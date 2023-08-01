The Sequel Trilogy made the Prequels look like high art.
It really didn't. The sequels suffered from a lack of a planned storyline and Episode 9 was a mess, but there's nothing in the sequels (well, episodes 7 & 8 at least) that's as cringy and awful as Jar Jar, little Ani, whiny annoying stalker Anakin, all the romance scenes and dialogue, Padme falling in love with a mass murderer, comedy battle droids, the Jedi being useless, Anakin's nonsensical turn to the dark side, etc etc. The overall idea for the prequels is superior but as individual films, the sequels are better: the characters, acting, dialogue and visuals are all better. No plan though, and when they fired the director for Ep 9 they had to rush it, and made it worse by stupidly bringing back Palpatine.
Anyway to get back to what's happening now - finally got round to watching Andor and it's brilliant, just on a different level to everything else. Criminal that it hasn't got more attention, and even Disney didn't promote it properly. Was miles better than Obi-Wan, Boba Fett and Mando S3.