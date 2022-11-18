« previous next »
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4280 on: November 18, 2022, 07:01:41 pm »
I wish more people had watched Andor, and we'd got the full run of multiple seasons as originally intended. Ending like Rome, a brilliant show being allowed to finish up in one more season. I loved Stellan Skarsgaard's speech at the end of the previous episode, where he expounds on what is required personally of participants in a rebellion against a tyranny. Mon Mothma is sort of feeling her way along a path toward a similar place, the journey is probably going to cost her her family.

Kassian is similar to Han in lots of ways. He was content making his own way, a bit selfish and a rogue, but he's going to get caught up in the Rebellion because of the effect the Empire has on the people he's come to care about along the way.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4281 on: November 19, 2022, 10:24:30 am »
I wish more people had watched Andor, and we'd got the full run of multiple seasons as originally intended. Ending like Rome, a brilliant show being allowed to finish up in one more season. I loved Stellan Skarsgaard's speech at the end of the previous episode, where he expounds on what is required personally of participants in a rebellion against a tyranny. Mon Mothma is sort of feeling her way along a path toward a similar place, the journey is probably going to cost her her family.

Kassian is similar to Han in lots of ways. He was content making his own way, a bit selfish and a rogue, but he's going to get caught up in the Rebellion because of the effect the Empire has on the people he's come to care about along the way.

Have I missed something, is it ending after one season?
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4282 on: November 19, 2022, 10:26:04 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on November 19, 2022, 10:24:30 am
Have I missed something, is it ending after one season?

no, the second (and final) starts filming soon. later this month/start of dec.
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4283 on: November 19, 2022, 02:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on November 19, 2022, 10:24:30 am
Have I missed something, is it ending after one season?

The original plan was for the series to last 5 seasons. I think it's a combination of lower viewing figures, and Diego Luna and Tony Gilroy finding that they didn't want to do all 5 seasons part way through the first.

There's going to be a second final season, with 3 episodes or so covering each year leading up to Rogue One, instead of a 4 full seasons of 12 episodes for each year.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4284 on: November 19, 2022, 02:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on November 19, 2022, 02:19:30 pm
The original plan was for the series to last 5 seasons. I think it's a combination of lower viewing figures and Diego Luna and Tony Gilroy finding that they didn't want to do all 5 seasons part way through the first.

There's going to be a second final season, with 3 episodes or so covering each year leading up to Rogue One, instead of a 4 full seasons of 12 episodes for each year.

it's nothing to do with the viewing figures. it was announced there'd only be 2 before the first one even started.
Offline wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4285 on: November 19, 2022, 02:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on November 19, 2022, 02:19:30 pm
The original plan was for the series to last 5 seasons. I think it's a combination of lower viewing figures, and Diego Luna and Tony Gilroy finding that they didn't want to do all 5 seasons part way through the first.
No, it was decided way before that. It was mainly Diego Luna not wanting to commit to 5 years.
Online oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4286 on: November 19, 2022, 06:12:10 pm »
.
'I watched the Andor finale... wow...' - a 90 second video from EckhartsLadder : No Spoilers are in this video...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hh5-_2dL8oo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hh5-_2dL8oo</a>

^ or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hh5-_2dL8oo



'Fiona Shaw gives us an inside look into her role as Maarva Andor, and her complex relationship with Cassian':-

https://twitter.com/DisneyPlus/status/1594103227753984001 - a 1 minute video


'Kyle Soller gives an inside look at his fascinating character Syril Karn':-

https://twitter.com/andorofficial/status/1593333157402591232


'Andy Serkis - Inside Look at Kino Loy':-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKE-RLvGIOs


'Genevieve ORiley walks us through Mon Mothmas complex storyline':-

https://twitter.com/andorofficial/status/1594782706339979264



'Andor 1975 TV Intro (Spoilers)' - from The Auralnauts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc

Offline Darren G

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4287 on: November 20, 2022, 08:37:20 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 19, 2022, 02:22:29 pm
it's nothing to do with the viewing figures. it was announced there'd only be 2 before the first one even started.

Regardless of the reason, it's a real shame as it's brilliant.  Gutted that it's only getting the two seasons. If Luna didn't want to do 5 seasons then fair play, but it's a real pity as there are a number of great characters, so I think that there would be plenty of material to stretch over five seasons.
Offline telekon

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4288 on: November 21, 2022, 05:01:17 pm »
In my view this is the Best Star Wars tv-show they made, with the exception of one or two Mandalorian episodes.

The Luthen ship scene! Holy crap. Had to rewind to see it again. It's brilliant I think, since he's been this quiet and restrained diplomat type - an idealist with flaws - for such a long time. A great contrast to the ship scene. Epic!

