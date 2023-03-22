« previous next »
Well looks like there's quite the redemption arc coming up.

Jar Jar saves Grogu (kind of) ;)
yep he's sort of back. ish.
Nice for Ahmed Best to get a great Star Wars moment. Between this and Hayden Christensen coming back last year it seems like Disney are trying to right some prequel wrongs.

Shame its probably too late for Jake Lloyd.
Coincidental(?) is that, in both of Dave Filoni's currently-airing Star Wars shows, there's a subplot going on related to dodgy scientists & cloning tech.

In the Mandalorian, on Coruscant, there's whatever is going on with Dr Pershing & his role in the Imperial Remnant's planned experimentation on Grogu (and how that links back to his escape from the Jedi temple).

In the Bad Batch, 'retired' clone troopers are being sent to this Dr Hemlock at Mt Tantiss (a name related to cloning experiments from Zahn's original Thrawn trilogy), who is desparate to capture Omega as the key to his work.

I wouldn't have thought they were related, but it's weird to be on TV simultaneously.
I didn't realise that actor was the guy who played Jar Jar, so I spent the whole time wondering why they would cast such an atrocious actor in a role like that.

This season has felt a bit too contrived for me, it feels like I'm watching Baywatch at times with how events seem to happen just as they need to.

Mandalorians choosing to live at a location with a high number of sudden deadly monster attacks.
A flying creature that kidnaps a child to feed to its own but waits a full 24 hours first, a fact that all Mandalorians seem to be confident of despite having never been to its nest before.
That same creature will apparently kill the child it took if it hears the others coming, but then makes no attempt to kill him during a prolonged chase sequence, and happily abandons its babies.

There's always been a bit of laziness with modern Star Wars but it's been a bit too much this season.
Quote from: Schmidt on March 23, 2023, 12:18:53 pm
I didn't realise that actor was the guy who played Jar Jar, so I spent the whole time wondering why they would cast such an atrocious actor in a role like that.

This season has felt a bit too contrived for me, it feels like I'm watching Baywatch at times with how events seem to happen just as they need to.

Mandalorians choosing to live at a location with a high number of sudden deadly monster attacks.
A flying creature that kidnaps a child to feed to its own but waits a full 24 hours first, a fact that all Mandalorians seem to be confident of despite having never been to its nest before.
That same creature will apparently kill the child it took if it hears the others coming, but then makes no attempt to kill him during a prolonged chase sequence, and happily abandons its babies.

There's always been a bit of laziness with modern Star Wars but it's been a bit too much this season.


Completely agree. In fact, the giant monster attack is becoming REALLY boring now.

We've had a giant underground monster (S2), a giant water monster (S3) and now a giant flying monster (S3). Can't they come up with something else?

The writing has become extremely lazy - why would a carniverous creature attack its prey and then wait an entire day before attempting to eat it/feed it to its young? Yes I know it's a TV show and you have to suspend your disbelief, but it's just lazy.

Din Djarin also seems to have been completely sidelined, and usually has to be rescued by someone else & no longer seems like the badass he was in S1.

There is no main villain in the show, no threat, no place that we know we're travelling towards - it just seems to have completely stalled & now its all about Bo Katan and the Mandalorians in their cave. I'm really struggling with the show, which had been at times excellent with the occasional filler episode, but now doesnt seem to know what it is or why.
Andor has been great. Up to episode 10.
It's too channel 5, xena warrior princess at times.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 23, 2023, 06:25:52 pm
Andor has been great. Up to episode 10.
Was great. Felt like some of it was rushed but enjoyable overall. The Eye looked amazing also.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 25, 2023, 10:29:59 am
Was great. Felt like some of it was rushed but enjoyable overall. The Eye looked amazing also.

I envy you watching this for the first time.

