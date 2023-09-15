« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 334843 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,062
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4760 on: September 15, 2023, 09:59:42 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September 15, 2023, 09:33:06 pm
I found that the prequels tried to serve up what the fans wanted without realising what it was that fans like. Thats why threepio snd r2d2 were in it. And why we had to endure endless over choreographed saber duels (and the ridiculous yoda one). The sequels at least understood that much of Star Wars original charm was in its humour and heart. They didnt quite manage that but I could see the attempt.

I get what you're saying. I certainly remember plenty of people loving Yoda's duelling in Attack of the Clones (which I never actually watched in the cinema because I knew it would be full of a sappy love story).

Didn't have a problem with the droids though. That Anakin built C3PO? Yeah, a bit much, but I still feel fan service in the prequels was thin on the ground. I found precious little humour in the sequels.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4761 on: September 15, 2023, 11:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 15, 2023, 09:59:42 pm
I get what you're saying. I certainly remember plenty of people loving Yoda's duelling in Attack of the Clones (which I never actually watched in the cinema because I knew it would be full of a sappy love story).

Didn't have a problem with the droids though. That Anakin built C3PO? Yeah, a bit much, but I still feel fan service in the prequels was thin on the ground. I found precious little humour in the sequels.

The fan service and shoehorning in existing characters made the galaxy seem much smaller in the prequels (and often contradicted what happened in the OT). R2D2, C3PO, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Jabba, even things like the Tantive IV and the Death Star....none of them needed to be in it. And there was quite a lot of humour in the sequels, especially in 7 & 8 (it worked best in 7). Whereas in the sequels the humour was mainly unconvincing 'banter' between Obi-Wan and Anakin, lame one-liners, and poop jokes.
« Last Edit: September 15, 2023, 11:57:20 pm by Rob Dylan »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4762 on: September 16, 2023, 01:01:13 am »
Don't watch if you haven't seen the first episode.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l0MWO3CUoJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l0MWO3CUoJQ</a>
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,188
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4763 on: September 16, 2023, 10:25:59 am »
I'm sick of the words "fan service". it seems to usually be accompanied by the word "lazy" which is somewhat ironic considering that I think using "fan service" as an insult to things these days is lazy as fuck.

relying on it or overdoing it, as is the case with everything, is bad. but making things that fans of that thing might like is a bad thing? really?

fuck off.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4764 on: September 16, 2023, 11:15:16 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September 15, 2023, 11:55:18 pm
The fan service and shoehorning in existing characters made the galaxy seem much smaller in the prequels (and often contradicted what happened in the OT). R2D2, C3PO, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Jabba, even things like the Tantive IV and the Death Star....none of them needed to be in it. And there was quite a lot of humour in the sequels, especially in 7 & 8 (it worked best in 7). Whereas in the sequels the humour was mainly unconvincing 'banter' between Obi-Wan and Anakin, lame one-liners, and poop jokes.
It's why TPM is my favourite of the prequels. It's the farthest we've ever been from OT Star Wars its stakes were relatively low-key (resolving a trade dispute/invasion of one little planet). Could've done without 3PO being built by Anakin though.
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,139
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4765 on: September 16, 2023, 11:52:22 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on September 16, 2023, 11:15:16 am
It's why TPM is my favourite of the prequels. It's the farthest we've ever been from OT Star Wars its stakes were relatively low-key (resolving a trade dispute/invasion of one little planet). Could've done without 3PO being built by Anakin though.
As somebody who grew up as a Star Wars obsessive in the '80s, Phantom Menace was the culmination of a long, long wait. The dreadful acting, plot and dialogue meant I have never been able to watch it since it's release. I came out of the cinema with shell shock.

