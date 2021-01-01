They are really worth your time, especially with "Ahsoka" coming up. "The Clone Wars" just consistently came out with new characters and scenarios that deepened the Star Wars Universe like nothing else has (not including the books and comics, which I haven't read). With "Rebels," you have to kind of choke down some of the earlier episodes which feel a little cheap and a little childish - they get to a point, late in season one if memory serves, where that isn't such an issue anymore. It is geared for children more than "Clone Wars," but that stops getting in the way of enjoying it.
'Star Wars: Visions - Volume 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+' - airs on 4th May:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SSXqU92cymY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SSXqU92cymY</a>^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/SSXqU92cymY
I thought the first series of that was glorious. I'm still holding out hope that they'll give one (or more) of those animators the freedom to make a feature film or series with their idea(s).