Really enjoyable series - so well put together as well. Hope you enjoy the remaining two episodes, mate.
Enjoyed Andor but seems like it was that well received by star wars fans. Heard its only been renewed for one more season. Guess it costs alot comparatively to other Disney shows too so if they are losing money on disney plus shows like these that don't appeal too much outside of star wars fans are first to be axed
Quote from: WillG.LFC on March 26, 2023, 08:29:19 am
Enjoyed Andor but seems like it was that well received by star wars fans. Heard its only been renewed for one more season. Guess it costs alot comparatively to other Disney shows too so if they are losing money on disney plus shows like these that don't appeal too much outside of star wars fans are first to be axed

Not strictly true. Apparently the original plan was something like 5 series but those involved said that was too much so it's 2 and only 2. It started filming around the time S1 finished.

It's not like the suits thought S1 was good and "renewed" it on the back of that.
Loving the new Mandalorian
Quote from: oojason on March 25, 2023, 06:31:20 pm
I envy you watching this for the first time.

Really enjoyable series - so well put together as well. Hope you enjoy the remaining two episodes, mate.
Thanks. Really enjoyed it. Was a great season.

Started Mandalorian season 3 now. Really great stuff again. Not sure why it's been criticized on here.
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 26, 2023, 09:01:12 am
Not strictly true. Apparently the original plan was something like 5 series but those involved said that was too much so it's 2 and only 2. It started filming around the time S1 finished.

It's not like the suits thought S1 was good and "renewed" it on the back of that.
Meant wasn't well received, was a typo. So they reduced it from 5 to 2 seasons
Quote from: WillG.LFC on March 26, 2023, 02:34:46 pm
Meant wasn't well received, was a typo. So they reduced it from 5 to 2 seasons

again, viewing figures and reactions had nothing to do with it. the decision to change from 5 to 2 had been made by gilroy long before it had even been released on disney+

The actor would only commit to two series or am I misremebering ?

Pretty sure I read that off one of yous posts.
A chap who vfx for Andor has spent the past year re-editing Kenobi - adding new scenes, backgrounds, visuals and deepfakes.

Here's the trailer. Hoped release date for the full thing is May 4th.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/rw1qBIPsW9Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/rw1qBIPsW9Q</a>
Quote from: Red Beret on March 28, 2023, 09:14:55 am
A chap who vfx for Andor has spent the past year re-editing Kenobi - adding new scenes, backgrounds, visuals and deepfakes.

Here's the trailer. Hoped release date for the full thing is May 4th.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/rw1qBIPsW9Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/rw1qBIPsW9Q</a>

Impressive, isn't it?


He's also a member at the originaltrilogy.com [cough], and there is a thread for his intriguing and promising project, here:-

'Kenobi: Trials Of The Master - Fanedit by PixelJoker95' - https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/Kenobi-Trials-Of-The-Master-Fanedit-by-PixelJoker95/id/103482/page/1


His comparison video is also well worth a watch...

'Kenobi: Trials Of The Master Trailer #2 Changes Comparison' - a 100 second video at the PixelJoker95 youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QrFS760Vkk8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QrFS760Vkk8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/QrFS760Vkk8

unexpected rebels cameo in mando this week
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 30, 2023, 10:06:45 pm
unexpected rebels cameo in mando this week

Which is great - but begs the question, where was he during the original trilogy?
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on March 31, 2023, 07:58:39 am
Which is great - but begs the question, where was he during the original trilogy?

doing stuff off screen. obviously.



to be fair that kind of question is valid for the attack on the first death star because I think that was supposed to be "everyone" but it's otherwise pretty easy to explain away.
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 31, 2023, 08:20:49 am
doing stuff off screen. obviously.



to be fair that kind of question is valid for the attack on the first death star because I think that was supposed to be "everyone" but it's otherwise pretty easy to explain away.

There's definitely a message played in Rogue One on Yavin for Captain Syndulla - so she was there pre Scarif.

I'm going to assume they might have been off with Ashoka searching for Ezra during original trilogy?
The Rebel Alliance consisted of many thousands of 'cells' scattered across the galaxy, in addition to 'Alliance High Command', which consisted of the Fleet, Special Forces & the civilian leadership. High Command is who we follow in the OT, but it's not the extent of the entire Rebellion (admittedly, the Empire destroying it would pretty much have ended the Alliance as a threat to their hegemony).

