Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
And they're already on to the de-aging member berries.  ;D

Quote from: [new username under construction] on September  8, 2023, 01:04:20 pm
So they have David Tennant in it as the robot?

That's like using George Clooney as a cartoon dog

To be fair, he's still the most/only charismatic member of the crew.

I'm liking the Sith side though, plus all the lightsaber and space-y stuff looks and sounds great.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Sorry. I've woken up now. I realise EU is extended universe. Not the trade federation over the water 😀
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
The show is fine. Not as bad as Obi-Wan or Boba Fett, but nowhere near as good as Andor. It's just there.

One thing I absolutely can't stand is the modern TV trend of directors telling actors "when in doubt, smirk." I really don't get it. People do not constantly give each other knowing smiles in real life, yet on this show and others they seem to punctuate nearly every line. The actor playing Sabine is the worst offender here, but I can't blame her for it. Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Rosario Dawson are doing it plenty, too, and I've never seen either of them do it in anything else. This is how they're being told to act.

I do like seeing Ray Stevenson (RIP) not bathing in the river of ham, though, and his apprentice is pretty cool so far. You know why? Neither of them smile knowingly at each other or anyone else!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: Scottymuser on September  8, 2023, 10:12:55 am
I can't disagree more - I think that episode was *easily* as good as, if not better than, the best episode of Andor.  And the first 4 episodes as a whole have been as good as the first 4 episodes as a whole of Andor (mainly as the first 2 of Andor was so slow) - the challenge will be maintaining and maybe improving the quality across the season, as Andor did.

I guess that depends on personal taste. And Disney will be depending on fans like you rather than me.

For me, Ahsoka is all swooshes and lights and colour, devoid of any real depth that adds nothing to the Star Wars universe. I found the slow beginning of Andor absolutely breathtaking. It was the first Star Wars for adults and was utterly brilliant from start to finish in it's storytelling, dialogue, direction and acting. And it delivered something truly different while feeling absolutely grounded in the Star Wars universe. I wasn't expecting that at all - I think Rogue One is just good, not brilliant.

Andor asked questions that got the viewer thinking beyond light-saber duels and gung-ho action. I genuinely think Andor is the only thing that stands shoulder to shoulder with the OT.

Knowing Disney, though, they'll make a pig's ear out of Andor pt2.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
I hear jar jar stars in andor pt2. Alongside a Danny devito inspired droid .
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: BER on September  9, 2023, 03:28:45 pm
And they're already on to the de-aging member berries.  ;D

I know, mate. I mean WTF is this (spoilers for episode 4 of Ahsoka) ;) ...

Spoiler



When Anakin actually looked something more like the last time they met - and fought...


[close]

Quote from: PaulF on September 10, 2023, 04:26:39 pm
I hear jar jar stars in andor pt2. Alongside a Danny devito inspired droid .

You are like Boushh with all these thermal detonators you are lobbing around in here ;D

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: oojason on September 10, 2023, 04:43:30 pm
I know, mate. I mean WTF is this (spoilers for episode 4 of Ahsoka)...

Spoiler



When Anakin actually looked something more like the last time they met - and fought...


[close]

You are like Boushh with all these thermal detonators you are lobbing around in here ;D


Spoiler
The worse thing about the de aging is that thanks to the PT, we now know how old Anakin was when he died, which is roughly Haydens age now. And its not like Hayden look much different than he did 18 years ago.
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Spoiler
I don't think they've ever actually said whether a force ghost can age, but I'd imagine that they can't, already being dead and all.

it therefore figures that the anakin ghost would look the same as it did when it was (wrongly, in my view) added to the end of rotj.

that, unless anyone has forgotten, was done prior to the sale to disney.

don't let that get in the way of a misplaced rant though.
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: cptrios on September 10, 2023, 02:04:01 am
The actor playing Sabine is the worst offender here, but I can't blame her for it.
Sabine's my favourite character in this.   It should've been her show.  If I had my way, in Rebels, Ahsoka and Hera would've been Purrgil'd away with Ezra and Thrawn and the show would be Sabine's.  Would make a change having a lead character in a Star Wars show who isn't an emotionless monk (Andor the exception) and also there would be no awkward explaining of what Ahsoka was doing whilst Luke was running around thinking he was the last Jedi during the OT.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: wampa1 on September 10, 2023, 06:27:12 pm
Sabine's my favourite character in this.   It should've been her show.  If I had my way, in Rebels, Ahsoka and Hera would've been Purrgil'd away with Ezra and Thrawn and the show would be Sabine's.  Would make a change having a lead character in a Star Wars show who isn't an emotionless monk (Andor the exception) and also there would be no awkward explaining of what Ahsoka was doing whilst Luke was running around thinking he was the last Jedi during the OT.

they could have called it "another mandalorian"
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 10, 2023, 06:13:59 pm
Spoiler
The worse thing about the de aging is that thanks to the PT, we now know how old Anakin was when he died, which is roughly Haydens age now. And its not like Hayden look much different than he did 18 years ago.
[close]

Spoiler
When Anakin died he looked like this, mate...



