper on September 20, 2023, 11:35:17 am
Ahsoka episode 6

Spoiler
The long awaited arrival of this massive threat and it's just an old, pot-bellied blue guy. Hardly the most intimidating entrance.

It's completely clear now that this show isn't for the people who haven't seen the cartoons. Filoni has not really made an effort to get us to care about these characters or if he has he's done a pretty poor job of it.

The show's saving grace is Ray Stevenson who continues to be the only reason to bother watching. Find myself switching off whenever he's not on screen.
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah, hard to disagree. I personally got goosebumps because I know this character from reading the books years back, then watching the animated series, recognizing the voice, so I have that history of who he is, what he's capable of, and am already familiar with all that from the other mediums. But the people who are just watching this show, and meeting Thrawn for the first time? They've only been told what a big threat he is over and over, the show has failed to actually demonstrate that, and they had an opportunity to do that with his 'grand entrance', and I doubt anyone seeing him for the first time is blown away with a blue dude just walking past some storm-troopers.

At least with Ezra there's a tiny bit more of a personal connection because we've been with Sabine, and it's honestly more her show than Ahsoka's, but again, are people who didn't watch the animated series getting the same feeling I am seeing him again? Or are they just like 'oh she found her friend that's nice'. Also fuck off not immediately telling Ezra about hitching a ride with the baddies, bloody hell. 

I'm really enjoying the show, but I'm not blind to the fact that if I didn't have that previous history with all these characters I'd probably be more frustrated that they haven't done a good job making newcomers more invested in these characters if you're seeing them for the first time. Such a weird show to discuss with people, because their opinion of it is probably going to be highly dependent on how much of the other content they've consumed, which is pretty poor.
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 20, 2023, 08:37:47 pm
Its certainly an interesting question. How much should franchise shows like this assume the viewers have seen? Should they fill every new series with detail to catch the newbies up or should they assume some level of knowledge for major characters in other series within the franchise, and how does that change when the format goes from animated to live action?

Its interesting the number of people I know who will watch everything live-action but swerve animation for some reason. Its a shame as often some of the best series are animated. I dont know if its a generational thing or what but Id highly recommend people watch them. They can be slow getting going but theyve got some of the best bits in Star Wars.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 20, 2023, 10:41:41 pm
I'm a huge Star Wars fan but I think they've given an inch to Filoni and he's taken a quarter with pretty much every character he's ever created all turning up and running around saving the day whilst Han, Luke and Leia are presumably sitting around at home? They need to get over it and recast those roles for TV because the casual audience needs that connection instead of wondering why 50 million Jedi decided to sit out the fight against the Empire because of reasons. I'm willing to bet they're saving them for an uncanny valley cameo in Filoni's movie which won't even get made anyway.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 20, 2023, 11:34:38 pm
yes and no. purely anecdotal obviously but someone I know hasn't seen any of the animated stuff but has been enjoying this series.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 20, 2023, 11:39:32 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 20, 2023, 11:34:38 pm
yes and no. purely anecdotal obviously but someone I know hasn't seen any of the animated stuff but has been enjoying this series.

Me neither, it's not that I'd not enjoy them it's just that there's so many episodes to catchup on that I've not the time. I've still not watched Succession, Better call Saul & loads of other stuff.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 21, 2023, 08:59:59 am
Quote from: wampa1 on September 20, 2023, 10:41:41 pm
I'm a huge Star Wars fan but I think they've given an inch to Filoni and he's taken a quarter with pretty much every character he's ever created all turning up and running around saving the day whilst Han, Luke and Leia are presumably sitting around at home? They need to get over it and recast those roles for TV because the casual audience needs that connection instead of wondering why 50 million Jedi decided to sit out the fight against the Empire because of reasons. I'm willing to bet they're saving them for an uncanny valley cameo in Filoni's movie which won't even get made anyway.

Interestingly many hardcore Star Wars fans  want the keys handed over to Filoni, in a Kevin Feige/Marvel type role. He knows the lore inside out and they see him as one of the own, George Lucas padawan and the chosen one destined to bring balance and destroy the empire (cast as Disney in this version). Youd think they would have learned better than to put their faith in one person to such a degree given the core Star Wars story, but its all a bit mad and tribal, such is the case with most fanbases, as we all know too well haha.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 21, 2023, 09:18:55 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on September 21, 2023, 08:59:59 am
Interestingly many hardcore Star Wars fans  want the keys handed over to Filoni, in a Kevin Feige/Marvel type role. He knows the lore inside out and they see him as one of the own, George Lucas padawan and the chosen one destined to bring balance and destroy the empire (cast as Disney in this version). Youd think they would have learned better than to put their faith in one person to such a degree given the core Star Wars story, but its all a bit mad and tribal, such is the case with most fanbases, as we all know too well haha.