Mon Mothma's story is good as well. Will be interesting to see how they tie it all together with the continuation of the formation of the Rebel Alliance, maybe with Bail Organa or even Leia playing a part?

One of the real highlights for me would be the sets and costumes. Top drawer.
I also love some of the dialogue writing, they managed to use a language that seem foreign, with syntax and word choices, to bring a sci-fi feel. Otherwise the big focus on "drama" would probably not have worked in an action-oriented sci-fi. It would have made it too "earth-like".

For some question marks and minuses I'd mention the sub-plot with the lad who lives with his mom.
Offline telekon

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4289 on: November 21, 2022, 05:05:13 pm »
Just wanted to add that Forest Whitaker is such an amazing actor, arguably the best acting work this franchise ever had.
Offline Classycara

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4290 on: November 21, 2022, 05:50:32 pm »
Five seasons does sound absolutely too much, dragged out. But two seems too short. Still, if they can get the trios of episodes for each year working as well as they did episodes 4-6 of this season then it should be really good.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4291 on: November 21, 2022, 06:04:31 pm »
Think I did Andor a disservice, I had it on in the background whilst I caught up with work and by the end I was loving it. Will give it a rewatch to fill in some of the blanks.

Fucking love the way the Empire is depicted in this, both visually and story. It's how I pictured it in my head as a child.

Online oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4292 on: November 21, 2022, 11:17:12 pm »

'Andor: how a Star Wars deep cut became one of the best TV shows of the year':-

With no Jedi or Skywalkers to be seen, this politically charged, slow-burn thriller adds human stakes and a real sense of the fascism behind Star Warss endless civil war

www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/nov/22/andor-how-a-star-wars-deep-cut-became-one-of-the-best-tv-shows-of-the-year



''Andor' Season 2 Starts Filming Today and Shoots Till Next Summer':-

Collider's own Steve Weintraub spoke with Gilroy, and he shared that Season 2 will be filming until August 2023.

https://collider.com/andor-season-2-filming-schedule/






^ 'Andor: Tony Gilroy Explains Star Wars Rogue One Prequel Series Epic Five-Year Structure':-

www.empireonline.com/tv/news/andor-tony-gilroy-explains-star-wars-rogue-one-prequel-structure-exclusive (from July 2022)
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4293 on: November 21, 2022, 11:44:38 pm »
Quote from: telekon on November 21, 2022, 05:05:13 pm
Just wanted to add that Forest Whitaker is such an amazing actor, arguably the best acting work this franchise ever had.


One of my all time favourite actors,he's especially good in Godfather of Harlem.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4294 on: Yesterday at 09:58:52 am »
aye that last but wasn't to do with you, more a general thing about how some people get too hung up on basically inconsequential shite.

I know this seems out of context, bringing this back up - but I just wanted to thank you, and others on the thread back in October, for saying I should stick with Andor after the first 1/2 episodes - it's been bloody great, and has beeen a solid A now this season
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4295 on: Yesterday at 10:03:39 am »
In my view this is the Best Star Wars tv-show they made, with the exception of one or two Mandalorian episodes.

The Luthen ship scene! Holy crap. Had to rewind to see it again. It's brilliant I think, since he's been this quiet and restrained diplomat type - an idealist with flaws - for such a long time. A great contrast to the ship scene. Epic!

Mon Mothma's story is good as well. Will be interesting to see how they tie it all together with the continuation of the formation of the Rebel Alliance, maybe with Bail Organa or even Leia playing a part?

One of the real highlights for me would be the sets and costumes. Top drawer.
I also love some of the dialogue writing, they managed to use a language that seem foreign, with syntax and word choices, to bring a sci-fi feel. Otherwise the big focus on "drama" would probably not have worked in an action-oriented sci-fi. It would have made it too "earth-like".

For some question marks and minuses I'd mention the sub-plot with the lad who lives with his mom.

I'd probably agree with it being the best live action star wars (very close between this and Mando Season 1, with Season 2 not being as good) - but I still prefer Rebels (massively underrated), and both Clone Wars (Tartakovsky and Filoni, although the latter due to its length does definitely have some poorer episodes/arcs) overall. 
Offline Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4296 on: Yesterday at 04:10:49 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc</a>
Offline red mongoose

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4297 on: Yesterday at 07:22:00 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc</a>

That is spectacular  ;D
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4298 on: Today at 12:36:09 am »
Super excited for the season finale. A toast beforehand to all my fellow Andor fans.
Offline Classycara

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4299 on: Today at 12:39:20 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc</a>
That's class!

Super excited for the season finale. A toast beforehand to all my fellow Andor fans.
Bit late in the evening for kaf for me, and the barista looks a bit like she's going to rob me. But cheers - really looking forward to the finale, still have high hopes they tie it together nicely