;)
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Jimmy tarbuk's had his Ready brek.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: wampa1 on September 10, 2023, 06:27:12 pm
Sabine's my favourite character in this.   It should've been her show.  If I had my way, in Rebels, Ahsoka and Hera would've been Purrgil'd away with Ezra and Thrawn and the show would be Sabine's.  Would make a change having a lead character in a Star Wars show who isn't an emotionless monk (Andor the exception) and also there would be no awkward explaining of what Ahsoka was doing whilst Luke was running around thinking he was the last Jedi during the OT.

Well, she is basically the main character. Ahsoka's name might be on it, but it definitely feels like the focus is on Sabine. (Though I haven't seen Ep 4 yet, so maybe that changes.)
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: oojason on September 10, 2023, 07:13:46 pm
Spoiler
When Anakin died he looked like this, mate...



;)
[close]

Spoiler
haha, hence the thanks to the PT
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
I've got no problem with Ashoka parse, but to say it's better than Andor is wide of the mark for me. Maybe Ashoka is better "Star Wars" - certainly when compared to something like Kenobi - but Andor was never meant to be conventional SW. It was supposed to be about the gritty, dirty underbelly of the Empire and what it's like trying to survive as an ordinary person.

Ashoka is good, but Andor comparisons is like chalk and cheese. Andor is just out on its own doing its on thing. As such, it's essentially impossible to compare it to anything other than Rogue One.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: PaulF on September 10, 2023, 07:29:39 pm
Jimmy tarbuk's had his Ready brek.

Central heating for kids - just don't tell the Tories or energy companies FFS ;)

Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 10, 2023, 09:06:34 pm
Spoiler
haha, hence the thanks to the PT
[close]

Spoiler
Couldn't resist mate - the memories of Anakin when watching it on the big screen as a 10/11 year old kicked in (all the way up until 2004) ;)  When you say the 'PT'... you mean the original Prequel Trilogy; The Holiday Special, Caravan of Courage, and Battle for Endor, yes? ;D
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: Red Beret on September 10, 2023, 09:11:05 pm
Ashoka is good, but Andor comparisons is like chalk and cheese. Andor is just out on its own doing its on thing. As such, it's essentially impossible to compare it to anything other than Rogue One.
Funniest thing about Rogue One is they killed off all the characters to explain away their absence in the OT and then along comes Dave Filoni who has every character from The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch and Rebels turning up. If attachment leads to the dark side, Filoni would be Palpatine level.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
I just got caught up with Ahsoka (Ep 4), and to be honest I'm enjoying it more than I expected - I couldn't persuade anyone else in the family to watch it  :D. I think it was better than Bobba Fett (which was an unjustified mess all the way through), Mandalorian Season 3 (which has seriously shit the bed) and Obi-Wan (which is the most disappointing Star Wars thing, ever, for me considering how much I like the character and actor).

Obviously its no Andor, Andor is just a great television show hands-down, but its probably a better "Star Wars" show than Andor. I like the way there are Jedi/Sith in it, but they are not all the new biggest/baddest thing in the galaxy, just sort of mid-level guys. The Jedi fights remind me much more of the original trilogy. Also don't mind Rosario Dawson's low-energy/"stoic" performance, I think its intentional. Ray Stevenson is fantastic in it RIP.

My only worry is how they fit Thrawn into the galaxy. I knew about him long ago from reading those books, and he comes across as being the second or third most significant Imperial in the whole galaxy yet is never mentioned in any of the previous live-action material. I guess they do have around 20 years after RotJ and before TFA to work him in.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: thejbs on September 10, 2023, 02:35:30 pm
I guess that depends on personal taste. And Disney will be depending on fans like you rather than me.

For me, Ahsoka is all swooshes and lights and colour, devoid of any real depth that adds nothing to the Star Wars universe. I found the slow beginning of Andor absolutely breathtaking. It was the first Star Wars for adults and was utterly brilliant from start to finish in it's storytelling, dialogue, direction and acting. And it delivered something truly different while feeling absolutely grounded in the Star Wars universe. I wasn't expecting that at all - I think Rogue One is just good, not brilliant.

