Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
April 20, 2023, 10:46:22 pm
That was a lame season, felt  more like Book of Bobba Fett than Mandalorian, which ironically had two episodes of Mandalorian that were better than any episode of season three.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
April 21, 2023, 08:20:06 am
Quote from: BER on April 20, 2023, 10:46:22 pm
That was a lame season, felt  more like Book of Bobba Fett than Mandalorian, which ironically had two episodes of Mandalorian that were better than any episode of season three.

I think they moved from individual episodes to a more serialised style, changing from one off, self contained missions with a small amount of plot to episodes fully based around the plot. It definitely felt like a movie cut into several pieces rather than a tv series. At times this style was a bit jarring, compared to what we were used to, however it did allow them to progress the story more effectively and pull away from solely focusing on Din and Grogu.

Im not sure what exactly was lame about it, but I can see why people might have warmed to it less. There were probably less episodes that would be deemed cool than the previous 2 series, but theyre doing a far better job of building a picture of the Galaxy in this time period and connecting it to the original films, animated series, other on-going series and sequel trilogy. I guess the problem with that is that it makes everything a bit more predictable since we know more of where its going than when it was more self-contained episodes just in a Star Wars setting.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
April 21, 2023, 03:27:18 pm
It's suffered through comparison to the brilliant Andor. That's the standard against which all new live-action Star Wars content will be judged. The first couple of seasons didn't have much to do to raise the bar on what Disney's Star Wars had offered up. Rewatching them post-Andor and they have lost a bit of magic for me.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
April 21, 2023, 04:45:29 pm
Quote from: thejbs on April 21, 2023, 03:27:18 pm
It's suffered through comparison to the brilliant Andor. That's the standard against which all new live-action Star Wars content will be judged. The first couple of seasons didn't have much to do to raise the bar on what Disney's Star Wars had offered up. Rewatching them post-Andor and they have lost a bit of magic for me.

Not sure I agree with that. Andor was initially judged against S2 of Mando, but that was off the back of a meh Boba Fett and Kenobi series. I don't think it would be fair to judge any other SW series against Andor, because it's head and shoulders above everything else.

I've not seen any of S3 and not felt any compulsion to do so. But from what I've seen online, there seems to have been an over focus on filler, which forced the actual story to be rushed towards the end. Either Disney meddled, or the creators got wrapped up in their own hype.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
April 24, 2023, 06:04:19 pm
Mandalorian Season 3 was a brilliant season of tv I thought - better than Season 2, although maybe a smidge below Season 1.  Loved all the focus around the different Mandalorian factions; the slow reveal about what Moff Gideon felt maybe slightly too slow paced, but was a phenomenal twist om the end.  All round a solid A of a season I thought
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 1, 2023, 11:37:02 am
A Star Wars trailer in the style of Wes Anderson....

https://twitter.com/CuriousRefuge/status/1652412004626497536
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 2, 2023, 08:02:05 pm
.
Some light-hearted ribbing on some of the more recent Star Wars releases from the 'Pitch Meeting' channel (found on another Star Wars site; each video is around 7 minutes long)...



'The Mandalorian Pitch Meeting' (Seasons 1 & 2):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1cQeT-vLiwE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1cQeT-vLiwE</a>



'The Mandalorian Season 3 Pitch Meeting':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BAtDj7WLjDY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BAtDj7WLjDY</a>



'The Book of Boba Fett Pitch Meeting':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1fbBhcK0CDg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1fbBhcK0CDg</a>



'Obi-Wan Kenobi Pitch Meeting':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WajEW5HPnuw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WajEW5HPnuw</a>



'Solo: A Star Wars Story Pitch Meeting':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KQs_Oy9JRys" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KQs_Oy9JRys</a>



'Every Star Wars Movie + Show Pitch Meeting In Chronological Order' (97 minute video; Prequel Trilogy, Original Trilogy, Sequel Trilogy):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jaBWs65wnw4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jaBWs65wnw4</a>



'Top Gun: Maverick Pitch Meeting':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vsojiWVVj00" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vsojiWVVj00</a>

^ yes, it is a Star Wars movie...

