« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 335548 times)

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,481
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 12:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on Yesterday at 11:35:17 am
Ahsoka episode 6

Spoiler
The long awaited arrival of this massive threat and it's just an old, pot-bellied blue guy. Hardly the most intimidating entrance.

It's completely clear now that this show isn't for the people who haven't seen the cartoons. Filoni has not really made an effort to get us to care about these characters or if he has he's done a pretty poor job of it.

The show's saving grace is Ray Stevenson who continues to be the only reason to bother watching. Find myself switching off whenever he's not on screen.
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah, hard to disagree. I personally got goosebumps because I know this character from reading the books years back, then watching the animated series, recognizing the voice, so I have that history of who he is, what he's capable of, and am already familiar with all that from the other mediums. But the people who are just watching this show, and meeting Thrawn for the first time? They've only been told what a big threat he is over and over, the show has failed to actually demonstrate that, and they had an opportunity to do that with his 'grand entrance', and I doubt anyone seeing him for the first time is blown away with a blue dude just walking past some storm-troopers.

At least with Ezra there's a tiny bit more of a personal connection because we've been with Sabine, and it's honestly more her show than Ahsoka's, but again, are people who didn't watch the animated series getting the same feeling I am seeing him again? Or are they just like 'oh she found her friend that's nice'. Also fuck off not immediately telling Ezra about hitching a ride with the baddies, bloody hell. 

I'm really enjoying the show, but I'm not blind to the fact that if I didn't have that previous history with all these characters I'd probably be more frustrated that they haven't done a good job making newcomers more invested in these characters if you're seeing them for the first time. Such a weird show to discuss with people, because their opinion of it is probably going to be highly dependent on how much of the other content they've consumed, which is pretty poor.
[close]
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,025
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 08:37:47 pm »
Its certainly an interesting question. How much should franchise shows like this assume the viewers have seen? Should they fill every new series with detail to catch the newbies up or should they assume some level of knowledge for major characters in other series within the franchise, and how does that change when the format goes from animated to live action?

Its interesting the number of people I know who will watch everything live-action but swerve animation for some reason. Its a shame as often some of the best series are animated. I dont know if its a generational thing or what but Id highly recommend people watch them. They can be slow getting going but theyve got some of the best bits in Star Wars.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm »
I'm a huge Star Wars fan but I think they've given an inch to Filoni and he's taken a quarter with pretty much every character he's ever created all turning up and running around saving the day whilst Han, Luke and Leia are presumably sitting around at home? They need to get over it and recast those roles for TV because the casual audience needs that connection instead of wondering why 50 million Jedi decided to sit out the fight against the Empire because of reasons. I'm willing to bet they're saving them for an uncanny valley cameo in Filoni's movie which won't even get made anyway.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,196
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm »
yes and no. purely anecdotal obviously but someone I know hasn't seen any of the animated stuff but has been enjoying this series.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 11:39:32 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm
yes and no. purely anecdotal obviously but someone I know hasn't seen any of the animated stuff but has been enjoying this series.

Me neither, it's not that I'd not enjoy them it's just that there's so many episodes to catchup on that I've not the time. I've still not watched Succession, Better call Saul & loads of other stuff.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,025
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 08:59:59 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm
I'm a huge Star Wars fan but I think they've given an inch to Filoni and he's taken a quarter with pretty much every character he's ever created all turning up and running around saving the day whilst Han, Luke and Leia are presumably sitting around at home? They need to get over it and recast those roles for TV because the casual audience needs that connection instead of wondering why 50 million Jedi decided to sit out the fight against the Empire because of reasons. I'm willing to bet they're saving them for an uncanny valley cameo in Filoni's movie which won't even get made anyway.

Interestingly many hardcore Star Wars fans  want the keys handed over to Filoni, in a Kevin Feige/Marvel type role. He knows the lore inside out and they see him as one of the own, George Lucas padawan and the chosen one destined to bring balance and destroy the empire (cast as Disney in this version). Youd think they would have learned better than to put their faith in one person to such a degree given the core Star Wars story, but its all a bit mad and tribal, such is the case with most fanbases, as we all know too well haha.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 09:18:55 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:59:59 am
Interestingly many hardcore Star Wars fans  want the keys handed over to Filoni, in a Kevin Feige/Marvel type role. He knows the lore inside out and they see him as one of the own, George Lucas padawan and the chosen one destined to bring balance and destroy the empire (cast as Disney in this version). Youd think they would have learned better than to put their faith in one person to such a degree given the core Star Wars story, but its all a bit mad and tribal, such is the case with most fanbases, as we all know too well haha.

I think he has done almost nothing but great tv shows - Ahsoka has been utterly amazing, definitely my favourite live action Star Wars show as long as it lands its ending (I can understand why some think Andor is overall a better "tv show", but for me it could have been set in any universe - Ahsoka is very much more "Star Wars" imo).  The only bad thing he has done for Star Wars has been Resistance.   Boba Fett he was loosely involved in (but not from a creative stand point); Mando Season 3 is under rated I feel, but can accept some don't like it - but from a creative stand point he has done the Clone Wars, Rebels and Bad Batch animated series; and Mando and now this?  Those are 5 of the 7 best things coming out of Star Wars in the past 20 years (the only other 2 are Andor, and Rogue One).  Thats a pretty amazing record.

Meanwhile Kathleen Kennedy has largely been awful in sole charge of the films, the other tv shows have been hit and miss (mostly miss), we've had one film try something, then the next try and cancel it out, undoing the previous story lines etc.  So I can absolutely understand why people want the role to pass on from her to him and to plan better.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 