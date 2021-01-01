I wish more people had watched Andor, and we'd got the full run of multiple seasons as originally intended. Ending like Rome, a brilliant show being allowed to finish up in one more season. I loved Stellan Skarsgaard's speech at the end of the previous episode, where he expounds on what is required personally of participants in a rebellion against a tyranny. Mon Mothma is sort of feeling her way along a path toward a similar place, the journey is probably going to cost her her family.



Kassian is similar to Han in lots of ways. He was content making his own way, a bit selfish and a rogue, but he's going to get caught up in the Rebellion because of the effect the Empire has on the people he's come to care about along the way.