Star Wars Universe lastest news

Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
April 7, 2023, 02:31:00 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HnzNZ0Mdx4I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HnzNZ0Mdx4I</a>

Quote from: Livbes on April  7, 2023, 01:08:59 pm
Rey is back. Daisy to be in a new film.

Something to totally ignore then.
Quote
a film "set after the events of Rise of Skywalker" that will "feature Daisy Ridley back as Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order."

Yeah, that part of the timeline is dead to me.

More excitingly, there's now a Dave Filoni film in the pipeline, which might end up being an Avengers-style culmination of all the stories across Mandalorian, Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and whatever else he's tying in.

Speaking of which Pellaeon is apparently popping up in Mandalorian next week.

Still waiting on news of that Rian Johnson trilogy, TLJ fans. Any day now, surely?
Logged
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
April 7, 2023, 02:35:26 pm
oh no if this film with rey happens all the cryarses will have to give up their delusions about those 3 films being "decanonised" or whatever.

anyway we'll see if these 3 films all happen with their announced directors. hopefully they do because I like the idea of them being in totally different slots in time.
« Last Edit: April 7, 2023, 02:43:08 pm by voodoo ray »
Logged

Ultimate Bromance

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
April 7, 2023, 03:14:49 pm
Ray Stevenson as a fucking sith, I am on board

Bit nervous about seeing new versions of characters I watched in the animated series being converted to live-action, but I will lose my shit if they get Lars Mikkelsen to play the live-action version of Thrawn, he was brilliant in the animated series.
 
Logged
Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
April 7, 2023, 04:04:17 pm
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on April  7, 2023, 03:14:49 pm
Ray Stevenson as a fucking sith, I am on board

I expect they won't be Sith, in fact I really hope not, that whole thing is so overdone. Before the prequels, there were loads of sects of Dark Jedi, even within the Empire, and the Sith were mostly a legend from the ancient past (the only mention anywhere in relation to the original trilogy is Vader being described as Dark Lord of the Sith in one of the novelisations). Then all of a sudden it was "Jedi vs Sith" over and over again. I'm against anything that makes Star Wars seem small, and that was one of the worst offenders.

Given how much is being pulled from Zahn's books to be repurposed (including now the specific phrase 'Heir to the Empire', I wouldn't be overly shocked if that turned out to be a take on Joruus C'Baoth, the insane clone of a Jedi Knight lost in the Outer Rim.
Logged
red mongoose

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
April 7, 2023, 05:24:16 pm
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on April  7, 2023, 03:14:49 pm
Ray Stevenson as a fucking sith, I am on board

Bit nervous about seeing new versions of characters I watched in the animated series being converted to live-action, but I will lose my shit if they get Lars Mikkelsen to play the live-action version of Thrawn, he was brilliant in the animated series.

They nailed the casting for Sabine (and Ahsoka), and I'd bank on Mary Elizabeth Winstead to do a great job as Hera. Can't wait for it. Filoni is sure to have a heavy hand in this, as I think Ahsoka is one of his most cherished characters.
Logged
classycarra

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
April 7, 2023, 05:41:41 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on April  6, 2023, 07:53:52 pm
i dont even know what the fuck im watching anymore in mando

utter garbage

fuck me, Doc returned to a very different future where the school of rock has some chick with him that comes across like it's her first acting gig, all we needed was marty to show up and have a guitar duel with jack

they'd already killed Star Wars as a cinema franchise with the horror that is the sequels, having reduced it to a streaming franchise they're just kicking around a corpse now that has taken it's flagship show as a promotion for their toy department

Kenobi killed off all that i loved in Star Wars and i've been applying CPR to my fandom ever since with a decent Andorr managing to register a blip on the heart monitor but i can't ignore that long green line any longer

im done

kathleen kennedy, adios motherfucker, job done, take a bow, Star Wars has been beloved for decade on decade and it only took you and Disney one decade to ground it into a laughing stock
I haven't bothered with this season and won't. My only Star Wars consumption was first two seasons of Mandalorian, which I thought was passable when ill, and Andor, which was good. But I've encountered a few scenes from this episode on social media and it's just hilariously bad looking.

I saw someone describe baby yoda cheating on some kind of game, and the jack black scene as looking like a Capital One advert (if you've ever streamed US stuff you'll know these) and my god they absolutely nailed it in one.
Logged

Red Beret

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
April 7, 2023, 08:35:07 pm
Thank feck Andor is only going to be two seasons. Any longer and some numbskull executive would likely ruin it.

