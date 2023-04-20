That was a lame season, felt more like Book of Bobba Fett than Mandalorian, which ironically had two episodes of Mandalorian that were better than any episode of season three.
I think they moved from individual episodes to a more serialised style, changing from one off, self contained missions with a small amount of plot to episodes fully based around the plot. It definitely felt like a movie cut into several pieces rather than a tv series. At times this style was a bit jarring, compared to what we were used to, however it did allow them to progress the story more effectively and pull away from solely focusing on Din and Grogu.
Im not sure what exactly was lame about it, but I can see why people might have warmed to it less. There were probably less episodes that would be deemed cool than the previous 2 series, but theyre doing a far better job of building a picture of the Galaxy in this time period and connecting it to the original films, animated series, other on-going series and sequel trilogy. I guess the problem with that is that it makes everything a bit more predictable since we know more of where its going than when it was more self-contained episodes just in a Star Wars setting.