Or maybe I should have just posted this > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4TX6x2WLgk
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,430
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4766 on: September 16, 2023, 01:34:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 16, 2023, 01:01:13 am
Don't watch if you haven't seen the first episode.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l0MWO3CUoJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l0MWO3CUoJQ</a>

Very good - the follow-ups are a good watch too ;D  (www.youtube.com/@NotObi-WanKenobi)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4767 on: September 16, 2023, 02:36:53 pm »
All of his (Charlie Hopkinson) channels are great.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4768 on: September 16, 2023, 09:18:49 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 16, 2023, 10:25:59 am
I'm sick of the words "fan service". it seems to usually be accompanied by the word "lazy" which is somewhat ironic considering that I think using "fan service" as an insult to things these days is lazy as fuck.

relying on it or overdoing it, as is the case with everything, is bad. but making things that fans of that thing might like is a bad thing? really?

fuck off.

It is lazy, though. Absolutely the most lazy thing you can do as a writer. Id go so far as to say it shows contempt for fans - that we need spoon-fed a load of memberberries to sate us. It cheapens a franchise that found success by doing something sci-fi wasnt back in the 70s. Andor showed that you can make something the fans like without resorting to obvious tropes.

Am I expecting too much? I dont think so. This is the biggest entertainment franchise in the world with a budget that dwarves almost everything else. They should be making better shows.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,062
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4769 on: September 16, 2023, 09:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September 15, 2023, 11:55:18 pm
The fan service and shoehorning in existing characters made the galaxy seem much smaller in the prequels (and often contradicted what happened in the OT). R2D2, C3PO, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Jabba, even things like the Tantive IV and the Death Star....none of them needed to be in it. And there was quite a lot of humour in the sequels, especially in 7 & 8 (it worked best in 7). Whereas in the sequels the humour was mainly unconvincing 'banter' between Obi-Wan and Anakin, lame one-liners, and poop jokes.

Actually that was the Tantive III, a CR70 corvette. The Tantive IV was a CR90. :thumbup /nerd

I agree that the Jango/Boba Fett angle stretched things a bit, but as things turned out, without it we likely wouldn't have Ashoka, or Rex, or Anakin's valuable character development in the Clone Wars series.

Jabba made sense to me, it was Tatooine. I think his usage could have been done better though. Chewie was a bit pointless, but harmless enough.

The sequels were garbage. Good actors doing the best they could but the didn't even get the chance to all work together until the final film. Wasted opportunities, wasted potential. The humour should be the cherry on top, not the thing trying to hold the characters together.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,188
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4770 on: September 16, 2023, 09:39:36 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September 16, 2023, 09:18:49 pm
It is lazy, though. Absolutely the most lazy thing you can do as a writer. Id go so far as to say it shows contempt for fans - that we need spoon-fed a load of memberberries to sate us. It cheapens a franchise that found success by doing something sci-fi wasnt back in the 70s. Andor showed that you can make something the fans like without resorting to obvious tropes.

Am I expecting too much? I dont think so. This is the biggest entertainment franchise in the world with a budget that dwarves almost everything else. They should be making better shows.

There were absolutely fuckloads of "fan service" background references/easter eggs in that series. It seemed like the entire reason they gave luthen an antiquities shop was to see what they could put in there for people to go "oh hey I know what that is!"

and it wasn't a bad thing, see?

Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4771 on: September 16, 2023, 10:49:02 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 16, 2023, 09:39:36 pm
There were absolutely fuckloads of "fan service" background references/easter eggs in that series. It seemed like the entire reason they gave luthen an antiquities shop was to see what they could put in there for people to go "oh hey I know what that is!"

and it wasn't a bad thing, see?

Easter eggs are one thing. Building in needless lightsaber duels that make little sense nor propel a story, are another. The main fan service in Andor was making a living, breathing Star Wars universe. It was utterly compelling.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,188
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4772 on: September 16, 2023, 11:05:35 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September 16, 2023, 10:49:02 pm
Easter eggs are one thing. Building in needless lightsaber duels that make little sense nor propel a story, are another. The main fan service in Andor was making a living, breathing Star Wars universe. It was utterly compelling.

and I enjoyed that as well.