I think he has done almost nothing but great tv shows - Ahsoka has been utterly amazing, definitely my favourite live action Star Wars show as long as it lands its ending (I can understand why some think Andor is overall a better "tv show", but for me it could have been set in any universe - Ahsoka is very much more "Star Wars" imo).  The only bad thing he has done for Star Wars has been Resistance.   Boba Fett he was loosely involved in (but not from a creative stand point); Mando Season 3 is under rated I feel, but can accept some don't like it - but from a creative stand point he has done the Clone Wars, Rebels and Bad Batch animated series; and Mando and now this?  Those are 5 of the 7 best things coming out of Star Wars in the past 20 years (the only other 2 are Andor, and Rogue One).  Thats a pretty amazing record.

Meanwhile Kathleen Kennedy has largely been awful in sole charge of the films, the other tv shows have been hit and miss (mostly miss), we've had one film try something, then the next try and cancel it out, undoing the previous story lines etc.  So I can absolutely understand why people want the role to pass on from her to him and to plan better.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 21, 2023, 09:34:28 am
a lot of people are weird in that they for some reason see one thing they like and then want everything to be the same.

fuck that.

and the kennedy stuff always makes me laugh in that some people seem to want to blame her for everything they don't like but won't give her any credit for the stuff they do like. confirmation bias and all that.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 21, 2023, 10:09:15 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on September 21, 2023, 09:18:55 am
I think he has done almost nothing but great tv shows - Ahsoka has been utterly amazing, definitely my favourite live action Star Wars show as long as it lands its ending (I can understand why some think Andor is overall a better "tv show", but for me it could have been set in any universe - Ahsoka is very much more "Star Wars" imo).  The only bad thing he has done for Star Wars has been Resistance.   Boba Fett he was loosely involved in (but not from a creative stand point); Mando Season 3 is under rated I feel, but can accept some don't like it - but from a creative stand point he has done the Clone Wars, Rebels and Bad Batch animated series; and Mando and now this?  Those are 5 of the 7 best things coming out of Star Wars in the past 20 years (the only other 2 are Andor, and Rogue One).  Thats a pretty amazing record.

Meanwhile Kathleen Kennedy has largely been awful in sole charge of the films, the other tv shows have been hit and miss (mostly miss), we've had one film try something, then the next try and cancel it out, undoing the previous story lines etc.  So I can absolutely understand why people want the role to pass on from her to him and to plan better.

This is a complete misunderstanding of Kennedy and Filoni's respective roles. Kennedy is the president of Lucasfilm (chosen by Lucas) and is also a film producer. Her job is to hire directors and writers, and to oversee the production of the films - it's much more an administrative / logistical role than a creative one. She is not making story decisions, writing scripts or directing anything. Whereas Filoni is a writer / director / showrunner, so he is creatively 'in charge' of those projects in a way that Kennedy just isn't. And to the extent that she is 'in charge', she's in charge of all the shows and movies, good and bad - in the sense that she hires the people to make them, and.oversees the logistics of their production.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 21, 2023, 10:12:39 am
Quote from: wampa1 on September 20, 2023, 10:41:41 pm
I'm a huge Star Wars fan but I think they've given an inch to Filoni and he's taken a quarter with pretty much every character he's ever created all turning up and running around saving the day whilst Han, Luke and Leia are presumably sitting around at home? They need to get over it and recast those roles for TV because the casual audience needs that connection instead of wondering why 50 million Jedi decided to sit out the fight against the Empire because of reasons. I'm willing to bet they're saving them for an uncanny valley cameo in Filoni's movie which won't even get made anyway.


