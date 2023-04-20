That was a lame season, felt more like Book of Bobba Fett than Mandalorian, which ironically had two episodes of Mandalorian that were better than any episode of season three.



I think they moved from individual episodes to a more serialised style, changing from one off, self contained missions with a small amount of plot to episodes fully based around the plot. It definitely felt like a movie cut into several pieces rather than a tv series. At times this style was a bit jarring, compared to what we were used to, however it did allow them to progress the story more effectively and pull away from solely focusing on Din and Grogu.Im not sure what exactly was lame about it, but I can see why people might have warmed to it less. There were probably less episodes that would be deemed cool than the previous 2 series, but theyre doing a far better job of building a picture of the Galaxy in this time period and connecting it to the original films, animated series, other on-going series and sequel trilogy. I guess the problem with that is that it makes everything a bit more predictable since we know more of where its going than when it was more self-contained episodes just in a Star Wars setting.