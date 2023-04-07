Never watched Rebels or the clone wars so dont know enough about the characters from them but was impressed with the trailer.



A potted history of Rebels and how it will probably link to Ahsoka:In the early days of the Rebellion, a team operates around the planet Lothal (seen in the trailer), referring to themselves as the Spectres.Spectre 2: Hera Syndulla. Twi'lek leader & pilot. Was mentioned in Rogue One as a 'general' and appears in the trailer.Spectre 1: Kanan Jarrus. Jedi Padawan whose master was killed at the end of the Clone Wars. Killed during Rebels so won't be appearing.Spectre 3: Chopper. Surly modified astromech droid who only really obeys Hera. Again, in the trailer.Spectre 4: Zeb. One of the last of the Lasat people. Recently appeared in bar scene in the Mandalorian so they have a CGI model ready to go for this. Enjoys melee combat.Spectre 5: Sabine Wren. Mandalorian weapons & demolitions expert who briefly held the Darksaber. Clearly a featured character in the trailer, and is the likely link back into the Mandalorian (she invented a weapon that fries anyone wearing the Beskar armour so isn't likely to be popular).Spectre 6: Ezra Bridger. A native to Lothal who joins the team at the start of Rebels. He's Force sensitive so Kanan gives him some basic training. At the end of the series he is pulled into Hyperspace along with Imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn, heading towards the Unknown Regions. The holo-image Sabine is looking at is Ezra.A couple of Clone Wars cartoon regulars meet and help the Spectres, such as Captain Rex & Ahsoka Tano herself (a Togrutan Jedi who was Anakin's Padawan). At the very end of Rebels, Ahsoka & Sabine take it upon themselves to head out in search of Ezra.We saw Ahsoka in an earlier season of the Mandalorian quiz an Imperial about Thrawn. From the trailer, he has returned, which I suppose is the 'change' Ahsoka tells Sabine about. If Thrawn is back, then they have a better chance of finding out what's happened to Ezra (not just hunting a friend, but Ezra was growing into a powerful Jedi when he disappeared, and that could be useful to Luke).