Which "50 million" Jedi?  For spoilers:

Spoiler
From Cannon, we know that fewer than 100 Jedis survived the initial Order 66 in 19BBY.  Palpatine in this year tasks Vader with chasing down and eliminating these remaining Jedis - and the creation of the Inquisitors under Vader.  We know that some Jedis were killed, some were captured and "turned" - 19 years is a long time for the hunting of the Jedi.  Therefore it is not unreasonable to suggest that any that Jedi that did survive did so by hiding very well (think of Keobi on Tattoine) - and presumably wouldn't have been contactable (and probably scared that if they did try and come out of hiding, Vader and the Inquisitors would be there).
Outside of Yoda and Kenobi there are very others we've met in Cannon  (until today I thought the 2 EA games were specifically not cannon, but just found out they are) - so we know that Cal Kestis was around 9 BBY so arguably could/should have been somewhere during the OT; Marek died in 1 BBY (and Starkiller his clone was still being instructed by Vader during the OT).   The others we know of from film and tv all were helping the  Alliance during the OT. 
The only real exception being Ahjsoka - but we know she was pushed back to the planet Malachor after it's destruction, in 1BBY (1 year before a New Hope), with no way to get off the planet, and no other living creature on the planet.  So it is entirely reasonable to suggest that she would not have escaped the planet for a while.
Baylen is clearly not a Jedi, is being portrayed as someone who is completely dissatisfied with what the Jedi Order had become, so why would he want to help? 
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4810 on: September 21, 2023, 10:19:21 am »
I'm going to be that person and point out and it's "canon" and that the plural of jedi is jedi.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 21, 2023, 11:02:25 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September 21, 2023, 10:09:15 am
This is a complete misunderstanding of Kennedy and Filoni's respective roles. Kennedy is the president of Lucasfilm and is also a film producer. Her job is to hire directors and writers, and to oversee the production of the films - it's much more an administrative / logistical role than a creative one. She is not making story decisions, writing scripts or directing anything. Whereas Filoni is a writer / director / showrunner, so he is creatively 'in charge' of those projects in a way that Kennedy just isn't. And to the extent that she is 'in charge', she's in charge of all the shows and movies, good and bad - in the sense that she hires the people to make them, and.oversees the logistics of their production.

I know - and it is Kennedy's role of being that producer who unifies the universe, hires the right writers and directors, etc - basically what Kevin Feige does for Marvel - that people are calling for him to be doing.  The difference is Feige seems to have a better "grand plan" of how to tie the various strands of the MCU together than Kennedy does - and that is what many think that that Filoni could do better than her (obviously the question is then does that mean he couldn't still be more involved creatively in a small number of projects, or whether that is too much work)
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 21, 2023, 11:05:35 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on September 20, 2023, 08:37:47 pm
Its certainly an interesting question. How much should franchise shows like this assume the viewers have seen? Should they fill every new series with detail to catch the newbies up or should they assume some level of knowledge for major characters in other series within the franchise, and how does that change when the format goes from animated to live action?

Its interesting the number of people I know who will watch everything live-action but swerve animation for some reason. Its a shame as often some of the best series are animated. I dont know if its a generational thing or what but Id highly recommend people watch them. They can be slow getting going but theyve got some of the best bits in Star Wars.

I've watched some of Clone Wars and there's some good stuff in there but 75% of it is really bad and I gave up on it in the end. Looked at watching Rebels when Ahsoka was announced and then saw there was 4 seasons and approximately 100 episodes of it. I don't have time to sit through 50-60 hours of it on the off chance some of it will be worthwhile.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 21, 2023, 11:09:12 am
Quote from: wampa1 on September 20, 2023, 10:41:41 pm
I'm a huge Star Wars fan but I think they've given an inch to Filoni and he's taken a quarter with pretty much every character he's ever created all turning up and running around saving the day whilst Han, Luke and Leia are presumably sitting around at home? They need to get over it and recast those roles for TV because the casual audience needs that connection instead of wondering why 50 million Jedi decided to sit out the fight against the Empire because of reasons. I'm willing to bet they're saving them for an uncanny valley cameo in Filoni's movie which won't even get made anyway.


I keep thinking back to the line in Empire when Obi-Wan says Luke is their only hope.

Yoda "no, there is another"
Obi-Wan "Oh shit yeah, you mean my boy Ezra Bridger"
Yoda "Oh snap, no forgot about that guy, I was talking about the baby version of me"
Obi-Wan "then there's also Ahsoka Tano, she's fought Vader loads before"
Yoda "and Kanan jarrus as well, he's out there somewhere"
Obi-Wan "yeah, fuck it Luke, go nuts, there's still tonnes of hopes we can rely on"  ;D
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 21, 2023, 11:16:02 am
Quote from: Red Viper on September 21, 2023, 11:05:35 am
I've watched some of Clone Wars and there's some good stuff in there but 75% of it is really bad and I gave up on it in the end. Looked at watching Rebels when Ahsoka was announced and then saw there was 4 seasons and approximately 100 episodes of it. I don't have time to sit through 50-60 hours of it on the off chance some of it will be worthwhile.

