In my view this is the Best Star Wars tv-show they made, with the exception of one or two Mandalorian episodes.



The Luthen ship scene! Holy crap. Had to rewind to see it again. It's brilliant I think, since he's been this quiet and restrained diplomat type - an idealist with flaws - for such a long time. A great contrast to the ship scene. Epic!



Mon Mothma's story is good as well. Will be interesting to see how they tie it all together with the continuation of the formation of the Rebel Alliance, maybe with Bail Organa or even Leia playing a part?



One of the real highlights for me would be the sets and costumes. Top drawer.

I also love some of the dialogue writing, they managed to use a language that seem foreign, with syntax and word choices, to bring a sci-fi feel. Otherwise the big focus on "drama" would probably not have worked in an action-oriented sci-fi. It would have made it too "earth-like".



For some question marks and minuses I'd mention the sub-plot with the lad who lives with his mom.