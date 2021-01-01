Ray Stevenson as a fucking sith, I am on board



I expect they won't be Sith, in fact I really hope not, that whole thing is so overdone. Before the prequels, there were loads of sects of Dark Jedi, even within the Empire, and the Sith were mostly a legend from the ancient past (the only mention anywhere in relation to the original trilogy is Vader being described as Dark Lord of the Sith in one of the novelisations). Then all of a sudden it was "Jedi vs Sith" over and over again. I'm against anything that makes Star Wars seem small, and that was one of the worst offenders.Given how much is being pulled from Zahn's books to be repurposed (including now the specific phrase 'Heir to the Empire', I wouldn't be overly shocked if that turned out to be a take on Joruus C'Baoth, the insane clone of a Jedi Knight lost in the Outer Rim.