'training' in star wars has always been a somewhat nebulous thing. sometimes you're doing a handstand while balancing a green alien thing while levitating a rock, sometimes you're reliving and facing your past in a kind of limbo.

anyway you know who did like it this week? the people it was made for. seriously, it looks like they absolutely fucking loved it. the amount of people going squee and gushing about it on various places of the internet is fucking mad. I'm happy they got to see something they enjoyed, and I'm not going to be some grumpy old c*nt (even though I am one generally) and try to piss on their parade.
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4773 on: September 16, 2023, 11:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 16, 2023, 09:25:16 pm
Actually that was the Tantive III, a CR70 corvette. The Tantive IV was a CR90. :thumbup /nerd

I agree that the Jango/Boba Fett angle stretched things a bit, but as things turned out, without it we likely wouldn't have Ashoka, or Rex, or Anakin's valuable character development in the Clone Wars series.

Jabba made sense to me, it was Tatooine. I think his usage could have been done better though. Chewie was a bit pointless, but harmless enough.

The sequels were garbage. Good actors doing the best they could but the didn't even get the chance to all work together until the final film. Wasted opportunities, wasted potential. The humour should be the cherry on top, not the thing trying to hold the characters together.

Neither of the droids needed to be in it, and their presence undermined and contradicted the OT. As did Chewbacca's, because how would Han not believe in the Force if his best friend literally fought alongside Yoda? And we didn't need Boba/Jango Fett to have Rex, Ahsoka and the rest. The clones could've been clones of anyone.

You talk about humour not being enough to hold the characters together, but in the prequels they didn't even have that. None of the relationships felt genuine, the dialogue was at best stilted and lifeless, at worse utterly cringeworthy.

Honestly, just watch TPM and compare it to TFA, just observe the difference in how the characters interact with each other, the dialogue, the humour. It's just much more genuine and relatable in TFA, the characters are more likeable and seem more like actual people. The lightsaber duel in TPM is technically brilliant, but devoid of any meaning - it just kind of happens because the bad guy turns up and so the good guys have to fight him. There's no story reason for it, no connection between the characters, we don't know anything about Maul other than he looks cool, why should we care who wins?  Whereas we know who Kylo is and then he kills Han Solo, so the audience has a reason to hate him and Rey has a reason to fight him.

The sequels had plenty of flaws - the lack of an overall story was a huge mistake and TROS was a mess which undermined the previous two films, but in almost every category, as individual films, they were better (well, at least the first two).
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4774 on: Yesterday at 12:04:40 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 16, 2023, 11:05:35 pm
and I enjoyed that as well.

'training' in star wars has always been a somewhat nebulous thing. sometimes you're doing a handstand while balancing a green alien thing while levitating a rock, sometimes you're reliving and facing your past in a kind of limbo.

anyway you know who did like it this week? the people it was made for. seriously, it looks like they absolutely fucking loved it. the amount of people going squee and gushing about it on various places of the internet is fucking mad. I'm happy they got to see something they enjoyed, and I'm not going to be some grumpy old c*nt (even though I am one generally) and try to piss on their parade.

Im neither grumpy nor pissing on any parades. Just giving my opinion on it. Im a Star Wars nerd, though, who is this aimed at if not me?
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,188
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4775 on: Yesterday at 01:24:19 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 12:04:40 am
Im neither grumpy nor pissing on any parades. Just giving my opinion on it. Im a Star Wars nerd, though, who is this aimed at if not me?

"clone wars" fans, so it seems. you know, people with attachments to the characters and situtions that were used.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,430
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4776 on: Yesterday at 02:06:05 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 01:24:19 am
"clone wars" fans, so it seems. you know, people with attachments to the characters and situtions that were used.

Think you mean 'The Clone Wars' there, mate  Likely 'Rebels' too, as this is a continuation of sorts, for that series.

'Clone Wars' is the 2003 series by Genndy Tartakovsky - of which this Ahsoka series has very little to do with.

Quote from: Rob Dylan on September 16, 2023, 11:36:39 pm
Neither of the droids needed to be in it, and their presence undermined and contradicted the OT. As did Chewbacca's, because how would Han not believe in the Force if his best friend literally fought alongside Yoda? And we didn't need Boba/Jango Fett to have Rex, Ahsoka and the rest. The clones could've been clones of anyone.

