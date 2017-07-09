Late to the party but just caught up with Andor. Wow, what a pleasant surprise! Struggled with the first few episodes but it was superb from then on, the prison stuff especially. No tongue in cheek knowing winks to the audience, no "we have to do this because it's Star Wars", just a really good drama set in a galaxy far, far away.



Feeling pretty lukewarm about the return of the Mandolorian now, despite a good first season it's not a patch on this. (I gave up on Kenobi halfway through, load of old bollocks)