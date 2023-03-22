I didn't realise that actor was the guy who played Jar Jar, so I spent the whole time wondering why they would cast such an atrocious actor in a role like that.



This season has felt a bit too contrived for me, it feels like I'm watching Baywatch at times with how events seem to happen just as they need to.



Mandalorians choosing to live at a location with a high number of sudden deadly monster attacks.

A flying creature that kidnaps a child to feed to its own but waits a full 24 hours first, a fact that all Mandalorians seem to be confident of despite having never been to its nest before.

That same creature will apparently kill the child it took if it hears the others coming, but then makes no attempt to kill him during a prolonged chase sequence, and happily abandons its babies.



There's always been a bit of laziness with modern Star Wars but it's been a bit too much this season.



Completely agree. In fact, the giant monster attack is becoming REALLY boring now.We've had a giant underground monster (S2), a giant water monster (S3) and now a giant flying monster (S3). Can't they come up with something else?The writing has become extremely lazy - why would a carniverous creature attack its prey and then wait an entire day before attempting to eat it/feed it to its young? Yes I know it's a TV show and you have to suspend your disbelief, but it's just lazy.Din Djarin also seems to have been completely sidelined, and usually has to be rescued by someone else & no longer seems like the badass he was in S1.There is no main villain in the show, no threat, no place that we know we're travelling towards - it just seems to have completely stalled & now its all about Bo Katan and the Mandalorians in their cave. I'm really struggling with the show, which had been at times excellent with the occasional filler episode, but now doesnt seem to know what it is or why.