You talk about humour not being enough to hold the characters together, but in the prequels they didn't even have that. None of the relationships felt genuine, the dialogue was at best stilted and lifeless, at worse utterly cringeworthy.

Honestly, just watch TPM and compare it to TFA, just observe the difference in how the characters interact with each other, the dialogue, the humour. It's just much more genuine and relatable in TFA, the characters are more likeable and seem more like actual people. The lightsaber duel in TPM is technically brilliant, but devoid of any meaning - it just kind of happens because the bad guy turns up and so the good guys have to fight him. There's no story reason for it, no connection between the characters, we don't know anything about Maul other than he looks cool, why should we care who wins?  Whereas we know who Kylo is and then he kills Han Solo, so the audience has a reason to hate him and Rey has a reason to fight him.

The sequels had plenty of flaws - the lack of an overall story was a huge mistake and TROS was a mess which undermined the previous two films, but in almost every category, as individual films, they were better (well, at least the first two).

I'd agree with everything you said there, mate... nearly ;) Although whilst those lightsaber scenes looked good at the time - upon re-watching them back you start to notice things...





'Star Wars: The (Totally) Phantom Menace' - a 3 minute video (posted recently on the OT.com):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J0mUVY9fLlw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J0mUVY9fLlw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/J0mUVY9fLlw

;D

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:14:40 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,805
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4777 on: Yesterday at 05:10:27 am »
and then it got worse in RotS :D
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,167
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4778 on: Yesterday at 07:57:51 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September 16, 2023, 11:36:39 pm
Neither of the droids needed to be in it, and their presence undermined and contradicted the OT. As did Chewbacca's, because how would Han not believe in the Force if his best friend literally fought alongside Yoda? And we didn't need Boba/Jango Fett to have Rex, Ahsoka and the rest. The clones could've been clones of anyone.

You talk about humour not being enough to hold the characters together, but in the prequels they didn't even have that. None of the relationships felt genuine, the dialogue was at best stilted and lifeless, at worse utterly cringeworthy.

Honestly, just watch TPM and compare it to TFA, just observe the difference in how the characters interact with each other, the dialogue, the humour. It's just much more genuine and relatable in TFA, the characters are more likeable and seem more like actual people. The lightsaber duel in TPM is technically brilliant, but devoid of any meaning - it just kind of happens because the bad guy turns up and so the good guys have to fight him. There's no story reason for it, no connection between the characters, we don't know anything about Maul other than he looks cool, why should we care who wins?  Whereas we know who Kylo is and then he kills Han Solo, so the audience has a reason to hate him and Rey has a reason to fight him.

The sequels had plenty of flaws - the lack of an overall story was a huge mistake and TROS was a mess which undermined the previous two films, but in almost every category, as individual films, they were better (well, at least the first two).
George lucas himself explains why the music in that battle is called duel of the fates as Anakin and the galaxy's future was dependant on it. If Qui Gon lived Anakins training and future path is completely different. Maul killed him and so Anakins teaching falls to an inexperienced Obi Wan. That fight is one of the most important of the entire story. So to say it happens for no reason is an odd thing to conclude.

I do agree with the fan service parts though, if done well it can be fantastic. I actually think the recent episode is a perfect example of that. However when you have a galaxy that size and leia crossing paths with obi wan as a child, the droids as mentioned, chewbacca etc it goes over the top
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:02:17 am by WillG.LFC »
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4779 on: Yesterday at 08:34:58 am »
Totally see how that fight was important, but the choreography is my issue. Its so at odds with the OT and sadly seems to have set the tone for everything since.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,188
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4780 on: Yesterday at 09:35:11 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:34:58 am
Totally see how that fight was important, but the choreography is my issue. Its so at odds with the OT and sadly seems to have set the tone for everything since.

