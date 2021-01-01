« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 296035 times)

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,302
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4320 on: Yesterday at 03:25:29 pm »

'The Manifesto: R1 & Andor montage' - with Episode 12 footage - a reminder that Star Wars can still be of high quality, and also have something relevant to say:-

https://v.redd.it/qiao4xogxw1a1 - or now on youtube, here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoJILDr94qc - a 90 second video (all credit to whiskey_epsilon)



Like the ScreenCrush video on the Andor finale on the previous page, I found this to be an intriguing watch...

'This is How You Make a Season Finale' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=6k2aMpZo-VU - a 20 minute video from Generation Tech.

^ another Star Wars fan channel with an actual love for the GFFA; and not like some of the more toxic, hate-filled, agenda-led, click-bait youtube channel out there.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:18:54 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,849
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4321 on: Yesterday at 09:05:51 pm »
that was worth binging

up to episode four thought it was excellent, kinda dipped a bit and was decent towards the end

good season overall, mandalorian season 1 aside, probably best live action star wars for quite some time (obi wan had some excellent moments but was poorly written, bobba fett started well in the desert then fell off a cliff and let's not mention the fucking movies outside of Rogue One, which was good)

the writing made the difference, as it should, it was tight for the most part, they were clearly going for Han 2.0 with andor and whilst nowhere near that character, they achieved what they set out in that regard

Spoiler
when i pop my clogs, if they can't muster a better band than that lot, just throw me in a bin- i know it was a dirge intentionally but fuck me it was awful  ;D
[close]
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:07:59 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,720
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4322 on: Yesterday at 09:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:05:51 pm

Spoiler
when i pop my clogs, if they can't muster a better band than that lot, just throw me in a bin- i know it was a dirge intentionally but fuck me it was awful  ;D
[close]

Spoiler
I thought they were incredible! I'd be happy with that - remined me of Beirut's Gulag Orkestar! The only bit of the funeral that irked me was that the hologram was far too clear, or something. It just didn't look right compared to the usual low-def star wars ones. 
[close]
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,113
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4323 on: Yesterday at 09:43:12 pm »
It's a measure of how good this show is that so far my biggest grip is

Spoiler
that in a universe where a ten year old can fly a starfighter, a 16 year old can be a Senator, and a 20 year old can blow up a Death Star, you have a 50 year old who can't swim??
[close]

 :lickin
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,849
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4324 on: Yesterday at 10:03:47 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:18:17 pm
Spoiler
I thought they were incredible! I'd be happy with that - remined me of Beirut's Gulag Orkestar! The only bit of the funeral that irked me was that the hologram was far too clear, or something. It just didn't look right compared to the usual low-def star wars ones. 
[close]

then hopefully they're at yours mate and not mine  ;D
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,518
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4325 on: Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:05:51 pm
that was worth binging

up to episode four thought it was excellent, kinda dipped a bit and was decent towards the end

good season overall, mandalorian season 1 aside, probably best live action star wars for quite some time (obi wan had some excellent moments but was poorly written, bobba fett started well in the desert then fell off a cliff and let's not mention the fucking movies outside of Rogue One, which was good)

the writing made the difference, as it should, it was tight for the most part, they were clearly going for Han 2.0 with andor and whilst nowhere near that character, they achieved what they set out in that regard

Spoiler
when i pop my clogs, if they can't muster a better band than that lot, just throw me in a bin- i know it was a dirge intentionally but fuck me it was awful  ;D
[close]

It dipped after episode 4 in your opinion?
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,708
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4326 on: Yesterday at 10:36:35 pm »
Seems to be the reverse of what a lot of people said
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,849
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4327 on: Yesterday at 11:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm
It dipped after episode 4 in your opinion?

yeah, the stuff in the highlands - lets call it that - the stuff in coruscant was ok

Spoiler
prison stuff was largely boring for me as well tho well done world building and execution wise. overall it was very predictable, which in itself doesn't make it bad or anything, but i bet most here could guess who would die at certain junctures in the season. eg the heist - i dont believe anyone thought that tech kid was ever getting off that mountain alive  ;D soon as i saw him i was like 'oh, he's dying', i didn't think the capt dude would get out of there either or the big guy - btw the way he died was dumb as fuck, made no sense, one of the few dumb things the writers did. which is the main reason it was a good show compared to a lot of star wars stuff of late, cos they rarely did dumb shit writing was tight mostly
[close]

Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:36:35 pm
Seems to be the reverse of what a lot of people said

maybe, doesn't change what i think

like i said, thought it was a good season overall but stronger at the start for me, possibly because at the start there's no predictability - you haven't seen fuck all yet, but once it started rolling it kinda followed a path you knew was laid right out there for you

