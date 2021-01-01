« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 312749 times)

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,030
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4520 on: Today at 02:31:00 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HnzNZ0Mdx4I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HnzNZ0Mdx4I</a>

Quote from: Livbes on Today at 01:08:59 pm
Rey is back. Daisy to be in a new film.

Something to totally ignore then.
Quote
a film "set after the events of Rise of Skywalker" that will "feature Daisy Ridley back as Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order."

Yeah, that part of the timeline is dead to me.

More excitingly, there's now a Dave Filoni film in the pipeline, which might end up being an Avengers-style culmination of all the stories across Mandalorian, Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and whatever else he's tying in.

Speaking of which Pellaeon is apparently popping up in Mandalorian next week.

Still waiting on news of that Rian Johnson trilogy, TLJ fans. Any day now, surely?
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,377
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4521 on: Today at 02:35:26 pm »
oh no if this film with rey happens all the cryarses will have to give up their delusions about those 3 films being "decanonised" or whatever.

anyway we'll see if these 3 films all happen with their announced directors. hopefully they do because I like the idea of them being in totally different slots in time.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:43:08 pm by voodoo ray »
Logged

Online Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,456
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4522 on: Today at 03:14:49 pm »
Ray Stevenson as a fucking sith, I am on board

Bit nervous about seeing new versions of characters I watched in the animated series being converted to live-action, but I will lose my shit if they get Lars Mikkelsen to play the live-action version of Thrawn, he was brilliant in the animated series.
 
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,030
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4523 on: Today at 04:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Today at 03:14:49 pm
Ray Stevenson as a fucking sith, I am on board

I expect they won't be Sith, in fact I really hope not, that whole thing is so overdone. Before the prequels, there were loads of sects of Dark Jedi, even within the Empire, and the Sith were mostly a legend from the ancient past (the only mention anywhere in relation to the original trilogy is Vader being described as Dark Lord of the Sith in one of the novelisations). Then all of a sudden it was "Jedi vs Sith" over and over again. I'm against anything that makes Star Wars seem small, and that was one of the worst offenders.

Given how much is being pulled from Zahn's books to be repurposed (including now the specific phrase 'Heir to the Empire', I wouldn't be overly shocked if that turned out to be a take on Joruus C'Baoth, the insane clone of a Jedi Knight lost in the Outer Rim.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,643
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4524 on: Today at 05:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Today at 03:14:49 pm
Ray Stevenson as a fucking sith, I am on board

Bit nervous about seeing new versions of characters I watched in the animated series being converted to live-action, but I will lose my shit if they get Lars Mikkelsen to play the live-action version of Thrawn, he was brilliant in the animated series.

They nailed the casting for Sabine (and Ahsoka), and I'd bank on Mary Elizabeth Winstead to do a great job as Hera. Can't wait for it. Filoni is sure to have a heavy hand in this, as I think Ahsoka is one of his most cherished characters.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,798
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4525 on: Today at 05:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 07:53:52 pm
i dont even know what the fuck im watching anymore in mando

utter garbage

fuck me, Doc returned to a very different future where the school of rock has some chick with him that comes across like it's her first acting gig, all we needed was marty to show up and have a guitar duel with jack

they'd already killed Star Wars as a cinema franchise with the horror that is the sequels, having reduced it to a streaming franchise they're just kicking around a corpse now that has taken it's flagship show as a promotion for their toy department

Kenobi killed off all that i loved in Star Wars and i've been applying CPR to my fandom ever since with a decent Andorr managing to register a blip on the heart monitor but i can't ignore that long green line any longer

im done

kathleen kennedy, adios motherfucker, job done, take a bow, Star Wars has been beloved for decade on decade and it only took you and Disney one decade to ground it into a laughing stock
I haven't bothered with this season and won't. My only Star Wars consumption was first two seasons of Mandalorian, which I thought was passable when ill, and Andor, which was good. But I've encountered a few scenes from this episode on social media and it's just hilariously bad looking.

I saw someone describe baby yoda cheating on some kind of game, and the jack black scene as looking like a Capital One advert (if you've ever streamed US stuff you'll know these) and my god they absolutely nailed it in one.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 