Andor asked questions that got the viewer thinking beyond light-saber duels and gung-ho action. I genuinely think Andor is the only thing that stands shoulder to shoulder with the OT.

Knowing Disney, though, they'll make a pig's ear out of Andor pt2.

Fair enough - I do think that there are more things that (*as their peak*) were as good as the original trilogy - specifically, not just Andor, but Rogue One, about 40-50% of Clone Wars episodes, about 60-70% of Rebels episodes, and the first 1-2 seasons of Mando are pretty close.  Oh, actually, and the Tartakovsky Clone Wars 2D animated show which predated the Filloni one is great also.

The issues with the TV shows is they are long - Clone Wars for instance has 133 episodes, so even if 60-70 of them are great, that also means 60-70 are on a scale of good to average. 
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: kaesarsosei on September 11, 2023, 01:57:58 pm
I just got caught up with Ahsoka (Ep 4), and to be honest I'm enjoying it more than I expected - I couldn't persuade anyone else in the family to watch it  :D. I think it was better than Bobba Fett (which was an unjustified mess all the way through), Mandalorian Season 3 (which has seriously shit the bed) and Obi-Wan (which is the most disappointing Star Wars thing, ever, for me considering how much I like the character and actor).

Obviously its no Andor, Andor is just a great television show hands-down, but its probably a better "Star Wars" show than Andor. I like the way there are Jedi/Sith in it, but they are not all the new biggest/baddest thing in the galaxy, just sort of mid-level guys. The Jedi fights remind me much more of the original trilogy. Also don't mind Rosario Dawson's low-energy/"stoic" performance, I think its intentional. Ray Stevenson is fantastic in it RIP.

My only worry is how they fit Thrawn into the galaxy. I knew about him long ago from reading those books, and he comes across as being the second or third most significant Imperial in the whole galaxy yet is never mentioned in any of the previous live-action material. I guess they do have around 20 years after RotJ and before TFA to work him in.

Thrawn was "discovered" by the Galactic Republic/Empire officers in the Unkwown regions around the time of the Clone Wars, so he was only a junior officer by the time of Episode 3.  He only got to the rank of Grand Admiral in 2BBY (i.e. 2 years before A New Hope - and 2 years into the 4 year period of time Rebels is set in).  That means the only time in Live Action we could have seen him/heard of him would have been A New Hope (which happened at the same time, or slightly after, the final season of Rebels - so he would not have been present anyway as he was on Lothal).  Thing is, before TFA - we do not *know* what happens to him - we don't know what happened to him after Ezra jumped him and his ship to a different galaxy - and the idea about the New Order was so shabby and stupid I am just going to ignore it.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Thought episode 5 was phenomenal.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
yeah I enjoyed it as well. not as much as the clone wars fans probably did though.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Last 2 episodes this has really took off. Great stuff
« Reply #4743 on: Yesterday at 08:37:01 pm »
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 07:35:28 pm
Thought episode 5 was phenomenal.

Beautiful, it was everything I want from Star Wars in 2023. Episode 4 was fantastic as well.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Its brilliantly made...but a script and acting a bit shite.
« Reply #4746 on: Yesterday at 09:34:10 pm »
That kid in Ep 5 is amazing. She played young Gamora in Infinity War and was great in that too.

Spoiler
nailed Anakin in this episode. The de-ageing is so good. I loved Anakin's quip about training not being all it's cracked up to be - seemed very Clone Wars. It worked for their chemistry in the scene anyway.
[close]

It's ironic that Hayden is almost the age Vader was in ANH now.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:34:10 pm
That kid in Ep 5 is amazing. She played young Gamora in Infinity War and was great in that too.

Spoiler
nailed Anakin in this episode. The de-ageing is so good. I loved Anakin's quip about training not being all it's cracked up to be - seemed very Clone Wars. It worked for their chemistry in the scene anyway.
[close]

It's ironic that Hayden is almost the age Vader was in ANH now.

I knew that I recognised her but couldn't put my finger on where, she is a great little actor.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 07:35:28 pm
Thought episode 5 was phenomenal.

Think this is where it truly hits its stride!

From a lore perspective it has some really deep cuts (and some less deep but that will hit the Clone Wars and Rebel fans just so); the visuals were epic - beyond anything the PT films did for ATOC or ROS (the ATAT precursors and the drop ships looked bigger and more robust on my TV than they ever did on a cinema screen); Hayden Christiansen was perfect - his voice doesn't sound too old yet which helps it feel like it is 2005 Anakin; and those flashes in the shadows of him as Vader gave a really nice horror vibe at times.

