The Rebel Alliance consisted of many thousands of 'cells' scattered across the galaxy, in addition to 'Alliance High Command', which consisted of the Fleet, Special Forces & the civilian leadership. High Command is who we follow in the OT, but it's not the extent of the entire Rebellion (admittedly, the Empire destroying it would pretty much have ended the Alliance as a threat to their hegemony).
So any specific Rebel, or group of Rebels, not being part of Yavin, Hoth or Endor isn't a problem - the struggle against the Empire took place across a vast area and wasn't just limited to what Luke, Han & Leia were up to.