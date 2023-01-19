« previous next »
Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 308219 times)

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4400 on: January 19, 2023, 07:18:45 pm »
Is Andor suitable for kids? Got an eight year old who loves SW, especially The Mandalorian. He's watched all of the movies, including Rogue One.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4401 on: January 19, 2023, 07:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Disregarder on January 19, 2023, 07:18:45 pm
Is Andor suitable for kids? Got an eight year old who loves SW, especially The Mandalorian. He's watched all of the movies, including Rogue One.

depends how you feel about the word "shit" I guess.




Andor parents guide and age rating explained
3 months ago

Many of us discovered the endlessly imaginative world of Star Wars when we were young enough to sit cross-legged in front of the TV looking up in awe.

A New Hope was a revolutionary cinematic achievement and a phenomenon was born, going on to make the franchise the biggest and perhaps most popular in sci-fi long before Andor.

More recently, Star Wars fans have found a comfortable new home on Disney+, with fresh shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi striking a chord with audiences everywhere. However, the franchise has arguably delved into some rather dark territory over the years, tackling themes that may alienate kids.

Now that the series Andor has arrived, its worth offering a parents guide to give a quick insight into what to expect

    DAHMER: WHAT HAPPENED TO GLENDA CLEVELAND?

A ship flying through a multicoloured sky in Andor
Andor © Lucasfilm | Disney+
Andor parents guide and age rating

Andor has been given a 12+ rating in the UK and a TV-14 in the US. The target demographic for it ranges from young teenagers and above.

The series is very tonally similar to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as its rather serious and somewhat bleak, delving into the darker repercussions of the evil we classically associate with the franchise.

Fantasy violence that youd expect from the more recent slate of Star Wars offerings is on display here too.

No Guilt Fan Girl reports that there are a number of curse words or phrases that parents may not want their young children exposed to laced throughout. These include:

    b@stards
    oh g-d
    sh!t
    h@ll
    @ss

Its also noted that there are kissing scenes, characters are shown in bed together but nothing explicit is presented on screen and one scene implies that a location is a brothel, although children are obviously unlikely to register or suspect this.

There are very brief glimpses of blood in some scenes but on the whole, its not a gory show
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4402 on: January 20, 2023, 06:37:56 am »
I would think so. I suspect an eight year old star wars fan is more likely to be bored by it than upset.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4403 on: January 20, 2023, 12:45:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 20, 2023, 06:37:56 am
I would think so. I suspect an eight year old star wars fan is more likely to be bored by it than upset.

We watched the first episode but don't think he enjoyed. Visually dark and very talky or should I say mumbly. I'm not bothered about a few swears as he watches Ghostbusters on repeat which is peppered with them. Just think this isn't action packed enough to keep his interest nor have the cute factor of baby Yoda. Don't think I'm sold on it yet either but will keep going for a few episodes to see if it draws me in.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4404 on: January 20, 2023, 12:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Disregarder on January 20, 2023, 12:45:43 pm
We watched the first episode but don't think he enjoyed. Visually dark and very talky or should I say mumbly. I'm not bothered about a few swears as he watches Ghostbusters on repeat which is peppered with them. Just think this isn't action packed enough to keep his interest nor have the cute factor of baby Yoda. Don't think I'm sold on it yet either but will keep going for a few episodes to see if it draws me in.

There was a reason that the first 3 episodes were released together. It takes its time to set things up and get going.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4405 on: January 20, 2023, 01:27:02 pm »
There's absolutely no chance an 8 year old would enjoy Andor. Literally nothing happens for hours at a time.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4406 on: January 20, 2023, 03:02:24 pm »
Andor is Star Wars for grown ups. Maybe some youngsters will go for it, but I feel it's more for people over 30 who grew up with the OT and Prequels.

There's next to no fan service,  other than subtle Easter Eggs, and you need a solid grounding in the universe to get the show.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4407 on: January 31, 2023, 04:06:19 pm »
Just rewatched Andor. Incredible content, easily one of the best shows I have watched.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4408 on: February 3, 2023, 12:39:03 am »
https://www.empireonline.com/tv/news/star-wars-visions-season-2-aardman-cartoon-saloon/

The animation studios for season 2 of Visions have been announced. Really hope the Aardman one is stop motion, hopefully featuring Feathers Mcgraw as the villain.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4409 on: February 3, 2023, 10:24:07 pm »
Quote from: John_P on February  3, 2023, 12:39:03 am
https://www.empireonline.com/tv/news/star-wars-visions-season-2-aardman-cartoon-saloon/

The animation studios for season 2 of Visions have been announced. Really hope the Aardman one is stop motion, hopefully featuring Feathers Mcgraw as the villain.

