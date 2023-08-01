« previous next »
Star Wars Universe lastest news

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 1, 2023, 08:49:17 pm
Quote from: reddebs on August  1, 2023, 03:52:22 pm

Just wait 'til they're a bit older and you can introduce them to Plinkett's Prequel reviews  ;D
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
August 1, 2023, 10:14:49 pm
The Sequel Trilogy made the Prequels look like high art. Although in part, series like Clone Wars and Rebels helped to smooth out the very rough edges.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:00:50 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on August  1, 2023, 10:14:49 pm
The Sequel Trilogy made the Prequels look like high art.

It really didn't. The sequels suffered from a lack of a planned storyline and Episode 9 was a mess, but there's nothing in the sequels (well, episodes 7 & 8 at least) that's as cringy and awful as Jar Jar, little Ani, whiny annoying stalker Anakin, all the romance scenes and dialogue, Padme falling in love with a mass murderer, comedy battle droids, the Jedi being useless, Anakin's nonsensical turn to the dark side, etc etc. The overall idea for the prequels is superior but as individual films, the sequels are better: the characters, acting, dialogue and visuals are all better. No plan though, and when they fired the director for Ep 9 they had to rush it, and made it worse by stupidly bringing back Palpatine.

Anyway to get back to what's happening now - finally got round to watching Andor and it's brilliant, just on a different level to everything else. Criminal that it hasn't got more attention, and even Disney didn't promote it properly. Was miles better than Obi-Wan, Boba Fett and Mando S3.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:26:33 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on August  1, 2023, 08:49:17 pm
Just wait 'til they're a bit older and you can introduce them to Plinkett's Prequel reviews  ;D

I've no idea who that is but I'm guessing it's a bit naff 😁
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:28:10 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:26:33 pm
I've no idea who that is but I'm guessing it's a bit naff 😁

No they are some extremely scathing reviews of the prequels - funny but not suitable for kids!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:32:44 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 12:00:50 pm
It really didn't. The sequels suffered from a lack of a planned storyline and Episode 9 was a mess, but there's nothing in the sequels (well, episodes 7 & 8 at least) that's as cringy and awful as Jar Jar, little Ani, whiny annoying stalker Anakin, all the romance scenes and dialogue, Padme falling in love with a mass murderer, comedy battle droids, the Jedi being useless, Anakin's nonsensical turn to the dark side, etc etc. The overall idea for the prequels is superior but as individual films, the sequels are better: the characters, acting, dialogue and visuals are all better. No plan though, and when they fired the director for Ep 9 they had to rush it, and made it worse by stupidly bringing back Palpatine.

Anyway to get back to what's happening now - finally got round to watching Andor and it's brilliant, just on a different level to everything else. Criminal that it hasn't got more attention, and even Disney didn't promote it properly. Was miles better than Obi-Wan, Boba Fett and Mando S3.

I get all that but my granddaughters are 11 and 13yrs old, have had no previous input into any of the films or spin offs as my own kids, their parents, had no interest in watching them.

As such it's been lovely watching them go through all the emotions of following the storyline's.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:48:28 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:32:44 pm
I get all that but my granddaughters are 11 and 13yrs old, have had no previous input into any of the films or spin offs as my own kids, their parents, had no interest in watching them.

As such it's been lovely watching them go through all the emotions of following the storyline's.

Oh totally, I wouldn't denigrate anyone's enjoyment of these films, especially kids. However bad or good any of them might be compared to each other, it's still a fun universe to spend time in, there's always something good there in all of them.

I think the older fans' view of the prequels is tainted by the fact that we saw the originals as kids and the prequels as adults, and George Lucas took it in a direction we didn't like (plus the originals are classics). But if kids watching them now aren't aware of any of that and can just enjoy them, that's what it's all about.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:58:56 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 12:48:28 pm
Oh totally, I wouldn't denigrate anyone's enjoyment of these films, especially kids. However bad or good any of them might be compared to each other, it's still a fun universe to spend time in, there's always something good there in all of them.

