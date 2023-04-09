« previous next »
Star Wars Universe lastest news

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
April 9, 2023, 09:32:22 pm
With the animated series it's quite impressive how even now with the bad batch you can have an episode were your left at the end thinking that's some tremendous story telling, but then the next episode some characters are messing about with pod racing.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 09:02:14 am
Quote from: red mongoose on April  9, 2023, 03:30:47 pm
They are really worth your time, especially with "Ahsoka" coming up. "The Clone Wars" just consistently came out with new characters and scenarios that deepened the Star Wars Universe like nothing else has (not including the books and comics, which I haven't read). With "Rebels," you have to kind of choke down some of the earlier episodes which feel a little cheap and a little childish - they get to a point, late in season one if memory serves, where that isn't such an issue anymore. It is geared for children more than "Clone Wars," but that stops getting in the way of enjoying it.

My daughter is a big fan of the clone wars so she gave me a quick show through of some of the best bits last night when I got home from the match.  We then watched a couple of episodes of Rebels and showed me the fights with Vader and Darth Maul and Ahsokas ending where she buried her lightsabers.  Cant say Im a big fan of animation but I think Im up to scratch with the characters who will be in the show.

On a side note Ive read the Heir to the Empire trilogy and a lot of the other books from the expanded universe or legends as they now call it so Im hoping that they put some of that stuff in with all the Thrawn stuff. 
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 01:26:27 pm

'Star Wars: Visions - Volume 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+' - airs on 4th May:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SSXqU92cymY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SSXqU92cymY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/SSXqU92cymY



The Bad Batch animated series gets a third and final season: www.starwars.com/news/swce-2023-the-bad-batch-season-3

^ some superb quality episodes in season two - among some early 'filler' eps...
 
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 01:35:45 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:26:27 pm
'Star Wars: Visions - Volume 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+' - airs on 4th May:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SSXqU92cymY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SSXqU92cymY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/SSXqU92cymY



I thought the first series of that was glorious. I'm still holding out hope that they'll give one (or more) of those animators the freedom to make a feature film or series with their idea(s).
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 02:49:59 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 01:35:45 pm
I thought the first series of that was glorious. I'm still holding out hope that they'll give one (or more) of those animators the freedom to make a feature film or series with their idea(s).

Yeah, that would be great to see a film or series based of some of these ideas. Some great contrasting styles and stories - a lot of fun.

Some more info / episode outlines for season two of Visions: www.starwars.com/news/swce-2023-star-wars-visions








For those of you with kids or grandkids etc...


'Young Jedi Adventures | Official Trailer' - at the official 'Star Wars Kids' youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/otoDnun24zM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/otoDnun24zM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/otoDnun24zM.


This will air on both Disney+ and Disney Junior from 4th May. It is aimed for 'Family & Preschool' viewers...

Website: https://disneyplusoriginals.disney.com/show/star-wars-young-jedi-adventures

'Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.'

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:32:16 pm by oojason »
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 06:25:03 pm
visions I found fun. daft, but fun. and I'm fine with that.

that young jedi thing isn't something I'll be watching or taking any notice of, but I know it'll have yoda in because they've made a lego set based off it with him in it.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:49:18 pm
The Young Jedi Adventures, eh? Anakin Skywalker likes this.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 09:00:03 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 01:35:45 pm
I thought the first series of that was glorious. I'm still holding out hope that they'll give one (or more) of those animators the freedom to make a feature film or series with their idea(s).

I need a whole series of this -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gMjRxyCQTGo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gMjRxyCQTGo</a>
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 11:25:24 pm


the rotj screenings in this country are only from the 28th to the 1st apparently. fucking whoopee.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:16:08 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:25:24 pm

the rotj screenings in this country are only from the 28th to the 1st apparently. fucking whoopee.

meh, it's okay. I already saw it three times at the cinema. Twice in the 80s and once in the 90s. Honestly the speeder bike/ewoks bit just bores me now.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 01:18:22 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 09:00:03 pm
I need a whole series of this -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gMjRxyCQTGo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gMjRxyCQTGo</a>

That was tremendous, wasn't it? I would devour more of that.