Great news - I really enjoyed the first season of animated shorts. Hopefully the second season of 9 shorts will be just as good quality-wise. Roll on the 4th May.





Visions Season 2 - titles and animation houses...





Also... maybe more Star Wars to come from Studio Ghibli in the near future?



^ from their official account - https://twitter.com/JP_GHIBLI/status/1621282317439479808

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4410 on: February 8, 2023, 12:27:57 am »
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4411 on: February 8, 2023, 12:28:56 am »

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4412 on: February 8, 2023, 12:29:29 am »

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4413 on: February 8, 2023, 12:29:55 am »

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4414 on: February 8, 2023, 12:30:20 am »

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4415 on: February 8, 2023, 12:30:51 am »

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4416 on: February 8, 2023, 12:31:19 am »

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4417 on: February 8, 2023, 12:31:45 am »

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4418 on: February 8, 2023, 12:32:15 am »

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4419 on: February 8, 2023, 12:32:59 am »



^ would watch this if made a series ;D
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4420 on: February 15, 2023, 05:23:47 pm »

'Recap | The Mandalorian | Disney+' - a 2+ minute video from the official Star Wars youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aPsLvTxFLuc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aPsLvTxFLuc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/aPsLvTxFLuc


The new season starts streaming March 1 on Disney+.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4421 on: February 15, 2023, 05:55:45 pm »
Can't wait!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4422 on: February 15, 2023, 08:23:26 pm »
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4423 on: February 15, 2023, 08:27:43 pm »
Mandolrian series 3!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4424 on: February 16, 2023, 05:32:47 am »
Cheers! Not sure how I missed oojason's post.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4425 on: February 16, 2023, 11:42:30 am »
Around 6 episodes into Andor and it's pretty good, but I have to say the first couple of episodes were really dull and I wouldn't have stuck with it had I not known about it getting better as it progresses.  I can see why loads sacked it off early on.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4426 on: February 16, 2023, 06:51:11 pm »
Yeah I did the same. I watched the first few episodes and all but gave up but after reading comments on here and other places I gave it another go and Im glad I did! The second half of the series is really fantastic. Probably the best Star Wars content Disney have done alongside Rogue One
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4427 on: February 17, 2023, 01:09:14 am »
Quote from: tubby on February 16, 2023, 11:42:30 am
Around 6 episodes into Andor and it's pretty good, but I have to say the first couple of episodes were really dull and I wouldn't have stuck with it had I not known about it getting better as it progresses.  I can see why loads sacked it off early on.

I enjoyed it,S2 sould be a cracker.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4428 on: February 17, 2023, 03:13:25 pm »
Kind of weird for them to write Echo out of Bad Batch given that it hasn't involved an actor leaving, it's the same guy doing every clone's voice. Hunter, Wrecker, Tech & Omega are a pretty small main cast.

I assume he's either coming back at the end of the season or they'll have Crosshair defect and rejoin the squad.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4429 on: February 17, 2023, 04:12:38 pm »
I've been half watching that. I basically look each week to see if it's just a "this week's wacky adventure" one and skip it if it is.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4430 on: February 27, 2023, 01:56:48 am »

'Who We Are | The Mandalorian | Disney+' - a 45 second 'reminder' promo clip (Season 3 starts this Wednesday), from the official Star Wars channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2Q78IeAZvEA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2Q78IeAZvEA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/2Q78IeAZvEA & https://twitter.com/themandalorian/status/1630016130067894272

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4431 on: February 28, 2023, 06:56:48 pm »
 Not a Star Wars guy, have tried several times. I'm talking serious attempts here, but it just isn't for me.

Andor is different, though. Just finished episode seven and I'm loving it. Have played both Lego Star Wars games so know just enough about the lore. Diego Luna is brilliant in this.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4432 on: Yesterday at 10:59:01 pm »
Not much happened in EP1 S3 of Mando, just setting things up.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4433 on: Yesterday at 11:03:18 pm »
I enjoyed watching it. ticked all the boxes
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4434 on: Yesterday at 11:48:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:59:01 pm
Not much happened in EP1 S3 of Mando, just setting things up.

Agree. Thought it was pretty boring.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4435 on: Today at 05:38:11 am »
I liked it. Was a good setup for the rest of the season.

Also just realised S2 ended in Dec 2020! Can't believe it's been that long
