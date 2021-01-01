They are really worth your time, especially with "Ahsoka" coming up. "The Clone Wars" just consistently came out with new characters and scenarios that deepened the Star Wars Universe like nothing else has (not including the books and comics, which I haven't read). With "Rebels," you have to kind of choke down some of the earlier episodes which feel a little cheap and a little childish - they get to a point, late in season one if memory serves, where that isn't such an issue anymore. It is geared for children more than "Clone Wars," but that stops getting in the way of enjoying it.



My daughter is a big fan of the clone wars so she gave me a quick show through of some of the best bits last night when I got home from the match. We then watched a couple of episodes of Rebels and showed me the fights with Vader and Darth Maul and Ahsokas ending where she buried her lightsabers. Cant say Im a big fan of animation but I think Im up to scratch with the characters who will be in the show.On a side note Ive read the Heir to the Empire trilogy and a lot of the other books from the expanded universe or legends as they now call it so Im hoping that they put some of that stuff in with all the Thrawn stuff.