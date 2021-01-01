<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HnzNZ0Mdx4I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HnzNZ0Mdx4I</a>
Rey is back. Daisy to be in a new film.
Something to totally ignore then.
a film "set after the events of Rise of Skywalker" that will "feature Daisy Ridley back as Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order."
Yeah, that part of the timeline is dead to me.
More excitingly, there's now a Dave Filoni film in the pipeline, which might end up being an Avengers-style culmination of all the stories across Mandalorian, Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and whatever else he's tying in.
Speaking of which Pellaeon is apparently popping up in Mandalorian next week.
Still waiting on news of that Rian Johnson trilogy, TLJ fans. Any day now, surely?