Rebels is more like 25 hours worth of content, across 75 episodes but I take your point.

I enjoyed clone wars. Some of it misses the mark but thats because they do some quite experimental stuff. It does a lot for expanding our understanding of the Galaxy though and bridging the gap between the OT and the prequels, which are definitely improved by them.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 21, 2023, 12:13:15 pm
I think its easy to forget that 90% of the SW audience are a silent majority. For example I'm in my 40's, have seen all the live action SW, even read the Thrawn books 20 years ago but have never watched Clone Wars or Rebels. However I am enjoying Ashoka more than Bobba Fett, Mandalorian S3 and Obi-Wan despite kinda knowing that there's a lot of back-story I am missing. Its just a well-made, good show which is more important than history or cannon. And most SW viewers will have seen less than me IMO.

And I think Thrawn is a very welcome departure from previous villains and actually fits into the Andor style more than other bad guys. You can see he is actually thinking before he says or orders anything and he isn't standing there twirling a moustache.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 21, 2023, 02:23:17 pm
It's funny, you say it's just a good show but I had the exact opposite impression, that it's a not particularly good show held together by very good special effects and the fact that it's Star Wars.

It has improved a lot as it has gone on to be fair, the first four episodes felt like the story could have been AI generated, so many moments were either ridiculous or they were well worn tropes that didn't fit at all. The fifth episode was an improvement, though the Ahsoka/Anakin stuff felt like something they crammed in as an excuse to get light/dark Anakin in there.

The latest episode was better again. I did laugh at Thrall's paunchy build, though an officer that likes an extra portion of dessert seems pretty normal. His introduction was otherwise fine, and I liked the stormtrooper armor that had been repaired like Japanese pottery. Sabine did find Ezra a little fast, I'm surprised genius commander Thrall and his army of stormtroopers didn't think to check the only peaceful community in the entire region to see if he was hiding out there.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 21, 2023, 02:47:02 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on September 21, 2023, 12:13:15 pm
I think its easy to forget that 90% of the SW audience are a silent majority.

Bingo. The vocal minority also shout the loudest.

It has been this way since youtube (and social media platforms) monetised this approach with the algorithm and has seen the rise of agenda-led youtube channels being promoted over more balanced / old school channels. Many of these agenda-led FDM / toxic channels now have secondary political channels (mainly right wing / MAGA-like content).

From the early days of Supershadow, through to Mike Zeroh, to the agenda-led politicised Geeks and Gamers and the FDM, through to 'gateway channels' such as Star Wars Theory.


The 'Filoni / Feige vs Kennedy' shit is tiresome, and utter fan-wish bollocks...


'George Lucas is Buying Back Star Wars LOL [Morning Coffee]' -  a 7 minute video from HelloGreedo (this week):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m8wu3kjOqDo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m8wu3kjOqDo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/m8wu3kjOqDo



'Review of The Fandom Menace' - a 47 minute video from Maj0r Lee (from 2019) - the part at 6m 30s into the video to 6m 45s is very good:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MM-3lw9bIjE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MM-3lw9bIjE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/MM-3lw9bIjE



'The WAR at LUCASFILM between Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy? | Star Wars Q&A' - a 5 minute video from AT-AT Chat (from 2021):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nEo1aSEYimw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nEo1aSEYimw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/nEo1aSEYimw



'The Empire Strikes Back killed Star Wars | A Bridled Rage Review' - an 18 minute parody of the Mauler/FDM type videos, by AT-AT Chat (from 2020):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JMdrQUlnR1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JMdrQUlnR1I</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/JMdrQUlnR1I



That's not to say there are some genuine, valid and reasoned criticism of Kathleen Kennedy - or that mistakes haven't been made. Some out of her control, and some within her control. Just like many other other studio heads out there. A few of the productions Kennedy has been involved with: www.imdb.com/name/nm0005086 (serious scrolling required!)

