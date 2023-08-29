« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 331774 times)

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,453
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4680 on: August 29, 2023, 04:42:06 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on August 26, 2023, 11:29:38 pm
Yeah, its all a bit too videogame-like. Mandalorian had the same problem. Some really odd pacing decisions in the edit, and so many things reminded me of cutscenes.

Problem for me is that Andor showed what could be done with Star Wars. The mandalorian template is boring now.
I have the same issue. I tried to go back and watch the Mandalorian and the quality is just not nearly as good as Andor.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,602
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4681 on: August 29, 2023, 04:43:10 pm »
Andor was great stuff and had an even better ship than The Madalorian.
For me it worked because it didn't actually feel like Star Wars.
Felt more like an big budget Blakes Seven. Which is not a bad thing at all!

Obi-Wan was bad, really bad. Never recovered from the "chase" scene and was just a huge bait and switch as part of Disney's efforts to destroy the original stuff.
Boba Fett had the space mod squad and it never recovered from there.
Mando season 3 was moribund.

I've given up - Star Wars is done for me.
Interestingly, my 12 year old also couldn't care less.
Begs the question who Disney are churning out this shite for?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,759
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4682 on: August 30, 2023, 09:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on August 26, 2023, 11:47:17 pm
What's with people who are in hiding leaving elaborate puzzle maps lying around?

Not to mention all the humans who have jobs pressing buttons when there are copious numbers of sentient robots knocking about.

I think twice in Ahsoka there were scenes that started with the character walking in on a silent conversation between two other characters. That was soooo PS3 cut scene.

The more I reflect on this show the worse it is.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,132
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4683 on: August 30, 2023, 11:29:13 pm »
maps, buttons, whatever. I've seen episode 3 and I enjoyed it.

it's not as good a 'tv show' as andor, that much is obvious but I couldn't care less because it's a different type of show. it's entertaining and that's all I want and expect from it.
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,712
  • Boss Tha
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4684 on: August 31, 2023, 04:19:52 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 30, 2023, 11:29:13 pm
maps, buttons, whatever. I've seen episode 3 and I enjoyed it.

it's not as good a 'tv show' as andor, that much is obvious but I couldn't care less because it's a different type of show. it's entertaining and that's all I want and expect from it.

I'm with you there. I like it!
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,062
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4685 on: August 31, 2023, 07:05:51 am »
Quote from: BER on August 26, 2023, 06:25:22 pm
More of the same really. 'we have to go here to get this, to then meet... who's going to help us destroy..'  I guess there's a reason Filoni has been making cartoons for most of his career, just all a bit flat and formulaic.
That's how I feel about lord of the rings. Though I accept that is heralded as a work of genius and I am a mere philistine.
I'm trying to think of a TV series that doesn't really follow this formula though. Bare in mind I'm kind of stuck on 80s TV series. Think a team, Knight rider, buck Rogers , bsg. And the Simpsons.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,394
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4686 on: August 31, 2023, 11:34:49 am »
More of the same in episode 3 really. It's fine but feels completely inessential.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4687 on: August 31, 2023, 12:02:29 pm »
The first 3 episodes have been absolutely fantastic, at least for fans of rebels (I prefer Rebels to at least A New Hope from the original trilogy, I think it is genuinely that good a series) - and easily as good as the first 3 episodes of Andor (the first 1-2 of which was terribly boring and slow, but needed to be to set everything up).  The casting has been pretty damn good too

Spoiler
I thought Dawson, in the first 2, played her soic very well and is very good overall.  MEW was really good in the third episode too; but the casting of Ivanna Sakhno, Natashi Bordizzo and Ray Stevenson are close to perfect. 
[close]
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,174
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4688 on: August 31, 2023, 01:25:08 pm »
Ashoka fighting the attack ships with her lightsabers was pretty hilarious at least.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,378
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4689 on: August 31, 2023, 02:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on August 31, 2023, 12:02:29 pm
The first 3 episodes have been absolutely fantastic, at least for fans of rebels (I prefer Rebels to at least A New Hope from the original trilogy, I think it is genuinely that good a series) - and easily as good as the first 3 episodes of Andor (the first 1-2 of which was terribly boring and slow, but needed to be to set everything up).  The casting has been pretty damn good too

Spoiler
I thought Dawson, in the first 2, played her soic very well and is very good overall.  MEW was really good in the third episode too; but the casting of Ivanna Sakhno, Natashi Bordizzo and Ray Stevenson are close to perfect. 
[close]

I couldn't agree more about the casting, especially Natasha - she is just perfect as Sabine. I've loved Dawson for this part since she appeared, but something has been a little off for me in the first few episodes in the non-fight scenes. I don't necessarily think it is down to her, though, and is more about the director not knowing what to do with them in conversation scenes (Hera has similarly been a bit off in this regard). It's nothing fatal - I still love what is going on - just something I hope smooths out a bit as we go along.

A lot of the criticism I have seen makes me think these people aren't/weren't as invested in "Rebels" as you and I are/were, or maybe didn't see it at all. For us, everything that is going on is full of tension and importance, as it leads to Ezra and the discovery of what happened and how it will resolve itself in the future.