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 4, 2023, 12:58:59 am
Turns out the last script for S2 of Andor was finished just two days before the writer's strike broke out. That is one seriously lucky break for arguably the best SW show of the past 2 years. Here's hoping they don't need rewrites!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 4, 2023, 02:12:30 am
Happy Star Wars Day! Keep Safe!



Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 4, 2023, 06:06:52 am

Star Wars Day? Is it the 25th May already?


(Cool pic though. Always good to David Prowse noted for his other roles too - especially that Green Cross Code one)


I loathe 4th May; a load of Tory-Thatcher invented bollocks (From 'Once Upon A Galaxy: The Making of Empire Strikes Back' - a superb insightful book, from 1979):-



Based on it's origins... it is probably fitting that "May 4th" has become a soulless consumerist  'sell more Star Wars tat' day over the years, rather than an actual Star Wars day with meaning and history - such as the 25th May.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 4, 2023, 10:11:12 am
Season 2 of Visions is out today, looking forward to giving them a watch later.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 4, 2023, 04:31:43 pm
Quote from: John_P on May  4, 2023, 10:11:12 am
Season 2 of Visions is out today, looking forward to giving them a watch later.

I haven't watched season 1 yet, but I'm intrigued.

What are people's thoughts about Visions season 1?
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 4, 2023, 04:49:58 pm
Quote from: Salty Dog on May  4, 2023, 04:31:43 pm
I haven't watched season 1 yet, but I'm intrigued.

What are people's thoughts about Visions season 1?

Visions season 1 was the Star Wars many of us had hoped for as kids - separate short and engaging Star Wars stories told with love, respect and quality. There are many differing types of animation to them - very stylised, and to a very high quality. Personally, I found a couple of the episodes lacking - but could easily see others enjoying them. Each episode runs anywhere between 13-22 minutes.

Season 2 is meant to be even better...


'Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 - Featurette' - 3 minute video at the official Star Wars youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0lHQA9yvJSI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0lHQA9yvJSI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0lHQA9yvJSI

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 4, 2023, 10:15:48 pm
Quote from: oojason on May  4, 2023, 04:49:58 pm
Visions season 1 was the Star Wars many of us had hoped for as kids - separate short and engaging Star Wars stories told with love, respect and quality. There are many differing types of animation to them - very stylised, and to a very high quality. Personally, I found a couple of the episodes lacking - but could easily see others enjoying them. Each episode runs anywhere between 13-22 minutes.

Season 2 is meant to be even better...


Thanks mate. I guess that I'll be watching both seasons 1 & 2.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 7, 2023, 04:13:33 pm
Been confirmed now that production of the second and final season of Andor is underway, in spite of the writers strike. Already felt pretty likely it would struggle to live up to the promise of season one, but now surely inevitible.

Got to enjoy the irony of them being scabs given the politics of the programme!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 7, 2023, 04:20:39 pm
If its already written no writer scabs. The only possible problem affecting production is no rewrites will be allowed while the strike is on.

(I think thats right, anyway)
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 7, 2023, 04:26:48 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May  7, 2023, 04:20:39 pm
If its already written no writer scabs. The only possible problem affecting production is no rewrites will be allowed while the strike is on.

(I think thats right, anyway)
Yep very fair point on correcting my terminology - the money/production company being pseudo scabs might be closer, but maybe should just avoid using scab for simplicity (in interest of being accurate, they can't join strikes themselves as that's illegal).

Still, lots of other options available to the rather than simply plowing ahead such as pausing the production (as Stranger Things are doing). Gilroy isn't even on set, and is only working on production (offsite) and no writing.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 10, 2023, 01:20:09 pm

'Honest Trailers | The Mandalorian Season 3':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ckTJEjnc26c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ckTJEjnc26c</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ckTJEjnc26c
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 11, 2023, 10:34:25 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5SwZyrqQ39M&amp;ab_channel=BombasticClips" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5SwZyrqQ39M&amp;ab_channel=BombasticClips</a>

Enjoy the nightmares. I didn't look. :D
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 12, 2023, 03:07:31 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P9bDzHP6_Pk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P9bDzHP6_Pk</a>
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 25, 2023, 05:24:14 pm
Happy Star Wars Day then oojason!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 25, 2023, 09:11:02 pm
Quote from: Anthony on May 25, 2023, 05:24:14 pm
Happy Star Wars Day then oojason!