Again, nah. It set the tone for those films, absolutely, but the fights in the sequels and the tv shows haven't been like that. To the point that those who like that style (I don't really, they're overly flashy) have had a moan about it.
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4781 on: Yesterday at 10:17:09 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 07:57:51 am
George lucas himself explains why the music in that battle is called duel of the fates as Anakin and the galaxy's future was dependant on it. If Qui Gon lived Anakins training and future path is completely different. Maul killed him and so Anakins teaching falls to an inexperienced Obi Wan. That fight is one of the most important of the entire story. So to say it happens for no reason is an odd thing to conclude.

I do agree with the fan service parts though, if done well it can be fantastic. I actually think the recent episode is a perfect example of that. However when you have a galaxy that size and leia crossing paths with obi wan as a child, the droids as mentioned, chewbacca etc it goes over the top

The outcome (Qui-Gon's death) might be important, but that could've happened a number of different ways, and also the Jedi could still have refused to let Anakin even be trained at all and sent him back to Tatooine. The point was, within the film itself, there was no reason for it to happen. We didn't know the villain or why he was doing what he was doing, and we had no real reason to care about the duel. The duel wasn't even necessary to help the Naboo / Gungans win. And what was Palpatine trying to achieve by exposing the return of the Sith just to kill two random Jedi, only to wait another 10 years before doing anything else? None of it makes sense.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:18:53 am by Rob Dylan »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,430
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4782 on: Yesterday at 11:37:19 am »

To say nothing of Palpatine's apprentice very nearly killing Anakin for no reason at all hours earlier...



;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,062
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4783 on: Yesterday at 11:42:53 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September 16, 2023, 11:36:39 pm
Neither of the droids needed to be in it, and their presence undermined and contradicted the OT. As did Chewbacca's, because how would Han not believe in the Force if his best friend literally fought alongside Yoda? And we didn't need Boba/Jango Fett to have Rex, Ahsoka and the rest. The clones could've been clones of anyone.

You talk about humour not being enough to hold the characters together, but in the prequels they didn't even have that. None of the relationships felt genuine, the dialogue was at best stilted and lifeless, at worse utterly cringeworthy.

Honestly, just watch TPM and compare it to TFA, just observe the difference in how the characters interact with each other, the dialogue, the humour. It's just much more genuine and relatable in TFA, the characters are more likeable and seem more like actual people. The lightsaber duel in TPM is technically brilliant, but devoid of any meaning - it just kind of happens because the bad guy turns up and so the good guys have to fight him. There's no story reason for it, no connection between the characters, we don't know anything about Maul other than he looks cool, why should we care who wins?  Whereas we know who Kylo is and then he kills Han Solo, so the audience has a reason to hate him and Rey has a reason to fight him.

The sequels had plenty of flaws - the lack of an overall story was a huge mistake and TROS was a mess which undermined the previous two films, but in almost every category, as individual films, they were better (well, at least the first two).

I don't even like the prequels all that much, but they're high art compared to the regurgitated furballs that are the sequel film.

And honestly, what is your problem with droids? Seems like you're personally offended by them. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4784 on: Yesterday at 01:10:27 pm »
I dunno. I find the sequels, while pretty shit,  have some redeeming qualities. The prequels, less so.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,430
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4785 on: Yesterday at 01:33:34 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 01:10:27 pm
I dunno. I find the sequels, while pretty shit,  have some redeeming qualities. The prequels, less so.

Thankfully with the Sequel Trilogy there was no 'need' to alter the Original Trilogy either ;D 

I mean, continuing to alter the Original Trilogy so it fits in better with a new latter Prequel Trilogy - that was written some 20 years later, and yet still has so many inconsistencies, retcons, and discrepancies to what came before... and in itself the PT was so underwhelming and disappointing.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4786 on: Yesterday at 02:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:42:53 am
I don't even like the prequels all that much, but they're high art compared to the regurgitated furballs that are the sequel film.

You keep saying this but it doesn't stand up to scrutiny. Again, look at the characters and the way they act, the dialogue, the humour, the pacing, the visuals, etc etc, and you can't with a straight face tell me they were better in the prequels. Overall story yes, music yes, almost everything else no.