Personally, I'm looking forward to more Visions, Andor, and the coming Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, both Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Mangold's films - varied non-Filoni/Mandoverse content in the GFFA. I still hold out hope for Lando, and projects by Patty Johnson, Taika Waititi and Shawn Levy. And the fans that enjoy the Filoni/Mandoverse stuff... good for them. Something for everyone. Nice one.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 21, 2023, 08:53:29 pm
Quote from: Red Viper on September 21, 2023, 11:09:12 am
I keep thinking back to the line in Empire when Obi-Wan says Luke is their only hope.

Yoda "no, there is another"
Obi-Wan "Oh shit yeah, you mean my boy Ezra Bridger"
Yoda "Oh snap, no forgot about that guy, I was talking about the baby version of me"
Obi-Wan "then there's also Ahsoka Tano, she's fought Vader loads before"
Yoda "and Kanan jarrus as well, he's out there somewhere"
Obi-Wan "yeah, fuck it Luke, go nuts, there's still tonnes of hopes we can rely on"  ;D

It should be noted that this stuff isn't remotely a recent phenomenon, from the earliest days of the Expanded Universe authors were introducing various survivors from the Jedi Order for all number of reasons. And also inventing whole new Orders of Force-Sensitive beings that had somehow escaped the Empire's notice, such as the Fallanassi, or who were known about and monitored, such as the Witches of Dathomir (of who the Nightsisters were just a small group of outcasts originally but now seem to be the whole lot).

Most of the Jedi/etc created at the time were either not powerful/trained enough in the Force to be detected or known about, or they were presumed killed, or just successfully adopted new identities and hid away. Of course, this was before the Prequel-era vision of the Jedi Order, temple etc was brought into being, and the idea that there were 'only' 1000 Jedi policing the galaxy.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 21, 2023, 09:24:09 pm
Ben saying Luke is their last hope is specifically in relation to Vader, and Luke being the only one who who turn him back.

(It seems like Ahsoka would have had a chance now though lol)

I liked this six weeks episode the most, but six episodes just to get to this point?
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
September 23, 2023, 11:51:16 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 21, 2023, 09:24:09 pm
Ben saying Luke is their last hope is specifically in relation to Vader, and Luke being the only one who who turn him back.

(It seems like Ahsoka would have had a chance now though lol)

I liked this six weeks episode the most, but six episodes just to get to this point?

Yeah, thats how I saw it - the familial element to vaders redemption. Though, how Obi-wan forgot about Leia, necessitating yodas line, is anyones guess.

Ashoka continues along the same trajectory for me.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 01:21:05 pm
Some good stuff in this weeks.

Spoiler
Enjoyed the fact that Ezra had a bit of personality to him and wasn't just another sombre, boring as fuck Jedi. Also liked that he fought just using the force which feels like something we should have seen more of in the Star Wars universe.

Still suffering from the same issues of bad dialogue and it all feeling rather inessential. Also I couldn't help but laugh when Ahsoka, whilst rushing to join the fight and save her friends, stops for 30 seconds to put on a completely unnecessary poncho. Way to get across the urgency of the situation.
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 02:29:13 pm
After a couple of utterly brilliant episodes, I was half expecting a slightly slower, more roomy episode, but nope, another great episode.  So much fun stuff going on

Spoiler
  Hera sassing Senator Xiono, with Mon Mothma clearly *loving* it (and relieved they didn't have to court martial him); C3PO showing up, as an emissary from Leia (god damn Carrie Fisher is missed still); Thrawn showing himself to be an utter genius again with things like the space mines, and then allowing Ahsoka to hide in the "graveyward" knowing as soon as she did anything, the Great Mothers would pinpoint her; Baylen showing he still does not care about the Empire and is not as evil as some have said (and in fact, by withdrawing his aid, screwing over Thrawn); Ezra fighting as a "force monk" without weapons and showing incredible force power; I could go on

[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:38:56 pm
Spoiler
So one episode left, and so much still up in the air. Baylan has parted ways with Shin, I wonder what his plan is? Either way it is a shame we will probably never get to see what the original plan was after the passing of the fantastic Ray Stevenson. I thought it was most likely they would kill off the character since I can't see a recasting working. Shin looks like she might be turned from the dark side, but that has been done before. I think it would be more interesting if she became something like a dark side version of Ashoka.
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 11:24:43 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 21, 2023, 09:24:09 pm
Ben saying Luke is their last hope is specifically in relation to Vader, and Luke being the only one who who turn him back.