 :thumbup ;D

Happy Star Wars Day (and Rome & Istanbul Day) to you, mate!



Harmy released his Despecialized Edition v3.0 of Return Of The Jedi last night to mark the occasion - available in full both HD (28gb), and 4K/UHD (49gb)...



'ROTJ 40th Anniversary Announcement Live Stream Harmy Despecialized' - actual stream starts around 58 minutes into the video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CekLGXDWQZ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CekLGXDWQZ4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/CekLGXDWQZ4



PS - and 4K83 v2 was released earlier this year too - from a new 35mm film source - it looks superb ;D    www.thestarwarstrilogy.com/project-4k83 (for general info)

a v2 of 4K77 is being worked on as well. And 4K80 is on its 5th beta - so that should hopefully see a release soon...





^ says angry man waving his fist and shouting at cloud ;)

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June 7, 2023, 06:28:52 pm
.
'Begin | Ahsoka | Disney+' - a 30 second trailer from the official Star Wars youtube channel (it is basically the same trailer shown at Celebration 2023):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J7-zia4oHuk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J7-zia4oHuk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/J7-zia4oHuk


Ahsoka starts airing on Wednesday 23rd August.


^ It is part of the 'Mandoverse' (Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and likely Skeleton Crew - along with any re-drafted stories from the cancelled Rangers Of The New Republic series) culminating in the 'climactic story event' / and possibly the 'New Republic' era theatrical film by Dave Filoni. Much of Ahsoka was filmed on The Volume (StageCraft), like other shows in the 'Mandoverse' (and also the Kenobi series) have.



'Journey To Ahsoka | Disney+' - a 2 minute video from the official Star Wats youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tpBJu52aZec" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tpBJu52aZec</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/tpBJu52aZec

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June 22, 2023, 10:20:22 pm

'Disney Gallery | The Mandalorian | Disney+' - a 30 second trailer at the official Star Wars youtube channel~:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KVnTWuVPPkM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KVnTWuVPPkM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/KVnTWuVPPkM


'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian returns with The Making of Season 3. Go behind the scenes in the all-new special, streaming Wednesday 28th June on Disney+.'



Should be interesting to see if only to see if there are many insights or parallels with this... ;)

'The Mandalorian Season 3 Pitch Meeting':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BAtDj7WLjDY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BAtDj7WLjDY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/BAtDj7WLjDY

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 11, 2023, 06:01:12 pm

'Ahsoka | Official Trailer | Disney+' - a 2 minute trailer at the official Star Wars youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J_1EXWNETiI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J_1EXWNETiI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/J_1EXWNETiI or www.starwars.com/news/new-ahsoka-trailer



It'll now be a two-episode premiere of Ahsoka on Wednesday 23rd August.



the official poster....

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 11, 2023, 06:03:36 pm
"Rebels" goes live action.

which is fine with me.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
July 21, 2023, 07:43:05 pm
News that Andor has stopped filming. Along with the writer's strike there is now apparently an actor's strike.

Not necessarily a bad thing, as the writer's strike was preventing rewrites and changes being made during filming. And of course, both actors and writers deserve fair representation. I'd rather wait a bit longer and get a season 2 as good as season 1, rather than see something sooner that's not as good and lament at what might have been.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 09:40:20 pm
I've finally got my granddaughter's to start watching the films 😁

I've been trying to tempt them every time they've visited but today they decided to start watching and from Episode 1 too!

Thankfully they're now hooked and can't wait to watch some more.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 06:58:48 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:40:20 pm
I've finally got my granddaughter's to start watching the films 😁

I've been trying to tempt them every time they've visited but today they decided to start watching and from Episode 1 too!

Thankfully they're now hooked and can't wait to watch some more.

Watching from Episode 1 onwards is going to ruin the big reveal in Empire Strikes Back though...

You could try the Machete Order - 4, 5, 2, 3, 6. 1 is considered optional so I guess watching it first isn't too much of a problem. Personally I'd just leave the prequels out of it all together.
