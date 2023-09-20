I think its easy to forget that 90% of the SW audience are a silent majority.
Bingo. The vocal minority also shout the loudest.
It has been this way since youtube (and social media platforms) monetised this approach with the algorithm and has seen the rise of agenda-led youtube channels being promoted over more balanced / old school channels. Many of these agenda-led FDM / toxic channels now have secondary political channels (mainly right wing / MAGA-like content).
From the early days of Supershadow, through to Mike Zeroh, to the agenda-led politicised Geeks and Gamers and the FDM, through to 'gateway channels' such as Star Wars Theory.
The 'Filoni / Feige vs Kennedy
' shit is tiresome, and utter fan-wish bollocks...
'George Lucas is Buying Back Star Wars LOL [Morning Coffee]
' - a 7 minute video from HelloGreedo (this week)
'Review of The Fandom Menace
' - a 47 minute video from Maj0r Lee (from 2019)
'The WAR at LUCASFILM between Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy? | Star Wars Q&A
' - a 5 minute video from AT-AT Chat (from 2021)
'The Empire Strikes Back killed Star Wars | A Bridled Rage Review
' - an 18 minute parody of the Mauler/FDM type videos, by AT-AT Chat (from 2020)
That's not to say there are some genuine, valid and reasoned criticism of Kathleen Kennedy - or that mistakes haven't been made. Some out of her control, and some within her control. Just like many other other studio heads out there. A few of the productions Kennedy has been involved with: www.imdb.com/name/nm0005086 (serious scrolling required!)
Personally, I'm looking forward to more Visions, Andor, and the coming Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, both Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Mangold's films - varied non-Filoni/Mandoverse content in the GFFA. I still hold out hope for Lando, and projects by Patty Johnson, Taika Waititi and Shawn Levy. And the fans that enjoy the Filoni/Mandoverse stuff... good for them. Something for everyone. Nice one.