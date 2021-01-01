Interestingly many hardcore Star Wars fans want the keys handed over to Filoni, in a Kevin Feige/Marvel type role. He knows the lore inside out and they see him as one of the own, George Lucas padawan and the chosen one destined to bring balance and destroy the empire (cast as Disney in this version). Youd think they would have learned better than to put their faith in one person to such a degree given the core Star Wars story, but its all a bit mad and tribal, such is the case with most fanbases, as we all know too well haha.
I think he has done almost nothing but great tv shows - Ahsoka has been utterly amazing, definitely my favourite live action Star Wars show as long as it lands its ending (I can understand why some think Andor is overall a better "tv show", but for me it could have been set in any universe - Ahsoka is very much more "Star Wars" imo). The only bad thing he has done for Star Wars has been Resistance. Boba Fett he was loosely involved in (but not from a creative stand point); Mando Season 3 is under rated I feel, but can accept some don't like it - but from a creative stand point he has done the Clone Wars, Rebels and Bad Batch animated series; and Mando and now this? Those are 5 of the 7 best things coming out of Star Wars in the past 20 years (the only other 2 are Andor, and Rogue One). Thats a pretty amazing record.
Meanwhile Kathleen Kennedy has largely been awful in sole charge of the films, the other tv shows have been hit and miss (mostly miss), we've had one film try something, then the next try and cancel it out, undoing the previous story lines etc. So I can absolutely understand why people want the role to pass on from her to him and to plan better.