I'd rather a series finish and leave me wanting more, than having it unravel in a slow, painful death, outstaying its welcome.
Logged
oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
April 7, 2023, 10:42:07 pm

The Andor season 2 trailer shown at Celebration earlier today (captured by a fan on their phone):-

https://v.redd.it/ebtd7wk53ksa1


They'll be filming Andor season 2 until August this year, it will then take a year in post production to complete - and they hope it will be ready for airing around August 2024.
Logged
.
Red Beret

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
April 7, 2023, 11:25:46 pm
^^^ page not found. I guess Disney got it taken down already.
Logged
oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:37:38 am
Quote from: Red Beret on April  7, 2023, 11:25:46 pm
^^^ page not found. I guess Disney got it taken down already.

That was quick. Try this mate - https://twitter.com/mando_skywalker/status/1644398672371752966
Logged
.
lobsterboy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 11:02:06 am
A new Rey Palpatine trilogy. For fucks sake. They just dont learn do they?
Potentially even worse than the inevitable turd Weinsteins former PA squeezes out and rubs in our faces.
Logged

Rob Dylan

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 11:06:41 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 11:02:06 am
A new Rey Palpatine trilogy. For fucks sake. They just dont learn do they?
Potentially even worse than the inevitable turd Weinsteins former PA squeezes out and rubs in our faces.

It's not a trilogy, it's one film.
Logged

lobsterboy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 11:09:48 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:06:41 am
It's not a trilogy, it's one film.

Still one too many though.
Logged

OsirisMVZ

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:07:59 pm
Funny that this is basically going to be the movie Episode IX should have been but hey, it has to be done and it takes balls in life to go against Sunken Cost Fallacy. The bigger risk is the director choice.

I thought the Ahsoka trailer looked brilliant.
Logged

oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:47:03 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 11:02:06 am
A new Rey Palpatine trilogy. For fucks sake. They just dont learn do they?
Potentially even worse than the inevitable turd Weinsteins former PA squeezes out and rubs in our faces.

There has been no mention of Palpatine in the film announced yesterday with Rey building a New Jedi Order. Like Rob Dylan said it is also NOT a trilogy; it is just one film.

Zelda Perkins, Harvey Weinstain's former PA, has nothing to do with any of the announced films yesterday. Leslye Headland - of Russian Doll fame - (and a Weinstein PA for her entry level year as part of her 6 year stint at Miramax) is writing, directing and producing The Acolyte series, but that has nothing to do with 3 newly announced films.

But if you want to link those announced Star Wars films you obviously already have issues with... and somehow linking them to Harvey Weinstein... and are already making up stuff of which you clearly know little about, please... carry on.

:lmao :lmao :lmao

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:49:56 pm by oojason »
Logged
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 01:08:32 pm
criticisms based around misinformed lies? on the internet?

well I never.
Logged

ScouserAtHeart

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 01:11:33 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 01:08:32 pm
criticisms based around misinformed lies? on the internet?

well I never.

About Star Wars that too
Logged
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 01:30:16 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:11:33 pm
About Star Wars that too

it's not limited to star wars but that does add to it aye
Logged

Livbes

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 01:41:16 pm
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on April  7, 2023, 03:14:49 pm
Ray Stevenson as a fucking sith, I am on board

Bit nervous about seeing new versions of characters I watched in the animated series being converted to live-action, but I will lose my shit if they get Lars Mikkelsen to play the live-action version of Thrawn, he was brilliant in the animated series.
 

It is confirmed its Lars.
Logged

lobsterboy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 05:00:03 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:47:03 pm
There has been no mention of Palpatine in the film announced yesterday with Rey building a New Jedi Order. Like Rob Dylan said it is also NOT a trilogy; it is just one film.

Zelda Perkins, Harvey Weinstain's former PA, has nothing to do with any of the announced films yesterday. Leslye Headland - of Russian Doll fame - (and a Weinstein PA for her entry level year as part of her 6 year stint at Miramax) is writing, directing and producing The Acolyte series, but that has nothing to do with 3 newly announced films.

But if you want to link those announced Star Wars films you obviously already have issues with... and somehow linking them to Harvey Weinstein... and are already making up stuff of which you clearly know little about, please... carry on.

:lmao :lmao :lmao



Comprehension not your strong point then.
Where did I say Headland was making a movie?
Rey is a Palpatine?