So any specific Rebel, or group of Rebels, not being part of Yavin, Hoth or Endor isn't a problem - the struggle against the Empire took place across a vast area and wasn't just limited to what Luke, Han & Leia were up to.
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on March 31, 2023, 11:24:42 am
There's definitely a message played in Rogue One on Yavin for Captain Syndulla - so she was there pre Scarif.

I'm going to assume they might have been off with Ashoka searching for Ezra during original trilogy?


indeed and chopper is in shot while that takes place too. nice little easter egg that.

Quote from: Riquende on March 31, 2023, 11:33:49 am
The Rebel Alliance consisted of many thousands of 'cells' scattered across the galaxy, in addition to 'Alliance High Command', which consisted of the Fleet, Special Forces & the civilian leadership. High Command is who we follow in the OT, but it's not the extent of the entire Rebellion (admittedly, the Empire destroying it would pretty much have ended the Alliance as a threat to their hegemony).

So any specific Rebel, or group of Rebels, not being part of Yavin, Hoth or Endor isn't a problem - the struggle against the Empire took place across a vast area and wasn't just limited to what Luke, Han & Leia were up to.

there's also this. I mean people go "where was X during Y????" but there are plenty of rebel leadership in 5 and 6 that weren't there in 4 and I can't remember the same questions being asked of them.
Quote from: Riquende on March 31, 2023, 11:33:49 am
The Rebel Alliance consisted of many thousands of 'cells' scattered across the galaxy, in addition to 'Alliance High Command', which consisted of the Fleet, Special Forces & the civilian leadership. High Command is who we follow in the OT, but it's not the extent of the entire Rebellion (admittedly, the Empire destroying it would pretty much have ended the Alliance as a threat to their hegemony).

So any specific Rebel, or group of Rebels, not being part of Yavin, Hoth or Endor isn't a problem - the struggle against the Empire took place across a vast area and wasn't just limited to what Luke, Han & Leia were up to.

True that! :)
I believe the Rebels ship 'Ghost' is seen in shot during the space battle at the end of Rogue One.

As Rogue One showed though prior to the events of a New Hope the Rebels weren't much of an Alliance and it was the death star that finally pulled them together come the events of Empire and Return of The Jedi.
Quote from: oojason on March 30, 2023, 09:27:57 pm
Impressive, isn't it?


He's also a member at the originaltrilogy.com [cough], and there is a thread for his intriguing and promising project, here:-

'Kenobi: Trials Of The Master - Fanedit by PixelJoker95' - https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/Kenobi-Trials-Of-The-Master-Fanedit-by-PixelJoker95/id/103482/page/1


His comparison video is also well worth a watch...

'Kenobi: Trials Of The Master Trailer #2 Changes Comparison' - a 100 second video at the PixelJoker95 youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QrFS760Vkk8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QrFS760Vkk8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/QrFS760Vkk8

Cheers! I've subbed to his channel. I'm looking forward to rewatching this. Hopefully he'd deleted that ridiculous Leia chase scene! ;D
2 episodes left of Mando and its all been a bit meh.
i dont even know what the fuck im watching anymore in mando

utter garbage

fuck me, Doc returned to a very different future where the school of rock has some chick with him that comes across like it's her first acting gig, all we needed was marty to show up and have a guitar duel with jack

they'd already killed Star Wars as a cinema franchise with the horror that is the sequels, having reduced it to a streaming franchise they're just kicking around a corpse now that has taken it's flagship show as a promotion for their toy department

Kenobi killed off all that i loved in Star Wars and i've been applying CPR to my fandom ever since with a decent Andorr managing to register a blip on the heart monitor but i can't ignore that long green line any longer

im done

kathleen kennedy, adios motherfucker, job done, take a bow, Star Wars has been beloved for decade on decade and it only took you and Disney one decade to ground it into a laughing stock
Yeah feels like they've just made something to get out there rather than having some idea of a plot to follow. It's just side quest after side quest. A potentially epic moment in this last episode ends up a fight in a park its like they can't even be arsed putting decent thought or choreography into it either.

Still enjoy tuning in with my kids but this series really has been largely pointless.
