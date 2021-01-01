« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 303723 times)

Offline Disregarder

  • Andshe'llripyerknackersoff
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 255
  • TV's own
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4400 on: Yesterday at 07:18:45 pm »
Is Andor suitable for kids? Got an eight year old who loves SW, especially The Mandalorian. He's watched all of the movies, including Rogue One.
Logged
My 8k rig goes boom
PSN: OireCocobean

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,037
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4401 on: Yesterday at 07:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Disregarder on Yesterday at 07:18:45 pm
Is Andor suitable for kids? Got an eight year old who loves SW, especially The Mandalorian. He's watched all of the movies, including Rogue One.

depends how you feel about the word "shit" I guess.




Andor parents guide and age rating explained
Christopher Weston
Christopher Weston
3 months ago

Many of us discovered the endlessly imaginative world of Star Wars when we were young enough to sit cross-legged in front of the TV looking up in awe.

A New Hope was a revolutionary cinematic achievement and a phenomenon was born, going on to make the franchise the biggest and perhaps most popular in sci-fi long before Andor.

More recently, Star Wars fans have found a comfortable new home on Disney+, with fresh shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi striking a chord with audiences everywhere. However, the franchise has arguably delved into some rather dark territory over the years, tackling themes that may alienate kids.

Now that the series Andor has arrived, its worth offering a parents guide to give a quick insight into what to expect

    DAHMER: WHAT HAPPENED TO GLENDA CLEVELAND?

A ship flying through a multicoloured sky in Andor
Andor © Lucasfilm | Disney+
Andor parents guide and age rating

Andor has been given a 12+ rating in the UK and a TV-14 in the US. The target demographic for it ranges from young teenagers and above.

The series is very tonally similar to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as its rather serious and somewhat bleak, delving into the darker repercussions of the evil we classically associate with the franchise.

Fantasy violence that youd expect from the more recent slate of Star Wars offerings is on display here too.

No Guilt Fan Girl reports that there are a number of curse words or phrases that parents may not want their young children exposed to laced throughout. These include:

    b@stards
    oh g-d
    sh!t
    h@ll
    @ss

Its also noted that there are kissing scenes, characters are shown in bed together but nothing explicit is presented on screen and one scene implies that a location is a brothel, although children are obviously unlikely to register or suspect this.

There are very brief glimpses of blood in some scenes but on the whole, its not a gory show
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,558
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4402 on: Today at 06:37:56 am »
I would think so. I suspect an eight year old star wars fan is more likely to be bored by it than upset.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 