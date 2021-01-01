« previous next »
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
I wish more people had watched Andor, and we'd got the full run of multiple seasons as originally intended. Ending like Rome, a brilliant show being allowed to finish up in one more season. I loved Stellan Skarsgaard's speech at the end of the previous episode, where he expounds on what is required personally of participants in a rebellion against a tyranny. Mon Mothma is sort of feeling her way along a path toward a similar place, the journey is probably going to cost her her family.

Kassian is similar to Han in lots of ways. He was content making his own way, a bit selfish and a rogue, but he's going to get caught up in the Rebellion because of the effect the Empire has on the people he's come to care about along the way.
Have I missed something, is it ending after one season?
no, the second (and final) starts filming soon. later this month/start of dec.
The original plan was for the series to last 5 seasons. I think it's a combination of lower viewing figures, and Diego Luna and Tony Gilroy finding that they didn't want to do all 5 seasons part way through the first.

There's going to be a second final season, with 3 episodes or so covering each year leading up to Rogue One, instead of a 4 full seasons of 12 episodes for each year.
it's nothing to do with the viewing figures. it was announced there'd only be 2 before the first one even started.
No, it was decided way before that. It was mainly Diego Luna not wanting to commit to 5 years.
