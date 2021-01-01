« previous next »
Star Wars Universe lastest news

Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:33:06 pm
I found that the prequels tried to serve up what the fans wanted without realising what it was that fans like. Thats why threepio snd r2d2 were in it. And why we had to endure endless over choreographed saber duels (and the ridiculous yoda one). The sequels at least understood that much of Star Wars original charm was in its humour and heart. They didnt quite manage that but I could see the attempt.

I get what you're saying. I certainly remember plenty of people loving Yoda's duelling in Attack of the Clones (which I never actually watched in the cinema because I knew it would be full of a sappy love story).

Didn't have a problem with the droids though. That Anakin built C3PO? Yeah, a bit much, but I still feel fan service in the prequels was thin on the ground. I found precious little humour in the sequels.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:59:42 pm
I get what you're saying. I certainly remember plenty of people loving Yoda's duelling in Attack of the Clones (which I never actually watched in the cinema because I knew it would be full of a sappy love story).

Didn't have a problem with the droids though. That Anakin built C3PO? Yeah, a bit much, but I still feel fan service in the prequels was thin on the ground. I found precious little humour in the sequels.

The fan service and shoehorning in existing characters made the galaxy seem much smaller in the prequels (and often contradicted what happened in the OT). R2D2, C3PO, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Jabba, even things like the Tantive IV and the Death Star....none of them needed to be in it. And there was quite a lot of humour in the sequels, especially in 7 & 8 (it worked best in 7). Whereas in the sequels the humour was mainly unconvincing 'banter' between Obi-Wan and Anakin, lame one-liners, and poop jokes.
Don't watch if you haven't seen the first episode.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l0MWO3CUoJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l0MWO3CUoJQ</a>