Spoiler
in fairness, being put straight in the slammer wasn't predictable lol that was pretty leftfield but how that played out was very predictable
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:38 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,518
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4328 on: Today at 12:30:10 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 11:56:47 pm
yeah, the stuff in the highlands - lets call it that - the stuff in coruscant was ok

Spoiler
prison stuff was largely boring for me as well tho well done world building and execution wise. overall it was very predictable, which in itself doesn't make it bad or anything, but i bet most here could guess who would die at certain junctures in the season. eg the heist - i dont believe anyone thought that tech kid was ever getting off that mountain alive  ;D soon as i saw him i was like 'oh, he's dying', i didn't think the capt dude would get out of there either or the big guy - btw the way he died was dumb as fuck, made no sense, one of the few dumb things the writers did. which is the main reason it was a good show compared to a lot of star wars stuff of late, cos they rarely did dumb shit writing was tight mostly
[close]

maybe, doesn't change what i think

like i said, thought it was a good season overall but stronger at the start for me, possibly because at the start there's no predictability - you haven't seen fuck all yet, but once it started rolling it kinda followed a path you knew was laid right out there for you

Spoiler
in fairness, being put straight in the slammer wasn't predictable lol that was pretty leftfield but how that played out was very predictable
[close]

The prison was boring? Respect your opinion but nah, I'm not with you at all.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,849
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4329 on: Today at 01:35:45 am »
Spoiler
fair enough, for me it was repeat and rinse until they get out, which was always gonna happen - and you didn't think the old man continually flagged as on his last legs wasn't going to be a catalyst and play some part in it? they coupled it with 'no one actually gets out', which i thought was pretty obvious too (who thought people actually got out of that place?), tho i felt they told that side of the story in a decent way with the culling in the other wings

like i said i think they did it well with the world building aspect, interesting prison design, routines - established almost immediately, and a nice end goal reveal with the death star

but once it was set up in 'he's in nick' and this is his lot - which was just minutes from arrival to workline, it was a continual loop that served little than showing the old man withering away to put that plot point on the map and serkis reminding us he hasn't got long left to serve (already covered above) - and what was that over 3 episodes?

the fact andor is always getting out isn't a problem, we know that's gonna happen, it's how that story is told, which for me was boring (we always knew Han was getting out of the carbonite but how the story was told was the important part)
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 01:44:43 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,518
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4330 on: Today at 02:00:34 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:35:45 am
Spoiler
fair enough, for me it was repeat and rinse until they get out, which was always gonna happen - and you didn't think the old man continually flagged as on his last legs wasn't going to be a catalyst and play some part in it? they coupled it with 'no one actually gets out', which i thought was pretty obvious too (who thought people actually got out of that place?), tho i felt they told that side of the story in a decent way with the culling in the other wings

like i said i think they did it well with the world building aspect, interesting prison design, routines - established almost immediately, and a nice end goal reveal with the death star

but once it was set up in 'he's in nick' and this is his lot - which was just minutes from arrival to workline, it was a continual loop that served little than showing the old man withering away to put that plot point on the map and serkis reminding us he hasn't got long left to serve (already covered above) - and what was that over 3 episodes?

the fact andor is always getting out isn't a problem, we know that's gonna happen, it's how that story is told, which for me was boring (we always knew Han was getting out of the carbonite but how the story was told was the important part)
[close]

I don't really understand how you can say you recognize high level world building and then say the character building in these episodes wasn't up to snuff. We're just not going to agree.  The prison was almost integral to turning Andor from a thief out for himself into an actual revolutionary. I don't really understand how you can say you like the show at all honestly.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,849
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4331 on: Today at 02:31:41 am »
maybe i dont see what you see

i see a man who knows he cant get out on his own steam and so he's gonna need help, he's not dumb and while portrayed as a bit of a weasel i wouldn't say he was callous up to that point (i didn't view what he did that put him in the shit at the season start as callous, necessary considering the situation), so i saw a man getting people on board that we need to get the fuck out of dodge

Spoiler
to look at it another way - if he goes home, his mum's alive, she agrees to leave the planet, he aint bothering with that revolution. now it's obviously hypothetical, but if that would've been the case, prison didn't turn him into anything and that's how i see it, home planet shit around his mum and friends is the catalyst

now if you feel his prison experience was a bridge between all that, fine. for me it wasn't, it was a desperate man urging other desperate men we have to get the fuck out, that's it.

like i said, i never saw him as callous in being a total c*nt, so when he's talking about how many really made it, he says 'not enough' iirc, i think he would've always have said that, i dont see that stuff as some shift in his personality (from episode 1 we'd seen there were people he cared about, so he wasn't some uber evil dude and also from the start we know he hates the empire, what happens with his mum and friends feed into that and bingo).
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 02:44:37 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Up
« previous next »
 