Is Andor suitable for kids? Got an eight year old who loves SW, especially The Mandalorian. He's watched all of the movies, including Rogue One.



depends how you feel about the word "shit" I guess.

Andor parents guide and age rating explained

Many of us discovered the endlessly imaginative world of Star Wars when we were young enough to sit cross-legged in front of the TV looking up in awe.

A New Hope was a revolutionary cinematic achievement and a phenomenon was born, going on to make the franchise the biggest and perhaps most popular in sci-fi long before Andor.

More recently, Star Wars fans have found a comfortable new home on Disney+, with fresh shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi striking a chord with audiences everywhere. However, the franchise has arguably delved into some rather dark territory over the years, tackling themes that may alienate kids.

Now that the series Andor has arrived, its worth offering a parents guide to give a quick insight into what to expect

Andor parents guide and age rating

Andor has been given a 12+ rating in the UK and a TV-14 in the US. The target demographic for it ranges from young teenagers and above.

The series is very tonally similar to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as its rather serious and somewhat bleak, delving into the darker repercussions of the evil we classically associate with the franchise.

Fantasy violence that youd expect from the more recent slate of Star Wars offerings is on display here too.

No Guilt Fan Girl reports that there are a number of curse words or phrases that parents may not want their young children exposed to laced throughout. These include:

b@stards
oh g-d
sh!t
h@ll
@ss

Its also noted that there are kissing scenes, characters are shown in bed together but nothing explicit is presented on screen and one scene implies that a location is a brothel, although children are obviously unlikely to register or suspect this.

There are very brief glimpses of blood in some scenes but on the whole, its not a gory show