The long awaited arrival of this massive threat and it's just an old, pot-bellied blue guy. Hardly the most intimidating entrance. It's completely clear now that this show isn't for the people who haven't seen the cartoons. Filoni has not really made an effort to get us to care about these characters or if he has he's done a pretty poor job of it. The show's saving grace is Ray Stevenson who continues to be the only reason to bother watching. Find myself switching off whenever he's not on screen.

Spoiler

Yeah, hard to disagree. I personally got goosebumps because I know this character from reading the books years back, then watching the animated series, recognizing the voice, so I have that history of who he is, what he's capable of, and am already familiar with all that from the other mediums. But the people who are just watching this show, and meeting Thrawn for the first time? They've only been told what a big threat he is over and over, the show has failed to actually demonstrate that, and they had an opportunity to do that with his 'grand entrance', and I doubt anyone seeing him for the first time is blown away with a blue dude just walking past some storm-troopers.



At least with Ezra there's a tiny bit more of a personal connection because we've been with Sabine, and it's honestly more her show than Ahsoka's, but again, are people who didn't watch the animated series getting the same feeling I am seeing him again? Or are they just like 'oh she found her friend that's nice'. Also fuck off not immediately telling Ezra about hitching a ride with the baddies, bloody hell.



I'm really enjoying the show, but I'm not blind to the fact that if I didn't have that previous history with all these characters I'd probably be more frustrated that they haven't done a good job making newcomers more invested in these characters if you're seeing them for the first time. Such a weird show to discuss with people, because their opinion of it is probably going to be highly dependent on how much of the other content they've consumed, which is pretty poor.