What are these "issues" i have? Are you labelling me something and wheres your evidence for it?
Fuck all on here, I can guarantee it.

Just thinking its all been increasingly shite stuff so far, like the many, many others the dwindling viewers, subs and box office returns would suggest also do.

Appears the internet is just as full of sanctimonious little pricks as it is the misinformed.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Logged

voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 06:06:51 pm
might go and watch rotj in the cinema when they do the re-release. not sure if I've seen that one in a cinema before, I think I got taken to it in 1983 but I was only 5 so I'm not 100% sure.

just a pity it'll be in the knowledge that it'll be slightly ruined by the ridiculous "nooooo" at the end.
Logged

Rob Dylan

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 06:15:20 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:06:51 pm
might go and watch rotj in the cinema when they do the re-release. not sure if I've seen that one in a cinema before, I think I got taken to it in 1983 but I was only 5 so I'm not 100% sure.

just a pity it'll be in the knowledge that it'll be slightly ruined by the ridiculous "nooooo" at the end.

And don't forget the musical number in Jabba's palace...and no Yub Nub at the end! But I think I'll still go if I can.
Logged

Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:00:28 pm
I remember seeing the Special Editions of the OT in the cinema in '97, I was on study leave for my GCSEs.

I think these days I'd prefer to stick with the de-specialised editions, the musical changes are up there with Greedo shooting first.
Logged
oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:05:09 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 05:00:03 pm

What are these "issues" i have? Are you labelling me something and wheres your evidence for it?
Fuck all on here, I can guarantee it.

Just thinking its all been increasingly shite stuff so far, like the many, many others the dwindling viewers, subs and box office returns would suggest also do.

Appears the internet is just as full of sanctimonious little pricks as it is the misinformed.

"Potentially even worse than the inevitable turd Weinsteins former PA squeezes out and rubs in our faces." isn't 'misinformed' though, is it?

Yet statements like the above do come from mouths of people who indeed appear to be "sanctimonious little pricks", as you yourself put it. That sort of statement is an issue, yes? And has little-to-nothing to do with "dwindling viewers, subs and box office returns would suggest also do", as have since claimed.


But please, continue to explain your "Potentially even worse than the inevitable turd Weinsteins former PA squeezes out and rubs in our faces." line...
Logged
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:07:15 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 06:15:20 pm
And don't forget the musical number in Jabba's palace...and no Yub Nub at the end! But I think I'll still go if I can.

as shit as 'jedi rocks' is, it's still not as bad as that nooooooooooo

Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:00:28 pm
I remember seeing the Special Editions of the OT in the cinema in '97, I was on study leave for my GCSEs.



I went to see the other 2 after a few spliffs as I was into at the time but for some reason didn't go to rotj. no idea why, it was a long time ago.
Logged

TepidT2O

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:14:04 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:00:28 pm
I remember seeing the Special Editions of the OT in the cinema in '97, I was on study leave for my GCSEs.

I think these days I'd prefer to stick with the de-specialised editions, the musical changes are up there with Greedo shooting first.
I did too

Saw them in a vast cinema.  Just me in it ;D. Was brilliant
Logged
oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:19:40 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:00:28 pm
I remember seeing the Special Editions of the OT in the cinema in '97, I was on study leave for my GCSEs.

I think these days I'd prefer to stick with the de-specialised editions, the musical changes are up there with Greedo shooting first.

You Nub forever!

If anyone has an independent cinema near you, or even if you know the manger of your local chain cinema, it may be worth asking about a private showing for the unaltered theatrical versions. You'd have to supply your own discs of Despecialized or the 4Kxx Trilogy... but it has been done before...

(If you have the option it may be worth waiting until Despecialized 3.0 is released, or when 4K80 is out of Beta, as well as for the V2 of 4K77 coming soon)
Logged
BER

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 08:51:27 pm
James Mangold directing a Ben Hur-esque epic about the origins of The Force?



Logged

Brian Blessed

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 09:48:17 pm
Given how many films get announced and then cancelled, Im not holding my breath for any of these.

Although Filoni seems the safest bet.

Mangolds may go away if Indy flops.

The Rey one is already on dhaky ground due to the non existent links to Weinstein.
Logged

TepidT2O

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:00:47 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 09:48:17 pm
Given how many films get announced and then cancelled, Im not holding my breath for any of these.

Although Filoni seems the safest bet.