I'd have to respectfully disagree there, mate. The scene is fairly clear it is in relation to defeating both Emperor and Vader:-

Also, at this point in Empire Luke does not know Vader is his father; so there is no familial connection for Luke to be the one who could somehow turn Vader back 'to the light'...



Ben: "It is you and your abilities the Emperor wants. That is why your friends are made to suffer"

Luke: "That's why I have to go."

Ben: "Luke, I don't want to lose you to the Emperor the same way I lost Vader."

Luke: "You won't."

Yoda: "Stopped, they must be. On this all depends. Only a fully trained Jedi Knight with the Force as his ally will conquer Vader and his Emperor. If you end your training now, you choose the quick and easy path as Vader did. You will become an agent of evil."

...

Yoda to Ben: "Told you, I did. Reckless is he... Now matters are worse"

Ben to Yoda: "That boy is our last hope."

Yoda to Ben: "No. There is another..." 


(As an aside; the 'another' here being Nellith, Luke's sister in another part of the galaxy - not yet retconned to be Leia in ROTJ... as George only wanted to do one more film after Empire to wrap things up. And obviously before young Leia's adventures with Ob-Wan in the Kenobi series; where he realises Leia is already strong with the Force - so this line of dialogue now kind of makes him kind of a dick... when watching the content chronologically. I'm going to shut up now - as I've obviously over-geeked out again!  :-[)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Vhl7nIjT7U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Vhl7nIjT7U</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0Vhl7nIjT7U

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 09:34:22 am
Speaking of Baylan/Ray Stevenson, did they ever say if his passing came after he was completely done with Ahsoka? ie did they have to go back and change anything around that?
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 09:54:09 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:34:22 am
Speaking of Baylan/Ray Stevenson, did they ever say if his passing came after he was completely done with Ahsoka? ie did they have to go back and change anything around that?

I am sure I heard somebody mention that he completed all his scenes before his passing.

Spoiler
Baylan seems tired of the cycle of light rising then falling as darkness rises and so on. He is not a Sith and nor does he wish to be. I was thinking about what his plan was in light of him not wanting to defeat the Jedi on Peridea. Is he planning to kill Thrawn to prevent the Empire rising again? Or just to make sure he is never able to leave this galaxy? Looks like we might get Baylan v Thrawn and the Nightsisters in the final episode.
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 10:12:02 am
yeah filming had finished. I am curious about what his deal is, especially as there's only 1 episode left.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 11:41:22 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:24:43 pm
I'd have to respectfully disagree there, mate. The scene is fairly clear it is in relation to defeating both Emperor and Vader:-

Also, at this point in Empire Luke does not know Vader is his father; so there is no familial connection for Luke to be the one who could somehow turn Vader back 'to the light'...



Ben: "It is you and your abilities the Emperor wants. That is why your friends are made to suffer"

Luke: "That's why I have to go."

Ben: "Luke, I don't want to lose you to the Emperor the same way I lost Vader."

Luke: "You won't."

Yoda: "Stopped, they must be. On this all depends. Only a fully trained Jedi Knight with the Force as his ally will conquer Vader and his Emperor. If you end your training now, you choose the quick and easy path as Vader did. You will become an agent of evil."

...

Yoda to Ben: "Told you, I did. Reckless is he... Now matters are worse"

Ben to Yoda: "That boy is our last hope."

Yoda to Ben: "No. There is another..." 


(As an aside; the 'another' here being Nellith, Luke's sister in another part of the galaxy - not yet retconned to be Leia in ROTJ... as George only wanted to do one more film after Empire to wrap things up. And obviously before young Leia's adventures with Ob-Wan in the Kenobi series; where he realises Leia is already strong with the Force - so this line of dialogue now kind of makes him kind of a dick... when watching the content chronologically. I'm going to shut up now - as I've obviously over-geeked out again!  :-[)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Vhl7nIjT7U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Vhl7nIjT7U</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0Vhl7nIjT7U

It doesnt matter if Luke knows his parentage, Yoda and obi-wan know it. And there is an argument that they could be telling him what he needs to hear to face off with his father and bring about his redemption.  If were to believe Yoda can foresee the future or at least potential futures, then this is no stretch. The only thing that fits oddly with that (and with all other interpretations) is Obi-wans amnesia about leia.

More of the same with Ashoka. Everything still felt too video game. The saber action, space battles and shootouts were the important bit to the writers and everything else was a cutscene to drive us to the action bits. Its all a bit vacuous for me. Thrawn is decent, though. Different to how I imagined him reading the books, but in no bad way.

