Spoiler

fair enough, for me it was repeat and rinse until they get out, which was always gonna happen - and you didn't think the old man continually flagged as on his last legs wasn't going to be a catalyst and play some part in it? they coupled it with 'no one actually gets out', which i thought was pretty obvious too (who thought people actually got out of that place?), tho i felt they told that side of the story in a decent way with the culling in the other wings



like i said i think they did it well with the world building aspect, interesting prison design, routines - established almost immediately, and a nice end goal reveal with the death star



but once it was set up in 'he's in nick' and this is his lot - which was just minutes from arrival to workline, it was a continual loop that served little than showing the old man withering away to put that plot point on the map and serkis reminding us he hasn't got long left to serve (already covered above) - and what was that over 3 episodes?



the fact andor is always getting out isn't a problem, we know that's gonna happen, it's how that story is told, which for me was boring (we always knew Han was getting out of the carbonite but how the story was told was the important part)

