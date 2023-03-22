« previous next »
Well looks like there's quite the redemption arc coming up.

Jar Jar saves Grogu (kind of) ;)
Popcorn's Art

yep he's sort of back. ish.
Nice for Ahmed Best to get a great Star Wars moment. Between this and Hayden Christensen coming back last year it seems like Disney are trying to right some prequel wrongs.

Shame its probably too late for Jake Lloyd.
Coincidental(?) is that, in both of Dave Filoni's currently-airing Star Wars shows, there's a subplot going on related to dodgy scientists & cloning tech.

In the Mandalorian, on Coruscant, there's whatever is going on with Dr Pershing & his role in the Imperial Remnant's planned experimentation on Grogu (and how that links back to his escape from the Jedi temple).

In the Bad Batch, 'retired' clone troopers are being sent to this Dr Hemlock at Mt Tantiss (a name related to cloning experiments from Zahn's original Thrawn trilogy), who is desparate to capture Omega as the key to his work.

I wouldn't have thought they were related, but it's weird to be on TV simultaneously.
I didn't realise that actor was the guy who played Jar Jar, so I spent the whole time wondering why they would cast such an atrocious actor in a role like that.

This season has felt a bit too contrived for me, it feels like I'm watching Baywatch at times with how events seem to happen just as they need to.

Mandalorians choosing to live at a location with a high number of sudden deadly monster attacks.
A flying creature that kidnaps a child to feed to its own but waits a full 24 hours first, a fact that all Mandalorians seem to be confident of despite having never been to its nest before.
That same creature will apparently kill the child it took if it hears the others coming, but then makes no attempt to kill him during a prolonged chase sequence, and happily abandons its babies.

There's always been a bit of laziness with modern Star Wars but it's been a bit too much this season.
Completely agree. In fact, the giant monster attack is becoming REALLY boring now.

We've had a giant underground monster (S2), a giant water monster (S3) and now a giant flying monster (S3). Can't they come up with something else?

The writing has become extremely lazy - why would a carniverous creature attack its prey and then wait an entire day before attempting to eat it/feed it to its young? Yes I know it's a TV show and you have to suspend your disbelief, but it's just lazy.

Din Djarin also seems to have been completely sidelined, and usually has to be rescued by someone else & no longer seems like the badass he was in S1.

There is no main villain in the show, no threat, no place that we know we're travelling towards - it just seems to have completely stalled & now its all about Bo Katan and the Mandalorians in their cave. I'm really struggling with the show, which had been at times excellent with the occasional filler episode, but now doesnt seem to know what it is or why.
Andor has been great. Up to episode 10.
It's too channel 5, xena warrior princess at times.
Was great. Felt like some of it was rushed but enjoyable overall. The Eye looked amazing also.
I envy you watching this for the first time.

Really enjoyable series - so well put together as well. Hope you enjoy the remaining two episodes, mate.
Enjoyed Andor but seems like it was that well received by star wars fans. Heard its only been renewed for one more season. Guess it costs alot comparatively to other Disney shows too so if they are losing money on disney plus shows like these that don't appeal too much outside of star wars fans are first to be axed
Not strictly true. Apparently the original plan was something like 5 series but those involved said that was too much so it's 2 and only 2. It started filming around the time S1 finished.

It's not like the suits thought S1 was good and "renewed" it on the back of that.
Loving the new Mandalorian
Thanks. Really enjoyed it. Was a great season.

Started Mandalorian season 3 now. Really great stuff again. Not sure why it's been criticized on here.
Meant wasn't well received, was a typo. So they reduced it from 5 to 2 seasons
again, viewing figures and reactions had nothing to do with it. the decision to change from 5 to 2 had been made by gilroy long before it had even been released on disney+