Spoiler
C3PO showing up just made me groan. At least with the anakin bits you could justify it via the master and apprentice thing. As someone else said, it makes the world seem tiny.
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:10:38 pm
I didn't mind that appearance, it made some sense.

Unfortunately we're at the point now where if some character doesn't appear/intervene then loads of people are all "well where is X while this is going on and why aren't they involved?" and then when someone does get involved (by proxy, obviously) other people moan.

it made sense, I was fine with it. It wasn't like they had nien numb just sitting there in the hearing for no reason or something.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:51:58 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:41:22 am
It doesnt matter if Luke knows his parentage, Yoda and obi-wan know it. And there is an argument that they could be telling him what he needs to hear to face off with his father and bring about his redemption.  If were to believe Yoda can foresee the future or at least potential futures, then this is no stretch. The only thing that fits oddly with that (and with all other interpretations) is Obi-wans amnesia about leia.

More of the same with Ashoka. Everything still felt too video game. The saber action, space battles and shootouts were the important bit to the writers and everything else was a cutscene to drive us to the action bits. Its all a bit vacuous for me. Thrawn is decent, though. Different to how I imagined him reading the books, but in no bad way.

Spoiler
C3PO showing up just made me groan. At least with the anakin bits you could justify it via the master and apprentice thing. As someone else said, it makes the world seem tiny.
[close]


Though, as the dialogue in the scene states (by Ben)... even Yoda cannot accurately see the future: "You don't know that... even Yoda cannot see their fate".

(and it is quite difficult to see the future; from a different scene: "difficult to see, always in motion is the future" - www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaNhg7UrdN0 ;))


The point I was trying to make re Brian Blessed's post about the scene being :"Ben saying Luke is their last hope is specifically in relation to Vader, and Luke being the only one who who turn him back."...

... was more about both Vader and also the Emperor; hence me typing out the dialogue about both Vader and the Emperor.

And a few asides too (like Luke not being aware Vader is his father yet, Nellith etc etc). :thumbup

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 02:42:32 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:41:22 am

More of the same with Ashoka. Everything still felt too video game. The saber action, space battles and shootouts were the important bit to the writers and everything else was a cutscene to drive us to the action bits. Its all a bit vacuous for me. Thrawn is decent, though. Different to how I imagined him reading the books, but in no bad way.

Spoiler
C3PO showing up just made me groan. At least with the anakin bits you could justify it via the master and apprentice thing. As someone else said, it makes the world seem tiny.
[close]

Why does it make the world seem small?

Spoiler
C3PO worked for Leia, who we know *was* involved in the Galactic Republic at a high level, and Leia was practically the only person who could have stopped the court martial against Hera.  So the only real options were for Leia to not give an eff and refuse to intervene; or for her to intervene - and then, thae option was turning up herself or csend her protocol droid (3PO).  I can see both from a story perspective (she can probably just rely on having the "evidence" delivered as sufficient) why she wouldn't turn up herself; and obviously from a "real life" perspective, Carrie Fisher is dead and would either involve her being completely re-cast (and then disappointing everyone) or somehow spending tons of money on some from of deep fake of her for a 30s cameo that would be wasted
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 06:28:07 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:42:32 pm
Why does it make the world seem small?

Spoiler
C3PO worked for Leia, who we know *was* involved in the Galactic Republic at a high level, and Leia was practically the only person who could have stopped the court martial against Hera.  So the only real options were for Leia to not give an eff and refuse to intervene; or for her to intervene - and then, thae option was turning up herself or csend her protocol droid (3PO).  I can see both from a story perspective (she can probably just rely on having the "evidence" delivered as sufficient) why she wouldn't turn up herself; and obviously from a "real life" perspective, Carrie Fisher is dead and would either involve her being completely re-cast (and then disappointing everyone) or somehow spending tons of money on some from of deep fake of her for a 30s cameo that would be wasted
[close]

Or, you know, they couldve just sent any of her staff. No, it had to him because memberberries.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 09:38:10 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:28:07 pm
Or, you know, they couldve just sent any of her staff. No, it had to him because memberberries.

Whats the issue though? It makes sense in all ways for it to have happened. Seems strange to just not want anybody of note from the OT to turn up in a Star Wars show set a couple of years after it.
