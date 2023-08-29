The first 3 episodes have been absolutely fantastic, at least for fans of rebels (I prefer Rebels to at least A New Hope from the original trilogy, I think it is genuinely that good a series) - and easily as good as the first 3 episodes of Andor (the first 1-2 of which was terribly boring and slow, but needed to be to set everything up). The casting has been pretty damn good too



Spoiler I thought Dawson, in the first 2, played her soic very well and is very good overall. MEW was really good in the third episode too; but the casting of Ivanna Sakhno, Natashi Bordizzo and Ray Stevenson are close to perfect.



I couldn't agree more about the casting, especially Natasha - she is just perfect as Sabine. I've loved Dawson for this part since she appeared, but something has been a little off for me in the first few episodes in the non-fight scenes. I don't necessarily think it is down to her, though, and is more about the director not knowing what to do with them in conversation scenes (Hera has similarly been a bit off in this regard). It's nothing fatal - I still love what is going on - just something I hope smooths out a bit as we go along.A lot of the criticism I have seen makes me think these people aren't/weren't as invested in "Rebels" as you and I are/were, or maybe didn't see it at all. For us, everything that is going on is full of tension and importance, as it leads to Ezra and the discovery of what happened and how it will resolve itself in the future.I re-watched seasons 3 and 4 of "Rebels" in preparation for "Ahsoka," and what it really did was make me further despise the sequels even more than I already had. Almost anything would have been better than the member berry bullshit we got, but they could have been just amazing.