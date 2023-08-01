I stand by my comment. The sequels had great actors doing the best they could but at least with the prequels the dots joined up if you squinted at the plot after a few pints.



The Prequels felt more like Star Wars; There was actually a coherent, worthwhile story with lots of great world building.



That said they're still fucking shite, and whilst I much prefer them over the sequels - Attack of The Clones is by far the worst Star Wars movie ever made.







The overall plot / plan was definitely better in the prequels (the only thing that was, apart from the music). Unfortunately in order to experience the plot you have to actually watch the films...Weird because the thing I noticed when I first saw TPM was how much it didn't feel like Star Wars - with its stilted, boring dialogue and characters and humour that seemed like they were aimed at 5 year olds...and then AOTC with it's terrible, cheesy 'romance'. Whereas the sequels (at least the JJ Abrams ones) felt closer to the spirit of the originals - if anything they were trying too hard. Also I think the world building of the prequels is a bit overrated - obviously Coruscant is a big deal but there wasn't much else...they spent a lot of time on Tatooine and the insistence on bringing back established characters (R2D2, C3P0, Chewbacca etc) actually made the world feel a bit smaller if anything.Agreed on AOTC though - imagine if that came out now...Thanks for the nightmares...