I re-watched seasons 3 and 4 of "Rebels" in preparation for "Ahsoka," and what it really did was make me further despise the sequels even more than I already had. Almost anything would have been better than the member berry bullshit we got, but they could have been just amazing.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,023
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4690 on: August 31, 2023, 11:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on August 31, 2023, 12:02:29 pm
The first 3 episodes have been absolutely fantastic, at least for fans of rebels (I prefer Rebels to at least A New Hope from the original trilogy, I think it is genuinely that good a series) - and easily as good as the first 3 episodes of Andor (the first 1-2 of which was terribly boring and slow, but needed to be to set everything up).  The casting has been pretty damn good too

Spoiler
I thought Dawson, in the first 2, played her soic very well and is very good overall.  MEW was really good in the third episode too; but the casting of Ivanna Sakhno, Natashi Bordizzo and Ray Stevenson are close to perfect. 
[close]

Agree. Very much enjoyed it all so far especially the latest episode. Been some great moments and really pays off watching the animated series in ways I didnt expect.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4691 on: September 4, 2023, 09:21:16 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on August 31, 2023, 02:48:25 pm
I couldn't agree more about the casting, especially Natasha - she is just perfect as Sabine. I've loved Dawson for this part since she appeared, but something has been a little off for me in the first few episodes in the non-fight scenes. I don't necessarily think it is down to her, though, and is more about the director not knowing what to do with them in conversation scenes (Hera has similarly been a bit off in this regard). It's nothing fatal - I still love what is going on - just something I hope smooths out a bit as we go along.

A lot of the criticism I have seen makes me think these people aren't/weren't as invested in "Rebels" as you and I are/were, or maybe didn't see it at all. For us, everything that is going on is full of tension and importance, as it leads to Ezra and the discovery of what happened and how it will resolve itself in the future.

I re-watched seasons 3 and 4 of "Rebels" in preparation for "Ahsoka," and what it really did was make me further despise the sequels even more than I already had. Almost anything would have been better than the member berry bullshit we got, but they could have been just amazing.

So I don't hate the sequel trilogy as much as some people (I certainly still think that it is better than the prequel trilogy - the *only* good thing about that trilogy was it was so bad, it led to the two excellent animated clone wars serties).  And Rogue One was phenomenal
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4692 on: September 6, 2023, 10:27:37 pm »
So today's episode of Ahsoka was a thing. WOW.  Thats maybe the single greatest episode of a SW show I've ever seen (not just live action).  Utterly blown away with how good it was. 

Spoiler
All the duels, Hera leading a small fleet after Ahsoka/Sabine against Mon Mothma and the Councils wishes; Juyang kicking *ass* against fucking assassin droids; etc.   That ending had me in *tears*.   The only thing I was disappointed was not having Zeb in the fleet.
[close]
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,156
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4693 on: Yesterday at 12:50:36 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on September  6, 2023, 10:27:37 pm
So today's episode of Ahsoka was a thing. WOW.  Thats maybe the single greatest episode of a SW show I've ever seen (not just live action).  Utterly blown away with how good it was. 

Spoiler
All the duels, Hera leading a small fleet after Ahsoka/Sabine against Mon Mothma and the Councils wishes; Juyang kicking *ass* against fucking assassin droids; etc.   That ending had me in *tears*.   The only thing I was disappointed was not having Zeb in the fleet.
[close]
It really was very good. Cinematic TV
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,159
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4694 on: Yesterday at 07:56:15 am »
They need to stop all the filler episodes that have plagued their shows. Something like obi wan should have been a shorter 1 or 2 hour long season that focused on the main point of the story. The filler episodes we get are just to keep people subscribed to Disney. Certain episodes like yesterday's show the quality when the content isn't diluted
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,759
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4695 on: Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on September  6, 2023, 10:27:37 pm
So today's episode of Ahsoka was a thing. WOW.  Thats maybe the single greatest episode of a SW show I've ever seen (not just live action).  Utterly blown away with how good it was. 

Spoiler
All the duels, Hera leading a small fleet after Ahsoka/Sabine against Mon Mothma and the Councils wishes; Juyang kicking *ass* against fucking assassin droids; etc.   That ending had me in *tears*.   The only thing I was disappointed was not having Zeb in the fleet.
[close]

It was the best of the series so far, but that wasnt a ludicrously high bar. Still had some clunky pacing and editing that Im finding distracting. And some of the acting and dialogue is still a bit bland (and dare I say, prequelish).

Doesnt come close to the peaks of Andor, though.

Spoiler
Heras fleet was entirely pointless to the episode. They showed up, did nothing and lost a couple of pilots in the process. If they hadnt shown up, literally nothing wouldve changed and two or three pilots would still be alive. I found the ending emotional, but in a very different way
[close]
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,766
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4696 on: Yesterday at 10:49:53 pm »
If they didnt have these stupid pauses in dialogue, the episodes would be fifteen minutes long.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm by Brian Blessed »
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4697 on: Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:49:53 pm
If they didnt have these stupid pauses in dialogue, the episodes would be fifteen minutes long.
Might just wait until a fan movie edit. Obi-Wan was miles better that way.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4698 on: Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm
Might just wait until a fan movie edit. Obi-Wan was miles better that way.

Watch Charlie Hopkins if you just want a laugh.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,766
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4699 on: Today at 01:23:39 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm
Might just wait until a fan movie edit. Obi-Wan was miles better that way.




















Was it?
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4700 on: Today at 10:12:55 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm
It was the best of the series so far, but that wasnt a ludicrously high bar. Still had some clunky pacing and editing that Im finding distracting. And some of the acting and dialogue is still a bit bland (and dare I say, prequelish).

Doesnt come close to the peaks of Andor, though.

Spoiler
Heras fleet was entirely pointless to the episode. They showed up, did nothing and lost a couple of pilots in the process. If they hadnt shown up, literally nothing wouldve changed and two or three pilots would still be alive. I found the ending emotional, but in a very different way
[close]

I can't disagree more - I think that episode was *easily* as good as, if not better than, the best episode of Andor.  And the first 4 episodes as a whole have been as good as the first 4 episodes as a whole of Andor (mainly as the first 2 of Andor was so slow) - the challenge will be maintaining and maybe improving the quality across the season, as Andor did.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,132
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4701 on: Today at 10:20:57 am »
^ see I don't agree with that but they're such different shows that 'better' really depends on your personal tastes.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 