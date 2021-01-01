The show is fine. Not as bad as Obi-Wan or Boba Fett, but nowhere near as good as Andor. It's just there.



One thing I absolutely can't stand is the modern TV trend of directors telling actors "when in doubt, smirk." I really don't get it. People do not constantly give each other knowing smiles in real life, yet on this show and others they seem to punctuate nearly every line. The actor playing Sabine is the worst offender here, but I can't blame her for it. Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Rosario Dawson are doing it plenty, too, and I've never seen either of them do it in anything else. This is how they're being told to act.



I do like seeing Ray Stevenson (RIP) not bathing in the river of ham, though, and his apprentice is pretty cool so far. You know why? Neither of them smile knowingly at each other or anyone else!

