Star Wars Universe lastest news

Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4440 on: March 2, 2023, 06:59:24 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March  2, 2023, 04:28:01 pm
You know we have spoilers tags right Riquende :)

I don't consider any of that spoilerish. The only thing related to plot is my own speculation.

If someone doesn't want to see any references at all to characters or creatures in a show, then they'd be best served not heading into the relevant thread until they've seen it.
Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4441 on: March 3, 2023, 01:11:37 am
Quote from: wampa1 on March  2, 2023, 04:34:26 pm
Be super cool if they didn't try to pretend that saying goodbye to Baby Yoda was the time Mando took his helmet off when he'd already done it earlier in the season.

He can take his helmet off, just not in front of others.
BER

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4442 on: March 3, 2023, 01:39:45 am
I hope that's the worst episode this season.  :o
Dench57

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4443 on: March 3, 2023, 01:41:51 pm
Late to the party but just caught up with Andor. Wow, what a pleasant surprise! Struggled with the first few episodes but it was superb from then on, the prison stuff especially. No tongue in cheek knowing winks to the audience, no "we have to do this because it's Star Wars", just a really good drama set in a galaxy far, far away.

Feeling pretty lukewarm about the return of the Mandolorian now, despite a good first season it's not a patch on this. (I gave up on Kenobi halfway through, load of old bollocks)
oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4444 on: March 3, 2023, 01:53:27 pm

For anyone late to the game on Andor... and has recently finished watching it... there are some decent, insightful & 'deeper dive' type videos on it, around pages 108-110 of this thread.


Re The Mandalorian... episode 2 of this new 3rd season is said to be a lot better than the 1st episode (which for me was quite a disappointment; both on story and execution).

Bloody hope it should be better anyway ;D
dalarr

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4445 on: March 4, 2023, 08:10:55 am
Quote from: oojason on March  3, 2023, 01:53:27 pm
For anyone late to the game on Andor... and has recently finished watching it... there are some decent, insightful & 'deeper dive' type videos on it, around pages 108-110 of this thread.
Of course; page 109 is basically you posting one of your endless posts with embedded videos ;D Love it,mate. I will dive into those links of yours tonight. I even sat down and watched Rouge 1 last night.
oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4446 on: March 4, 2023, 02:30:32 pm
Quote from: dalarr on March  4, 2023, 08:10:55 am
Of course; page 109 is basically you posting one of your endless posts with embedded videos ;D Love it,mate. I will dive into those links of yours tonight. I even sat down and watched Rouge 1 last night.

Thanks mate - Meady's link on that page to the 'Why Andor Feels So Real' video is a must-watch for anyone who likes Andor too. That is what inspired me to list a few similar videos for other quality aspects of the show ;D

My few links on there are just an intro!

Though the Bobby thread (www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg18450488#msg18450488) is the one I'm trying to break RAWK with for length and video links ;)


Edit: Seems I broke RAWK back on Page 100 of this thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=299327.msg18401296#msg18401296

(I can't add any more info text/links to that - the spoiler length content probably does it - database error replies etc. Bloody hell I need to get out more... ;D)

TepidT2O

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4447 on: March 4, 2023, 05:04:56 pm
You know things are bad when you see her leaving her Beskar furnace on all the time and you think to yourself FFS, thats going to cost a fortune


Maybe just me.
Trada

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4448 on: March 5, 2023, 11:56:11 am
If they can't remove their helmet for any reason how come the men haven't got beards because they can't shave and long hair coming out because they can't get an haircut.?
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4449 on: March 5, 2023, 11:59:19 am
Quote from: Trada on March  5, 2023, 11:56:11 am
If they can't remove their helmet for any reason how come the men haven't got beards because they can't shave and long hair coming out because they can't get an haircut.?

All rules have exceptions or they'd all keel over due to lack of food and drink.
TepidT2O

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4450 on: March 5, 2023, 12:40:16 pm
Quote from: Trada on March  5, 2023, 11:56:11 am
If they can't remove their helmet for any reason how come the men haven't got beards because they can't shave and long hair coming out because they can't get an haircut.?
I mean, its a fair point!
John_P

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4451 on: March 5, 2023, 01:08:42 pm
They must be able to take the helmets off when not with other people. In season 1 he's able to take it off for medical assistance as technically the robot who helps him isn't a person.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4452 on: March 5, 2023, 01:20:19 pm
Quote from: Trada on March  5, 2023, 11:56:11 am
If they can't remove their helmet for any reason how come the men haven't got beards because they can't shave and long hair coming out because they can't get an haircut.?
Infront of others is the only "rule"?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4453 on: March 5, 2023, 09:11:14 pm
Quote from: Trada on March  5, 2023, 11:56:11 am
If they can't remove their helmet for any reason how come the men haven't got beards because they can't shave and long hair coming out because they can't get an haircut.?

Self grooming helmet obv.  ;)
The G in Gerrard

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4454 on: March 5, 2023, 09:35:04 pm
Haven't watched Andor yet. It good?

Waiting for all of season 3 of Mando to be up before watching.
TepidT2O

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4455 on: March 5, 2023, 09:39:04 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  5, 2023, 09:35:04 pm
Haven't watched Andor yet. It good?

Waiting for all of season 3 of Mando to be up before watching.
And if is a brooding epic. It swells and blossoms into a fine series
The G in Gerrard

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4456 on: March 6, 2023, 07:34:13 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on March  5, 2023, 09:39:04 pm
And if is a brooding epic. It swells and blossoms into a fine series
Nice one.
Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4457 on: Today at 11:05:53 am
Mandalorian (and Bad Batch) day! I was humming the opening little riff earlier, and noticed for the first time it sounds like the tune for the 'Allo 'Allo theme.

Must be a Mand-allo-allo-rian mashup out there somewhere.
lionel_messias

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #4458 on: Today at 12:44:27 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  5, 2023, 09:11:14 pm
Self grooming helmet obv.  ;)

And they don't eat pork or prawns neither?