I think the older fans' view of the prequels is tainted by the fact that we saw the originals as kids and the prequels as adults, and George Lucas took it in a direction we didn't like (plus the originals are classics). But if kids watching them now aren't aware of any of that and can just enjoy them, that's what it's all about.

Very true.  I'll still watch the originals whenever they're on TV and I enjoyed the last 3 too but episodes 1, 2 and 3 nah, not a chance 😂
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 01:02:35 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:58:56 pm
Very true.  I'll still watch the originals whenever they're on TV and I enjoyed the last 3 too but episodes 1, 2 and 3 nah, not a chance 😂

Well if they've enjoyed the prequels it only gets better from there! Are you going to show them the other films & TV shows?
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 01:15:40 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 01:02:35 pm
Well if they've enjoyed the prequels it only gets better from there! Are you going to show them the other films & TV shows?

I don't think we'll get time to watch all the films before they go home on Friday, we've watched 4 so far, so probably not this time but they'll be back at Xmas.

I've plenty of time to tell them about all the spin-offs on the drive home.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 11:03:12 am
Phantom Menace > VII, VIII, IX
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 11:36:22 am
Watch the original trilogy. The End.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 02:59:31 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:03:12 am
Phantom Menace > VII, VIII, IX

Yousa in big doodoo dis time...
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 05:04:52 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:26:33 pm
I've no idea who that is but I'm guessing it's a bit naff 😁

Haha anything but. They are the most scathing yet deeply analytical reviews of the prequels, but presented in a completely off the wall manner where the protagonist (Mr Plinkett) has his own bizarre persona and subplot. It's very nerdy, but not boring at all given the length of them is practically a movie in itself. I'm almost glad the prequels exist so we got these. Pretty much it's what put RedLetterMedia on the map. Definitely not for children though and not for everyone's tastes either.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FxKtZmQgxrI&amp;t=67s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FxKtZmQgxrI&amp;t=67s</a>

Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 02:59:31 pm
Yousa in big doodoo dis time...

Without Jar Jar we'd never have got this though

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EdS2kCUGvfo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EdS2kCUGvfo</a>
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 05:08:17 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 12:00:50 pm
It really didn't. The sequels suffered from a lack of a planned storyline and Episode 9 was a mess, but there's nothing in the sequels (well, episodes 7 & 8 at least) that's as cringy and awful as Jar Jar, little Ani, whiny annoying stalker Anakin, all the romance scenes and dialogue, Padme falling in love with a mass murderer, comedy battle droids, the Jedi being useless, Anakin's nonsensical turn to the dark side, etc etc. The overall idea for the prequels is superior but as individual films, the sequels are better: the characters, acting, dialogue and visuals are all better. No plan though, and when they fired the director for Ep 9 they had to rush it, and made it worse by stupidly bringing back Palpatine.

Anyway to get back to what's happening now - finally got round to watching Andor and it's brilliant, just on a different level to everything else. Criminal that it hasn't got more attention, and even Disney didn't promote it properly. Was miles better than Obi-Wan, Boba Fett and Mando S3.

I stand by my comment. The sequels had great actors doing the best they could but at least with the prequels the dots joined up if you squinted at the plot after a few pints. ;D

But yes, Andor was amazing.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 05:10:20 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 02:59:31 pm
Yousa in big doodoo dis time...

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 06:40:27 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on August  1, 2023, 10:14:49 pm
The Sequel Trilogy made the Prequels look like high art. Although in part, series like Clone Wars and Rebels helped to smooth out the very rough edges.

The Prequels felt more like Star Wars; There was actually a coherent, worthwhile story with lots of great world building.

That said they're still fucking shite, and whilst I much prefer them over the sequels - Attack of The Clones is by far the worst Star Wars movie ever made.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 08:11:51 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:40:27 pm
The Prequels felt more like Star Wars; There was actually a coherent, worthwhile story with lots of great world building.

That said they're still fucking shite, and whilst I much prefer them over the sequels - Attack of The Clones is by far the worst Star Wars movie ever made.
Noooooooooooo (in dumb darth vader voice) - episode 3 is by far the worst!

