I get what you're saying. I certainly remember plenty of people loving Yoda's duelling in Attack of the Clones (which I never actually watched in the cinema because I knew it would be full of a sappy love story).



Didn't have a problem with the droids though. That Anakin built C3PO? Yeah, a bit much, but I still feel fan service in the prequels was thin on the ground. I found precious little humour in the sequels.



The fan service and shoehorning in existing characters made the galaxy seem much smaller in the prequels (and often contradicted what happened in the OT). R2D2, C3PO, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Jabba, even things like the Tantive IV and the Death Star....none of them needed to be in it. And there was quite a lot of humour in the sequels, especially in 7 & 8 (it worked best in 7). Whereas in the sequels the humour was mainly unconvincing 'banter' between Obi-Wan and Anakin, lame one-liners, and poop jokes.