Quote
And honestly, what is your problem with droids? Seems like you're personally offended by them. ;D

 ;D I'm basically the barman at the Mos Eisley cantina. No the droids are great, but they shouldn't have been in the prequels. It was lazy, made the world seem smaller, and created too many contradictions with the OT. Also, R2D2 flies now?!
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,313
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4787 on: Yesterday at 02:38:34 pm »
I don't have a problem with fan service, it's always felt like a weird criticism to throw at sequels, but I agree that they've gone overboard with it pretty frequently. One of the more egregious cases was the Solo movie, with Darth Maul somehow being involved despite Han's backstory having absolutely no need for it.

Ahsoka has been fine in that regard though, seeing Anakin and how he has changed was interesting and it does feel weirdly nostalgic seeing characters even from not great movies.

The show itself I'd say isn't particularly good. Great visuals, some great moments, but otherwise it feels like cutscenes from a video game someone has strung together into a youtube video. I'll watch it and do my best to disengage my brain, but it can be frustrating seeing them pump out mediocrity when Andor shows they're capable of so much more. While I recognise that Andor won't be to everyone's tastes due to a lack of lightsabers and space battles and such, it does feel like there's potential for them to make something genuinely incredible in this universe.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4788 on: Yesterday at 03:38:04 pm »
For all my criticism of the prequels, Rogue one has the worst bit of fan service imaginable. Ponda Baba and Cornelius Evazan it made no sense and served no purpose
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,430
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4789 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:38:34 pm
I don't have a problem with fan service, it's always felt like a weird criticism to throw at sequels, but I agree that they've gone overboard with it pretty frequently. One of the more egregious cases was the Solo movie, with Darth Maul somehow being involved despite Han's backstory having absolutely no need for it.

There were two other films in that planned Solo 'trilogy' that unfortunately didn't get made due to the poor timing of Solo's release and the box office. If we'd have had those two films, Maul would have featured as head of that crime syndicate in the other stories (and part of the 'box ticking' origins in the 1st Solo film was to free the writers up for stores in the other two films - eek!).

Now that the planned Lando series is going be re-written as a film, we may see some of those ideas used or adapted - maybe...

'Donald Glovers Star Wars Series Lando Is Now a Movie': https://variety.com/2023/film/news/lando-movie-donald-glover-star-wars-1235723736

Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 03:38:04 pm
For all my criticism of the prequels, Rogue one has the worst bit of fan service imaginable. Ponda Baba and Cornelius Evazan it made no sense and served no purpose

Yeah, stuck out a bit, didn't it? :) That shouldn't be too surprising as both Gary Whitta and Gareth Edwards didn't want them to feature in the film (and certainly not as they ended up appearing in it). Some sort of promo crossover into a comic and game or something - along with execs at one time wanting to 'ground' the film so people would know the film was definitely set in the OT era (execs meddling etc and likely negotiations in editing! :( ).

One day we may find out the more intricate details of what occurred there - but unfortunately it likely won't be from either of Gilroy or Edwards. Yet with Whitta - may well be...

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:24:19 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,062
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4790 on: Today at 12:26:00 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 02:05:42 pm
You keep saying this but it doesn't stand up to scrutiny. Again, look at the characters and the way they act, the dialogue, the humour, the pacing, the visuals, etc etc, and you can't with a straight face tell me they were better in the prequels. Overall story yes, music yes, almost everything else no.

 ;D I'm basically the barman at the Mos Eisley cantina. No the droids are great, but they shouldn't have been in the prequels. It was lazy, made the world seem smaller, and created too many contradictions with the OT. Also, R2D2 flies now?!

I don't need to defend my position on this. People are free to think what they like. I gave the sequels every chance and to my mind they are garbage. I'm not going to waste my time arguing with those who disagree. The prequels are better because they actually have a unifying story.

If you could combine the characterisation of the sequels with the story telling of the prequels then you would have the perfect set of films. But the bottom line is that the story behind the sequels leads nowhere. It's ultimately bs. Nothing will change my mind on that, so get angry all you want!

EDIT: I love Rogue One. I think it's the best film of the Disney Era.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:28:39 am by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 