Mangolds may go away if Indy flops.

The Rey one is already on dhaky ground due to the non existent links to Weinstein.
what links to Weinstein?  Dont understand
Logged
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:08:08 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 09:48:17 pm
Given how many films get announced and then cancelled, Im not holding my breath for any of these.

Although Filoni seems the safest bet.

Mangolds may go away if Indy flops.

The Rey one is already on dhaky ground due to the non existent links to Weinstein.

indeed. on past form I'll be pleasantly surprised if these 3 films all happen. if they all happen with their announced directors it'll be even more surprising.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:12:25 pm
There's no way that Indy will flop.
Logged
kezzy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:55:43 pm
Thought the Ahsoka trailer looked boss.   Never watched Rebels or the clone wars so dont know enough about the characters from them but was impressed with the trailer.  Also look forward to the film that will tie all the TV shows together. 
Logged

Brian Blessed

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 11:20:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:00:47 pm
what links to Weinstein?  Dont understand
see post 4530 and down for that particularly absurdity.
Logged

Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 01:54:11 am
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 10:55:43 pm
Never watched Rebels or the clone wars so dont know enough about the characters from them but was impressed with the trailer.

A potted history of Rebels and how it will probably link to Ahsoka:

In the early days of the Rebellion, a team operates around the planet Lothal (seen in the trailer), referring to themselves as the Spectres.

Spectre 2: Hera Syndulla. Twi'lek leader & pilot. Was mentioned in Rogue One as a 'general' and appears in the trailer.
Spectre 1: Kanan Jarrus. Jedi Padawan whose master was killed at the end of the Clone Wars. Killed during Rebels so won't be appearing.
Spectre 3: Chopper. Surly modified astromech droid who only really obeys Hera. Again, in the trailer.
Spectre 4: Zeb. One of the last of the Lasat people. Recently appeared in bar scene in the Mandalorian so they have a CGI model ready to go for this. Enjoys melee combat.
Spectre 5: Sabine Wren. Mandalorian weapons & demolitions expert who briefly held the Darksaber. Clearly a featured character in the trailer, and is the likely link back into the Mandalorian (she invented a weapon that fries anyone wearing the Beskar armour so isn't likely to be popular).
Spectre 6: Ezra Bridger. A native to Lothal who joins the team at the start of Rebels. He's Force sensitive so Kanan gives him some basic training. At the end of the series he is pulled into Hyperspace along with Imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn, heading towards the Unknown Regions. The holo-image Sabine is looking at is Ezra.

A couple of Clone Wars cartoon regulars meet and help the Spectres, such as Captain Rex & Ahsoka Tano herself (a Togrutan Jedi who was Anakin's Padawan). At the very end of Rebels, Ahsoka & Sabine take it upon themselves to head out in search of Ezra.

We saw Ahsoka in an earlier season of the Mandalorian quiz an Imperial about Thrawn. From the trailer, he has returned, which I suppose is the 'change' Ahsoka tells Sabine about. If Thrawn is back, then they have a better chance of finding out what's happened to Ezra (not just hunting a friend, but Ezra was growing into a powerful Jedi when he disappeared, and that could be useful to Luke).
Logged
Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 02:10:17 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 09:48:17 pm
Given how many films get announced and then cancelled, Im not holding my breath for any of these.

Quite. They had the hubris to release that video of Patty Jenkins getting into an X wing before delay/cancelling that pet project of hers (funnily enough it was good to go when everyone loved Wonder Woman, then canned when everyone hated the 80s sequel). The news at the time was that Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie was moved up to take its place, but that was supposed to be released end of this year, so would be well into post-production by now. Going further back there was the rumoured trilogy given to the GoT writing pair (that was blamed for them dropping the ball in the final seasons). I can't even mention the supposed Rian Johnson trilogy without a wry smile, given how many people, even on here, cited it as some sort of proof that TLJ wasn't actually an insult to the franchise itself.

I do think the Filoni film is a dead cert to be made, given that it's the culmination of current projects. The 'Jedi Origin' movie seems a free hit given that it doesn't really impact anything else, and doesn't have much in the EU it can overwrite/contradict. And really, they have to do something with the sequel era so a Rey movie is logical, though I have no doubt it will wind up taking pelters from all the 'usual' quarters regardless of how it actually turns out. Sadly for the modern day, ignoring what you know you won't like is impossible when instead you can monetise irrational hatred.
Logged