Best thing it has going for it is how many bits it has that are so awful they're funny (like noooo, got the high ground, the younglings ;D , grievous )
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 10:10:51 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:08:17 pm
I stand by my comment. The sequels had great actors doing the best they could but at least with the prequels the dots joined up if you squinted at the plot after a few pints. ;D

The overall plot / plan was definitely better in the prequels (the only thing that was, apart from the music). Unfortunately in order to experience the plot you have to actually watch the films...

Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:40:27 pm
The Prequels felt more like Star Wars; There was actually a coherent, worthwhile story with lots of great world building.

That said they're still fucking shite, and whilst I much prefer them over the sequels - Attack of The Clones is by far the worst Star Wars movie ever made.

Weird because the thing I noticed when I first saw TPM was how much it didn't feel like Star Wars - with its stilted, boring dialogue and characters and humour that seemed like they were aimed at 5 year olds...and then AOTC with it's terrible, cheesy 'romance'. Whereas the sequels (at least the JJ Abrams ones) felt closer to the spirit of the originals - if anything they were trying too hard. Also I think the world building of the prequels is a bit overrated - obviously Coruscant is a big deal but there wasn't much else...they spent a lot of time on Tatooine and the insistence on bringing back established characters (R2D2, C3P0, Chewbacca etc) actually made the world feel a bit smaller if anything.

Agreed on AOTC though - imagine if that came out now...

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:10:20 pm


Thanks for the nightmares... ;D
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 10:19:16 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:10:51 pm

Thanks for the nightmares... ;D

You're welcome! ;D


I grew up with the OT, so I'm hardly a prequel fanboy. But I utterly detest the car crash that is the sequel trilogy. I won't rehash the arguments here, but I've watched plenty of reactors to the Prequels and they get genuinely emotional watching them and actually love them quite a lot.

I think Lucas tried a bit too hard to differentiate between the prequels and the OT by making them sleeker and cleaner, rather than the gritty, run down, lived in feel of the OT. If anything, all the clean matte paintings of the prequels were more reminiscent of a 1970s Sci-Fi film than the OT was itself. 

Disney got their hands on Star Wars and didn't know what to do with it. They still don't, by and large. The success they enjoyed with Rogue one, Andor, and the Mandalorian S1&2 seem more by accident than design. I pray Ashoka can bring the franchise back somewhat.

I have absolutely no interest in the High Republic era or indeed anything set before the prequels. Just doesn't resonate with me.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 10:40:37 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:19:16 pm
You're welcome! ;D


I grew up with the OT, so I'm hardly a prequel fanboy. But I utterly detest the car crash that is the sequel trilogy. I won't rehash the arguments here, but I've watched plenty of reactors to the Prequels and they get genuinely emotional watching them and actually love them quite a lot.

I think Lucas tried a bit too hard to differentiate between the prequels and the OT by making them sleeker and cleaner, rather than the gritty, run down, lived in feel of the OT. If anything, all the clean matte paintings of the prequels were more reminiscent of a 1970s Sci-Fi film than the OT was itself. 

Disney got their hands on Star Wars and didn't know what to do with it. They still don't, by and large. The success they enjoyed with Rogue one, Andor, and the Mandalorian S1&2 seem more by accident than design. I pray Ashoka can bring the franchise back somewhat.

I have absolutely no interest in the High Republic era or indeed anything set before the prequels. Just doesn't resonate with me.

I think people forget that it's still Lucasfilm actually making these things (and there's a lot of talent and experience there) - it's not just Disney not knowing what to do with it. They're obviously employing multiple different writers and directors with different ideas, to make things with different styles and tones - there's bound to be some variation in quality and the types of things that people like. They probably need someone who's in charge creatively to keep across all of this and make it all more consistent and coherent - but then if that's the wrong person it could get even more messy.

Also let's not forget that in a way Lucas himself actually struggled to know what to do with it - prior to the Disney sale, in terms of live action stuff we'd only had six films and it was 50/50 in terms of good / bad Star Wars.