I do feel that Star Wars and Star Trek suffer from very similar issues - they hit such heights early on that they are on a hiding to nothing to try and meet the expectations at every turn when, in reality, they are shows which are very good at what they do but with some shocking lows at times offsetting the mind blowing highs.

Ashoka Ep 5 has some top tier character work, visuals, and world building - but lets not claim the sky to be falling if Ep 6 drops off a bit
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
I know that some don't like Dave Filonis style but what he does do is give the real fans (I'm not one but am all in) exactly what they want to see, script seems to secondary & with a show in the Star Wars universe that's not a bad thing imo.

Got chills watching ep5 & I've not even watched any of the animated series, so the reaction of the die-hards would be a sight to see.

I can't wait to watch the next Not Obi-Wan Kenobi, it'll be as good as the actual show.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yeah, really enjoyed the last two episodes.
« Reply #4751 on: Today at 09:08:11 am »


Spoiler
It was a bold move to finally show Anakin fullfilling his potential to bring balance to the force. Being able to embrace both light and dark side whilst retaining control.

Such a pitty they rushed 7, 8 and 9 with no real direction as the potential was there to carry on the legacy of historical characters whilst also driving the story forward. If they churned out less content but done to a higher level the franchise would be in a better place for it

[close]

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Im still a dissenter. Its all fur coat no knickers. Its got more in common with the prequels than the OT, and it would appear deliberately so. Just like the prequels, its all fan-service in lieu of story.

Spoiler
Specifically, the inability to look beyond legacy characters. There was no need for a badly de-aged Anakin at all. Ahsoka didnt need a beyond the grave intervention. She wasnt sold to us as broken, up until that point - if anything, the opposite.

And of course, when anakin appears he cant just have a chat, like Obi-wan appearing to Luke. No, because fans need to see him duelling. Oh, and we need to see glimpses of Vader just in case you forget he was Vader and has light and dark in him. There was no reckoning for Ahsoka. There was no moment of introspection or clarity. Just nonsense and mumbo jumbo to try and justify the lightsabers duel.

Nothing in those scenes served the story, it was so utterly cynical and has sapped most of my goodwill towards the show.

It rattles on as another empty vessel in the Disney Star Wars machine.
[close]

The one positive is that, for a tv show, it looks well. Like, really fucking good at times. But youd think a franchise of this magnitude could draw a little more writing and acting talent.
« Reply #4753 on: Today at 10:30:44 pm »


Spoiler
I'd disagree personally, her training was abandoned so this gave her closure, she was losing her direction and this gave her a new direction afterwards. Whereas she had been more subdued and negative, blaming herself (Anakins path, causing the deaths of some clones) she now chooses to live.

Again i also think it gives Anakins character a bit of closure too as we see him in his final form, more balanced. Luke faced vader in the original trilogy on degobah and that wasn'tjust for the sake of it. Like with Ahsoka he was confronted with the decision about his future.
[close]

« Reply #4754 on: Today at 10:49:31 pm »
That last episode gave me the chills as a Rebels/Clone Wars fan - really cinematic stuff. Surely the next one introduces the blue meanie...
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:00:32 pm
Im still a dissenter. Its all fur coat no knickers. Its got more in common with the prequels than the OT, and it would appear deliberately so. Just like the prequels, its all fan-service in lieu of story.

Spoiler
Specifically, the inability to look beyond legacy characters. There was no need for a badly de-aged Anakin at all. Ahsoka didnt need a beyond the grave intervention. She wasnt sold to us as broken, up until that point - if anything, the opposite.

And of course, when anakin appears he cant just have a chat, like Obi-wan appearing to Luke. No, because fans need to see him duelling. Oh, and we need to see glimpses of Vader just in case you forget he was Vader and has light and dark in him. There was no reckoning for Ahsoka. There was no moment of introspection or clarity. Just nonsense and mumbo jumbo to try and justify the lightsabers duel.

Nothing in those scenes served the story, it was so utterly cynical and has sapped most of my goodwill towards the show.

It rattles on as another empty vessel in the Disney Star Wars machine.
[close]

The one positive is that, for a tv show, it looks well. Like, really fucking good at times. But youd think a franchise of this magnitude could draw a little more writing and acting talent.

I thought that her head got scrambled over what happened on Mandalore, probably wrong like as I'm not into any of the lore.
