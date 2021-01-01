« previous next »
Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 332519 times)

Offline BER

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4720 on: Yesterday at 03:28:45 pm »
And they're already on to the de-aging member berries.  ;D

Quote from: [new username under construction] on September  8, 2023, 01:04:20 pm
So they have David Tennant in it as the robot?

That's like using George Clooney as a cartoon dog

To be fair, he's still the most/only charismatic member of the crew.

I'm liking the Sith side though, plus all the lightsaber and space-y stuff looks and sounds great.
Offline PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4721 on: Yesterday at 03:36:24 pm »
Sorry. I've woken up now. I realise EU is extended universe. Not the trade federation over the water 😀
Offline cptrios

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4722 on: Today at 02:04:01 am »
The show is fine. Not as bad as Obi-Wan or Boba Fett, but nowhere near as good as Andor. It's just there.

One thing I absolutely can't stand is the modern TV trend of directors telling actors "when in doubt, smirk." I really don't get it. People do not constantly give each other knowing smiles in real life, yet on this show and others they seem to punctuate nearly every line. The actor playing Sabine is the worst offender here, but I can't blame her for it. Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Rosario Dawson are doing it plenty, too, and I've never seen either of them do it in anything else. This is how they're being told to act.

I do like seeing Ray Stevenson (RIP) not bathing in the river of ham, though, and his apprentice is pretty cool so far. You know why? Neither of them smile knowingly at each other or anyone else!
Offline thejbs

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4723 on: Today at 02:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on September  8, 2023, 10:12:55 am
I can't disagree more - I think that episode was *easily* as good as, if not better than, the best episode of Andor.  And the first 4 episodes as a whole have been as good as the first 4 episodes as a whole of Andor (mainly as the first 2 of Andor was so slow) - the challenge will be maintaining and maybe improving the quality across the season, as Andor did.

I guess that depends on personal taste. And Disney will be depending on fans like you rather than me.

For me, Ahsoka is all swooshes and lights and colour, devoid of any real depth that adds nothing to the Star Wars universe. I found the slow beginning of Andor absolutely breathtaking. It was the first Star Wars for adults and was utterly brilliant from start to finish in it's storytelling, dialogue, direction and acting. And it delivered something truly different while feeling absolutely grounded in the Star Wars universe. I wasn't expecting that at all - I think Rogue One is just good, not brilliant.

Andor asked questions that got the viewer thinking beyond light-saber duels and gung-ho action. I genuinely think Andor is the only thing that stands shoulder to shoulder with the OT.

Knowing Disney, though, they'll make a pig's ear out of Andor pt2.

Offline PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4724 on: Today at 04:26:39 pm »
I hear jar jar stars in andor pt2. Alongside a Danny devito inspired droid .
Offline oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4725 on: Today at 04:43:30 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 03:28:45 pm
And they're already on to the de-aging member berries.  ;D

I know, mate. I mean WTF is this (spoilers for episode 4 of Ahsoka)...

Spoiler



When Anakin actually looked something more like the last time they met - and fought...


Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:26:39 pm
I hear jar jar stars in andor pt2. Alongside a Danny devito inspired droid .

You are like Boushh with all these thermal detonators you are lobbing around in here ;D
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4726 on: Today at 06:13:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:43:30 pm
I know, mate. I mean WTF is this (spoilers for episode 4 of Ahsoka)...

Spoiler



When Anakin actually looked something more like the last time they met - and fought...


You are like Boushh with all these thermal detonators you are lobbing around in here ;D


Spoiler
The worse thing about the de aging is that thanks to the PT, we now know how old Anakin was when he died, which is roughly Haydens age now. And its not like Hayden look much different than he did 18 years ago.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4727 on: Today at 06:18:06 pm »
Spoiler
I don't think they've ever actually said whether a force ghost can age, but I'd imagine that they can't, already being dead and all.

it therefore figures that the anakin ghost would look the same as it did when it was (wrongly, in my view) added to the end of rotj.

that, unless anyone has forgotten, was done prior to the sale to disney.

don't let that get in the way of a misplaced rant though.
Online wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4728 on: Today at 06:27:12 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:04:01 am
The actor playing Sabine is the worst offender here, but I can't blame her for it.
Sabine's my favourite character in this.   It should've been her show.  If I had my way, in Rebels, Ahsoka and Hera would've been Purrgil'd away with Ezra and Thrawn and the show would be Sabine's.  Would make a change having a lead character in a Star Wars show who isn't an emotionless monk (Andor the exception) and also there would be no awkward explaining of what Ahsoka was doing whilst Luke was running around thinking he was the last Jedi during the OT.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4729 on: Today at 06:30:19 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 06:27:12 pm
Sabine's my favourite character in this.   It should've been her show.  If I had my way, in Rebels, Ahsoka and Hera would've been Purrgil'd away with Ezra and Thrawn and the show would be Sabine's.  Would make a change having a lead character in a Star Wars show who isn't an emotionless monk (Andor the exception) and also there would be no awkward explaining of what Ahsoka was doing whilst Luke was running around thinking he was the last Jedi during the OT.

they could have called it "another mandalorian"
