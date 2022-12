Kind of glad about that, I don't think there's any instances of real-world swearing in any Star Wars material and I'd prefer to keep it that way (without also going down the 2000AD route of using made up replacements like Drok). In fact, I've always though Han's "Then I'll see you in hell" in ESB is a weird line given it references part of a religion that no beings in Star Wars would be aware of.



Some authors have tried to introduce slang terms but I don't think any caught on beyond their own books. The most egregious example I can remember is KW Jeter in his Boba Fett trilogy, he got hung up on the word barv as a dog-type animal and overused it when referring to characters as a 'tough old barv' etc. Karen Traviss probably did something similar in all her Mandalorian fan fiction as she was trying to create a whole language for them before Disney bought SW and Filoni's animated shows obliterated everything she'd done ("Third edge of the Jedi/Sith blade" indeed).